SmartFinancial Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2022

/EIN News/ -- Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2022



Operating earnings 1 of $11.6 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share

Operating earnings increase of 13% compared to the previous quarter and 17% compared to the same prior year quarter

Net organic loan and lease growth of over $109.0 million - 15% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase

Non-maturity deposit growth of over $42.0 million – 4% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase

Net interest income growth of $3.6 million or 44% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase

Credit quality remains solid with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.10%

Completed the asset purchase of Sunbelt Insurance (“Sunbelt”)



KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $11.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $9.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021, and compared to prior quarter net income of $10.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share. Operating earnings1, which excludes securities gains and merger related and restructuring expenses, net of tax adjustments, totaled $11.6 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $9.9 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2021, and compared to $10.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2022.

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: "I am extremely pleased with another outstanding quarter. We posted a record quarter for revenue and continue to see strong EPS growth. Our team has done a phenomenal job of building our core revenue foundation this year as we continue to gain operating leverage.”

SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “We are delighted with our results for the quarter. First, I’m very excited to welcome the Sunbelt Insurance team into The SmartFinancial family. Our operating metrics improved for the quarter in almost every category, and this is a testament to the diligent effort by our entire team.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $36.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $33.1 million for the prior quarter. Average earning assets totaled $4.45 billion, an increase of $126.0 million. The growth in average earnings assets was primarily driven by an increase in average loans and leases of $164.3 million and securities of $2.6 million, offset by a decrease in average interest-earning cash of $40.9 million as the Bank continues to deploy excess liquidity into loans and leases. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $22.0 million as a result of core deposit growth of $40.3 million and a decrease in borrowings of $18.4 million.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.29% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.08% for the prior quarter. The tax equivalent net interest margin was positively impacted by the continued deployment of excess cash and cash equivalents into loans and leases and the increase in rates by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve”).

The yield on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 0.70% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 0.42% for the prior quarter. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 0.62% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 0.33% for the prior quarter, an increase of 29 basis points, primarily attributable to the increases in rates by the Federal Reserve. The cost of total deposits for the third quarter of 2022 was 0.45% compared to 0.24% in the prior quarter.

_____________________________________________

1 Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation

The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Sep Jun Increase Selected Interest Rates and Yields 2022 2022 (Decrease) Yield on loans and leases 4.59 % 4.40 % 0.19 % Yield on earning assets, FTE 3.79 % 3.39 % 0.40 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.62 % 0.33 % 0.29 % Cost of total deposits 0.45 % 0.24 % 0.21 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.70 % 0.42 % 0.28 % Net interest margin, FTE 3.29 % 3.08 % 0.21 %

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses and Credit Quality

At September 30, 2022, the allowance for loan and lease losses was $22.8 million. The allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases was 0.73% as of September 30, 2022, and June 30, 20022, respectively. For the Company’s originated loans and leases, the allowance for loan and lease losses to originated loans and leases, less PPP loans, was 0.75% as of September 30, 2022, and 0.74% at June 30, 2022. The remaining discounts on the acquired loan and lease portfolio totaled $14.5 million, or 4.29% of acquired loans and leases as of September 30, 2022.

The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Sep Jun Provision for Loan and Lease Losses Rollforward 2022

2022

Change Beginning balance $ 21,938 $ 20,078 $ 1,860 Charge-offs (231 ) (143 ) (88 ) Recoveries 88 753 (665 ) Net charge-offs (143 ) 610 (753 ) Provision 974 1,250 (276 ) Ending balance $ 22,769 $ 21,938 $ 831 Allowance for loan losses to total loans and leases, gross 0.73 % 0.73 % - %

The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard until January 1, 2023 and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan and lease losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases was 0.11% as of September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans and leases, loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.10% as of September 30, 2022, a decrease of 1 bases point from the 11% reported in the second quarter of 2022.



The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Sep Jun Increase Credit Quality 2022 2022 (Decrease) Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 3,379 $ 3,413 $ (34 ) Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing - - - Total nonperforming loans and leases 3,379 3,413 (34 ) Other real estate owned 1,226 1,612 (386 ) Other repossessed assets - 17 (17 ) Total nonperforming assets $ 4,605 $ 5,042 $ (437 ) Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross 0.11 % 0.11 % - % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.10 % 0.11 % (0.01 ) %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $979 thousand to $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $7.2 million for the prior quarter. During the third quarter of 2022, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:

Increase in service charges on deposit accounts, related to deposit growth and enhancements to our treasury management fee structure;

Decrease in mortgage banking income, related to increased secondary market interest rates driving lower volume;

Increase in insurance commissions, driven by the addition of Sunbelt and organic growth;

Decrease in interchange and debit card transaction fees, related to lower volume; and

Decrease in other, primarily related to decreased fees from capital markets activity.



