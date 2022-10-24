Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 276,512 in the last 365 days.

Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results

         

/EIN News/ -- Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.32
Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Diluted Share of $2.71 Exceeded Guidance

         

Strong Demand and Accretive Investments Drive Continued Solid Performance
Record Volume of Transient-to-Annual RV Conversions Propel Gains in Revenue Producing Sites

Manufactured Housing & RV Same Property(2) NOI(1) in the Quarter Increased 6.4 Percent
as Compared to Prior Year

Marina Same Property NOI(1) in the Quarter Increased 9.6 Percent as Compared to Prior Year

         

Increasing Full-Year Guidance for Constant Currency Core FFO(1)

Providing Preliminary Guidance for 2023 Rental Rate Increases for MH, Annual RV and Marina

         

Southfield, MI, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company" or "SUI"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities, and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its third quarter results for 2022.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net income attributable to common shareholders was $162.6 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $231.7 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.

  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income attributable to common shareholders was $237.3 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $367.3 million, or $3.27 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

  • Constant Currency Core Funds from Operations ("Constant Currency Core FFO")(1) for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $2.71 per common share and dilutive convertible securities ("Share") and $6.11 per Share, respectively, representing 28.4 percent and 17.5 percent increases, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021.

  • Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")(1) for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $2.65 per Share and $6.04 per Share, respectively, representing 25.6 percent and 16.2 percent increases, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021.

  • Same Property(2) Net Operating Income ("NOI")(1) for MH and RV properties increased by 6.4 percent and 5.8 percent for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021. For the Company's Marina properties, Same Property NOI(1) increased by 9.6 percent and 6.8 percent for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021.

  • Acquisitions totaled $213.9 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, including one MH community in the United Kingdom ("UK") and one marina in the United States.

"Our strong third quarter results highlight the sustained compelling attributes of the Sun platform, including a best-in-class portfolio of assets in high-demand locations and operational execution that is second to none," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and CEO. "We delivered strong growth in each of our segments, and earnings that exceeded our expectations. With stable high occupancy in our Manufactured Housing portfolio, we are anticipating solid rental rate increases. Strong demand in RV has driven record conversions to annual sites, and over 85 percent of our marinas have wait lists to join as a member." Mr. Shiffman continued, "We have a long-term track record of execution and a business model that is positioned to perform and create value through varying economic cycles."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Portfolio Occupancy

  • Total MH and annual RV occupancy (excluding UK Operations) was 97.1 percent at September 30, 2022 as compared to 97.4 percent at September 30, 2021.

  • During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 689 sites as compared to an increase of 576 sites during the corresponding period in 2021, a 19.6 percent increase. Transient RV site conversions to annual leases accounted for 82 percent of the increase in the quarter.

  • During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 2,309 sites as compared to an increase of 1,673 sites during the corresponding period in 2021, a 38.0 percent increase. Transient RV site conversions to annual leases accounted for 86 percent of the increase during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Additionally, the 1,990 site conversions in transient RV for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 have already surpassed the record full-year volume achieved during 2021.

Same Property Results

  • MH and RV - For the 424 MH and RV properties owned and operated by the Company since at least January 1, 2021, the following table reflects the percentage increases / (decreases), both in total and by segment, for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022:

  Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
  Total MH and RV
Same Property(2) 		  MH
Same Property(2) 		  RV
Same Property(2)
Revenue         4.7         %           4.6         %           4.8         %
Expense         1.0         %           3.7         %           (1.1)        %
NOI(1)         6.4         %           4.9         %           8.4         %


  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
  Total MH and RV Same Property(2)   MH
Same Property(2) 		  RV
Same Property(2)
Revenue         6.0         %           4.5         %           8.3         %
Expense         6.3         %           6.8         %           5.9         %
NOI(1)         5.8         %           3.7         %           9.9         %

Same Property(2) adjusted occupancy(3) increased to 98.5 percent at September 30, 2022 from 96.5 percent at September 30, 2021, an increase of 200 basis points.

