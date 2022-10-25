Consulting Firm Archer Energy Solutions Announces Addition of 4 New Team Members

As it continues to grow, Archer services critical infrastructure organizations, effectively maintaining its status as the premier provider in North America.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Critical infrastructure protection consulting and services firm, Archer Energy Solutions LLC , is pleased to welcome four new members to its expert consultant team: Darren Nielsen, D.J. McCarty, Lesley Kayser-Sprouse, and Jeff Johnson.As an industry-leading security practitioner and security consultant, Darren Nielsen comes to Archer as a former associate director with Guidehouse Global Energy, where he led the development and assessment of organizational strategies and structure for utility clients. Prior to his leadership role at Guidehouse, Darren had over 15 years of internal/external regulator experience at WECC, where he was directly responsible for overseeing comprehensive on-site and off-site NERC CIP compliance audits for registered entities.“With a 32-year career in the energy sector, extensive security skills (both cyber and physical), and strong leadership, we are thrilled to have Darren as one of our newest team members. His regulatory and security prowess is second-to-none,” says Stacy Bresler, a Managing Partner at Archer.D.J. McCarty, a seasoned Senior Security Consultant, brings regulatory compliance, risk identification, and internal controls evaluations expertise to Archer. An expert in the performance of compliance assessments, internal audits, and compliance program development, D.J. is also skilled in the development of the policies and procedures that organizations need to demonstrate compliance with applicable regulations and laws.Lesley Kayser-Sprouse, Compliance Engineer, comes to Archer with extensive experience as an Electric Engineer in Operations and Transmission planning, where she performed complex operations and planning analytical studies that ensured the transmission system was operating reliably and met regulatory requirements. She formerly served as a Vice-Chair & Secretary for the Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC) and was a member of their Technical Studies Subcommittee.Finally, Jeff Johnson, Senior Security and Compliance Consultant, has worked extensively in the industry for over 25 years. He has held positions such as OT Program Manager, NERC CIP compliance oversight project manager, and Manager of Cybersecurity Advisory Services. Jeff offers in-depth knowledge and experience with the NERC CIP standards, Information Technology, and Information Security across diverse sectors, including utility, gas and pipeline, consumer products, and the retail industry."Jeff, DJ, and Lesley are equally impressive in their regulatory, security, and operations experiences and skills,” says Brent Castagnetto, a Managing Partner with Archer. “We are delighted to welcome all four of these gifted individuals to the Archer family."Learn more about Archer’s entire team at the Team Archer webpage . And for more information about Archer Energy Solutions, visit the website at https://archerint.com About the CompanyThe roots of Archer go back to 2001 when the founding partners crossed paths at a large electric utility in the Pacific Northwest. At that time, cybersecurity was a novelty in the critical infrastructure sectors and was beginning to receive attention from government officials, executives, and other interested parties. In addition, cybersecurity practices in general, mainly operations, were all in their infancy, and reliability regulations had not yet been conceived.Since then, the sectors have matured, and the Archer Partners and Associates have been integrally involved in the process. On a mission to help clients develop and implement security and reliability solutions, mature regulatory compliance programs, and support technology implementations, Archer continues to service critical infrastructure organizations and is considered the premier reliability, security, and compliance solutions provider in North America.