The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Sep June Increase Noninterest Income 2022 2022 (Decrease) Service charges on deposit accounts $ 1,611 $ 1,446 $ 165 Mortgage banking income 170 471 (301 ) Investment services 1,051 1,065 (14 ) Insurance commissions 864 598 266 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,356 1,467 (111 ) Other 1,198 2,182 (984 ) Total noninterest income $ 6,250 $ 7,229 $ (979 )

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $1.3 million to $27.2 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $25.9 million for the prior quarter. During the third quarter of 2022, the primary components of the changes in noninterest expense were as follows:

Salaries and employee benefits increased due to stronger than expected performance generating additional accruals to the Bank’s incentive plans and, to a lesser extent, the addition of Sunbelt;

Increase in occupancy and equipment as a result of higher utility expenses (seasonality and higher rates) and charges associated with new branch expansions in our footprint; and

Increase in data processing and technology as a result of implementation of new loan and security platforms.



The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Sep June Increase Noninterest Expense 2022 2022 (Decrease) Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,317 $ 15,673 $ 644 Occupancy and equipment 3,167 2,793 374 FDIC insurance 705 676 29 Other real estate and loan related expenses 565 636 (71 ) Advertising and marketing 288 327 (39 ) Data processing and technology 1,872 1,728 144 Professional services 822 745 77 Amortization of intangibles 650 633 17 Merger related and restructuring expenses 87 81 6 Other 2,757 2,634 123 Total noninterest expense $ 27,230 $ 25,926 $ 1,304

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $311 thousand, compared to $2.9 million for the prior quarter.

The effective tax rate was 21.76% for the third quarter of 2022 and 22.11% for the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at September 30, 2022 were $4.80 billion compared with $4.61 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase of $185.3 million is primarily attributable to increases in loans and leases of $405.7 million, securities of $247.5 million, goodwill and other intangibles, net of $4.6 million, attributable to Sunbelt, and other assets of $29.6 million, offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $502.0 million, primarily from the funding of loans and leases and purchase of securities.

Total liabilities increased to $4.38 billion at September 30, 2022 from $4.18 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase of $200.1 million was primarily from organic deposit growth of $258.5 million and increase in other liabilities of $10.7 million, offset by a decrease in borrowings of $69.2 million.

Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2022 totaled $414.7 million, a decrease of $14.7 million, from December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholders' equity was primarily driven by the market increases in interest rates and the negative impact on accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) of $42.3 million and dividends paid of $3.5 million, offset by net income of $30.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Tangible book value per share2 was $18.02 at September 30, 2022, compared to $19.26 at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity1 as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 6.49% at September 30, 2022, compared with 7.18% at December 31, 2021.

_____________________________________________

1 Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation

The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Sep Dec Increase Selected Balance Sheet Information 2022 2021 (Decrease) Total assets $ 4,796,911 $ 4,611,579 $ 185,332 Total liabilities 4,382,200 4,182,149 200,051 Total equity 414,711 429,430 (14,719 ) Securities 806,827 559,422 247,405 Loans and leases 3,099,116 2,693,397 405,719 Deposits 4,280,409 4,021,938 258,471 Borrowings 18,423 87,585 (69,162 )

