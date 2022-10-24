Clare Advisors Releases Guide on Why an M&A Transaction is a Smart Move as an Exit Strategy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clare Advisors has released a guide on why a merger and acquisition (M&A) transaction is a smart move as an exit strategy. Business owners have many options for what they will do with their company when they want to exit.
This guide covers how an M&A deal can be a great way to realize the highest value for the business and ensure continuity for employees and the brand. A business exit strategy will also help an owner plan for a smooth transition out of the company. Since selling a business can take a long time, it’s ideal for the owner to have a plan on how to best prepare for an eventual sale. Many M&A transactions within the marketing, advertising, and public relations industry have a three-to-five-year timeline, so planning is crucial.
There are three options for what a business owner can do when deciding to exit. Company owners can liquidate the business, make an internal sale, or complete a third-party sale. People interested in the advantages and disadvantages of each decision can review the guide.
They can learn why an M&A deal is the great option when compared to liquidating the business or selling the company to key employees. Doing a sale-side M&A deal can take some time, as the owner must find the appropriate buyer and go through the sell-side process. However, this process allows the owner to maximize how much money they make from selling the company through an earnout and prepare the business for sustainable success.
Completing an M&A deal can be challenging, as many intricate details must be covered when selling a business. So, those looking to utilize the benefits of an M&A deal for their exit can seek help from an M&A advisor. This will help the owners prepare for the sale from the beginning to closing the deal.
Clare Advisors is a buy-side and sell-side advisory specializing in M&A and financial services for digital advertising agencies, marketing agencies, and business service providers. Business owners or agencies looking to sell their company can connect with an M&A advisor by visiting the Clare Advisors website.
