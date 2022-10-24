NioBay announces Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. (“NioBay” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF), a company focused on the exploration, development and use of critical green metals, announces that effective October 23, 2022, Mr. Jacquelin Gauthier will cease to act as Vice President, Geology of the Corporation.



About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay is a company focused on exploration, development and use of critical green metals with an Environmentally, Sustainable, Governance, and Indigenous (ESGI) focus.

The Company holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 kilometers south of Moosonee, in the MCFN Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum Project located in Quebec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation.

About Niobium

Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a readily available, reliable, soft metal that is ductile, malleable, and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them smarter and lower environmental impacts, while also delivering other benefits like better performance, improved safety, and increased value.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