  • Marina - For the 101 Marina properties owned and operated by the Company since at least January 1, 2021, the following table reflects the percentage increases for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022:

  Quarter Ended September 30, 2022   Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Revenue         6.5         %           6.7         %
Expense         —         %           6.3         %
NOI(1)         9.6         %           6.8         %

UK Operations Results

UK Operations, a component of the Company's MH segment, contributed $64.5 million of NOI(1) in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and contributed $105.0 million of NOI(1) in the period from date of acquisition to September 30, 2022. On a constant currency basis, UK Operations contributed $73.3 million of NOI(1) in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and contributed $116.9 million of NOI(1) in the period from date of acquisition to September 30, 2022. Refer to page 13 for additional information regarding UK operating results.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

Acquisitions and Dispositions

During and subsequent to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company acquired two properties totaling 612 sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces and 1,060 sites for expansion for a total purchase price of $213.9 million. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company sold an RV community located in California with 514 sites for $15.0 million, bringing year-to-date dispositions to $44.5 million.

Refer to page 15 for additional detail on acquisitions and dispositions.

Development and Expansion Activities

During and subsequent to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company acquired four land parcels located in the United States and UK for the potential development of nearly 800 sites, for an aggregate purchase price of $20.0 million. During the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company completed the construction of over 170 sites and over 300 sites, respectively, at two ground-up developments and six expansion properties.

Impact of Hurricane Ian

On September 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's western coast. The storm primarily affected four properties in the Fort Myers area. Three RV properties, comprising approximately 2,500 sites, sustained significant flooding and wind damage from the hurricane, and the sea wall and certain docks at one marina were damaged. At other affected MH and RV properties, most of the damage was limited to trees, roofs, fences, skirting and carports. At other affected marina properties, docks, buildings, and landscaping sustained limited wind and water damage.

The Company recognized $29.9 million for impaired assets. The Company expects these charges to be partially offset by insurance recoveries, currently estimated at $17.7 million. The estimated net charges of $12.2 million are classified as Catastrophic event-related charges, net, in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. The Company maintains property, casualty, flood and business interruption insurance for its properties, subject to customary deductibles and limits. Expected insurance recoveries for loss of income and redevelopment costs greater than the impairment charges cannot be estimated at this time.

The foregoing impairment, expected insurance recovery, and net charge estimates are based on current information available, and the Company continues to assess these estimates. The actual final impairment, insurance recoveries and net charges could vary significantly from these estimates. Any changes to these estimates will be recognized in the period(s) in which they are determined.

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS

Debt

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $6.7 billion in debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 3.4 percent and a weighted average maturity of 8.8 years. At September 30, 2022, the Company's net debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 5.7 times.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company repaid $318.0 million of term loans collateralized by 35 properties. These loans had a weighted average interest rate of 4.8 percent and were set to mature from December 2022 through September 2024.

Additionally, the Company has negotiated fixed rate mortgages with an existing lender on certain properties with existing loans that have low loan-to-value ratios and are scheduled to mature between 2026 and 2029. The additional financings are expected to close before year-end and provide proceeds to the Company of approximately $310.0 million. The Company intends to use the proceeds to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior credit facility.

Derivative Transactions

As previously announced, during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company entered into interest rate swap agreements to hedge variable rate borrowings of £400.0 million (equivalent to $445.3 million as of September 30, 2022) under its senior credit facility's term loan. The interest rate swaps locked in a total fixed rate, inclusive of spread, of 3.67 percent through the term loan's maturity date of April 2025.

Equity Transactions

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company settled all outstanding forward sale agreements with respect to 1.5 million shares of common stock under its at the market offering program. Net proceeds from the settlement of these forward sale agreements of $275.5 million were used to repay borrowings outstanding under the Company's senior credit facility.

GUIDANCE

Updating Full-Year 2022 and Establishing Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance

The Company is updating its full-year guidance for diluted EPS and Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share to reflect performance through September 30, 2022 and management's expectations for the remainder of the year:

  • The Company is revising its full-year guidance for diluted EPS from the prior range of $1.91 - $2.01 to a new range of $1.96 - $2.02.
  • The Company is revising its full-year guidance for Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share from $7.22 - $7.32 to a new range of $7.32 - $7.38, representing an $0.08 cent increase at the midpoint.
  • The Company is establishing fourth quarter 2022 guidance for diluted EPS and Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share of $0.02 - $0.08 and $1.23 - $1.29, respectively.

The table below provides a reconciliation from diluted EPS to Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share for the full-year and fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, as follows:

Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Core FFO(1) per Share and Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share   Previous Range
FY 2022E 		  Revised Range
FY 2022E 		  4Q 2022E
Diluted EPS   $         1.91             $         2.01             $         1.96             $         2.02             $         0.02             $         0.08          
Depreciation and amortization             4.94                       4.94                       4.85                       4.85                       1.25                       1.25          
Gain on sale of assets             (0.51 )             (0.51 )             (0.51 )             (0.51 )             (0.06 )             (0.06 )
Business combination expense and other acquisition related costs             0.19                       0.19                       0.30                       0.30                       0.01                       0.01          
Other adjustments(a)             0.64                       0.64                       0.64                       0.64                       0.01                       0.01          
Core FFO(1) per Share   $         7.17             $         7.27             $         7.24             $         7.30             $         1.23             $         1.29          
Constant currency adjustment(b)             0.05                       0.05                       0.08                       0.08                       —                       —          
Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share   $         7.22             $         7.32             $         7.32             $         7.38             $         1.23             $         1.29          

(a) Other adjustments include the same categories presented in the table that reconciles Net income attributable to SUI common shareholders to FFO on page 7.

(b) The Company calculates the foreign currency translation impact by comparing the foreign currency exchange rate used for guidance of 1.1133 USD per GBP in effect on September 30, 2022 with the weighted average foreign currency exchange rate of 1.330 USD per GBP used to establish guidance in April 2022. The impact of fluctuations in Canadian and Australian foreign currency rates on revised or initial guidance are not material.

The Company calculates diluted EPS, Core FFO(1) per Share and Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share independently for each quarter; as a result, the sum of the quarters may differ from the annual calculation.

Same Property NOI(1) Growth

The Company is updating its expectations for Same Property NOI(1) Growth for the remainder of the year as follows:

    Previous Range   Revised Range   Guidance Range
    FY 2022E   FY 2022E   4Q 2022E
MH and RV Same Property(2) NOI(1) growth   6.0% - 6.8%   5.8% - 6.2%   6.0% - 7.2%
Marina Same Property NOI(1) growth   6.0% - 6.8%   6.4% - 6.8%   5.3% - 6.8%

UK Operations - Guidance

The Company's UK Operations are a component of its MH reporting segment. The Company is establishing NOI(1) guidance for its UK Operations for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, as shown in the table below. These expectations are incorporated into the Company's Core FFO(1) per Share and Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share guidance and seasonality figures.

    Three Months Ending
($ in millions)   December 31, 2022
UK Operations NOI(1)   $23.8 - $25.0
UK Operations NOI(1) - Constant Currency(a)   $28.3 - $29.8

(a) For UK operations, the Company calculates the foreign currency exchange rate translation impact by comparing the foreign currency exchange rate for guidance of 1.1133 USD per GBP in effect on September 30, 2022, with the weighted average foreign currency exchange rate of 1.330 USD per GBP used to establish guidance in April 2022.

Preliminary 2023 Rental Rate Growth Assumptions

The Company has sent notices to MH and annual RV residents and Marina members, and expects the following rental rate increases for 2023:

2023 Average Rental Rate Increases   Average
Rental Increases
Manufactured Housing   6.2% - 6.4%
Annual RV   7.7% - 7.9%
Marina   7.3% - 7.6%
UK Operations   7.2% - 7.4%

The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions and capital markets activity completed through October 24, 2022 and the approximately $310.0 million of debt financing in progress, referred to on page v. These estimates exclude all other prospective acquisitions and capital markets activity. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss third quarter results will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free (877) 407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through November 8, 2022 and can be accessed toll-free by calling (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13732466. The conference call will be available live on Sun Communities' website located at www.suncommunities.com. The replay will also be available on the website.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this document that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "forecasts," "intends," "intend," "intended," "goal," "estimate," "estimates," "expects," "expect," "expected," "project," "projected," "projections," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," "anticipates," "anticipated," "should," "could," "may," "will," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "believes," "scheduled," "guidance," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this document, some of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described under "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, such risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to:

  • Outbreaks of disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and related stay-at-home orders, quarantine policies and restrictions on travel, trade and business operations;
  • Changes in general economic conditions, including inflation, deflation, and energy costs, the real estate industry and the markets in which the Company operates;
  • Difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, developments and expansions successfully;
  • The Company's liquidity and refinancing demands;
  • The Company's ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt;
  • The Company's ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in its debt facilities and its unsecured notes;
  • Availability of capital;
  • Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and each of the Canadian dollar, Australian dollar and Pounds sterling;
  • The Company's ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels;
  • The Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;
  • Increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real property taxes;
  • The Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;
  • Increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real property taxes;
  • Risks related to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, droughts and wildfires;
  • General volatility of the capital markets and the market price of shares of the Company's capital stock;
  • The Company's ability to maintain its status as a REIT;
  • Changes in real estate and zoning laws and regulations;
  • Legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs;
  • Litigation, judgments or settlements;
  • Competitive market forces;
  • The ability of purchasers of manufactured homes and boats to obtain financing; and
  • The level of repossessions by manufactured home and boat lenders.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference into this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Company Overview and Investor Information

 

The Company

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. (the "Company" or "SUI") became a publicly owned corporation in December, 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 662 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 180,500 developed sites and over 46,100 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, the United Kingdom, Canada and Puerto Rico.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.suncommunities.com.

Company Contacts  
   
Management: Investor Relations:
  • Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and CEO
 Sara Ismail, Vice President
  • John B. McLaren, President and COO
 (248) 208-2500
  • Fernando Castro-Caratini, EVP and CFO
 investorrelations@suncommunities.com
  • Bruce D. Thelen, EVP of Operations and Sales
  


Corporate Debt Ratings  
   
Moody's S&P:
Baa3 | Stable BBB | Stable


Equity Research Coverage        
Bank of America Merrill Lynch   Joshua Dennerlein   joshua.dennerlein@bofa.com
Barclays   Anthony Powell   anthony.powell@barclays.com
BMO Capital Markets   John Kim   jp.kim@bmo.com
Citi Research   Nicholas Joseph   nicholas.joseph@citi.com
Evercore ISI   Samir Khanal   samir.khanal@evercoreisi.com
    Steve Sakwa   steve.sakwa@evercoreisi.com
Green Street Advisors   John Pawlowski   jpawlowski@greenstreetadvisors.com
JMP Securities   Aaron Hecht   ahecht@jmpsecurities.com
RBC Capital Markets   Brad Heffern   brad.heffern@rbccm.com
Robert W. Baird & Co.   Wesley Golladay   wgolladay@rwbaird.com
Truist Securities   Anthony Hau   anthony.hau@truist.com
UBS   Michael Goldsmith   michael.goldsmith@ubs.com
Wolfe Research   Andrew Rosivach   arosivach@wolferesearch.com
    Keegan Carl   kcarl@wolferesearch.com

Financial and Operating Highlights
(amounts in millions, except for *)

 


  Quarter Ended
  9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021
Financial Information                  
Basic EPS* $         1.32           $         0.61           $         0.01           $         0.11           $         2.00        
Diluted EPS* $         1.32           $         0.61           $         0.01           $         0.11           $         2.00        
                   
Cash distributions declared per common share* $         0.88           $         0.88           $         0.88           $         0.83           $         0.83        
                   
FFO attributable to SUI common shareholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per Share* $         2.54           $         1.95           $         1.28           $         1.28           $         1.92        
Core FFO attributable to SUI common shareholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per Share* $         2.65           $         2.02           $         1.34           $         1.31           $         2.11        
Constant Currency Core FFO Attributable to SUI common shareholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per Share* $         2.71           $         2.04           $         1.34           $         1.31           $         2.11        
                   
Recurring EBITDA(1) $         408.1           $         328.4           $         221.0           $         208.6           $         314.5        
Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) / Interest 5.7x   5.9x   6.2x   6.2x   6.1x
                   
Balance Sheet                  
Total assets $         16,484.6           $         16,397.8           $         13,914.2           $         13,494.1           $         12,583.3        
Total debt $         6,711.0           $         6,930.9           $         6,076.5           $         5,671.8           $         4,689.4        
Total liabilities $         8,354.6           $         8,566.3           $         6,980.7           $         6,474.6           $         5,488.5        


  Quarter Ended
  9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021
Operating Information*                  
Properties         662             661             603             602             584  
                   
United States and Canada                  
Manufactured home sites         99,428             99,185             98,279             98,621             98,301  
Annual RV sites         32,026             31,768             31,121             30,540             29,640  
Transient RV sites         27,945             28,682             29,267             29,847             27,922  
Total sites         159,399             159,635             158,667             159,008             155,863  
Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces(a)         46,185             45,905             45,725             45,155             43,615  
                   
MH occupancy         96.2         %           96.3         %           96.7         %           96.6         %           96.6         %
Annual RV occupancy         100.0         %           100.0         %           100.0         %           100.0         %           100.0         %
Blended MH and annual RV occupancy         97.1         %           97.2         %           97.5         %           97.4         %           97.4         %
                   
United Kingdom                  
Manufactured home sites         17,952             17,330             616     N/A   N/A
Transient RV sites         3,246             3,349             —             N/A   N/A
Total sites         21,198             20,679             616             —                     —          
MH occupancy         91.7         %           91.4         %           94.8         %   N/A   N/A


  Quarter Ended
  9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021
MH and RV Revenue Producing Site Net Gains(5)(b)*                  
MH net leased sites         122           132           65                   321           144
RV net leased sites         567           818           605                   489           432
Total net leased sites         689           950           670                   810           576

(a) Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on site configuration and usability.

(b) These figures do not include UK operations net leased sites.

Portfolio Overview as of September 30, 2022

 


    MH & RV Properties(6)
    Properties

   MH & Annual RV Sites   RV Transient Sites

   Sites for Development(b)

   Total MH and RV Sites
Location     Sites   Occupancy %(a)      
Florida           129                   41,417                   98.2         %           5,077                   1,310                   46,494        
Michigan           84                   32,465                   96.2         %           755                   1,448                   33,220        
California           37                   6,864                   98.5         %           1,936                   942                   8,800        
Texas           31                   8,665                   94.2         %           2,408                   2,266                   11,073        
Ontario, Canada           16                   4,605                   100.0         %           634                   1,486                   5,239        
Connecticut           16                   1,907                   93.1         %           98                   —                   2,005        
Maine           15                   2,300                   96.0         %           1,130                   180                   3,430        
Arizona           13                   4,453                   91.5         %           1,050                   6                   5,503        
Indiana           12                   3,186                   96.6         %           990                   177                   4,176        
New Jersey           11                   2,845                   100.0         %           1,195                   262                   4,040        
Colorado           10                   2,553                   96.1         %           987                   1,739                   3,540        
Virginia           10                   1,283                   99.7         %           2,167                   752                   3,450        
New York           10                   1,496                   98.3         %           1,645                   778                   3,141        
New Hampshire           10                   1,741                   99.8         %           655                   111                   2,396        
Ohio           9                   2,810                   97.9         %           115                   53                   2,925        
Other           64                   12,864                   97.7         %           7,103                   1,521                   19,967        
North America Total           477                   131,454                   97.1         %           27,945                   13,031                   159,399        
United Kingdom           54                   17,952                   91.7         %           3,246                   3,047                   21,198        
Total           531                   149,406                   96.5         %           31,191                   16,078                   180,597        

(a) As of September 30, 2022, total portfolio MH occupancy was 95.5 percent inclusive of the impact of over 1,600 recently constructed but vacant MH expansion sites, and annual RV occupancy was 100.0 percent.