Conference Call Information

SmartFinancial issued this earnings release for the third quarter of 2022 on Monday, October 24, 2022, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (833) 927-1758 or (646) 904-5544 and entering the access code, 380946. A replay of the conference call will be available through December 24, 2022, by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the access code, 355013. Conference call materials will be published on the Company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, at 9:00 a.m. ET prior to the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Source SmartFinancial, Inc. Investor Contacts Billy Carroll President & CEO (865) 868-0613 billy.carroll@smartbank.com Ron Gorczynski Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (865) 437-5724 ron.gorczynski@smartbank.com Media Contact Kelley Fowler Senior Vice President, Public Relations & Marketing (865) 868-0611 kelley.fowler@smartbank.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, (iv) operating return on average shareholders' equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio, (viii) operating noninterest income, (ix) operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings (x) operating noninterest expense, (xi) tangible common equity, (xii) average tangible common equity, (xiii) tangible book value; (xiv) tangible assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company's performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets. Operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets is the annualized operating pre-tax pre-provision income earnings (Non-GAAP) by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders' equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses. Operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) less operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP). Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) and average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity, respectively. Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) is tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) divided by common shares outstanding. Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these Non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company’s business and financial results and conditions, are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively; (2) claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters; (3) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (4) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (5) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (6) risks related to the acquisition of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. (“SCB”); (7) the risk that the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of SCB may not be realized in the time frame anticipated; (8) changes in management’s plans for the future; (9) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas; (10) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (11) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (12) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (13) changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; (14) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (15) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations; (16) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; (17) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (18) higher inflation and its impacts; (19) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; (20) the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s military action in Ukraine; and (21) other general competitive, economic,, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Ending Balances Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 543,029 $ 654,945 $ 763,968 $ 1,045,077 $ 1,091,160 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 519,723 524,864 540,483 482,453 339,343 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 287,104 288,363 289,532 76,969 — Other investments 15,528 16,569 16,499 16,494 14,972 Loans held for sale 2,742 1,707 5,894 5,103 3,418 Loans and leases 3,099,116 2,994,074 2,806,026 2,693,397 2,652,663 Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses (22,769 ) (21,938 ) (20,078 ) (19,352 ) (19,295 ) Loans and leases, net 3,076,347 2,972,136 2,785,948 2,674,045 2,633,368 Premises and equipment, net 91,944 89,950 84,793 85,958 85,346 Other real estate owned 1,226 1,612 1,612 1,780 2,415 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 110,460 104,582 105,215 105,852 104,930 Bank owned life insurance 81,001 80,537 80,074 79,619 79,145 Other assets 67,807 52,848 44,561 38,229 29,934 Total assets $ 4,796,911 $ 4,788,113 $ 4,718,579 $ 4,611,579 $ 4,384,031 Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,186,209 $ 1,162,843 $ 1,093,933 $ 1,055,125 $ 977,180 Interest-bearing demand 962,901 999,893 975,272 899,158 847,007 Money market and savings 1,663,355 1,607,714 1,573,101 1,493,007 1,389,393 Time deposits 467,944 511,182 549,047 574,648 585,692 Total deposits 4,280,409 4,281,632 4,191,353 4,021,938 3,799,272 Borrowings 18,423 12,549 36,713 87,585 88,748 Subordinated debt 41,994 41,973 41,952 41,930 41,909 Other liabilities 41,374 31,532 28,519 30,696 29,382 Total liabilities 4,382,200 4,367,686 4,298,537 4,182,149 3,959,311 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 16,888 16,898 16,893 16,803 16,801 Additional paid-in capital 293,907 293,815 293,376 292,937 292,760 Retained earnings 144,723 134,362 125,329 118,247 112,600 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (40,807 ) (24,648 ) (15,556 ) 1,443 2,559 Total shareholders' equity 414,711 420,427 420,042 429,430 424,720 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 4,796,911 $ 4,788,113 $ 4,718,579 $ 4,611,579 $ 4,384,031

