GoPro Updates HERO11 Black Mini Availability to Nov. 18, 2022

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. GPRO announced HERO11 Black Mini will be available Nov. 18 and the Company is currently taking pre-orders at GoPro.com. The Company had previously slated the camera's availability for Oct. 25.

"HERO11 Black Mini is an incredible camera and we're giving ourselves a little more time to perfect the product for our excited customers," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "I'm absolutely loving my Mini and cannot wait for the public to get their hands on it."

GoPro's other HERO11 cameras, the critically acclaimed flagship HERO11 Black and HERO11 Black Creator Edition, are available for purchase at GoPro.com and throughout GoPro's global distribution channels. For more information, visit GoPro.com.

About GoPro, Inc. GPRO

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, GoPro helps the world to capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit GoPro.com. Open roles can be found on our careers page. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Current.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gopro-updates-hero11-black-mini-availability-to-nov-18-2022-301657826.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.

