Eurotrader expands into new Cyprus offices
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eurotrader expands into new Cyprus offices
— Marcelo Spina, Eurotrader's CEO
Multi-asset broker Eurotrader Group steps up its presence in Cyprus by opening new, larger office space in Limassol, an ultimate fintech hub.
The new office can hold up to 80 employees and is conveniently located in the city centre. The news about the new premises comes soon after the appointment of a new management team at Eurotrader Group, headed by industry veteran Marcelo Spina as Eurotrader Group’s new Chief Executive Officer, which promises to take the company to the next level of growth.
Founded in 2018 by fintech entrepreneur Dr. Ozan Ozerk, Eurotrader is a fully licensed and regulated retail broker in forex, stocks, crypto, indices, and commodities. The organisation is dedicated to creating a trading community by modernising an antiquated environment using cutting-edge innovative technologies to meet changing trader needs.
Headquartered in Limassol, with offices in London, the fully licensed and regulated retail broker in forex and CFD trading has scaled significantly in the past months, prompting a move to the bigger space much sooner than initially anticipated.
Not only did Eurotrader double its headcount last year, but the company is currently hiring for open roles across sales, marketing, and customer support.
The new offices mean a modern, bigger office space that mirrors Eurotrader’s working culture, and allow for growth and collaboration, while providing greater efficiency and flexibility.
“We are proud of our new office space, marking a turning point in our expansion plans. Our new office reflects our company working culture and provides a platform for our skillful team members to collaborate, interact and grow. But, at the same time, the current premises were chosen with an eye on the future, as we wanted to make sure it attracts the best talent to our already strong and dynamic team,” said Marcelo Spina, CEO of Eurotrader Group.