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep June Mar Dec Sep Sep Sep 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 35,127 $ 31,530 $ 29,643 $ 30,567 $ 31,674 $ 96,300 $ 88,015 Investment securities: Taxable 3,135 2,908 2,418 1,341 832 8,463 2,472 Tax-exempt 561 441 368 322 331 1,369 894 Federal funds sold and other earning assets 3,474 1,430 486 547 474 5,389 1,074 Total interest income 42,297 36,309 32,915 32,777 33,311 111,521 92,455 Interest expense: Deposits 4,866 2,504 2,014 2,116 2,153 9,384 6,733 Borrowings 97 117 157 180 121 371 360 Subordinated debt 626 626 626 626 655 1,877 1,823 Total interest expense 5,589 3,247 2,797 2,922 2,929 11,632 8,916 Net interest income 36,708 33,062 30,118 29,855 30,382 99,889 83,539 Provision for loan and lease losses 974 1,250 1,006 422 1,149 3,230 1,211 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 35,734 31,812 29,112 29,433 29,233 96,659 82,328 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,611 1,446 1,319 1,372 1,220 4,376 3,278 Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net — — — — 45 — 45 Mortgage banking 170 471 834 803 994 1,475 3,238 Investment services 1,051 1,065 1,070 621 448 3,186 1,546 Insurance commissions 864 598 901 517 745 2,363 2,768 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,356 1,467 1,284 1,445 1,078 4,107 2,839 Other 1,198 2,182 1,703 2,048 1,779 5,083 3,429 Total noninterest income 6,250 7,229 7,111 6,806 6,309 20,590 17,143 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 16,317 15,673 15,046 14,990 13,594 47,036 36,666 Occupancy and equipment 3,167 2,793 3,059 3,026 2,536 9,020 7,170 FDIC insurance 705 676 641 567 525 2,022 1,266 Other real estate and loan related expense 565 636 729 583 407 1,930 1,514 Advertising and marketing 288 327 369 176 235 985 654 Data processing and technology 1,872 1,728 1,586 1,722 1,753 5,185 4,642 Professional services 822 745 1,242 847 810 2,809 2,300 Amortization of intangibles 650 633 637 660 711 1,919 1,597 Merger related and restructuring expenses 87 81 439 2,762 464 607 939 Other 2,757 2,634 1,970 2,490 2,274 7,361 6,822 Total noninterest expense 27,230 25,926 25,718 27,823 23,309 78,874 63,570 Income before income taxes 14,754 13,115 10,505 8,416 12,233 38,375 35,901 Income tax expense 3,211 2,900 2,246 1,761 2,633 8,357 7,767 Net income $ 11,543 $ 10,215 $ 8,259 $ 6,655 $ 9,600 $ 30,018 $ 28,134 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.61 $ 0.49 $ 0.40 $ 0.62 $ 1.79 $ 1.85 Diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.61 $ 0.49 $ 0.40 $ 0.61 $ 1.78 $ 1.84 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,749,255 16,734,930 16,718,371 16,699,010 15,557,528 16,734,298 15,192,919 Diluted 16,872,022 16,867,774 16,858,288 16,846,315 15,691,126 16,867,970 15,312,755

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Assets: Loans and leases, including fees1 $ 3,037,092 $ 35,127 4.59 % $ 2,872,748 $ 31,530 4.40 % $ 2,536,591 $ 31,674 4.95 % Taxable securities 720,114 3,135 1.73 % 717,507 2,908 1.63 % 187,032 832 1.77 % Tax-exempt securities2 101,559 732 2.86 % 101,585 609 2.40 % 87,621 477 2.16 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 587,755 3,474 2.34 % 628,677 1,430 0.91 % 802,712 474 0.23 % Total interest-earning assets 4,446,520 42,468 3.79 % 4,320,517 36,477 3.39 % 3,613,956 33,457 3.67 % Noninterest-earning assets 362,869 374,776 323,067 Total assets $ 4,809,389 $ 4,695,293 $ 3,937,023 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 966,437 1,956 0.80 % $ 968,806 734 0.30 % $ 763,613 414 0.21 % Money market and savings deposits 1,632,510 2,298 0.56 % 1,559,963 1,126 0.29 % 1,233,533 854 0.27 % Time deposits 501,919 612 0.48 % 531,783 644 0.49 % 524,327 885 0.67 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,100,866 4,866 0.62 % 3,060,552 2,504 0.33 % 2,521,473 2,153 0.34 % Borrowings 13,141 97 2.93 % 31,510 117 1.49 % 80,188 121 0.60 % Subordinated debt 41,980 626 5.91 % 41,959 626 5.98 % 40,211 654 6.47 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,155,987 5,589 0.70 % 3,134,021 3,247 0.42 % 2,641,872 2,928 0.44 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,192,813 1,112,643 877,831 Other liabilities 35,224 28,903 24,522 Total liabilities 4,384,024 4,275,567 3,544,225 Shareholders' equity 425,365 419,726 392,798 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,809,389 $ 4,695,293 $ 3,937,023 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 36,879 $ 33,230 $ 30,529 Interest rate spread 3.09 % 2.97 % 3.23 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.29 % 3.08 % 3.35 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 140.89 % 137.86 % 136.80 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 8.84 % 8.94 % 9.98 %

1 Includes average balance of $21,968 million, $34,307 million and $128,408 million in PPP loans for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

