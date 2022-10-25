Lantronix Expands Network Switch Offering With New Managed Layer 2 Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch With Cloud-Based Management

Small footprint and hardened temperature rating plus cloud-based management makes this new PoE++ switch ideal for IoT and IP devices throughout smart buildings or in rugged environments

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced it has expanded its networking switch offering with a new Managed Layer 2 Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch with cloud-based management (LSS2200-8P). The LS Series small footprint, hardened temperature rating, high PoE++ budget and cloud-based management creates opportunities for new classes of IoT and IP devices distributed throughout smart buildings or in rugged environments.



The switch comes pre-enabled with Lantronix’s ConsoleFlow™ cloud-based management platform, which allows users to find specific switches, check device properties and scan through telemetry status data in real-time from anywhere. ConsoleFlow provides a single pane of glass to securely deploy, monitor and manage Lantronix network switches and connected IT equipment.

According to Berg Insight, Smart Buildings with the installed base of connected building automation systems (including LED lighting systems, access control and IoT applications) in Europe and North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9 percent to reach 34.4 million in 2024, an increase from estimated 22.7 million in 2021. In addition, Berg Insight estimates that the building automation market in Europe and North America will grow at a CAGR of 15.0 percent to $48.4 billion in 2024, up from revenues of close to $31.8 billion in 2021.

“Lantronix’s new PoE++ switch provides a small footprint and hardened temperature rating, which makes it ideal for secure powering and connecting of multiple smart IoT appliances, including intelligent LED lighting, smart buildings and IP surveillance systems,” said Jacques Issa, VP of Marketing for Lantronix Inc. “Integrated with our cloud-based management system ConsoleFlow, the new PoE++ switch is a great addition to our diverse switch portfolio, which includes PoE, PoE+ and PoE++ switches for both commercial and hardened temperature environments. It gives users even more choices from a trusted source with global distribution and support.”

The LS Series switch supports Lantronix's powerful ability to collect environmental data, connect high-power PoE endpoints and compute and comprehend telemetry data and systems to derive spatial and energy consumption insights while controlling devices remotely via cloud-based management.

Designed to improve building efficiency, Lantronix’s LSS2200-8P provides 90W PoE on each port, which enables powering of LED lights, security and surveillance cameras and other new classes of high-powered IoT and IP devices. With compliance to IEEE 802.3 PoE standards to ensure interoperability and a total power budget of 720W, this switch increases the user’s ability to power and connect many devices at the same time.

The small footprint of the LS Series enables it to conveniently fit in cabinets or other small spaces for decentralized PoE applications. Its hardened temperature rating and fanless operation makes it ideal for rugged environments, including warehouses.

The new switch offers eight (8) 1GBase-T interfaces with full IEEE 802 3bt 90W support, two (2) 10/5/2.5/1 GBase-T multi-gigabit SFP+ slots, two programmable digital input/outputs with 12v power output and one RJ-45 console port.

The LS Series incorporates Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for wireless Command Line Interface (CLI) without requiring physical access to troubleshoot, configure or reset the device. Cloud management and APIs for integrating with building management systems make the switch easy to deploy and manage remotely.

Cloud-Based Management Using Lantronix ConsoleFlow

ConsoleFlow features True Zero-Touch automation, simplifying onboarding logistics and provisioning new devices while eliminating remote or on-site visits and reducing operational costs. In addition, ConsoleFlow’s native mobile app for iOS® or Android™ platforms provide users the freedom to monitor and remotely connect to any device while on the go.

24/7 Support With Lantronix’s LEVEL Technical Services

The team at Lantronix cares about its customers’ success. Its dedicated technical experts assist with each customer’s unique solution. In addition, Lantronix provides direct 24/7 phone support, a limited lifetime warranty and full access to its technical resource center. Lantronix’s goal is to provide the best overall service while delivering the utmost in customer satisfaction.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter, view our YouTube video library or connect with us on LinkedIn.

