SmartFinancial Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2022

/EIN News/ -- Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2022

  • Operating earnings1 of $11.6 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share
  • Operating earnings increase of 13% compared to the previous quarter and 17% compared to the same prior year quarter
  • Net organic loan and lease growth of over $109.0 million - 15% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
  • Non-maturity deposit growth of over $42.0 million – 4% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
  • Net interest income growth of $3.6 million or 44% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
  • Credit quality remains solid with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.10%
  • Completed the asset purchase of Sunbelt Insurance (“Sunbelt”)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $11.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $9.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021, and compared to prior quarter net income of $10.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share. Operating earnings1, which excludes securities gains and merger related and restructuring expenses, net of tax adjustments, totaled $11.6 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $9.9 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2021, and compared to $10.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2022.

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: "I am extremely pleased with another outstanding quarter.  We posted a record quarter for revenue and continue to see strong EPS growth.  Our team has done a phenomenal job of building our core revenue foundation this year as we continue to gain operating leverage.”

SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “We are delighted with our results for the quarter. First, I’m very excited to welcome the Sunbelt Insurance team into The SmartFinancial family. Our operating metrics improved for the quarter in almost every category, and this is a testament to the diligent effort by our entire team.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $36.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $33.1 million for the prior quarter. Average earning assets totaled $4.45 billion, an increase of $126.0 million. The growth in average earnings assets was primarily driven by an increase in average loans and leases of $164.3 million and securities of $2.6 million, offset by a decrease in average interest-earning cash of $40.9 million as the Bank continues to deploy excess liquidity into loans and leases.   Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $22.0 million as a result of core deposit growth of $40.3 million and a decrease in borrowings of $18.4 million.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.29% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.08% for the prior quarter. The tax equivalent net interest margin was positively impacted by the continued deployment of excess cash and cash equivalents into loans and leases and the increase in rates by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve”).

The yield on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 0.70% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 0.42% for the prior quarter. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 0.62% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 0.33% for the prior quarter, an increase of 29 basis points, primarily attributable to the increases in rates by the Federal Reserve. The cost of total deposits for the third quarter of 2022 was 0.45% compared to 0.24% in the prior quarter.

_____________________________________________

1 Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation

The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:

               
    Three Months Ended      
    Sep   Jun   Increase  
Selected Interest Rates and Yields   2022   2022   (Decrease)  
Yield on loans and leases   4.59 % 4.40 % 0.19 %
Yield on earning assets, FTE   3.79 % 3.39 % 0.40 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   0.62 % 0.33 % 0.29 %
Cost of total deposits   0.45 % 0.24 % 0.21 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   0.70 % 0.42 % 0.28 %
Net interest margin, FTE   3.29 % 3.08 % 0.21 %

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses and Credit Quality

At September 30, 2022, the allowance for loan and lease losses was $22.8 million. The allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases was 0.73% as of September 30, 2022, and June 30, 20022, respectively.   For the Company’s originated loans and leases, the allowance for loan and lease losses to originated loans and leases, less PPP loans, was 0.75% as of September 30, 2022, and 0.74% at June 30, 2022. The remaining discounts on the acquired loan and lease portfolio totaled $14.5 million, or 4.29% of acquired loans and leases as of September 30, 2022.  

The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                       
      Three Months Ended        
      Sep   Jun        
  Provision for Loan and Lease Losses Rollforward   2022
   2022
   Change  
  Beginning balance   $ 21,938     $ 20,078     $ 1,860    
  Charge-offs     (231 )     (143 )     (88 )  
  Recoveries     88       753       (665 )  
  Net charge-offs     (143 )     610       (753 )  
  Provision     974       1,250       (276 )  
  Ending balance   $ 22,769     $ 21,938     $ 831    
                       
  Allowance for loan losses to total loans and leases, gross     0.73   %   0.73   %   -   %

The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard until January 1, 2023 and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan and lease losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases was 0.11% as of September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans and leases, loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.10% as of September 30, 2022, a decrease of 1 bases point from the 11% reported in the second quarter of 2022. 

