(Video) Iran’s student protests continue, security forces attack schoolgirls in Tehran

PARIS, FRANCE, October 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nationwide uprising in Iran began its 39th day on Monday as teachers in several cities, including Saqqez, Divandarreh, Baneh, and Marivan, continued their strike in solidarity with the country’s ongoing protests.Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 197 cities. Over 400 people have been killed and more than 20,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) . The names of 260 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.College students in several cities held protest rallies on Monday, including Tehran, Hamedan, Shahrekord, and Mashhad. In Hamedan, the students of the Hamedan University of Technology went on strike and protested the murder of a classmate Negin Abdolmaleki.She was killed as security forces hit her several times in the head with batons. In Tehran, the students of Azad University held a large rally and chanted, “College students rather die than live in shame!”Student protests continued throughout the day and spread to many more cities and universities, including Dezful, Isfahan, Khorasgan, Falavarjan, Bandar Abbas, and Ahvaz. Students were chanting “Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!” in several universities.The spokesperson of the government visited the University of Khajeh Nasir in Tehran and tried to deliver a speech but was interrupted by students, who constantly shouted anti-regime slogans and called him out for his hypocrisy.An important development was at the all-girls school of Sadr in Tehran. Security agents attacked schoolgirls at Sadr Girls School in Tehran. The agents forced schoolgirls to undergo physical inspection and remove their clothes.Some of the schoolgirls were severely beaten and are in critical condition. Their parents and other residents of the area rushed to the school and held protest rallies. Security forces attacked protesters and fired teargas at them.Sunday witnessed college students throughout Iran renewing their anti-regime protests as many students went on strike and clashes were reported on various campuses.As the day continued people in different cities began taking to the streets to establish roadblocks and take control of their areas in a show of defiance vis-à-vis the mullahs’ tyranny.Students resumed their protests in several cities across Iran on Sunday. At Yazd University, the students were chanting “Students will die but won’t give in to disgrace!”In Kermanshah, the students of Razi University encouraged their classmates to join the protests by chanting, “Proud college students! Support! Support!” In Khomeini Shahr and Gohardasht, the students of Islamic Azad University held protest rallies.Students in Tehran also held protest rallies on Sunday. At Sharif University, students held protest rallies despite heavy security measures and a recent brutal crackdown on the students. The protesting students were chanting, “Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!”At Allameh Tabatabaei University, the students directed their slogans at regime supreme leader Ali Khamenei and chanted, “Don’t call me seditionist! You are the sedition and tyrant!”Similar protests were reported in Bandar Abbas in southern Iran and Zahedan in southeast Iran. In Kermanshah, high school students were seen protesting and calling on their teachers to join them in their anti-regime rallies.After nightfall, in the city of Sanandaj protesters were seen starting fires to establish roadblocks and take control of their areas. Locals in a village near the city of Divandarreh took to the streets and began chanting “Death to the dictator!” specifically targeting regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.In Karaj, a major city west of the capital Tehran, a protester wrote in graffiti: “Death to the dictator!” This is a growing trend in dozens of cities across the country. In Qazvin in northwest Iran, protesters torched a large Khamenei billboard on a major highway.Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised the people of Iran in their ongoing anti-regime uprising and condemned the regime’s continuous brutality. “The PMOI/MEK published the names of 260 martyrs of the current uprising, 118 of whom were slain in Zahedan.These shining stars of Iran’s history are the sacrifice of our nation for freedom and people’s sovereignty, promising the end of religious fascism,” she tweeted.“The clerical regime’s crimes should be referred to the United Nations Security Council. Its leaders must face justice for four decades of crimes against humanity and genocide. The killing of children, people of Zahedan, and Evin prisoners during Iran’s protests are three examples of crime against humanity,” the NCRI President-elect underscored.Freedom-loving Iranians and PMOI/MEK supporters are continuing their rallies in support and solidarity with their compatriots throughout Iran while also condemning the mullahs’ regime for their brutal crackdown and human rights violations.These Iranians in exile are also calling on the international community to adopt a strong policy vis-à-vis Iran and stand by the Iranian people by ending their long-failed appeasement approach.The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.

