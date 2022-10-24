STN#: 125145 Proper Name: Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis Adsorbed, Inactivated Poliovirus and Haemophilus b Conjugate (Tetanus Toxoid Conjugate) Vaccine Tradename: Pentacel Manufacturer: Sanofi Pasteur Limited Indication:
Active immunization against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis and invasive disease due to Haemophilus influenzae type b. Pentacel is approved for use as a four dose series in children 6 weeks through 4 years of age (prior to 5th birthday).