The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                       
      Three Months Ended        
      Sep   Jun   Increase  
  Credit Quality   2022   2022   (Decrease)  
  Nonaccrual loans and leases   $ 3,379   $ 3,413   $ (34 )  
  Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing     -     -     -    
  Total nonperforming loans and leases     3,379     3,413     (34 )  
  Other real estate owned     1,226     1,612     (386 )  
  Other repossessed assets     -     17     (17 )  
  Total nonperforming assets   $ 4,605   $ 5,042   $ (437 )  
                       
  Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross     0.11 %   0.11 %   -   %
  Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.10 %   0.11 %   (0.01 ) %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $979 thousand to $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $7.2 million for the prior quarter. During the third quarter of 2022, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:

  • Increase in service charges on deposit accounts, related to deposit growth and enhancements to our treasury management fee structure;
  • Decrease in mortgage banking income, related to increased secondary market interest rates driving lower volume;
  • Increase in insurance commissions, driven by the addition of Sunbelt and organic growth;
  • Decrease in interchange and debit card transaction fees, related to lower volume; and
  • Decrease in other, primarily related to decreased fees from capital markets activity.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                   
    Three Months Ended      
    Sep   June   Increase
Noninterest Income   2022   2022   (Decrease)
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 1,611   $ 1,446   $ 165  
Mortgage banking income     170     471     (301 )
Investment services     1,051     1,065     (14 )
Insurance commissions     864     598     266  
Interchange and debit card transaction fees     1,356     1,467     (111 )
Other     1,198     2,182     (984 )
Total noninterest income   $ 6,250   $ 7,229   $ (979 )

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $1.3 million to $27.2 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $25.9 million for the prior quarter. During the third quarter of 2022, the primary components of the changes in noninterest expense were as follows:

  • Salaries and employee benefits increased due to stronger than expected performance generating additional accruals to the Bank’s incentive plans and, to a lesser extent, the addition of Sunbelt;
  • Increase in occupancy and equipment as a result of higher utility expenses (seasonality and higher rates) and charges associated with new branch expansions in our footprint; and
  • Increase in data processing and technology as a result of implementation of new loan and security platforms.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                   
    Three Months Ended      
    Sep   June     Increase
Noninterest Expense   2022   2022     (Decrease)
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 16,317   $ 15,673   $ 644  
Occupancy and equipment     3,167     2,793     374  
FDIC insurance     705     676     29  
Other real estate and loan related expenses     565     636     (71 )
Advertising and marketing     288     327     (39 )
Data processing and technology     1,872     1,728     144  
Professional services     822     745     77  
Amortization of intangibles     650     633     17  
Merger related and restructuring expenses     87     81     6  
Other     2,757     2,634     123  
Total noninterest expense   $ 27,230   $ 25,926   $ 1,304  

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $311 thousand, compared to $2.9 million for the prior quarter.

The effective tax rate was 21.76% for the third quarter of 2022 and 22.11% for the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at September 30, 2022 were $4.80 billion compared with $4.61 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase of $185.3 million is primarily attributable to increases in loans and leases of $405.7 million, securities of $247.5 million, goodwill and other intangibles, net of $4.6 million, attributable to Sunbelt, and other assets of $29.6 million, offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $502.0 million, primarily from the funding of loans and leases and purchase of securities.

Total liabilities increased to $4.38 billion at September 30, 2022 from $4.18 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase of $200.1 million was primarily from organic deposit growth of $258.5 million and increase in other liabilities of $10.7 million, offset by a decrease in borrowings of $69.2 million.

Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2022 totaled $414.7 million, a decrease of $14.7 million, from December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholders' equity was primarily driven by the market increases in interest rates and the negative impact on accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) of $42.3 million and dividends paid of $3.5 million, offset by net income of $30.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.   Tangible book value per share2 was $18.02 at September 30, 2022, compared to $19.26 at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity1 as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 6.49% at September 30, 2022, compared with 7.18% at December 31, 2021.

