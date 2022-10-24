Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 276,452 in the last 365 days.

GM Declares Quarterly Dividend

DETROIT, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. GM announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter 2022 cash dividend on the company's outstanding common stock of $0.09 per share payable Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, to all common shareholders of record as of the close of trading on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. 

General Motors GM is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, CadillacBaojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gm-declares-quarterly-dividend-301657575.html

SOURCE General Motors Co.

You just read:

GM Declares Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.