Appointment of Ambassador Elizabeth Jones as Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at Embassy New Delhi

Ambassador Elizabeth Jones will be departing for New Delhi to serve as Chargé d’Affaires, ad interim. She recently served as the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts. She previously served as Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia, acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Near East, and Ambassador to Kazakhstan. Ambassador Jones carries the highest Foreign Service rank of Career Ambassador.

In India, Ambassador Jones will join our Embassy and Consulate interagency teams in advancing and expanding the partnership between our governments and people, a partnership that Secretary Blinken has called one of the most consequential in the world.