_____________________________________________

1 Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation

The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

    Sep   Dec   Increase
Selected Balance Sheet Information   2022   2021   (Decrease)
Total assets   $ 4,796,911   $ 4,611,579   $ 185,332  
Total liabilities     4,382,200     4,182,149     200,051  
Total equity     414,711     429,430     (14,719 )
Securities     806,827     559,422     247,405  
Loans and leases     3,099,116     2,693,397     405,719  
Deposits     4,280,409     4,021,938     258,471  
Borrowings     18,423     87,585     (69,162 )

Conference Call Information

SmartFinancial issued this earnings release for the third quarter of 2022 on Monday, October 24, 2022, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (833) 927-1758 or (646) 904-5544 and entering the access code, 380946. A replay of the conference call will be available through December 24, 2022, by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the access code, 355013. Conference call materials will be published on the Company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, at 9:00 a.m. ET prior to the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Investor Contacts
Billy Carroll
President & CEO
(865) 868-0613   billy.carroll@smartbank.com
 
Ron Gorczynski
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
(865) 437-5724 ron.gorczynski@smartbank.com
 
Media Contact
Kelley Fowler
Senior Vice President, Public Relations & Marketing
(865) 868-0611    kelley.fowler@smartbank.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, (iv) operating return on average shareholders' equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio, (viii) operating noninterest income, (ix) operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings (x) operating noninterest expense, (xi) tangible common equity, (xii) average tangible common equity, (xiii) tangible book value; (xiv) tangible assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company's performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets. Operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets is the annualized operating pre-tax pre-provision income earnings (Non-GAAP) by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders' equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses. Operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) less operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP). Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) and average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity, respectively. Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) is tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) divided by common shares outstanding. Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these Non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company’s business and financial results and conditions, are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively; (2) claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters; (3) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (4) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (5) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (6) risks related to the acquisition of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. (“SCB”); (7) the risk that the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of SCB may not be realized in the time frame anticipated; (8) changes in management’s plans for the future; (9) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas; (10) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (11) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (12) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (13) changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; (14) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (15) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations; (16) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; (17) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (18) higher inflation and its impacts; (19) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; (20) the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s military action in Ukraine; and (21) other general competitive, economic,, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

                             
  Ending Balances
  Sep   Jun   Mar   Dec   Sep
  2022
   2022
   2022
   2021
   2021
Assets:                            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 543,029     $ 654,945     $ 763,968     $ 1,045,077     $ 1,091,160  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   519,723       524,864       540,483       482,453       339,343  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   287,104       288,363       289,532       76,969        
Other investments   15,528       16,569       16,499       16,494       14,972  
Loans held for sale   2,742       1,707       5,894       5,103       3,418  
Loans and leases   3,099,116       2,994,074       2,806,026       2,693,397       2,652,663  
Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses   (22,769 )     (21,938 )     (20,078 )     (19,352 )     (19,295 )
Loans and leases, net   3,076,347       2,972,136       2,785,948       2,674,045       2,633,368  
Premises and equipment, net   91,944       89,950       84,793       85,958       85,346  
Other real estate owned   1,226       1,612       1,612       1,780       2,415  
Goodwill and other intangibles, net   110,460       104,582       105,215       105,852       104,930  
Bank owned life insurance   81,001       80,537       80,074       79,619       79,145  
Other assets   67,807       52,848       44,561       38,229       29,934  
Total assets $ 4,796,911     $ 4,788,113     $ 4,718,579     $ 4,611,579     $ 4,384,031  
Liabilities:                            
Deposits:                            
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,186,209     $ 1,162,843     $ 1,093,933     $ 1,055,125     $ 977,180  
Interest-bearing demand   962,901       999,893       975,272       899,158       847,007  
Money market and savings   1,663,355       1,607,714       1,573,101       1,493,007       1,389,393  
Time deposits   467,944       511,182       549,047       574,648       585,692  
Total deposits   4,280,409       4,281,632       4,191,353       4,021,938       3,799,272  
Borrowings   18,423       12,549       36,713       87,585       88,748  
Subordinated debt   41,994       41,973       41,952       41,930       41,909  
Other liabilities   41,374       31,532       28,519       30,696       29,382  
Total liabilities   4,382,200       4,367,686       4,298,537       4,182,149       3,959,311  
Shareholders' Equity:                            
Common stock   16,888       16,898       16,893       16,803       16,801  
Additional paid-in capital   293,907       293,815       293,376       292,937       292,760  
Retained earnings   144,723       134,362       125,329       118,247       112,600  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (40,807 )     (24,648 )     (15,556 )     1,443       2,559  
Total shareholders' equity   414,711       420,427       420,042       429,430       424,720  
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 4,796,911     $ 4,788,113     $ 4,718,579     $ 4,611,579     $ 4,384,031  

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

                                         
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  Sep   June   Mar   Dec   Sep   Sep   Sep
  2022   2022   2022   2021   2021   2022   2021
Interest income:                                        
Loans and leases, including fees $ 35,127   $ 31,530   $ 29,643   $ 30,567   $ 31,674   $ 96,300   $ 88,015
Investment securities:                                        
Taxable   3,135     2,908     2,418     1,341     832     8,463     2,472
Tax-exempt   561     441     368     322     331     1,369     894
Federal funds sold and other earning assets   3,474     1,430     486     547     474     5,389     1,074
Total interest income   42,297     36,309     32,915     32,777     33,311     111,521     92,455
Interest expense:                                        
Deposits   4,866     2,504     2,014     2,116     2,153     9,384     6,733
Borrowings   97     117     157     180     121     371     360
Subordinated debt   626     626     626     626     655     1,877     1,823
Total interest expense   5,589     3,247     2,797     2,922     2,929     11,632     8,916
Net interest income   36,708     33,062     30,118     29,855     30,382     99,889     83,539
Provision for loan and lease losses   974     1,250     1,006     422     1,149     3,230     1,211
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses   35,734     31,812     29,112     29,433     29,233     96,659     82,328
Noninterest income:                                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   1,611     1,446     1,319     1,372     1,220     4,376     3,278
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net                   45         45
Mortgage banking   170     471     834     803     994     1,475     3,238
Investment services   1,051     1,065     1,070     621     448     3,186     1,546
Insurance commissions   864     598     901     517     745     2,363     2,768
Interchange and debit card transaction fees   1,356     1,467     1,284     1,445     1,078     4,107     2,839
Other   1,198     2,182     1,703     2,048     1,779     5,083     3,429
Total noninterest income   6,250     7,229     7,111     6,806     6,309     20,590     17,143
Noninterest expense:                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   16,317     15,673     15,046     14,990     13,594     47,036     36,666
Occupancy and equipment   3,167     2,793     3,059     3,026     2,536     9,020     7,170
FDIC insurance   705     676     641     567     525     2,022     1,266
Other real estate and loan related expense   565     636     729     583     407     1,930     1,514
Advertising and marketing   288     327     369     176     235     985     654
Data processing and technology   1,872     1,728     1,586     1,722     1,753     5,185     4,642
Professional services   822     745     1,242     847     810     2,809     2,300
Amortization of intangibles   650     633     637     660     711     1,919     1,597
Merger related and restructuring expenses   87     81     439     2,762     464     607     939
Other   2,757     2,634     1,970     2,490     2,274     7,361     6,822
Total noninterest expense   27,230     25,926     25,718     27,823     23,309     78,874     63,570
Income before income taxes   14,754     13,115     10,505     8,416     12,233     38,375     35,901
Income tax expense   3,211     2,900     2,246     1,761     2,633     8,357     7,767
Net income $ 11,543   $ 10,215   $ 8,259   $ 6,655   $ 9,600   $ 30,018   $ 28,134
Earnings per common share:                                        
Basic $ 0.69   $ 0.61   $ 0.49   $ 0.40   $ 0.62   $ 1.79   $ 1.85
Diluted $ 0.68   $ 0.61   $ 0.49   $ 0.40   $ 0.61   $ 1.78   $ 1.84
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                                        
Basic   16,749,255     16,734,930     16,718,371     16,699,010     15,557,528     16,734,298     15,192,919
Diluted   16,872,022     16,867,774     16,858,288     16,846,315     15,691,126     16,867,970     15,312,755

