GoGreenspoke Manufactures Scooter & Skateboard Combination Racks.
GoGreenspoke Offers Best Scooter & Skateboard Combination Racks Services Based In OntarioPARIS, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoGreenspoke is pleased to announce they manufacture combination racks to provide a safe, secure place to store scooters and skateboards at schools, skateparks, shopping malls, or anywhere this traffic needs to be managed. This locking rack encourages individuals to choose eco-friendly transportation options while reducing theft risk.
GoGreenspoke locking scooter and skateboard combination racks securely store up to seven skateboards and five scooters in a durable metal rack. The racks mount securely to concrete surfaces using surface base plates and security anchors are available for additional security. The rack can also accommodate most e-scooters and can be finished in a variety of colours to suit any space or brand.
Anyone interested in learning about the scooter and skateboard combination racks can find out more by visiting the GoGreenspoke website or calling 1 (866) 913-2903.
About GoGreenspoke
GoGreenspoke has extensive experience with industrial design and manufacturing of resources for active communities. The company offers a diverse collection of bike, skateboard, and scooter parking and repair solutions with an unwavering commitment to producing durable, attractive, and eco-friendly products. GoGreenspoke also specializes in custom fabrication to complement any creative vision.
