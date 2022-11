GoGreenspoke Manufactures Scooter & Skateboard Combination Racks.

GoGreenspoke Ontario

PARIS, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoGreenspoke is pleased to announce they manufacture combination racks to provide a safe, secure place to store scooters and skateboards at schools, skateparks, shopping malls, or anywhere this traffic needs to be managed. This locking rack encourages individuals to choose eco-friendly transportation options while reducing theft risk.GoGreenspoke locking scooter and skateboard combination racks securely store up to seven skateboards and five scooters in a durable metal rack. The racks mount securely to concrete surfaces using surface base plates and security anchors are available for additional security. The rack can also accommodate most e-scooters and can be finished in a variety of colours to suit any space or brand.Anyone interested in learning about the scooter and skateboard combination racks can find out more by visiting the GoGreenspoke website or calling 1 (866) 913-2903.About GoGreenspokeGoGreenspoke has extensive experience with industrial design and manufacturing of resources for active communities. The company offers a diverse collection of bike, skateboard, and scooter parking and repair solutions with an unwavering commitment to producing durable, attractive, and eco-friendly products. GoGreenspoke also specializes in custom fabrication to complement any creative vision.1 (866) 913-2903info@gogreenspoke.com