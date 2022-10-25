Crossroad Sheds Expands Free Delivery And Installation Service to Avon Park

The company will now be able to provide free delivery and installation to customers in the area who buy their storage sheds.

AVON PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crossroad Sheds, a reputed company in the shed and barn building industry, has recently announced that it has expanded its free delivery and installation service of storage shed in Avon Park, FL . Known for its exceptional customer service and workmanship, the company has been building and supplying a variety of premium quality barns and sheds across various cities in Florida, and with this announcement, it aims to make transporting and installing their structure at homes less troubling and burdensome for customers in the area.With an excellent customer service that is rivaled only by a few other dealers, free home delivery and installation is one of the major trademarks of the company in areas where it does offer it. These include cities such as Auburndale, Ava Maria, Babson Park, Balm, Bloomingdale, Cape Coral, Charlotte County, and others that close and easily accessible from where the company stations i.e. Arcadia, Florida.Avon Park has been in consideration for expansion of the free service due to the consolidation of customers in the area. But certain problems including logistical reasons made it troublesome, detering the company up until this latest decision. Now, customers can simply choose the structures of their choice on the company’s website, make the payment, and wait for delivery and installation.Crossroad Sheds offer a maximum of two weeks time form the date of purchase for installation in the other states. It plans to follow the same policy for storage sheds in Avon Park FL.The company builds a wide variety of storage sheds, ranging from country inn, bungalow, cabana, steel garage, steel barn, and carports. They are available in different configurations and designs which can be chosen on their website.Additionally, Crossroad Sheds accepts a wide range of different payment methods to give customers multiple payment options. It allows EMI payment exclusively through RTO National and offers lease-own options that require no credit. It also provides online and in-person credit applications for instant eligibility confirmation.During the launch, the company’s director Peter Johnson said, “Our metal carports are built with emphasis on quality, durability, function, and design. We use top grade materials for each part of the structure and each part is fabricated with absolute care. Our structures are built and designed to be able to withstand the extreme weather conditions of Florida.” About Crossroads Sheds : Crossroads Sheds is a company that deals in a wide variety of sheds and Barns. Started over five years ago, it specializes in design, construction and installation of steel carports, garages, storage buildings, as well as custom configurations.