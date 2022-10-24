Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Debt Relief

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona issued the following statement regarding today’s temporary court order on debt relief :

“Today’s temporary decision does not stop the Biden Administration’s efforts to provide borrowers the opportunity to apply for debt relief nor does it prevent us from reviewing the millions of applications we have received. Amidst Republicans’ efforts to block our debt relief program, we are moving full speed ahead to be ready to deliver relief to borrowers who need the help. As we continue our preparations in compliance with this order, we continue to encourage working- and middle-class Americans to apply for debt relief at studentaid.gov. President Biden and this Administration are committed to fighting for the millions of hardworking students and borrowers across the country.”