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS

                                                 
  Three Months Ended  
  September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021  
  Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/  
  Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost  
Assets:                                                
Loans and leases, including fees1 $ 3,037,092   $ 35,127   4.59 % $ 2,872,748   $ 31,530   4.40 % $ 2,536,591   $ 31,674   4.95 %
Taxable securities   720,114     3,135   1.73 %   717,507     2,908   1.63 %   187,032     832   1.77 %
Tax-exempt securities2   101,559     732   2.86 %   101,585     609   2.40 %   87,621     477   2.16 %
Federal funds sold and other earning assets   587,755     3,474   2.34 %   628,677     1,430   0.91 %   802,712     474   0.23 %
Total interest-earning assets   4,446,520     42,468   3.79 %   4,320,517     36,477   3.39 %   3,613,956     33,457   3.67 %
Noninterest-earning assets   362,869               374,776               323,067            
Total assets $ 4,809,389             $ 4,695,293             $ 3,937,023            
                                                 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                                
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 966,437     1,956   0.80 % $ 968,806     734   0.30 % $ 763,613     414   0.21 %
Money market and savings deposits   1,632,510     2,298   0.56 %   1,559,963     1,126   0.29 %   1,233,533     854   0.27 %
Time deposits   501,919     612   0.48 %   531,783     644   0.49 %   524,327     885   0.67 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,100,866     4,866   0.62 %   3,060,552     2,504   0.33 %   2,521,473     2,153   0.34 %
Borrowings   13,141     97   2.93 %   31,510     117   1.49 %   80,188     121   0.60 %
Subordinated debt   41,980     626   5.91 %   41,959     626   5.98 %   40,211     654   6.47 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,155,987     5,589   0.70 %   3,134,021     3,247   0.42 %   2,641,872     2,928   0.44 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,192,813               1,112,643               877,831            
Other liabilities   35,224               28,903               24,522            
Total liabilities   4,384,024               4,275,567               3,544,225            
Shareholders' equity   425,365               419,726               392,798            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,809,389             $ 4,695,293             $ 3,937,023            
                                                 
Net interest income, taxable equivalent       $ 36,879             $ 33,230             $ 30,529      
Interest rate spread             3.09 %             2.97 %             3.23 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin             3.29 %             3.08 %             3.35 %
                                                 
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities             140.89 %             137.86 %             136.80 %
Percentage of average equity to average assets             8.84 %             8.94 %             9.98 %

1 Includes average balance of $21,968 million, $34,307 million and $128,408 million in PPP loans for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.  
2 Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis include $171 thousand, $168 thousand and $146 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS

                                   
  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021  
  Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/  
  Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost  
Assets:                                  
Loans and leases, including fees1 $ 2,880,444   $ 96,300     4.47 % $ 2,495,567   $ 88,015   4.72 %
Taxable securities   683,926     8,463     1.65 %   163,005     2,472   2.03 %
Tax-exempt securities2   102,872     1,873     2.43 %   89,244     1,339   2.01 %
Federal funds sold and other earning assets   663,400     5,389     1.09 %   584,970     1,074   0.25 %
Total interest-earning assets   4,330,642     112,025     3.46 %   3,332,786     92,900   3.73 %
Noninterest-earning assets   373,081                 295,074            
Total assets $ 4,703,723               $ 3,627,860            
                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 952,523     3,137     0.44 % $ 698,148     974   0.19 %
Money market and savings deposits   1,572,287     4,282     0.36 %   1,112,342     2,580   0.31 %
Time deposits   531,419     1,965     0.49 %   517,566     3,179   0.82 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,056,229     9,384     0.41 %   2,328,056     6,733   0.39 %
Borrowings   37,933     371     1.31 %   81,177     360   0.59 %
Subordinated debt   41,959     1,877     5.98 %   39,650     1,823   6.15 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,136,121     11,632     0.50 %   2,448,883     8,916   0.49 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,111,854                 782,960            
Other liabilities   31,412                 21,553            
Total liabilities   4,279,387                 3,253,396            
Shareholders' equity   424,336                 374,464            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,703,723               $ 3,627,860            
                                   
Net interest income, taxable equivalent       $ 100,393               $ 83,984      
Interest rate spread               2.96 %             3.24 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin               3.10 %             3.37 %
                                   
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities               138.09 %             136.09 %
Percentage of average equity to average assets               9.02 %             10.32 %

1 Includes average balance of $36,630 million and $235,027 million in PPP loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively.
2 Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis include $504 thousand and $445 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

