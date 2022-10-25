Volumetric Video Market Growth Sturdy at 26.2% CAGR to Outstrip $ 9,685.7Mn by 2028- by TheInsightPartners.com
The Insight Partner
Rising Investment in AR and VR Technologies to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Volumetric Video Market during 2021–2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study, titled " Volumetric Video Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Volumetric Capture (Hardware, Software, and Services) and Application (Sports Events and Entertainment, Medical, Signage and Advertisement, E-commerce, Video Games and Esports, Training, Education, Video Streaming and Alternate Realities, Tourism, and Others)”. The volumetric video market is expected to grow from US$ 1,898.7 million in 2021 to US$ 9,685.7 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.2% from 2021 to 2028.
Global Volumetric Video Market Growth Values, Regional and Industry Scope:
Market Size Value in- US$ 1,898.7 Million in 2021
Market Size Value by- US$ 9,685.7 Million by 2028
Growth rate- CAGR of 26.2% from 2021 to 2028
Forecast Period- 2021-2028
Base Year- 2021
No. of Pages -197
No. of Tables- 88
No. of Charts & Figures- 70
Historical data available- Yes
Segments covered- Volumetric Capture, and Application
Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Volumetric Video Market at
- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005285/
According to the article published by Education Technology in July 2021, despite the economic uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, ~ 64% of 50 UK-based investors think that investment in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) will increase in the coming years. Mixed reality technologies, such as AR and VR, provided tremendous benefits to several global end users, including sports & entertainment, medical, advertisement, retail & e-commerce, video games, education, and tourism sectors. AR has become popular due to developments in mobile technology by allowing customers to visualize and test things before purchasing them. Thus, several investments in AR and VR technologies are as follows:
• According to an article published by Crunchbase Inc. in January 2022, ~US$ 3.9 billion of venture capital rolled into startups in the virtual and augmented reality software and hardware space in 2021.
• In October 2021, Magic Leap (Florida-based AR headset maker) had raised US$ 500 million as funding.
• In November 2021, Niantic (a San Francisco-based AR platform) raised US$ 300 million from Coatue to build the real-world metaverse, valuing Niantic, Inc at US$ 9 billion.
• In November 2021, NAVER Z (a South Korea-based 3D avatar application developer) had launched a US$ 100 million fund to promote its newly launched plugin powered by Unity (a platform which enables creators to develop 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, PCs, or virtual reality devices).
• In 2019, Lululemon invested in Mirror (a fitness tech firm), which uses smart mirrors to deliver exercise sessions at clients' homes. Mirror completed a US$ 34 million Series B funding round, led by hedge fund Point72, counting Lululemon and Karlie Kloss as contributors.
• In June 2017, Yahoo Japan had invested in the venture reality fund, focused on making investments in virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality.
Volumetric Video Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
4Dviews; Microsoft Corporation; Sense of Space; Tetavi; DGene Inc; Omnivor; Arcturus Studios Holdings, Inc.; Evercoast; 8i; mantis vision ltd.; Dimension; Canon Inc.; Sony Corporation; StoryFile; Imverse SA; VOLUMETRIC CAMERA SYSTEMS; HoloCap; Volucap; EF EVE; Magic Leap, Inc.; and KDDI Research, Inc. are the few key players operating in the global volumetric video market. Several other market players have been analyzed to understand the market.
Speak to Analyst- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00005285?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10310
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Volumetric Video Market
The demand for digital marketing solutions was hampered due to various containment measures, such as business shutdowns, lockdowns, and travel limitations, leading to a decline in the adoption of volumetric video. Thus, there was an adverse impact on the volumetric video market in the first half of 2020. However, the business activities have rapidly recovered from the last quarter of 2020. The volumetric video market players are expecting steady growth in the demand from enterprises.
Volumetric Video Market Insights
Based on volumetric capture, the volumetric video market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. In 2021, the hardware segment accounted for the largest share in the volumetric video market. Based on application, the volumetric video market can be segmented into sports events and entertainment, medical, signage and advertisement, e-commerce, video games and esports, training, education, video streaming and alternate realities, tourism, and others. In 2021, the sports events and entertainment segment accounted for the largest market share. By geography, the volumetric video market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share in the global volumetric video market.
Order a Copy of Volumetric Video Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2028 Research Report at - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005285/
Browse Related Reports and get Sample copy:
Video Conferencing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis
- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000350/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10310
Video Editing Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis
- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013622/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10310
Video Analytics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis
- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000276/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10310
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.
Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/volumetric-video-market
More Research- https://www.whatech.com/og/markets-research/companies/the-insight-partners-2019-05-20
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
96661 11581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn