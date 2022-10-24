Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.32

Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Diluted Share of $2.71 Exceeded Guidance

Strong Demand and Accretive Investments Drive Continued Solid Performance

Record Volume of Transient-to-Annual RV Conversions Propel Gains in Revenue Producing Sites

Manufactured Housing & RV Same Property(2) NOI(1) in the Quarter Increased 6.4 Percent

as Compared to Prior Year

Marina Same Property NOI(1) in the Quarter Increased 9.6 Percent as Compared to Prior Year

Increasing Full-Year Guidance for Constant Currency Core FFO(1)

Providing Preliminary Guidance for 2023 Rental Rate Increases for MH, Annual RV and Marina

Southfield, MI, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company" or "SUI"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities, and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its third quarter results for 2022.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net income attributable to common shareholders was $162.6 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $231.7 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.





For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income attributable to common shareholders was $237.3 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $367.3 million, or $3.27 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

Constant Currency Core Funds from Operations ("Constant Currency Core FFO") (1) for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $2.71 per common share and dilutive convertible securities ("Share") and $6.11 per Share, respectively, representing 28.4 percent and 17.5 percent increases, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021.





for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $2.71 per common share and dilutive convertible securities ("Share") and $6.11 per Share, respectively, representing 28.4 percent and 17.5 percent increases, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021. Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") (1) for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $2.65 per Share and $6.04 per Share, respectively, representing 25.6 percent and 16.2 percent increases, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021.





for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $2.65 per Share and $6.04 per Share, respectively, representing 25.6 percent and 16.2 percent increases, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021. Same Property (2) Net Operating Income ("NOI") (1) for MH and RV properties increased by 6.4 percent and 5.8 percent for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021. For the Company's Marina properties, Same Property NOI (1) increased by 9.6 percent and 6.8 percent for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021.





for MH and RV properties increased by 6.4 percent and 5.8 percent for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021. For the Company's Marina properties, Same Property NOI increased by 9.6 percent and 6.8 percent for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021. Acquisitions totaled $213.9 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, including one MH community in the United Kingdom ("UK") and one marina in the United States.





"Our strong third quarter results highlight the sustained compelling attributes of the Sun platform, including a best-in-class portfolio of assets in high-demand locations and operational execution that is second to none," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and CEO. "We delivered strong growth in each of our segments, and earnings that exceeded our expectations. With stable high occupancy in our Manufactured Housing portfolio, we are anticipating solid rental rate increases. Strong demand in RV has driven record conversions to annual sites, and over 85 percent of our marinas have wait lists to join as a member." Mr. Shiffman continued, "We have a long-term track record of execution and a business model that is positioned to perform and create value through varying economic cycles."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Portfolio Occupancy

Total MH and annual RV occupancy (excluding UK Operations) was 97.1 percent at September 30, 2022 as compared to 97.4 percent at September 30, 2021.





During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 689 sites as compared to an increase of 576 sites during the corresponding period in 2021, a 19.6 percent increase. Transient RV site conversions to annual leases accounted for 82 percent of the increase in the quarter.





During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 2,309 sites as compared to an increase of 1,673 sites during the corresponding period in 2021, a 38.0 percent increase. Transient RV site conversions to annual leases accounted for 86 percent of the increase during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Additionally, the 1,990 site conversions in transient RV for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 have already surpassed the record full-year volume achieved during 2021.





Same Property Results

MH and RV - For the 424 MH and RV properties owned and operated by the Company since at least January 1, 2021, the following table reflects the percentage increases / (decreases), both in total and by segment, for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022:





Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 Total MH and RV

Same Property(2) MH

Same Property(2) RV

Same Property(2) Revenue 4.7 % 4.6 % 4.8 % Expense 1.0 % 3.7 % (1.1) % NOI(1) 6.4 % 4.9 % 8.4 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Total MH and RV Same Property(2) MH

Same Property(2) RV

Same Property(2) Revenue 6.0 % 4.5 % 8.3 % Expense 6.3 % 6.8 % 5.9 % NOI(1) 5.8 % 3.7 % 9.9 %

Same Property(2) adjusted occupancy(3) increased to 98.5 percent at September 30, 2022 from 96.5 percent at September 30, 2021, an increase of 200 basis points.

Marina - For the 101 Marina properties owned and operated by the Company since at least January 1, 2021, the following table reflects the percentage increases for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022:





Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Revenue 6.5 % 6.7 % Expense — % 6.3 % NOI(1) 9.6 % 6.8 %

UK Operations Results

UK Operations, a component of the Company's MH segment, contributed $64.5 million of NOI(1) in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and contributed $105.0 million of NOI(1) in the period from date of acquisition to September 30, 2022. On a constant currency basis, UK Operations contributed $73.3 million of NOI(1) in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and contributed $116.9 million of NOI(1) in the period from date of acquisition to September 30, 2022. Refer to page 13 for additional information regarding UK operating results.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

Acquisitions and Dispositions

During and subsequent to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company acquired two properties totaling 612 sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces and 1,060 sites for expansion for a total purchase price of $213.9 million. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company sold an RV community located in California with 514 sites for $15.0 million, bringing year-to-date dispositions to $44.5 million.

Refer to page 15 for additional detail on acquisitions and dispositions.

Development and Expansion Activities

During and subsequent to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company acquired four land parcels located in the United States and UK for the potential development of nearly 800 sites, for an aggregate purchase price of $20.0 million. During the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company completed the construction of over 170 sites and over 300 sites, respectively, at two ground-up developments and six expansion properties.

Impact of Hurricane Ian

On September 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's western coast. The storm primarily affected four properties in the Fort Myers area. Three RV properties, comprising approximately 2,500 sites, sustained significant flooding and wind damage from the hurricane, and the sea wall and certain docks at one marina were damaged. At other affected MH and RV properties, most of the damage was limited to trees, roofs, fences, skirting and carports. At other affected marina properties, docks, buildings, and landscaping sustained limited wind and water damage.

The Company recognized $29.9 million for impaired assets. The Company expects these charges to be partially offset by insurance recoveries, currently estimated at $17.7 million. The estimated net charges of $12.2 million are classified as Catastrophic event-related charges, net, in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. The Company maintains property, casualty, flood and business interruption insurance for its properties, subject to customary deductibles and limits. Expected insurance recoveries for loss of income and redevelopment costs greater than the impairment charges cannot be estimated at this time.

The foregoing impairment, expected insurance recovery, and net charge estimates are based on current information available, and the Company continues to assess these estimates. The actual final impairment, insurance recoveries and net charges could vary significantly from these estimates. Any changes to these estimates will be recognized in the period(s) in which they are determined.

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS

Debt

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $6.7 billion in debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 3.4 percent and a weighted average maturity of 8.8 years. At September 30, 2022, the Company's net debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 5.7 times.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company repaid $318.0 million of term loans collateralized by 35 properties. These loans had a weighted average interest rate of 4.8 percent and were set to mature from December 2022 through September 2024.

Additionally, the Company has negotiated fixed rate mortgages with an existing lender on certain properties with existing loans that have low loan-to-value ratios and are scheduled to mature between 2026 and 2029. The additional financings are expected to close before year-end and provide proceeds to the Company of approximately $310.0 million. The Company intends to use the proceeds to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior credit facility.

Derivative Transactions

As previously announced, during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company entered into interest rate swap agreements to hedge variable rate borrowings of £400.0 million (equivalent to $445.3 million as of September 30, 2022) under its senior credit facility's term loan. The interest rate swaps locked in a total fixed rate, inclusive of spread, of 3.67 percent through the term loan's maturity date of April 2025.

Equity Transactions

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company settled all outstanding forward sale agreements with respect to 1.5 million shares of common stock under its at the market offering program. Net proceeds from the settlement of these forward sale agreements of $275.5 million were used to repay borrowings outstanding under the Company's senior credit facility.

GUIDANCE

Updating Full-Year 2022 and Establishing Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance

The Company is updating its full-year guidance for diluted EPS and Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share to reflect performance through September 30, 2022 and management's expectations for the remainder of the year:

The Company is revising its full-year guidance for diluted EPS from the prior range of $1.91 - $2.01 to a new range of $1.96 - $2.02.

The Company is revising its full-year guidance for Constant Currency Core FFO (1) per Share from $7.22 - $7.32 to a new range of $7.32 - $7.38, representing an $0.08 cent increase at the midpoint.

per Share from $7.22 - $7.32 to a new range of $7.32 - $7.38, representing an $0.08 cent increase at the midpoint. The Company is establishing fourth quarter 2022 guidance for diluted EPS and Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share of $0.02 - $0.08 and $1.23 - $1.29, respectively.





The table below provides a reconciliation from diluted EPS to Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share for the full-year and fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, as follows:

Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Core FFO(1) per Share and Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share Previous Range

FY 2022E Revised Range

FY 2022E 4Q 2022E Diluted EPS $ 1.91 $ 2.01 $ 1.96 $ 2.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.08 Depreciation and amortization 4.94 4.94 4.85 4.85 1.25 1.25 Gain on sale of assets (0.51 ) (0.51 ) (0.51 ) (0.51 ) (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Business combination expense and other acquisition related costs 0.19 0.19 0.30 0.30 0.01 0.01 Other adjustments(a) 0.64 0.64 0.64 0.64 0.01 0.01 Core FFO(1) per Share $ 7.17 $ 7.27 $ 7.24 $ 7.30 $ 1.23 $ 1.29 Constant currency adjustment(b) 0.05 0.05 0.08 0.08 — — Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share $ 7.22 $ 7.32 $ 7.32 $ 7.38 $ 1.23 $ 1.29

(a) Other adjustments include the same categories presented in the table that reconciles Net income attributable to SUI common shareholders to FFO on page 7.

(b) The Company calculates the foreign currency translation impact by comparing the foreign currency exchange rate used for guidance of 1.1133 USD per GBP in effect on September 30, 2022 with the weighted average foreign currency exchange rate of 1.330 USD per GBP used to establish guidance in April 2022. The impact of fluctuations in Canadian and Australian foreign currency rates on revised or initial guidance are not material.

The Company calculates diluted EPS, Core FFO(1) per Share and Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share independently for each quarter; as a result, the sum of the quarters may differ from the annual calculation.

Same Property NOI(1) Growth

The Company is updating its expectations for Same Property NOI(1) Growth for the remainder of the year as follows:

Previous Range Revised Range Guidance Range FY 2022E FY 2022E 4Q 2022E MH and RV Same Property(2) NOI(1) growth 6.0% - 6.8% 5.8% - 6.2% 6.0% - 7.2% Marina Same Property NOI(1) growth 6.0% - 6.8% 6.4% - 6.8% 5.3% - 6.8%

UK Operations - Guidance

The Company's UK Operations are a component of its MH reporting segment. The Company is establishing NOI(1) guidance for its UK Operations for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, as shown in the table below. These expectations are incorporated into the Company's Core FFO(1) per Share and Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share guidance and seasonality figures.

Three Months Ending ($ in millions) December 31, 2022 UK Operations NOI(1) $23.8 - $25.0 UK Operations NOI(1) - Constant Currency(a) $28.3 - $29.8

(a) For UK operations, the Company calculates the foreign currency exchange rate translation impact by comparing the foreign currency exchange rate for guidance of 1.1133 USD per GBP in effect on September 30, 2022, with the weighted average foreign currency exchange rate of 1.330 USD per GBP used to establish guidance in April 2022.

Preliminary 2023 Rental Rate Growth Assumptions

The Company has sent notices to MH and annual RV residents and Marina members, and expects the following rental rate increases for 2023:

2023 Average Rental Rate Increases Average

Rental Increases Manufactured Housing 6.2% - 6.4% Annual RV 7.7% - 7.9% Marina 7.3% - 7.6% UK Operations 7.2% - 7.4%

The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions and capital markets activity completed through October 24, 2022 and the approximately $310.0 million of debt financing in progress, referred to on page v. These estimates exclude all other prospective acquisitions and capital markets activity. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss third quarter results will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free (877) 407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through November 8, 2022 and can be accessed toll-free by calling (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13732466. The conference call will be available live on Sun Communities' website located at www.suncommunities.com. The replay will also be available on the website.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this document that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "forecasts," "intends," "intend," "intended," "goal," "estimate," "estimates," "expects," "expect," "expected," "project," "projected," "projections," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," "anticipates," "anticipated," "should," "could," "may," "will," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "believes," "scheduled," "guidance," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this document, some of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described under "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, such risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to:

Outbreaks of disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and related stay-at-home orders, quarantine policies and restrictions on travel, trade and business operations;

Changes in general economic conditions, including inflation, deflation, and energy costs, the real estate industry and the markets in which the Company operates;

Difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, developments and expansions successfully;

The Company's liquidity and refinancing demands;

The Company's ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt;

The Company's ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in its debt facilities and its unsecured notes;

Availability of capital;

Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and each of the Canadian dollar, Australian dollar and Pounds sterling;

The Company's ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels;

The Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;

Increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real property taxes;

Increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real property taxes;

Risks related to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, droughts and wildfires;

General volatility of the capital markets and the market price of shares of the Company's capital stock;

The Company's ability to maintain its status as a REIT;

Changes in real estate and zoning laws and regulations;

Legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs;

Litigation, judgments or settlements;

Competitive market forces;

The ability of purchasers of manufactured homes and boats to obtain financing; and

The level of repossessions by manufactured home and boat lenders.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference into this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Company Overview and Investor Information

The Company

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. (the "Company" or "SUI") became a publicly owned corporation in December, 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 662 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 180,500 developed sites and over 46,100 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, the United Kingdom, Canada and Puerto Rico.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.suncommunities.com.

Financial and Operating Highlights

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Quarter Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Financial Information Basic EPS* $ 1.32 $ 0.61 $ 0.01 $ 0.11 $ 2.00 Diluted EPS* $ 1.32 $ 0.61 $ 0.01 $ 0.11 $ 2.00 Cash distributions declared per common share* $ 0.88 $ 0.88 $ 0.88 $ 0.83 $ 0.83 FFO attributable to SUI common shareholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per Share* $ 2.54 $ 1.95 $ 1.28 $ 1.28 $ 1.92 Core FFO attributable to SUI common shareholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per Share* $ 2.65 $ 2.02 $ 1.34 $ 1.31 $ 2.11 Constant Currency Core FFO Attributable to SUI common shareholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per Share* $ 2.71 $ 2.04 $ 1.34 $ 1.31 $ 2.11 Recurring EBITDA(1) $ 408.1 $ 328.4 $ 221.0 $ 208.6 $ 314.5 Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) / Interest 5.7x 5.9x 6.2x 6.2x 6.1x Balance Sheet Total assets $ 16,484.6 $ 16,397.8 $ 13,914.2 $ 13,494.1 $ 12,583.3 Total debt $ 6,711.0 $ 6,930.9 $ 6,076.5 $ 5,671.8 $ 4,689.4 Total liabilities $ 8,354.6 $ 8,566.3 $ 6,980.7 $ 6,474.6 $ 5,488.5





Quarter Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Operating Information* Properties 662 661 603 602 584 United States and Canada Manufactured home sites 99,428 99,185 98,279 98,621 98,301 Annual RV sites 32,026 31,768 31,121 30,540 29,640 Transient RV sites 27,945 28,682 29,267 29,847 27,922 Total sites 159,399 159,635 158,667 159,008 155,863 Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces(a) 46,185 45,905 45,725 45,155 43,615 MH occupancy 96.2 % 96.3 % 96.7 % 96.6 % 96.6 % Annual RV occupancy 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Blended MH and annual RV occupancy 97.1 % 97.2 % 97.5 % 97.4 % 97.4 % United Kingdom Manufactured home sites 17,952 17,330 616 N/A N/A Transient RV sites 3,246 3,349 — N/A N/A Total sites 21,198 20,679 616 — — MH occupancy 91.7 % 91.4 % 94.8 % N/A N/A





Quarter Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 MH and RV Revenue Producing Site Net Gains(5)(b)* MH net leased sites 122 132 65 321 144 RV net leased sites 567 818 605 489 432 Total net leased sites 689 950 670 810 576

(a) Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on site configuration and usability.

(b) These figures do not include UK operations net leased sites.

Portfolio Overview as of September 30, 2022





MH & RV Properties(6) Properties



MH & Annual RV Sites RV Transient Sites



Sites for Development(b)



Total MH and RV Sites



Location Sites Occupancy %(a) Florida 129 41,417 98.2 % 5,077 1,310 46,494 Michigan 84 32,465 96.2 % 755 1,448 33,220 California 37 6,864 98.5 % 1,936 942 8,800 Texas 31 8,665 94.2 % 2,408 2,266 11,073 Ontario, Canada 16 4,605 100.0 % 634 1,486 5,239 Connecticut 16 1,907 93.1 % 98 — 2,005 Maine 15 2,300 96.0 % 1,130 180 3,430 Arizona 13 4,453 91.5 % 1,050 6 5,503 Indiana 12 3,186 96.6 % 990 177 4,176 New Jersey 11 2,845 100.0 % 1,195 262 4,040 Colorado 10 2,553 96.1 % 987 1,739 3,540 Virginia 10 1,283 99.7 % 2,167 752 3,450 New York 10 1,496 98.3 % 1,645 778 3,141 New Hampshire 10 1,741 99.8 % 655 111 2,396 Ohio 9 2,810 97.9 % 115 53 2,925 Other 64 12,864 97.7 % 7,103 1,521 19,967 North America Total 477 131,454 97.1 % 27,945 13,031 159,399 United Kingdom 54 17,952 91.7 % 3,246 3,047 21,198 Total 531 149,406 96.5 % 31,191 16,078 180,597

(a) As of September 30, 2022, total portfolio MH occupancy was 95.5 percent inclusive of the impact of over 1,600 recently constructed but vacant MH expansion sites, and annual RV occupancy was 100.0 percent.

(b) Total sites for development were comprised of 66.5 percent for expansion, 29.1 percent for greenfield development and 4.4 percent for redevelopment.

Marina Properties



Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces Location Florida 20 5,139 Rhode Island 12 3,421 Connecticut 11 3,325 California 9 4,133 New York 9 3,018 Maryland 9 2,608 Massachusetts 9 2,520 Other 52 22,021 Total 131 46,185





Properties



Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces



Total Portfolio 662 226,782

Portfolio Overview as of September 30, 2022 (continued)

The map below provides an overview of our property locations worldwide:





Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in millions)





(Unaudited) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Land $ 4,173.1 $ 2,556.3 Land improvements and buildings 10,632.6 9,958.3 Rental homes and improvements 604.4 591.7 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 813.8 656.4 Investment property 16,223.9 13,762.7 Accumulated depreciation (2,611.8 ) (2,337.2 ) Investment property, net 13,612.1 11,425.5 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 112.0 78.2 Marketable securities 100.4 186.9 Inventory of manufactured homes 153.5 51.1 Notes and other receivables, net 511.0 469.6 Goodwill 981.5 495.4 Other intangible assets, net 403.2 306.8 Other assets, net 610.9 480.6 Total Assets $ 16,484.6 $ 13,494.1 Liabilities Secured debt $ 3,006.0 $ 3,380.7 Unsecured debt 3,705.0 2,291.1 Distributions payable 111.2 98.4 Advanced reservation deposits and rent 294.2 242.8 Accrued expenses and accounts payable 392.8 237.5 Other liabilities 845.4 224.1 Total Liabilities 8,354.6 6,474.6 Commitments and contingencies Temporary equity 206.8 288.9 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 1.2 1.2 Additional paid-in capital 9,536.4 8,175.6 Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss) (69.9 ) 3.1 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (1,628.9 ) (1,556.0 ) Total SUI shareholders' equity 7,838.8 6,623.9 Noncontrolling interests Common and preferred OP units 83.8 86.8 Consolidated entities 0.6 19.9 Total noncontrolling interests 84.4 106.7 Total Shareholders' Equity 7,923.2 6,730.6 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Equity $ 16,484.6 $ 13,494.1

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Change % Change September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Change % Change Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 425.3 $ 352.0 $ 73.3 20.8 % $ 1,158.1 $ 978.3 $ 179.8 18.4 % Real property - transient 160.4 126.1 34.3 27.2 % 303.5 235.6 67.9 28.8 % Home sales 150.7 81.1 69.6 85.8 % 358.1 215.1 143.0 66.5 % Service, retail, dining and entertainment 174.2 113.7 60.5 53.2 % 423.0 271.5 151.5 55.8 % Interest 11.2 2.6 8.6 330.8 % 25.3 8.0 17.3 216.3 % Brokerage commissions and other, net 10.8 8.8 2.0 22.7 % 27.4 21.7 5.7 26.3 % Total Revenues 932.6 684.3 248.3 36.3 % 2,295.4 1,730.2 565.2 32.7 % Expenses Property operating and maintenance 184.7 150.8 33.9 22.5 % 469.2 375.2 94.0 25.1 % Real estate tax 29.4 24.8 4.6 18.5 % 83.2 70.4 12.8 18.2 % Home costs and selling 96.4 56.5 39.9 70.6 % 235.2 156.9 78.3 49.9 % Service, retail, dining and entertainment 144.9 94.5 50.4 53.3 % 363.3 227.6 135.7 59.6 % General and administrative 69.1 43.2 25.9 60.0 % 187.0 126.7 60.3 47.6 % Catastrophic event-related charges, net 12.2 0.3 11.9 N/M 12.3 3.1 9.2 296.8 % Business combinations 8.4 — 8.4 N/A 23.9 1.0 22.9 N/M Depreciation and amortization 151.3 127.1 24.2 19.0 % 450.0 378.1 71.9 19.0 % Loss on extinguishment of debt 4.0 — 4.0 N/A 4.4 8.1 (3.7 ) (45.7) % Interest 61.7 39.0 22.7 58.2 % 162.2 116.2 46.0 39.6 % Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1.0 1.1 (0.1 ) (9.1) % 3.1 3.1 — — % Total Expenses 763.1 537.3 225.8 42.0 % 1,993.8 1,466.4 527.4 36.0 % Income Before Other Items 169.5 147.0 22.5 15.3 % 301.6 263.8 37.8 14.3 % Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities (7.2 ) 12.0 (19.2 ) N/M (74.0 ) 43.2 (117.2 ) N/M Gain / (loss) on foreign currency exchanges 14.9 (7.0 ) 21.9 N/M 21.7 (7.1 ) 28.8 N/M Gain / (loss) on dispositions of properties (0.8 ) 108.1 (108.9 ) N/M 12.5 108.1 (95.6 ) (88.4) % Other income / (expense), net(7) 2.8 (9.3 ) 12.1 N/M 2.6 (10.0 ) 12.6 N/M Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of notes receivable (0.1 ) 0.1 (0.2 ) N/M 0.1 0.6 (0.5 ) (83.3) % Income from nonconsolidated affiliates 2.0 0.9 1.1 122.2 % 3.8 2.9 0.9 31.0 % Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (0.4 ) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) (300.0) % 0.1 (0.1 ) 0.2 N/M Current tax expense (7.3 ) (0.4 ) (6.9 ) N/M (12.5 ) (1.4 ) (11.1 ) N/M Deferred tax benefit / (expense) 3.6 (1.2 ) 4.8 N/M 3.9 (1.1 ) 5.0 N/M Net Income 177.0 250.1 (73.1 ) (29.2) % 259.8 398.9 (139.1 ) (34.9) % Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 2.5 3.1 (0.6 ) (19.4) % 8.6 9.0 (0.4 ) (4.4) % Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 11.9 15.3 (3.4 ) (22.2) % 13.9 22.6 (8.7 ) (38.5) % Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 162.6 $ 231.7 $ (69.1 ) (29.8) % $ 237.3 $ 367.3 $ (130.0 ) (35.4) % Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic(8) 122.4 115.1 7.3 6.3 % 119.2 111.7 7.5 6.7 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted(4)(8) 122.8 118.1 4.7 4.0 % 121.9 114.3 7.6 6.6 % Basic earnings per share $ 1.32 $ 2.00 $ (0.68 ) (34.0) % $ 1.98 $ 3.27 $ (1.29 ) (39.4) % Diluted earnings per share(4) $ 1.32 $ 2.00 $ (0.68 ) (34.0) % $ 1.97 $ 3.27 $ (1.30 ) (39.8) %

N/M = Percentage change is not meaningful.

N/A = Percentage change is not applicable.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to FFO(1)

(amounts in millions, except for per share data)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 162.6 $ 231.7 $ 237.3 $ 367.3 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 150.8 126.8 448.6 377.4 Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates — — 0.1 0.1 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities 7.2 (12.0 ) 74.0 (43.2 ) (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 0.4 0.1 (0.1 ) 0.1 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable 0.1 (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.6 ) (Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties 0.8 (108.1 ) (12.5 ) (108.1 ) Add: Returns on preferred OP units 1.3 0.5 9.5 1.5 Add: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 10.5 4.6 14.1 13.7 Gain on dispositions of assets, net (11.9 ) (20.4 ) (44.2 ) (46.2 ) FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) $ 321.8 $ 223.1 $ 726.7 $ 562.0 Adjustments Business combination expense and other acquisition related costs(9) 19.2 2.5 40.1 6.7 Loss on extinguishment of debt 4.0 — 4.4 8.1 Catastrophic event-related charges, net 12.2 0.3 12.3 3.1 Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.4 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges (14.9 ) 7.0 (21.7 ) 7.1 Other adjustments, net(10) (6.5 ) 11.4 (5.1 ) 11.5 Core FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) $ 336.0 $ 244.5 $ 756.9 $ 598.9 Adjustment Foreign currency translation impact(a) 7.3 — 9.3 — Constant Currency Core FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) $ 343.3 $ 244.5 $ 766.2 $ 598.9 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted(8) 126.7 116.0 125.4 115.1 FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities per Share(1)(4) $ 2.54 $ 1.92 $ 5.80 $ 4.88 Core FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities per Share(1)(4) $ 2.65 $ 2.11 $ 6.04 $ 5.20 Constant Currency Core FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities per Share(1)(4) $ 2.71 $ 2.11 $ 6.11 $ 5.20

(a) The Company calculated the foreign currency translation impact by comparing the actual weighted average foreign currency rates with the weighted average foreign currency rates used for guidance, as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 Actual Guidance Actual Guidance U.S. Dollars per Pounds Sterling $ 1.1821 $ 1.330 $ 1.2116 $ 1.330 U.S. Dollars per Canadian Dollars $ 0.7691 $ 0.770 $ 0.7769 $ 0.770 U.S. Dollars per Australian Dollars $ 0.6977 $ 0.756 $ 0.7096 $ 0.756

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to NOI(1)

(amounts in millions)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 162.6 $ 231.7 $ 237.3 $ 367.3 Interest income (11.2 ) (2.6 ) (25.3 ) (8.0 ) Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net (10.8 ) (8.8 ) (27.4 ) (21.7 ) General and administrative 69.1 43.2 187.0 126.7 Catastrophic event-related charges, net 12.2 0.3 12.3 3.1 Business combination expense 8.4 — 23.9 1.0 Depreciation and amortization 151.3 127.1 450.0 378.1 Loss on extinguishment of debt 4.0 — 4.4 8.1 Interest expense 61.7 39.0 162.2 116.2 Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1.0 1.1 3.1 3.1 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities 7.2 (12.0 ) 74.0 (43.2 ) (Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges (14.9 ) 7.0 (21.7 ) 7.1 (Gain) / loss on disposition of properties 0.8 (108.1 ) (12.5 ) (108.1 ) Other (income) / expense, net(7) (2.8 ) 9.3 (2.6 ) 10.0 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable 0.1 (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.6 ) Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (2.0 ) (0.9 ) (3.8 ) (2.9 ) (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 0.4 0.1 (0.1 ) 0.1 Current tax expense 7.3 0.4 12.5 1.4 Deferred tax expense / (benefit) (3.6 ) 1.2 (3.9 ) 1.1 Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 2.5 3.1 8.6 9.0 Add: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 11.9 15.3 13.9 22.6 NOI(1) $ 455.2 $ 346.3 $ 1,091.8 $ 870.4





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Real Property NOI(1) $ 371.6 $ 302.5 $ 909.2 $ 768.3 Home Sales NOI(1) 54.3 24.6 122.9 58.2 Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI(1) 29.3 19.2 59.7 43.9 NOI(1) $ 455.2 $ 346.3 $ 1,091.8 $ 870.4

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Recurring EBITDA(1)

(amounts in millions)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 162.6 $ 231.7 $ 237.3 $ 367.3 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 151.3 127.1 450.0 378.1 Loss on extinguishment of debt 4.0 — 4.4 8.1 Interest expense 61.7 39.0 162.2 116.2 Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1.0 1.1 3.1 3.1 Current tax expense 7.3 0.4 12.5 1.4 Deferred tax (benefit) / expense (3.6 ) 1.2 (3.9 ) 1.1 Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (2.0 ) (0.9 ) (3.8 ) (2.9 ) Less: (Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties 0.8 (108.1 ) (12.5 ) (108.1 ) Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net (11.9 ) (20.4 ) (44.2 ) (46.2 ) EBITDAre(1) $ 371.2 $ 271.1 $ 805.1 $ 718.1 Adjustments Catastrophic event-related charges, net 12.2 0.3 12.3 3.1 Business combination expense 8.4 — 23.9 1.0 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities 7.2 (12.0 ) 74.0 (43.2 ) (Gain) / loss on foreign currency transactions (14.9 ) 7.0 (21.7 ) 7.1 Other (income) / expense, net(7) (2.8 ) 9.3 (2.6 ) 10.0 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable 0.1 (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.6 ) (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 0.4 0.1 (0.1 ) 0.1 Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 2.5 3.1 8.6 9.0 Add: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 11.9 15.3 13.9 22.6 Plus: Gain on dispositions of assets, net 11.9 20.4 44.2 46.2 Recurring EBITDA(1) $ 408.1 $ 314.5 $ 957.5 $ 773.4

Same Property(2) Summary - MH / RV

(amounts in millions)





Three Months Ended Total Same Property - MH / RV MH RV September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Change % Change(a) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Change % Change(a) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Change % Change(a) Financial Information Revenue Real property (excluding transient) $ 239.5 $ 225.0 $ 14.5 6.5 % $ 185.7 $ 177.6 $ 8.1 4.6 % $ 53.8 $ 47.4 $ 6.4 13.4 % Real property - transient 107.1 106.5 0.6 0.6 % 0.2 0.2 — 7.5 % 106.9 106.3 0.6 0.6 % Other 16.0 14.9 1.1 7.2 % 5.1 4.9 0.2 3.1 % 10.9 10.0 0.9 9.2 % Total Operating 362.6 346.4 16.2 4.7 % 191.0 182.7 8.3 4.6 % 171.6 163.7 7.9 4.8 % Expense Property Operating(11)(12) 114.3 113.1 1.2 1.0 % 52.6 50.8 1.8 3.7 % 61.7 62.3 (0.6 ) (1.1) % Real Property NOI(1) $ 248.3 $ 233.3 $ 15.0 6.4 % $ 138.4 $ 131.9 $ 6.5 4.9 % $ 109.9 $ 101.4 $ 8.5 8.4 %

(a) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

Nine Months Ended Total Same Property - MH / RV MH RV September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Change % Change(a) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Change % Change(a) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Change % Change(a) Financial Information Revenue Real property (excluding Transient) $ 708.3 $ 666.3 $ 42.0 6.3 % $ 552.3 $ 528.9 $ 23.4 4.4 % $ 156.0 $ 137.4 $ 18.6 13.6 % Real property - transient 211.5 201.8 9.7 4.8 % 0.9 1.2 (0.3 ) (23.5) % 210.6 200.6 10.0 4.9 % Other 36.0 33.8 2.2 6.6 % 15.4 14.2 1.2 8.8 % 20.6 19.6 1.0 5.0 % Total Operating 955.8 901.9 53.9 6.0 % 568.6 544.3 24.3 4.5 % 387.2 357.6 29.6 8.3 % Expense Property Operating(11)(12) 305.9 287.7 18.2 6.3 % 149.9 140.5 9.4 6.8 % 156.0 147.2 8.8 5.9 % Real Property NOI(1) $ 649.9 $ 614.2 $ 35.7 5.8 % $ 418.7 $ 403.8 $ 14.9 3.7 % $ 231.2 $ 210.4 $ 20.8 9.9 %

(a) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

Same Property(2) Summary - MH / RV (Continued)

(amounts in millions)





As of September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Change % Change Other Information Number of properties(a) 424 424 — MH occupancy 97.3 % RV occupancy 100.0 % MH & RV blended occupancy(3) 97.9 % Adjusted MH occupancy(3) 98.0 % Adjusted RV occupancy(3) 100.0 % Adjusted MH & RV blended occupancy(3) 98.5 % 96.5 % 2.0 % Sites available for development 7,920 8,081 (161 ) Monthly base rent per site - MH $ 629 $ 604 $ 25 4.3%(14) Monthly base rent per site - RV(13) $ 560 $ 524 $ 36 7.0%(14) Monthly base rent per site - Total(13) $ 613 $ 585 $ 28 4.7%(14) Monthly base rent per site - MH Rental Program $ 1,198 $ 1,091 $ 107 9.8 %

(a) Financial results from properties disposed of during the year have been removed from Same Property reporting

Same Property Summary - Marina

(amounts in millions)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Change % Change(a) Financial Information Revenue Real property (excluding transient) $ 64.0 $ 58.6 $ 5.4 9.1 % Real property - transient 4.4 5.4 (1.0 ) (17.4) % Other 3.9 3.9 — 0.3 % Total Operating 72.3 67.9 4.4 6.5 % Expense Property Operating(11) 21.9 21.9 — — % Real Property NOI(1) $ 50.4 $ 46.0 $ 4.4 9.6 %

(a) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Change % Change(a) Financial Information Revenue Real property (excluding transient) $ 167.3 $ 155.6 $ 11.7 7.5 % Real property - transient 9.5 10.4 (0.9 ) (7.8) % Other 9.5 8.8 0.7 8.0 % Total Operating 186.3 174.8 11.5 6.7 % Expense Property Operating(11) 63.5 59.6 3.9 6.3 % Real Property NOI(1) $ 122.8 $ 115.2 $ 7.6 6.8 %

(a) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

As of September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Change % Change Other Information Number of properties 101 101 — — % Wet slip and dry storage spaces 35,621 35,744 (123 ) (0.3) %

UK Operations Summary

(amounts in millions, except for statistical data)





Three Months Ended YTD Since Acquisition

September 30, 2022



September 30, 2022 Financial Information Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 21.2 $ 38.1 Real property - transient 21.8 34.7 Other 0.4 1.0 Total Operating 43.4 73.8 Expenses Property Operating(11) 18.2 33.2 Real Property NOI(1) 25.2 40.6 Home sales Revenue 84.1 144.7 Cost of home sales 43.6 75.7 Home selling expenses 1.3 3.6 NOI(1) 39.2 65.4 Retail, dining and entertainment Revenue 16.3 27.8 Expense 16.2 28.8 Net Operating Gain / (Loss) 0.1 (1.0 ) UK Operations NOI(1) $ 64.5 $ 105.0 Adjustment Foreign currency translation impact 8.8 11.9 UK Operations NOI(1) - Constant Currency $ 73.3 $ 116.9 Other information Number of properties 54 Developed sites 17,952 Occupied sites 16,463 Occupancy % 91.7 % Transient sites 3,246 Sites available for development 3,047 Home Sales New home sales volume 319 574 Pre-owned home sales volume 566 1,046 Total home sales volume 885 1,620

Acquisitions and Other Summary (excluding UK Operations)(15)

(amounts in millions, except for statistical data)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 Financial Information Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 35.0 $ 94.4 Real property - transient 27.1 47.8 Other 13.1 19.3 Total Operating 75.2 161.5 Expenses Property Operating(11) 27.5 65.6 Real Property NOI(1) $ 47.7 $ 95.9 Other Information September 30, 2022 Number of properties 83 MH and RV Developed sites 6,430 MH and RV Occupied sites 5,260 MH and RV Occupancy % 81.8 % Transient sites 7,438 Wet slips and dry storage spaces 10,564

Acquisitions and Dispositions

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Property Name Property Type Number of Properties* Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces* Expansion or Development Sites* State, Province or Country Total Purchase/Sale Price Month Acquired ACQUISITIONS Harrison Yacht Yard(a) Marina — 21 — MD $ 5.8 January Outer Banks Marina 1 196 — NC 5.0 January Jarrett Bay Boatworks Marina 1 12 — NC 51.4 February Tower Marine Marina 1 446 — MI 20.0 March Sandy Bay MH 1 730 456 UK 183.5 March First Quarter 2022 4 1,405 456 $ 265.7 Park Holidays(b) MH 40 15,906 1,140 UK $ 1,242.1 April Christies Parks(a) MH — 249 — UK 10.1 April Bluewater Marina 1 200 — Multiple 25.0 April Bluewater Yacht Sales(a) Marina — — — Multiple 17.6 April Bodmin Holiday Park MH 1 69 — UK 12.6 April Kittery Point Marina 1 62 — ME 7.9 May Spanish Trails MHC MH 1 195 6 AZ 20.6 June Pine Acre Trails MH 1 251 603 TX 29.7 June Bel Air Estates & Sunrise Estates MH 2 379 — CA 40.0 June Park Leisure MH 11 2,914 391 UK 223.4 June Second Quarter 2022 58 20,225 2,140 $ 1,629.0 Montauk Yacht Club Marina 1 232 — NY $ 190.0 July Callaly Leisure(c) MH 1 380 1,060 UK 23.9 September Third Quarter 2022 2 612 1,060 $ 213.9 Acquisitions to Date 64 22,242 3,656 $ 2,108.6 DISPOSITIONS Southern Pines MH 1 107 — FL $ 10.0 March New Ranch MH 1 94 — FL 8.2 March Country Squire MH / RV 1 122 — FL 11.3 March First Quarter 2022 3 323 — $ 29.5 The Sands RV & Golf Course RV 1 514 — CA $ 15.0 September Third Quarter 2022 1 514 — $ 15.0 Dispositions to Date 4 837 — $ 44.5

(a) Combined with an existing property.

(b) Provides third-party management for two properties.

(c) Contains one development property.

