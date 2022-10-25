North Somerset Locksmith celebrates his 12th year in business
KJ Locksmiths will celebrate 12 years in trade next month. Kirk Jarrett began training in 2010 and set up his own business.NORTH SOMERSET, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KJ Locksmiths will celebrate 12 years in trade next month. Kirk Jarrett began training in 2010 and set up his own business on his daughter's birthday.
Formed originally in the Bristol area, KJ Locksmiths soon expanded to cover North Somerset and is now based in Rickford.
Over the last 12 years, Kirk has trained as a UPVC specialist and assists with most door locks as well as safes. He is also known to fit window locks if required. While key cutting is not a service he offers, he is a 24-hour locksmith and offers lock repair and replacement. He is proud to partner with other major lock suppliers.
Over the last decade in business, he has many funny stories to tell; including one about needing to lift a lady down from her roof where she had climbed in the hope of getting in through her window.
KJ Locksmiths owner Kirk says "I've loved helping people 24/7 during the last 12 years, and cannot wait to help more people and businesses over the next 12 years as well".
To find out more information on the locksmith services provided by KJ Locksmiths, visit their website at www.kjlocksmiths.co.uk
Kirk Jarrett
KJ Locksmiths
