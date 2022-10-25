Tickeron Introduces a New Set of AI Robots for FOREX Traders

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tickeron, the quant-sourced marketplace for AI-powered stock trading tools, is pleased to introduce a new set of AI robots for FOREX traders.

Tickeron’s mission is to build high-quality trading signals and to make them available for a maximum number of users.



For much of our company’s history, we have focused our efforts on developing trading algorithms for the stock and crypto markets. Now, after years of accumulating knowledge, experience, and positive results, we have the ability to create high-quality AI Robots for the highly complex FOREX markets.



Most investors acknowledge that the international currency market (better known as FOREX) is one of the most difficult financial markets to analyze. With millions of participants, frequent currency interventions by central banks, and highly unpredictable geopolitical events, the currency markets have a high barrier to entry for those looking to deploy effective algorithms for trading. Tickeron has been working diligently on this problem, and after extensive experimentation and much trial and error, our team of quants has developed effective methods for creating automated FOREX trading strategies. We have used a combination of machine learning algorithms and extensive back testing to create a complete line of robots suitable for both Swing Traders and Day Traders in FOREX markets.



“Tickeron has arrived at a place where we can confidently say we have trading robots for all major asset classes. No matter what type of user visits our platform — a Swing Trader, Trend Trader or a Day Trader, and, no matter what they trades - stocks, ETFs or FOREX - we have working algorithms for everyone”, said Sergey Savastiouk, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Tickeron.



