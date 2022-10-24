Submit Release
Kazakhstan’s Republic Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I share our warmest congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan on their newly designated Republic Day on October 25. The United States is committed to Kazakhstan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and we look forward to further strengthening our relationship in the years to come.

Republic Day commemorates Kazakhstan’s declaration of independence. Since that independence, Kazakhstan has been a champion of non-proliferation, disarmament, and global dialogue and has advanced efforts in international peace and security. The United States strongly supports Kazakhstan’s reform agenda and encourages its full implementation through concrete, transparent actions. Kazakhstan is a valued economic and commercial partner at the heart of Central Asia, and we appreciate the active role it plays in advancing shared goals in the region.

The United States was one of the first countries to recognize Kazakhstan’s independence, and we are proud of our enduring 31 years of friendship with the people of Kazakhstan. Together, we will continue to advance our shared priorities of peace, prosperity, and stability in the region and beyond.