2 Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis include $171 thousand, $168 thousand and $146 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Assets: Loans and leases, including fees1 $ 2,880,444 $ 96,300 4.47 % $ 2,495,567 $ 88,015 4.72 % Taxable securities 683,926 8,463 1.65 % 163,005 2,472 2.03 % Tax-exempt securities2 102,872 1,873 2.43 % 89,244 1,339 2.01 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 663,400 5,389 1.09 % 584,970 1,074 0.25 % Total interest-earning assets 4,330,642 112,025 3.46 % 3,332,786 92,900 3.73 % Noninterest-earning assets 373,081 295,074 Total assets $ 4,703,723 $ 3,627,860 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 952,523 3,137 0.44 % $ 698,148 974 0.19 % Money market and savings deposits 1,572,287 4,282 0.36 % 1,112,342 2,580 0.31 % Time deposits 531,419 1,965 0.49 % 517,566 3,179 0.82 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,056,229 9,384 0.41 % 2,328,056 6,733 0.39 % Borrowings 37,933 371 1.31 % 81,177 360 0.59 % Subordinated debt 41,959 1,877 5.98 % 39,650 1,823 6.15 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,136,121 11,632 0.50 % 2,448,883 8,916 0.49 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,111,854 782,960 Other liabilities 31,412 21,553 Total liabilities 4,279,387 3,253,396 Shareholders' equity 424,336 374,464 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,703,723 $ 3,627,860 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 100,393 $ 83,984 Interest rate spread 2.96 % 3.24 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.10 % 3.37 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 138.09 % 136.09 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 9.02 % 10.32 %

1 Includes average balance of $36,630 million and $235,027 million in PPP loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

2 Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis include $504 thousand and $445 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

As of and for The Three Months Ended Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Composition of Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate: owner occupied $ 714,734 $ 684,250 $ 612,675 $ 590,064 $ 560,671 non-owner occupied 822,317 850,338 863,181 794,092 752,576 Commercial real estate, total 1,537,051 1,534,588 1,475,856 1,384,156 1,313,247 Commercial & industrial 514,280 483,588 461,153 488,024 469,739 Construction & land development 405,007 364,368 314,654 278,386 326,374 Consumer real estate 562,408 533,582 483,229 477,272 478,161 Leases 64,798 63,264 59,892 53,708 53,396 Consumer and other 15,572 14,684 11,242 11,851 11,746 Total loans and leases $ 3,099,116 $ 2,994,074 $ 2,806,026 $ 2,693,397 $ 2,652,663 Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data: Nonperforming loans and leases $ 3,379 $ 3,413 $ 3,342 $ 3,188 $ 3,567 Other real estate owned 1,226 1,612 1,612 1,780 2,415 Other repossessed assets — 17 27 90 77 Total nonperforming assets $ 4,605 $ 5,042 $ 4,981 $ 5,058 $ 6,059 Restructured loans and leases not included in nonperforming loans and leases $ 108 $ 678 $ 625 $ 206 $ 212 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.02 % (0.09 ) % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.03 % Allowance for loan and leases losses to loans and leases 0.73 % 0.73 % 0.72 % 0.72 % 0.73 % Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.13 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.14 % Acquired loan and lease fair value discount balance $ 14,465 $ 14,737 $ 14,913 $ 15,483 $ 13,001 Accretion income on acquired loans and leases 148 225 389 457 1,760 PPP net fees deferred balance 140 301 972 2,038 3,783 PPP net fees recognized 163 669 1,066 1,725 2,873 Capital Ratios: Equity to Assets 8.65 % 8.78 % 8.90 % 9.31 % 9.69 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)1 6.49 % 6.74 % 6.82 % 7.18 % 7.47 % SmartFinancial, Inc.2 Tier 1 leverage 7.40 % 7.48 % 7.41 % 7.45 % 8.36 % Common equity Tier 1 9.64 % 9.95 % 10.30 % 10.56 % 10.85 % Tier 1 capital 9.64 % 9.95 % 10.30 % 10.56 % 10.85 % Total capital 11.43 % 11.80 % 12.22 % 12.55 % 12.92 % SmartBank Estimated3 Tier 1 leverage 8.27 % 8.33 % 8.24 % 8.23 % 9.20 % Common equity Tier 1 10.77 % 11.08 % 11.46 % 11.66 % 11.94 % Tier 1 capital 10.77 % 11.08 % 11.46 % 11.66 % 11.94 % Total capital 11.40 % 11.72 % 12.08 % 12.29 % 12.59 %

1Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.

2All periods presented are estimated.

