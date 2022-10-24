Erin Smith, Founder of Project We Care, Based in Weston, FL Featured in Disrupt Magazine

Erin Smith, co-founder of Project We Care Tommy Smith, co-founder of Project We Care

Erin Smith, founder of Project We Care, based in Weston, Florida, was featured in Disrupt Magazine where she discussed the importance of charitable work.

WESTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erin Smith, founder of Project We Care, based in Weston, Florida, was recently featured in Disrupt Magazine where she discussed the importance of charitable work. Disrupt Magazine is a Puerto Rico based alternative education company built for tomorrow’s thought leaders, innovators and disruptors. They educate and inspire young latino entrepreneurs to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy. Disrupt Magazine is the #1 educational platform for democratizing access to entrepreneurial education in Puerto Rico. It connects millions of members with some of the world's most successful and disruptive entrepreneurs.

Erin Smith is an entrepreneur and philanthropist, who currently lives in Weston, Florida. Erin has been married to Tommy Smith for almost twenty years and together they have four children. As a philanthropist, Erin Smith is involved in many community functions and charitable causes, especially in and around Weston, Florida. She and her husband have made many donations to the Broward County School system, in addition to their involvement as parents with school-related and extracurricular activities. Erin has been involved with giving to the JT Reading Room, which helps students improve their literacy skills and increase academic success rates. Along with All Year Cooling (https://www.allyearcooling.com), of which Thomas Smith is President, Erin has helped to raise money for the fight against breast cancer and has frequently given to Cancer.org. The most noteworthy of her efforts is the work she has done with Project We Care.

Erin Smith, together with her husband Tommy Smith co-founded Project We Care, a family-based non-profit organization that focuses on providing for the needs of veterans. By meeting with veterans and working with those involved with the Veterans Administration Subsidized Housing program, Erin helps assess the needs of local veterans and provides them with necessities such as food, clothing, and household goods. Additionally, Erin Smith works to cultivate a spirit of philanthropy in her children by helping in the Weston, Florida community with numerous causes, including Lifenet for Families, Susan B. Anthony Recovery Center, and Habitat for Humanity.

Erin Smith laid out four specific reasons that make charitable giving important:

“1. Giving back to the community is important because it helps make the world a better place. Giving back to the community is important because it helps make the world a better place. When we give to charities, we are helping to fund programs and services that make a difference in people’s lives. These programs and services can include anything from providing meals for the hungry to helping veterans transition back into civilian life. By donating to charity, we are investing in making the world a better place for everyone.

2. Charitable giving is important because it helps those in need. Charitable giving is important because it helps those in need. There are many people in our communities who are struggling to make ends meet. When we give to charity, we are helping to provide them with the resources they need to improve their lives. This can include anything from providing food and clothing to helping pay for medical expenses. By giving to charity, we are making a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

3. Giving back to the community is also important because it helps build a sense of community. Giving back to the community is also important because it helps build a sense of community. When we give to charity, we are showing our support for the causes and organizations that are important to us. This can help create a sense of unity and belonging within our communities. Additionally, by supporting charitable organizations, we are helping to ensure that they can continue their important work.

4. Charity work can also be a way of showing gratitude for what one has been given in life. By giving back, we are able to help others and show our appreciation for what we have been given. This can be a powerful way to make a difference in the world and to express our gratitude for all that we have been given. When we show gratitude for what we have it often inspires others to be more grateful and more giving in turn, which benefits everyone.”

To read the article in full, please visit https://disruptmagazine.com/erin-smith-founder-of-project-we-care-based-in-weston-fl-discusses-the-importance-of-charity-work/

About Erin Smith

Currently residing in Weston, Florida, Erin Smith is a philanthropist and community organizer. Originally from Santa Monica, California, Erin moved to Fort Lauderdale while still young and eventually graduated from South Plantation High School. She has four children with her husband Thomas “Tommy” Smith, to whom she has been married for almost twenty years. Her love and admiration for her father who served in the military led her, together with her husband Thomas Smith, to co-found the non-profit organization Project We Care.

Project We Care is a family-based non-profit organization that helps to care for veterans of the armed forces by furnishing them with food, clothing, and other household essentials necessary to creating a peaceful and comfortable home. Project We Care partners with the Veterans Administration Subsidized Housing program to connect with local veterans and after assessing their needs, provides them with “care packages” that help transform their bare apartments into warm and welcoming homes.

Erin Smith is an active community member in the Weston, Florida area, where she is involved in many charitable causes, including Habitat for Humanity, Lifenet for Families, and the Susan B. Anthony Recovery Center. As a tireless advocate, Erin has been able to enlist the help of many local businesses, including All Year Cooling, where her husband serves as President, in donating to Cancer.org to fight breast cancer, as well as for numerous local academic causes such as the JT Reading Room, which promotes literacy skills for students and helps to improve graduation rates. She and her husband are also involved parents in the school district, helping organize and run various extracurricular events and coaching sports teams. They have also donated frequently to the Broward County School system. She is most proud of the role she has played in cultivating a spirit of giving within her children and the citizens in the Weston, Florida community.