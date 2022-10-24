Vest Safety Medical Services Continues to Improve Their Easy-to-Use Online Respirator Clearance Solution for Companies

Vest Safety Medical Services, LLC aims to educate companies on the importance of a robust and efficient Respiratory Protection Program and the emerging technologies that allows them to streamline and simplify what is often a complex and costly part of OSHA compliance.

Houston, Texas - Vest Safety Medical Services, LLC is working to support the needs of employers in some of the most challenging environments by providing companies with an efficient and effective solution for respirator clearance.

Whenever respirators are required to be worn on the jobsite, companies face the often difficult and confusing task of establishing a respiratory protection program (RPP). One of the key components of an RPP is having any respirator using staff medically evaluated to determine their ability to safely use a respirator on the job (respirator clearance). Because a physician is required to provide the evaluation, respirator clearance is often the only part of the RPP process that a company can’t handle in house. Vest’s online respirator clearance allows clients to get their employees through the respirator clearance process without ever leaving the job site.

Vest's system is designed to fit the needs of many of today's challenging environments, including renewable energy, healthcare, pest control, automotive transportation, construction, and chemical manufacturing. Vest’s occupational health staff are well versed in the needs of many industries and ready to help companies with their industry specific challenges.

“We designed the Vest program to be intuitive and easy to use. Companies today have many regulatory challenges they face to get work done, and we wanted to take one of the more complex OSHA requirements and make it simple. We worked to create a system that is fast and easy to implement, to ensure that every employee is quickly and accurately evaluated.," says Mark Pelc, Director of Sales. “The Vest system eliminates the burden of tracking down a provider, scheduling appointments and then sending employees off site for respirator clearance. Our platform even automates the record keeping workload associated with the respiratory standard.”

With Vest online medical evaluation questionnaire, around 90% of individuals are cleared instantly, eliminating the often days or weeks long turnaround time for results from clinics and other methods of obtaining respirator clearance. Because of Vest’s highly efficient process for providing respirator clearance, cost is reduced dramatically for companies making the switch to the Vest platform.

For those wanting to speak with a representative about getting set up with Vest, call 844-837-8767. If you would like to learn more about the Vest program, or are interested in reading Vest’s publications, please visit www.respiratorclearance.com.