  As of and for The Three Months Ended  
  Sep   Jun   Mar   Dec   Sep  
  2022   2022    2022   2021   2021  
Composition of Loans and Leases:                              
Commercial real estate:                              
owner occupied $ 714,734   $ 684,250     $ 612,675   $ 590,064   $ 560,671  
non-owner occupied   822,317     850,338       863,181     794,092     752,576  
Commercial real estate, total   1,537,051     1,534,588       1,475,856     1,384,156     1,313,247  
Commercial & industrial   514,280     483,588       461,153     488,024     469,739  
Construction & land development   405,007     364,368       314,654     278,386     326,374  
Consumer real estate   562,408     533,582       483,229     477,272     478,161  
Leases   64,798     63,264       59,892     53,708     53,396  
Consumer and other   15,572     14,684       11,242     11,851     11,746  
Total loans and leases $ 3,099,116   $ 2,994,074     $ 2,806,026   $ 2,693,397   $ 2,652,663  
                               
Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data:                              
Nonperforming loans and leases $ 3,379   $ 3,413     $ 3,342   $ 3,188   $ 3,567  
Other real estate owned   1,226     1,612       1,612     1,780     2,415  
Other repossessed assets       17       27     90     77  
Total nonperforming assets $ 4,605   $ 5,042     $ 4,981   $ 5,058   $ 6,059  
Restructured loans and leases not included in nonperforming loans and leases $ 108   $ 678     $ 625   $ 206   $ 212  
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)   0.02 %   (0.09 ) %   0.04 %   0.05 %   0.03 %
Allowance for loan and leases losses to loans and leases   0.73 %   0.73   %   0.72 %   0.72 %   0.73 %
Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross   0.11 %   0.11   %   0.12 %   0.12 %   0.13 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.10 %   0.11   %   0.11 %   0.11 %   0.14 %
Acquired loan and lease fair value discount balance $ 14,465   $ 14,737     $ 14,913   $ 15,483   $ 13,001  
Accretion income on acquired loans and leases   148     225       389     457     1,760  
PPP net fees deferred balance   140     301       972     2,038     3,783  
PPP net fees recognized   163     669       1,066     1,725     2,873  
                               
Capital Ratios:                              
Equity to Assets   8.65 %   8.78   %   8.90 %   9.31 %   9.69 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)1   6.49 %   6.74   %   6.82 %   7.18 %   7.47 %
                               
SmartFinancial, Inc.2                              
Tier 1 leverage   7.40 %   7.48   %   7.41 %   7.45 %   8.36 %
Common equity Tier 1   9.64 %   9.95   %   10.30 %   10.56 %   10.85 %
Tier 1 capital   9.64 %   9.95   %   10.30 %   10.56 %   10.85 %
Total capital   11.43 %   11.80   %   12.22 %   12.55 %   12.92 %
                               
SmartBank   Estimated3                          
Tier 1 leverage   8.27 %   8.33   %   8.24 %   8.23 %   9.20 %
Common equity Tier 1   10.77 %   11.08   %   11.46 %   11.66 %   11.94 %
Tier 1 capital   10.77 %   11.08   %   11.46 %   11.66 %   11.94 %
Total capital   11.40 %   11.72   %   12.08 %   12.29 %   12.59 %

1Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.
2All periods presented are estimated.
3 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

                                             
  As of and for The     As of and for The  
  Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
  Sep   Jun   Mar   Dec   Sep     Sep   Sep  
  2022   2022   2022   2021   2021     2022   2021  
Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):                                            
Return on average assets   0.95 %   0.87 %   0.73 %   0.59 %   0.97 %     0.85 %   1.04 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   10.77 %   9.76 %   7.83 %   6.19 %   9.70 %     9.46 %   10.05 %
Return on average tangible common equity¹   14.36 %   13.02 %   10.39 %   8.18 %   12.84 %     12.60 %   13.24 %
Noninterest income / average assets   0.52 %   0.62 %   0.63 %   0.60 %   0.64 %     0.59 %   0.63 %
Noninterest expense / average assets   2.25 %   2.21 %   2.27 %   2.47 %   2.35 %     2.24 %   2.34 %
Efficiency ratio   63.39 %   64.35 %   69.08 %   75.89 %   63.53 %     65.47 %   63.14 %
                                             
Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):                                            
Operating return on average assets1   0.96 %   0.88 %   0.76 %   0.77 %   1.00 %     0.87 %   1.06 %
Operating PTPP return on average assets1   1.30 %   1.23 %   1.05 %   1.03 %   1.39 %     1.20 %   1.40 %
Operating return on average shareholders' equity1   10.83 %   9.82 %   8.14 %   8.09 %   10.01 %     9.60 %   10.28 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity1   14.44 %   13.09 %   10.80 %   10.70 %   13.26 %     12.78 %   13.56 %
Operating efficiency ratio1   62.93 %   63.88 %   67.60 %   68.07 %   62.10 %     64.69 %   61.96 %
Operating noninterest income / average assets1   0.52 %   0.62 %   0.63 %   0.60 %   0.63 %     0.59 %   0.63 %
Operating noninterest expense / average assets1   2.24 %   2.21 %   2.23 %   2.23 %   2.30 %     2.22 %   2.31 %
                                             
Selected Interest Rates and Yields:                                            
Yield on loans and leases   4.59 %   4.40 %   4.40 %   4.53 %   4.95 %     4.47 %   4.72 %
Yield on earning assets, FTE   3.79 %   3.39 %   3.18 %   3.20 %   3.67 %     3.46 %   3.73 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   0.62 %   0.33 %   0.27 %   0.29 %   0.34 %     0.41 %   0.39 %
Cost of total deposits   0.45 %   0.24 %   0.20 %   0.22 %   0.25 %     0.30 %   0.29 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   0.70 %   0.42 %   0.36 %   0.39 %   0.44 %     0.50 %   0.49 %
Net interest margin, FTE   3.29 %   3.08 %   2.91 %   2.92 %   3.35 %     3.10 %   3.37 %
                                             
Per Common Share:                                            
Net income, basic $ 0.69   $ 0.61   $ 0.49   $ 0.40   $ 0.62     $ 1.79   $ 1.85  
Net income, diluted   0.68     0.61     0.49     0.40     0.61       1.78     1.84  
Operating earnings, basic¹   0.69     0.61     0.51     0.52     0.64       1.82     1.90  
Operating earnings, diluted¹   0.69     0.61     0.51     0.52     0.63       1.81     1.88  
Book value   24.56     24.88     24.86     25.56     25.28       24.56     25.28  
Tangible book value¹   18.02     18.69     18.64     19.26     19.03       18.02     19.03  
Common shares outstanding   16,887,555     16,898,405     16,893,282     16,802,990     16,801,447       16,887,555     16,801,447  

¹Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

                                             
  Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
  Sep   Jun   Mar   Dec   Sep     Sep   Sep  
  2022
   2022
   2022
   2021
   2021
     2022
   2021
  
Operating Earnings:                                            
Net income (GAAP) $ 11,543     $ 10,215     $ 8,259     $ 6,655     $ 9,600       $ 30,018     $ 28,134    
Noninterest income:                                            
Securities gains (losses), net                           (45 )             (45 )  
Noninterest expenses:                                            
Merger related and restructuring expenses   87       81       439       2,762       464         607       939    
Income taxes:                                            
Income tax effect of adjustments   (22 )     (21 )     (113 )     (713 )     (108 )       (157 )     (231 )  
Operating earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 11,608     $ 10,275     $ 8,585     $ 8,704     $ 9,911       $ 30,468     $ 28,797    
Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):                                            
Basic $ 0.69     $ 0.61     $ 0.51     $ 0.52     $ 0.64       $ 1.82     $ 1.90    
Diluted   0.69       0.61       0.51       0.52       0.63         1.81       1.88    
                                             
Operating Noninterest Income:                                            
Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 6,250     $ 7,229     $ 7,111     $ 6,806     $ 6,309       $ 20,590     $ 17,143    
Securities gains (losses), net                           (45 )             (45 )  
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) $ 6,250     $ 7,229     $ 7,111     $ 6,806     $ 6,264       $ 20,590     $ 17,098    
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)/average assets1   0.52   %   0.62   %   0.63   %   0.60   %   0.63   %     0.59   %   0.63   %
                                             
Operating Noninterest Expense:                                            
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 27,230     $ 25,926     $ 25,718     $ 27,823     $ 23,309       $ 78,874     $ 63,570    
Merger related and restructuring expenses   (87 )     (81 )     (439 )     (2,762 )     (464 )       (607 )     (939 )  
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $ 27,143     $ 25,845     $ 25,279     $ 25,061     $ 22,845       $ 78,267     $ 62,631    
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)/average assets2   2.24   %   2.21   %   2.23   %   2.23   %   2.30   %     2.22   %   2.31   %
                                             
