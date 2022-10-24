Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 276,513 in the last 365 days.

Statement by the Commissioner of Official Languages of Canada: French immersion is at the heart of Canadian bilingualism

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Commissioner of Official Languages Raymond Théberge issued the following statement today about the situation regarding French immersion in New Brunswick:

"I am concerned about the way discussions are going about the French immersion program for English–speaking students in New Brunswick.

"The province's unique bilingual status is a source of pride not only for New Brunswickers, but for all Canadians.

"We know that access to effective second–language education programs, including immersion, is one of the fundamental factors that make it possible to embrace bilingualism in everyday life.

"I agree with Commissioner of Official Languages for New Brunswick Shirley MacLean that we need to increase access to second–language learning for all New Brunswickers without losing sight of the current program's success.

"The statistics speak for themselves. According to the 2021 Census of Population, the bilingualism rate of young English–speaking New Brunswickers is on the rise. This group has the highest rate of bilingualism among English–speaking youth in the country outside of Quebec. In fact, 20% of English–speaking New Brunswickers under the age of 15 are bilingual, as are 32% of 15– to 24–year–olds.

"I strongly encourage decision-makers to focus on the interests and future of New Brunswick's youth, and to take full advantage of the education community's considerable expertise. Access to second–language learning is not just a provincial issue. Your leadership is essential, as the direction you choose for French immersion in New Brunswick will have an impact on bilingualism across the country."

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/24/c0307.html

You just read:

Statement by the Commissioner of Official Languages of Canada: French immersion is at the heart of Canadian bilingualism

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.