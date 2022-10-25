Real Estate Source, Inc. Supporting New Residents of California to Find Dream Homes

The real estate brokerage is renowned for its superior dedication to client satisfaction.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The professional team at Real Estate Source, Inc. is pleased to announce it is helping new residents of California to purchase the home of their dreams – within budget and without stress.Real Estate Source, Inc. is a reputable California-based real estate brokerage founded in 2007 by its current broker-owner, Tony S. Dini. The company survived the economic downturn in 2008 and, despite this obstacle, continued to grow throughout the recession. Today, Real Estate Source, Inc. is rapidly growing its roster of real estate agents and making moves to expand/improve its customer service on every level.In the company’s most recent news, Real Estate Source, Inc. is informing new California residents that it is ready at the helm to support them in finding the perfect property. This move comes as a result of the increasing number of individuals and families who are relocating to the state for work, retirement, and many other reasons.“Over the past year, we’ve noticed there are many people relocating and are searching for their dream California properties ,” Dini says. “As we are committed to expanding our customer service efforts to meet the needs of all clients, we want to lend our support to those new to the state. Many of our new friends, for example, need assistance in finding the perfect home in a neighborhood that’s ideal for their lifestyle – with the best schools, amenities, and curb appeal. Having been experts in California real estate for 15 years, we have the knowledge and experience to make finding your new home a stress-free adventure.”In addition to supporting new residents of California, Real Estate Source, Inc. also commits to additional benefits for clients, including:• No hidden charges with a $595 Flat Fee Per Transaction• Unparalleled broker support via phone, email, and text• Professional marketing support• Mortgage lending services• Full transparency in all business operations, including agent contract agreements• And so much moreAs a result of its superior dedication to customer service, Real Estate Source, Inc. was nominated by Expertise.com as one of the 2022 Top Real Estate Agents in Folsom.For more information about Real Estate Source, Inc., or to contact the team about an upcoming relocation to California, please visit https://www.morecommission.info/ About Tony S. DiniTony Dini is a licensed real estate broker, CEO, and loan originator with extensive experience in the real estate industry. Having run a real estate brokerage for over 15 years, combined with his additional background in lending, has given Dini the ability to handle difficult transactions and help his team of realtors with negotiating effectively for their clients, property valuations, contract understanding, and marketing strategies.Dini boasts a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management and Marketing at Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota and is the founder of the wildly popular Real Estate Source, Inc. brokerage.