Operating Pre-tax Pre-provision ("PTPP") Earnings:                                            
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 36,708     $ 33,062     $ 30,118     $ 29,855     $ 30,382       $ 99,889     $ 83,539    
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)   6,250       7,229       7,111       6,806       6,264         20,590       17,098    
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)   (27,143 )     (25,845 )     (25,279 )     (25,061 )     (22,845 )       (78,267 )     (62,631 )  
Operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 15,815     $ 14,446     $ 11,950     $ 11,600     $ 13,801       $ 42,212     $ 38,006    
                                             
Non-GAAP Return Ratios:                                            
Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)3   0.96   %   0.88   %   0.76   %   0.77   %   1.00   %     0.87   %   1.06   %
Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP)4   1.30   %   1.23   %   1.05   %   1.03   %   1.39   %     1.20   %   1.40   %
Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)5   14.36   %   13.02   %   10.39   %   8.18   %   12.84   %     12.60   %   13.24   %
Operating return on average shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)6   10.83   %   9.82   %   8.14   %   8.09   %   10.01   %     9.60   %   10.28   %
Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)7   14.44   %   13.09   %   10.80   %   10.70   %   13.26   %     12.78   %   13.56   %
                                             
Operating Efficiency Ratio:                                            
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   63.39   %   64.35   %   69.08   %   75.89   %   63.53   %     65.47   %   63.14   %
Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields   (0.25 ) %   (0.27 ) %   (0.31 ) %   (0.32 ) %   (0.25 ) %     (0.28 ) %   (0.28 ) %
Adjustment for securities gains (losses)     %     %     %     %   (0.08 ) %       %   (0.03 ) %
Adjustment for merger related income and costs   (0.21 ) %   (0.20 ) %   (1.17 ) %   (7.50 ) %   (1.10 ) %     (0.50 ) %   (0.87 ) %
Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   62.93   %   63.88   %   67.60   %   68.07   %   62.10   %     64.69   %   61.96   %

1Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
2Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
3Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.
4Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.
5Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).
6Operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity.
7Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

  Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended
  Sep   Jun   Mar   Dec   Sep     Sep   Sep
  2022
   2022
   2022
   2021
   2021
     2022
   2021
Tangible Common Equity:                                          
Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 414,711     $ 420,427     $ 420,042     $ 429,430     $ 424,720       $ 414,711     $ 424,720  
Less goodwill and other intangible assets   110,460       104,582       105,215       105,852       104,930         110,460       104,930  
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 304,251     $ 315,845     $ 314,827     $ 323,578     $ 319,790       $ 304,251     $ 319,790  
                                           
Average Tangible Common Equity:                                          
Average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 425,365     $ 419,726     $ 427,945     $ 426,808     $ 392,798       $ 424,336     $ 374,464  
Less average goodwill and other intangible assets   106,483       104,986       105,617       104,193       96,250         105,698       90,445  
Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 318,882     $ 314,740     $ 322,328     $ 322,615     $ 296,548       $ 318,638     $ 284,019  
                                           
Tangible Book Value per Common Share:                                          
Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 24.56     $ 24.88     $ 24.86     $ 25.56     $ 25.28       $ 24.56     $ 25.28  
Adjustment due to goodwill and other intangible assets   (6.54 )     (6.19 )     (6.23 )     (6.30 )     (6.25 )       (6.54 )     (6.25 )
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)1 $ 18.02     $ 18.69     $ 18.64     $ 19.26     $ 19.03       $ 18.02     $ 19.03  
                                           
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets:                                          
Total Assets $ 4,796,911     $ 4,788,113     $ 4,718,579     $ 4,611,579     $ 4,384,031       $ 4,796,911     $ 4,384,031  
Less goodwill and other intangibles   110,460       104,582       105,215       105,852       104,930         110,460       104,930  
Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP): $ 4,686,451     $ 4,683,531     $ 4,613,364     $ 4,505,727     $ 4,279,101       $ 4,686,451     $ 4,279,101  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)   6.49 %     6.74 %     6.82 %     7.18 %     7.47 %       6.49 %     7.47 %

1Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total stockholder's equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets by common shares outstanding.

 