3 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

As of and for The As of and for The Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep Sep Sep 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.95 % 0.87 % 0.73 % 0.59 % 0.97 % 0.85 % 1.04 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.77 % 9.76 % 7.83 % 6.19 % 9.70 % 9.46 % 10.05 % Return on average tangible common equity¹ 14.36 % 13.02 % 10.39 % 8.18 % 12.84 % 12.60 % 13.24 % Noninterest income / average assets 0.52 % 0.62 % 0.63 % 0.60 % 0.64 % 0.59 % 0.63 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.25 % 2.21 % 2.27 % 2.47 % 2.35 % 2.24 % 2.34 % Efficiency ratio 63.39 % 64.35 % 69.08 % 75.89 % 63.53 % 65.47 % 63.14 % Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Operating return on average assets1 0.96 % 0.88 % 0.76 % 0.77 % 1.00 % 0.87 % 1.06 % Operating PTPP return on average assets1 1.30 % 1.23 % 1.05 % 1.03 % 1.39 % 1.20 % 1.40 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity1 10.83 % 9.82 % 8.14 % 8.09 % 10.01 % 9.60 % 10.28 % Operating return on average tangible common equity1 14.44 % 13.09 % 10.80 % 10.70 % 13.26 % 12.78 % 13.56 % Operating efficiency ratio1 62.93 % 63.88 % 67.60 % 68.07 % 62.10 % 64.69 % 61.96 % Operating noninterest income / average assets1 0.52 % 0.62 % 0.63 % 0.60 % 0.63 % 0.59 % 0.63 % Operating noninterest expense / average assets1 2.24 % 2.21 % 2.23 % 2.23 % 2.30 % 2.22 % 2.31 % Selected Interest Rates and Yields: Yield on loans and leases 4.59 % 4.40 % 4.40 % 4.53 % 4.95 % 4.47 % 4.72 % Yield on earning assets, FTE 3.79 % 3.39 % 3.18 % 3.20 % 3.67 % 3.46 % 3.73 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.62 % 0.33 % 0.27 % 0.29 % 0.34 % 0.41 % 0.39 % Cost of total deposits 0.45 % 0.24 % 0.20 % 0.22 % 0.25 % 0.30 % 0.29 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.70 % 0.42 % 0.36 % 0.39 % 0.44 % 0.50 % 0.49 % Net interest margin, FTE 3.29 % 3.08 % 2.91 % 2.92 % 3.35 % 3.10 % 3.37 % Per Common Share: Net income, basic $ 0.69 $ 0.61 $ 0.49 $ 0.40 $ 0.62 $ 1.79 $ 1.85 Net income, diluted 0.68 0.61 0.49 0.40 0.61 1.78 1.84 Operating earnings, basic¹ 0.69 0.61 0.51 0.52 0.64 1.82 1.90 Operating earnings, diluted¹ 0.69 0.61 0.51 0.52 0.63 1.81 1.88 Book value 24.56 24.88 24.86 25.56 25.28 24.56 25.28 Tangible book value¹ 18.02 18.69 18.64 19.26 19.03 18.02 19.03 Common shares outstanding 16,887,555 16,898,405 16,893,282 16,802,990 16,801,447 16,887,555 16,801,447

¹Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep Sep Sep 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

