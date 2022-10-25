Actual SEO Media's Thoughts on The Pros and Cons of Creating Videos For Businesses' Sites To Boost SEO

Actual SEO Media, Inc. Linking your videos to a website may be a viable option for companies to boost their image. There are multiple ways a company can boost their SEO.

HOUSTON , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is some debate about whether or not putting video content on a site will help or hinder a company's Google ranking for SEO. After all, Google loves videos. These videos get a lot of clicks and audiences sometimes prefer them, especially if these video answer questions or offers product reviews. When people search for something, videos often show up at the very top of the results.

Most people would prefer to listen and watch a video rather than read it. People can take in the content easier, and the information can be more enjoyable in a video format rather than a text block.

There can be some pitfalls, however, and if videos are not uploaded correctly or not high quality, there can be some negative effects on a website or the brand as a whole. Some people say that putting videos up is a bad idea because it can affect the performance of a website. There are also many people who would prefer to read the text as it allows them to skim through an article quickly and find the information they are looking for.

Then there are those that say it all depends on what the brand is and how the video is implemented onto the website. Understanding the use of video content and how it can affect SEO ranking will help business owners decide whether or not adding videos to their websites is right for them.



Benefits of Adding Videos



One of the biggest benefits of integrating videos into a website is broadening an audience. Combining text and video can bring both types of people who want to skim over articles and those who prefer to watch content. With these two aspects put together, websites will have a much better chance of reaching the people they are targeting.

That being said, Google has an entire section specifically for videos which will appear on the first search results page, which offers another facet to reach the site. The more a business's content appears, the better the chance its website will gain more clicks. The more engaging and well-made a video is, the better chance it has of attracting more clicks. Therefore, a company's site will have a much greater chance of being clicked on.

There is a lot more flexibility and creativity when creating videos than there is with simple text. Images and short animations can be added to a body of text, but it does not convey some ideas as well as a video can.



The Cons of Adding Video



The biggest drawback to adding video to a website is the loading time. Slow loading times will cause a website's rank to drop on Google's search engine results page. There are a few ways to get around this issue, but it is important to understand how it will affect a website's ranking and the user's experience, which leads into to the next point.

A user's experience is one of the most important aspects of a website's ranking. It does not take long for a user to judge a website based on how easy it is to navigate it and its response time.

For example, videos that start automatically may be frustrating for some users. Add that on top of a website's poor load time, poor video quality, and the user will not hesitate to hit the back button. Another example would be if a video is not implemented on a website properly, it could easily harm a website overall even if it is a well-produced video.

When deciding on adding video content for a website, mobile devices also need to be considered. Many people do not even own a traditional computer these days. Typically, people use their phones or some type of tablet. Therefore, if a video is not mobile-friendly, most people will simply pass right over the video.



Solutions for Introducing Video Content to a Business



Adding videos directly to a website may have its drawbacks, but where this is a will, there is a way. The solution is quite simple, really. YouTube is one of the most popular video platforms.

Companies can easily add links leading their viewers to their Youtube channel. While this can act as a good backlink which in turn can help boost the SEO score, adding external links will lead people away from the main site. Yet, many companies create their own YouTube channel, and it has proven to be rewarding if done properly.

Lazy Loading

If the idea of leading people away from the main site is less than desirable, there is a workaround if a site is built on WordPress. It is called lazy loading. Lazy loading is a way to embed videos onto the main website while still maintaining a decent load time.

There is a Lazy Load Plugin that will need to be downloaded in order for this to work. The great thing about this plugin is people can use the standard configuration setting, or they can adjust them as they see fit.

Videos will show up as a thumbnail with a play button which can be customized in the settings. Web designers can enable the response mode, use custom CSS, and many other features to help optimize the video for the website. This plugin is also available to use for either YouTube or Vimeo videos as well.



Should Companies Consider Creating Videos?



While there are many great ways to include videos on a website, one thing companies should consider is whether or not videos are worth the time, money, and effort. Today, anyone can create videos, but like anything else, there is a proper application.

When a company is considering adding videos to its brand, here are a few things to consider:

1. What is the message the company is trying to convey?

2. Is the message better received in written form or in visual and audio form?

3. Is the audience more interested in reading the information or watching a video?

Videos are a completely different medium than text, and conveyance is crucial. Today, a much wider audience can be reached, thus allowing for a larger margin of error when presenting ideas.

Business owners are constantly taking risks, and creating videos is no different. A message can easily influence a particular perception of a brand, which can either help or hurt a brand.

