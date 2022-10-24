UMH Launched Sebring Square in Florida

Sebring Square is a manufactured home community provided by UMH properties.

Sebring Square is a manufactured home community provided by UMH properties. This new housing development is centrally located in Sebring, Florida near all the shopping, dining, and entertainment options that the city has to offer its residents. With both new and pre-owned manufactured homes available, this community provides plenty of options for those looking for an affordable and maintenance-free lifestyle.

How Homeowners are Benefiting from Manufactured Homes

The affordability of manufactured homes is one of the major reasons why they have become so popular in recent years. In addition to being more affordable, manufactured homes are also easier to maintain than their traditional counterparts. For homeowners who no longer want the hassle and expense of maintaining a large home, a manufactured home is the perfect solution. These homes are also much easier to customize than traditional homes, so buyers can design their ideal living space.

UMH is committed to providing homeowners with the best possible manufactured housing options, and Sebring Square is just one of the many great communities that they offer. For more information about this community or any of the other UMH properties, please visit our website www.umh.com/community/sebring-square/ today.

Who is UMH Properties?

UMH Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded UMH real estate investment trust that owns and operates manufactured home communities. We have been engaged in the ownership and operation of Manufactured Home Communities since 1968.

The mission of UMH Properties is to provide value to our residents by constantly improving our properties and services. We believe that by offering quality affordable housing, we can make a positive difference in the lives of our residents.

About Sebring, Florida

The town of Sebring was founded in 1912 as the county seat of newly created Highlands County. The city was named after George E. Sebring, one of the city's founders and a major developer in the area. The town's first school was built in 1913, and its first church was established in 1915. Sebring is located on the shore of Lake Jackson in central Florida.The city is home to the Sebring International Raceway and hosts the 12 Hours of Sebring, an annual endurance sports car racing event.

Contact Sebring Square Today

If you are interested in learning more about the manufactured homes available at Sebring Square, please contact us today. We would be happy to answer any questions that you may have and help you find the perfect home for your retirement.

Details:

Address: 30955 Sunlight Circle, Sebring, FL 33870, United States

Phone: +17272212431

Website: https://www.umh.com/landing/sebring-square/

