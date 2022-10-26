ExpatInvest Brings Simplified RMB Investments to Foreigners in China

ExpatInvest Logo

SHANGHAI, CHINA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- China is home to two of the five largest stock exchanges: the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, and also has more Fortune 500 companies than any other country in the world. But despite being a global economic powerhouse, accessing the Chinese capital markets as a foreigner remains a challenge. Due to currency controls and other requirements, investing as a foreigner into Chinese-listed companies seems impossible, even for expatriates who have lived in China for many years.

ExpatInvest (https://www.expatinvestchina.com) is a newly launched service providing investment options for foreign nationals who live and work in China. Qualified expatriates can sign up to trade RMB mutual funds on ExpatInvest’s platform. By partnering with some of China’s largest banks and securities companies, ExpatInvest provides safe, reliable, and simplified investments with an emphasis on long-term growth. The mutual funds available on the ExpatInvest platform are closely aligned to national-level investment areas, including advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and information technology. ExpatInvest also offers a range of tools, information, and individualized customer service to put investors mind at ease.

Some key features of the platform include the ability to invest RMB without currency exchanges, convenient online transactions, English language service and data, and transparent fees. All transactions take place on China’s major payment platforms, and no visits to the bank are required. There are no monthly minimum required investments, and no penalties for cancellations.

ExpatInvest was founded by two long-term China expats seeking investment options for their own Chinese yuan. Frustrated by the lack of options, the two partnered with local financial institutions and set up their own platform. Since then, the service has received positive feedback from clients and interest from other financial service companies. “We found many people with similar investment philosophies. Some have been investing for years, others have never invested at all. Now, we are working with them as clients to achieve their long-term financial goals,” says Beau Parrish, one of the ExpatInvest founders.

To learn more, you can visit www.expatinvestchina.com, or contact info@expatinvestchina.com . You are also invited to attend an introductory webinar on Thursday, November 3rd @ 7:30pm (China Time) / 7:30am (US Eastern Time) to hear additional details or ask questions.

About ExpatInvest

ExpatInvest provides foreigners living in China with access to investment products, including mutual funds. Founded in 2020, ExpatInvest works with clients of different experience levels to build a portfolio without foreign currency exchanges, offshore accounts, or long-term contracts. ExpatInvest is registered in Shanghai China.