Digital Publishing Market to Garner $ 37,940.7Mn by 2028 | 6.4% CAGR - Global Analysis by The Insight Partners
The Insight Partner
Substantial Growth of Edtech Companies in APAC to Provide Growth Opportunities for digital publishing Market during 2021–2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study, titled " Digital Publishing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Content Type (Text, Video, and Audio) and End User (Individual, and Enterprises) and Geography”. The Digital Publishing Market is expected to grow from US$ 24,606.5 million in 2021 to US$ 37,940.7 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028.
Global Digital Publishing Market Growth Values, Regional and Industry Scope:
Market Size Value in- US$ 24,606.5 Million in 2021
Market Size Value by- US$ 37,940.7 Million by 2028
Growth rate- CAGR of 6.4% from 2021-2028
Forecast Period- 2021-2028
Base Year- 2021
No. of Pages- 129
No. of Tables- 56
No. of Charts & Figures- 71
Historical data available- Yes
Segments covered- Content Type and End User and Geography
Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Digital Publishing Market at
- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00020441/
eBooks help educational organizations meet three key strategic priorities: improving the student experience and academic outcomes in an increasingly competitive environment; driving innovation in learning, teaching, and research; and assisting in the effective and efficient use of space and human resources. Ensuring timely access to key books has been a fundamental challenge for universities and their libraries for many years, as well as the lack of sufficient copies has regularly featured as the top complaint in student surveys. The adoption of eBooks is a convenient option as students can read them at anytime from anywhere, which helps meet their expectations in a better and efficient manner.
Digital Publishing Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
HurixDigital; Vijua; VitalSource Technologies; Excelsoft Technologies; Impelsys Inc.; Issuu; Lulu Press, Inc., Kortext; Magic EdTech; and RedShelf are a few major companies operating in the digital publishing market.
In India, BYJU’s raised historical investment of US$ 540 million in 2018. A few of the key Edtech companies valued at ~US$ 1 billion in China and India include VIPKid with US$ 4.5 billion valuation, Yuanfudao (US$ 7.8 billion), Zuoyebang (US$ 6.5 billion), Knowbox (US$ 1 billion), iTutorGroup (US$ 1 billion), 17zuoye (US$ 1 billion), HuJiang (US$ 1 billion), BYJU’s (US$ 10 billion), and Unacademy (US$ 1.4 billion). In addition, K-12, higher education, lifelong learning, corporate learning, and early childhood education are among key Edtech sectors receiving impressive investments. Along with the courses offered to the students, the Edtech companies provide complete digital study materials such as eBooks, chapter notes, and references for better understanding, The rise of ed-tech companies in APAC is expected to increase the demand for web text publishing, which would create lucrative opportunities for the digital publishing market in future.
Speak to Analyst- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00020441?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10310
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Digital Publishing Market
According to the latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are among worst-affected countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the world economy suffered significant consequences, and the effects are expected to endure to some extent. Factory shutdowns, travel and trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the infection have led to disruptions in primary industries. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a sharp decline in the growth of these industries restrains the growth of digital publishing market to some extent.
Digital Publishing Market Insights
Based on Content Type, the digital publishing market is characterized into and Text, Video, and Audio. The text segment was valued at US$ 14,959.8 million in 2020. Similarly, based on end-user, the digital publishing market is segmented into Individual, and Enterprises.
The surging focus on education in APAC countries, rising young population, increasing demand for smart and connected devices among students, and growing number of Edtech startups are a few factors that are driving the demand for education technology solutions in APAC. In education sector, virtual study material, online class, and self-paced learning are among the major technology solutions. China and India are two of the leading countries witnessing growing number of Edtech startups and rising investments in Edtech in past 3 to 4 years. China led the Edtech market in terms of Edtech investments (~55% share) globally.
Order a Copy of Digital Publishing Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2028 Research Report at - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00020441/
Browse Related Reports and get Sample copy:
Social Media Publishing Tools Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis
- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00015856/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10310
Music Streaming Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003356/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10310
Enterprise Text Publishing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis
- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00023979/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10310
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.
Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/digital-publishing-market
More Research- https://www.whatech.com/og/markets-research/companies/the-insight-partners-2019-05-20
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
+91 96661 11581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn