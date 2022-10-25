Organic Feed Market Size, Share, Status and Forecasts 2020-2027

Increase in demand for organic feed from developing countries due to rise in economy and awareness about organic food for livestock.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic Feed is food material or fodders for the cattle, goats, poultry, swine, and other livestock that contains certified organic ingredients. Ingredients comprise wheat, barley, soybean, corn, and crops grown without the use of any fertilizers and chemical pesticides, which make the crop organic in nature. Organic feed comes in different varieties such as crumbles, mashes, and pelleted feeds, and is generally demanded by livestock owners who supply organic milk and meat. Organic feeds are in high demand, as it is free from antibiotics, drugs, pesticides, and growth hormones, which help in healthy growth of the animal health and help in improving digestion, enhancing longevity in livestock, and maintains the pH in rumen.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/11328

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Scratch and Peck Feeds, K-Much Feed Industry Co., Ltd., Cargill, Hi Peak Feeds, BernAqua, Country Heritage Feeds, SunOpta, Ranch-Way Feeds, Aller Aqua, , B&W Feeds, Country Junction feed, Green Mountain Feeds, Unique Organic, Kreamer Feed, Yorktown Organics, LLC, and The Organic Feed Company

𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀

The pandemic has made consumers aware of the benefits of natural & organic products, which has increased the demand for healthy food items and organic food supply.

Manufacturers are facing problems in procuring raw materials as the transport facilities are not available due to shut down and other restrictions.

The demand for organic fodder will increase after the pandemic as consumers will demand more organic food items, which will lead to the demand for organic feed for animals.

𝗣𝗿𝗲-𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/240c2fbc5c2eddb728bedc0446fbb86d

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

Surge in usage in North America and Asia-Pacific

North America has the highest demand for organic foods and meat items, which is increasing the demand for organic feeds. Sales over the past few years have seen surge and demand are increasing considerably. Major reasons for increase in demand are rising contamination of insecticide and pesticide in eggs, milk, and meat, which is rising the demand for nontoxic food without chemical compounds and rise in demand for healthy food are the reasons North America is experiencing a growth in organic feeds.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global organic feed industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global organic feed market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global organic feed market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global Organic Feed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.