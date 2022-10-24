IEHP Partners with Young Visionaries to Teach Life Skills in High Desert

VICTORVILLE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vision is clear. Catch the attention of young people through creative activities and an infusion of fun into life skills training classes, then watch the positivity ensue.

High Desert children and teens are well on their way to success, thanks to Young Visionaries Youth Leadership Academy (YVYLA) and its Creative Arts and Cognitive Life Skills program, which is offered at Inland Empire Health Plan's (IEHP) Victorville Community Resource Center.

A regular on-site partner at IEHP's Victorville center, YVYLA works tirelessly to empower and enrich the lives of young people (ages 10-19) through life-building activities and instruction in the areas of education, employment and mentoring. To achieve this, YVYLA offers various programs as well as family and social resources.

"Three days a week, we bring creative arts classes, cooking and support groups for teens in Victorville," said Terrance Stone, YVYLA chief executive officer. "Each class is intentionally designed and provides a positive environment where students learn cultural awareness, life skills and much more."

In addition to the IEHP partnership, YVYLA collaborates with school districts across the High Desert and IEHP agency partners, like Desert Mountain Children's Center, which provides weekly teen support groups.

"Like all our on-site partners, YVYLA is committed to the health and wellness of IEHP's members and the communities we serve," said IEHP Community Resource Center Manager Delia Orosco. "YVYLA pours an immense amount of love, support and resources into our youths and we are so grateful and excited about our future collaborations."

Currently, IEHP's Victorville Community Resource Center hosts five on-site partners: Goodwill, Housing Authority of County San Bernardino, TODEC Legal Center, Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County and YVYLA.

To learn more about YVYLA, visit yvyla-ie.org or stop by IEHP's Victorville Community Resource Center at 12353 Mariposa Road, Suites C-2 & C-3, in Victorville.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 providers and nearly 3,000 team members. Through dynamic partnerships with providers and community organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

