Augusta Home Buyers Reintroduces Its Cash Offer Program
Augusta Home Buyers continues to help homeowners sell their property quickly and hassle-free with its Cash Offer Program
Sell your house fast and hassle-free with the help of our Cash Offer Program and we can give you a fair, no-obligation, all-cash offer in 24 hours and close in 7 days.”AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Augusta Home Buyers, one of the most reliable house buyers in Georgia, stays true to its goal to help as many Georgia homeowners sell their houses fast in Augusta GA through its Cash Offer Program.
— Drew May
This program allows house sellers to get a cash offer within twenty-four hours without the hassles and stress of a listing.
“House sellers these days don’t want the hassles that come with listing their properties with an agent anymore. Many of our customers are happy that they don’t need to pay for listing fees and agent’s commissions when they sell their houses to us,” shared Drew May, spokesperson of Augusta Home Buyers.
“Our Cash Offer Program is designed to make house-selling faster and stress-free. Homeowners don’t have to worry about the hassle of repairs or renovations as we buy their properties as-is,” May shared.
“Getting rid of the headache and hassle of dealing with an unwanted property is our service to you,” Augusta Home Buyers wrote on its website.
Compared to a traditional house listing, which usually takes months to sell, Augusta Home Buyers’ Cash Offer Program provides a fair, no-obligation offer that can be done within 24 hours.
These are the rest of the advantages and benefits of Augusta Home Buyers’ Cash Offer Program as featured on its website:
No showings, no hassles – They buy the house “as-is,” so there are no open houses, no weekend showings, and no need to fix it up.
House sellers choose their closing day - Once Augusta Home Buyers makes an offer, they can close in days, not months. House sellers pick the date that is best for them.
Augusta Home Buyers pays all closing costs - Closing costs can add up, which is why Augusta Home Buyers cover them for house sellers. Zero extra charges or hidden fees.
With Augusta Home Buyers’ Cash Offer Program, house sellers don’t need to pay any fees.
They receive the exact sales price straight into their pockets.
House sellers also don’t need to worry about repairs because the Augusta Home Buyers’ team takes care of them.
“House sellers can even leave behind unwanted items, and we’ll haul them off at no extra charge,” May added.
Augusta Home Buyers is a local cash house buyer in Augusta, GA, that provides win-win solutions to help homeowners escape their sticky situations, including foreclosure, owning a burdensome property, probate, divorce settlements, probate, unwanted rentals, or anything else.
Their focus is on providing them with a solution to their problem so they can continue to do the things they love.
Homeowners planning to sell their properties to Augusta Home Buyers can directly contact its team at (706) 970-2570 or visit its website and read Augusta Home Buyers reviews.
Contact:
Augusta Home Buyers
141 North Belair Rd #100
Evans GA 30809
(706) 970-2570
hello@augustahomebuyers.com
https://www.augustahomebuyers.com
Drew May
Augusta Home Buyers
+1 706-970-2570
hello@augustahomebuyers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other