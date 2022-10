Clare Advisors Releases Guide on Why an M&A Transaction is a Smart Move as an Exit Strategy

WASHINGTON D.C. , UNITED STATES , October 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clare Advisors has released a guide on why a merger and acquisition (M&A) transaction is a smart move as an exit strategy. Business owners have many options for what they will do with their company when they want to exit.This guide covers how an M&A deal can be a great way to realize the highest value for the business and ensure continuity for employees and the brand. A business exit strategy will also help an owner plan for a smooth transition out of the company. Since selling a business can take a long time, it’s ideal for the owner to have a plan on how to best prepare for an eventual sale. Many M&A transactions within the marketing, advertising, and public relations industry have a three-to-five-year timeline, so planning is crucial.There are three options for what a business owner can do when deciding to exit. Company owners can liquidate the business, make an internal sale, or complete a third-party sale. People interested in the advantages and disadvantages of each decision can review the guide.They can learn why an M&A deal is the great option when compared to liquidating the business or selling the company to key employees. Doing a sale-side M&A deal can take some time, as the owner must find the appropriate buyer and go through the sell-side process. However, this process allows the owner to maximize how much money they make from selling the company through an earnout and prepare the business for sustainable success.Completing an M&A deal can be challenging, as many intricate details must be covered when selling a business. So, those looking to utilize the benefits of an M&A deal for their exit can seek help from an M&A advisor. This will help the owners prepare for the sale from the beginning to closing the deal.Clare Advisors is a buy-side and sell-side advisory specializing in M&A and financial services for digital advertising agencies, marketing agencies, and business service providers. Business owners or agencies looking to sell their company can connect with an M&A advisor by visiting the Clare Advisors website