Operating Earnings: Net income (GAAP) $ 11,543 $ 10,215 $ 8,259 $ 6,655 $ 9,600 $ 30,018 $ 28,134 Noninterest income: Securities gains (losses), net — — — — (45 ) — (45 ) Noninterest expenses: Merger related and restructuring expenses 87 81 439 2,762 464 607 939 Income taxes: Income tax effect of adjustments (22 ) (21 ) (113 ) (713 ) (108 ) (157 ) (231 ) Operating earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 11,608 $ 10,275 $ 8,585 $ 8,704 $ 9,911 $ 30,468 $ 28,797 Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP): Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.61 $ 0.51 $ 0.52 $ 0.64 $ 1.82 $ 1.90 Diluted 0.69 0.61 0.51 0.52 0.63 1.81 1.88 Operating Noninterest Income: Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 6,250 $ 7,229 $ 7,111 $ 6,806 $ 6,309 $ 20,590 $ 17,143 Securities gains (losses), net — — — — (45 ) — (45 ) Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) $ 6,250 $ 7,229 $ 7,111 $ 6,806 $ 6,264 $ 20,590 $ 17,098 Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)/average assets1 0.52 % 0.62 % 0.63 % 0.60 % 0.63 % 0.59 % 0.63 % Operating Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 27,230 $ 25,926 $ 25,718 $ 27,823 $ 23,309 $ 78,874 $ 63,570 Merger related and restructuring expenses (87 ) (81 ) (439 ) (2,762 ) (464 ) (607 ) (939 ) Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $ 27,143 $ 25,845 $ 25,279 $ 25,061 $ 22,845 $ 78,267 $ 62,631 Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)/average assets2 2.24 % 2.21 % 2.23 % 2.23 % 2.30 % 2.22 % 2.31 % Operating Pre-tax Pre-provision ("PTPP") Earnings: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 36,708 $ 33,062 $ 30,118 $ 29,855 $ 30,382 $ 99,889 $ 83,539 Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) 6,250 7,229 7,111 6,806 6,264 20,590 17,098 Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) (27,143 ) (25,845 ) (25,279 ) (25,061 ) (22,845 ) (78,267 ) (62,631 ) Operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 15,815 $ 14,446 $ 11,950 $ 11,600 $ 13,801 $ 42,212 $ 38,006 Non-GAAP Return Ratios: Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)3 0.96 % 0.88 % 0.76 % 0.77 % 1.00 % 0.87 % 1.06 % Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP)4 1.30 % 1.23 % 1.05 % 1.03 % 1.39 % 1.20 % 1.40 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)5 14.36 % 13.02 % 10.39 % 8.18 % 12.84 % 12.60 % 13.24 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)6 10.83 % 9.82 % 8.14 % 8.09 % 10.01 % 9.60 % 10.28 % Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)7 14.44 % 13.09 % 10.80 % 10.70 % 13.26 % 12.78 % 13.56 % Operating Efficiency Ratio: Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 63.39 % 64.35 % 69.08 % 75.89 % 63.53 % 65.47 % 63.14 % Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields (0.25 ) % (0.27 ) % (0.31 ) % (0.32 ) % (0.25 ) % (0.28 ) % (0.28 ) % Adjustment for securities gains (losses) — % — % — % — % (0.08 ) % — % (0.03 ) % Adjustment for merger related income and costs (0.21 ) % (0.20 ) % (1.17 ) % (7.50 ) % (1.10 ) % (0.50 ) % (0.87 ) % Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 62.93 % 63.88 % 67.60 % 68.07 % 62.10 % 64.69 % 61.96 %

1Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.

2Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.

3Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.

4Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.

5Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).

6Operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity.

7Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep Sep Sep 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

Tangible Common Equity: Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 414,711 $ 420,427 $ 420,042 $ 429,430 $ 424,720 $ 414,711 $ 424,720 Less goodwill and other intangible assets 110,460 104,582 105,215 105,852 104,930 110,460 104,930 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 304,251 $ 315,845 $ 314,827 $ 323,578 $ 319,790 $ 304,251 $ 319,790 Average Tangible Common Equity: Average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 425,365 $ 419,726 $ 427,945 $ 426,808 $ 392,798 $ 424,336 $ 374,464 Less average goodwill and other intangible assets 106,483 104,986 105,617 104,193 96,250 105,698 90,445 Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 318,882 $ 314,740 $ 322,328 $ 322,615 $ 296,548 $ 318,638 $ 284,019 Tangible Book Value per Common Share: Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 24.56 $ 24.88 $ 24.86 $ 25.56 $ 25.28 $ 24.56 $ 25.28 Adjustment due to goodwill and other intangible assets (6.54 ) (6.19 ) (6.23 ) (6.30 ) (6.25 ) (6.54 ) (6.25 ) Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)1 $ 18.02 $ 18.69 $ 18.64 $ 19.26 $ 19.03 $ 18.02 $ 19.03 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets: Total Assets $ 4,796,911 $ 4,788,113 $ 4,718,579 $ 4,611,579 $ 4,384,031 $ 4,796,911 $ 4,384,031 Less goodwill and other intangibles 110,460 104,582 105,215 105,852 104,930 110,460 104,930 Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP): $ 4,686,451 $ 4,683,531 $ 4,613,364 $ 4,505,727 $ 4,279,101 $ 4,686,451 $ 4,279,101 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 6.49 % 6.74 % 6.82 % 7.18 % 7.47 % 6.49 % 7.47 %

1Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total stockholder's equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets by common shares outstanding.