Acquisitions, Development and Capital Improvements

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Nine Months Ended Year Ended September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 MH / RV Marina MH / RV Marina MH / RV Marina Financial information Acquisitions(16) $ 2,703.5 $ 468.9 $ 944.3 $ 852.9 $ 571.9 $ 2,533.7 Expansion and Development(17) 170.8 5.9 191.8 9.9 248.2 — Recurring Capital Expenditures(18) 34.7 16.0 45.3 19.3 31.4 2.1 Lot Modifications(19) 25.9 N/A 28.8 N/A 29.4 N/A Growth Projects(20) 23.1 50.0 25.6 51.4 28.3 — Rebranding(21) 12.7 N/A 6.1 N/A N/A N/A Total $ 2,970.7 $ 540.8 $ 1,241.9 $ 933.5 $ 909.2 $ 2,535.8 Other Information Recurring Capital Expenditures Average / Site* $ 270 $ 408 $ 371 $ 491 $ 265 N/A

Outstanding Securities and Capitalization

(shares and units in thousands; dollar amounts in millions, except for *)





Outstanding Securities - As of September 30, 2022 Number of Units / Shares Outstanding Conversion Rate* If Converted(a) Issuance Price*

Per Unit Annual Distribution Rate Common shares 123,880 N/A N/A N/A $3.52^ Convertible Securities Common OP units 2,429 1.0000 2,429 N/A Mirrors common share distributions Preferred OP Units Series A-1 270 2.4390 659 $ 100.00 6.00 % Series A-3 40 1.8605 75 $ 100.00 4.50 % Series C 306 1.1100 340 $ 100.00 5.00 % Series D 489 0.8000 391 $ 100.00 4.00 % Series E 80 0.6897 55 $ 100.00 5.50 % Series F 90 0.6250 56 $ 100.00 3.00 % Series G 241 0.6452 155 $ 100.00 3.20 % Series H 581 0.6098 355 $ 100.00 3.00 % Series J 240 0.6061 145 $ 100.00 2.85 % Total 2,337 2,231 Total convertible securities outstanding 4,766 4,660

^ Annual distribution is based on the last quarterly distribution annualized.

(a) Calculation may yield minor differences due to fractional shares paid in cash to the stockholder at conversion.

Capitalization - As of September 30, 2022 Equity Shares Share Price* Total Common shares 123,880 $ 135.33 $ 16,764.7 Common OP units 2,429 $ 135.33 328.7 Subtotal 126,309 $ 17,093.4 Preferred OP units, as converted 2,231 $ 135.33 301.9 Total diluted shares outstanding 128,540 $ 17,395.3 Debt Secured debt $ 3,006.0 Unsecured debt 3,705.0 Total debt $ 6,711.0 Total Capitalization $ 24,106.3

Debt Analysis

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Quarter Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Debt Outstanding Secured debt $ 3,006.0 $ 3,335.7 $ 3,366.6 $ 3,380.7 $ 3,403.4 Unsecured debt Senior unsecured notes 1,779.1 1,778.6 1,186.7 1,186.4 591.3 Line of credit and other debt(22)(a) 1,856.0 1,746.7 1,453.3 1,034.8 624.8 Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 35.2 35.2 35.2 35.2 35.2 Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 34.7 34.7 34.7 34.7 34.7 Total unsecured debt 3,705.0 3,595.2 2,709.9 2,291.1 1,286.0 Total debt $ 6,711.0 $ 6,930.9 $ 6,076.5 $ 5,671.8 $ 4,689.4 % Fixed / Floating(b)* Fixed 79.0 % 74.9 % 76.2 % 81.8 % 86.7 % Floating 21.0 % 25.1 % 23.8 % 18.2 % 13.3 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Weighted Average Interest Rates* Secured debt 3.67 % 3.78 % 3.78 % 3.78 % 3.78 % Senior unsecured notes(c) 2.90 % 2.90 % 2.55 % 2.55 % 2.70 % Line of credit and other debt(22)(c) 3.26 % 2.28 % 1.25 % 0.98 % 0.98 % Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 5.93 % 5.93 % 5.93 % 5.93 % 5.93 % Total average 3.37 % 3.20 % 2.96 % 3.04 % 3.30 % Debt Ratios* Net Debt / Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) 5.7x 6.3x 5.9x 5.7x 4.9x Net Debt / Enterprise Value 27.5 % 25.0 % 21.9 % 18.0 % 17.1 % Net Debt / Gross Assets 34.6 % 35.7 % 36.6 % 35.4 % 31.2 % Coverage Ratios* Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) / Interest 5.7x 5.9x 6.2x 6.2x 6.1x Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) / Interest + Pref. Distributions + Pref. Stock Distribution 5.6x 5.8x 6.0x 6.0x 6.0x





Maturities / Principal Amortization Next Five Years 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Secured debt Maturities $ — $ 117.8 $ 128.8 $ 50.6 $ 521.6 Principal amortization 13.7 55.6 56.4 54.0 45.9 Line of credit and other debt(22) 0.7 10.0 10.0 976.4 862.2 Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable — — 33.4 1.8 — Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable — — 27.4 — — Total $ 14.4 $ 183.4 $ 256.0 $ 1,082.8 $ 1,429.7 Weighted average rate of maturities* — % 3.54 % 4.03 % 4.04 % 3.75 %

(a) As of September 30, 2022, £400.0 million ($445.3 million) had been swapped to a fixed interest rate of 3.67 percent.

(b) Percentages include the impact of hedge activity.

(c) Weighted average interest rate includes the impact the impact of hedge activity.

Home Sales Summary (excluding UK home sales)

(amounts in millions, except for *)



