Pranav Arora of Just Funky Features on the Cover of Exeleon Magazine’s Trailblazing Leaders Issue
Head of Division at Just Funky and CEO of JMTD Holdings, Pranav Arora is the latest Cover Story Feature in Exeleon Magazine.MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeleon Magazine released its latest issue of the Most Trailblazing Leaders of the Year. The issue features stories of various innovative trailblazers who are making a mark in their respective industries.
Exeleon is a leading business magazine for leaders and entrepreneurs to showcase their story to a wide-ranging audience, comprising C-Level Executives, Business Professionals, and Management Personalities.
Featuring as the Cover of this issue is Pranav Arora, the Head of Division at Just Funky, a family-owned premier manufacturer with more than four decades of combined experience in manufacturing, licensing, retail, and creative development and offers manufacturing of licensed and private label merchandise.
He is also the CEO of JMTD Holdings, a private equity firm providing capital and invaluable partnerships to globally recognized industry leaders.
As an entrepreneur, Pranav has gone through his fair share of trials and tribulations in order to attain success. Today, the trailblazing leader is spearheading multiple business ventures and standing out as an example of excellence for aspiring entrepreneurs across the world.
Daryl Yeung, the Editor-in-Chief of Exeleon Magazine, mentions “A trailblazer is someone who paves the way for others to follow their pathway of success. Pranav Arora is a trailblazer for his unwavering attitude and business acumen. We are proud to feature his story on the Cover of our latest issue.”
This issue also includes stories of other leaders and entrepreneurs, including an in-depth academically researched article by Dr. Thomas Bussen on Diversity and Inclusion and interviews with Veronica Bay and Jordan Fischer.
Read the Entire Cover Story of Pranav Arora
Check out Exeleon’s Magazine Archive.
About Exeleon Magazine
Exeleon is a leading Business Magazine that aims to stand out by recognizing new, emerging, and established businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides them with a platform to reach their desired audience and showcase the rawness, misery, victory, and the path they have had to travel to attain excellence.
Daryl Yeung
Exeleon Media LLC
+1 3025699387
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn