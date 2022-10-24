FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 24, 2022

AUGUSTA — The Maine Student Mock Election will be held this week, with students at 155 schools around the state participating.

“Holding mock elections is a great way for students to get hands-on learning about the electoral process, our government, and the importance of being involved and making their voices heard,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. “Civics education is a vital component of students’ lifelong learning. Mock elections are civics education in action.”

Schools will hold mock elections throughout the week, with announcement of full results expected on Friday morning. Students will be voting for candidates for Governor and their local congressional race. To supplement other classroom instruction, the Secretary of State’s office compiled short videos from each of the candidates on the ballot.

“The voices and opinions of young people matter,” said Secretary Bellows. “I’m glad all of the gubernatorial and congressional candidates took the time to submit a video for the mock election, so students could become familiar with not only how to cast a ballot but also who is on the ballot this year.”

The Student Mock Election is one of several programs for students from the Department of Secretary of State. Other programming is listed here: https://www.maine.gov/sos/kids/programs on the Secretary’s Kid’s Page.