(b) Total sites for development were comprised of 66.5 percent for expansion, 29.1 percent for greenfield development and 4.4 percent for redevelopment.

    Marina
    Properties

     Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces
Location    
Florida           20                       5,139        
Rhode Island           12                       3,421        
Connecticut           11                       3,325        
California           9                       4,133        
New York           9                       3,018        
Maryland           9                       2,608        
Massachusetts           9                       2,520        
Other           52                       22,021        
Total           131                       46,185        


    Properties

       Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces
         
Total Portfolio           662                       226,782        

Portfolio Overview as of September 30, 2022 (continued)

The map below provides an overview of our property locations worldwide:


Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in millions)

 


  (Unaudited)    
  September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
Assets      
Land $         4,173.1             $         2,556.3          
Land improvements and buildings           10,632.6                       9,958.3          
Rental homes and improvements           604.4                       591.7          
Furniture, fixtures and equipment           813.8                       656.4          
Investment property           16,223.9                       13,762.7          
Accumulated depreciation           (2,611.8 )             (2,337.2 )
Investment property, net           13,612.1                       11,425.5          
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash           112.0                       78.2          
Marketable securities           100.4                       186.9          
Inventory of manufactured homes           153.5                       51.1          
Notes and other receivables, net           511.0                       469.6          
Goodwill           981.5                       495.4          
Other intangible assets, net           403.2                       306.8          
Other assets, net           610.9                       480.6          
Total Assets $         16,484.6             $         13,494.1          
Liabilities      
Secured debt $         3,006.0             $         3,380.7          
Unsecured debt           3,705.0                       2,291.1          
Distributions payable           111.2                       98.4          
Advanced reservation deposits and rent           294.2                       242.8          
Accrued expenses and accounts payable           392.8                       237.5          
Other liabilities           845.4                       224.1          
Total Liabilities           8,354.6                       6,474.6          
Commitments and contingencies      
Temporary equity           206.8                       288.9          
Shareholders' Equity      
Common stock           1.2                       1.2          
Additional paid-in capital           9,536.4                       8,175.6          
Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss)           (69.9 )             3.1          
Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings           (1,628.9 )             (1,556.0 )
Total SUI shareholders' equity           7,838.8                       6,623.9          
Noncontrolling interests      
Common and preferred OP units           83.8                       86.8          
Consolidated entities           0.6                       19.9          
Total noncontrolling interests           84.4                       106.7          
Total Shareholders' Equity           7,923.2                       6,730.6          
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Equity $         16,484.6             $         13,494.1          

Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In millions, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited)

 


  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   Change   % Change   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   Change   % Change
Revenues                              
Real property (excluding transient) $         425.3             $         352.0             $         73.3                     20.8         %   $         1,158.1             $         978.3             $         179.8                     18.4         %
Real property - transient           160.4                       126.1                       34.3                     27.2         %             303.5                       235.6                       67.9                     28.8         %
Home sales           150.7                       81.1                       69.6                     85.8         %             358.1                       215.1                       143.0                     66.5         %
Service, retail, dining and entertainment           174.2                       113.7                       60.5                     53.2         %             423.0                       271.5                       151.5                     55.8         %
Interest           11.2                       2.6                       8.6                     330.8         %             25.3                       8.0                       17.3                     216.3         %
Brokerage commissions and other, net           10.8                       8.8                       2.0                     22.7         %             27.4                       21.7                       5.7                     26.3         %
Total Revenues           932.6                       684.3                       248.3                     36.3         %             2,295.4                       1,730.2                       565.2                     32.7         %
Expenses                              
Property operating and maintenance           184.7                       150.8                       33.9                     22.5         %             469.2                       375.2                       94.0                     25.1         %
Real estate tax           29.4                       24.8                       4.6                     18.5         %             83.2                       70.4                       12.8                     18.2         %
Home costs and selling           96.4                       56.5                       39.9                     70.6         %             235.2                       156.9                       78.3                     49.9         %
Service, retail, dining and entertainment           144.9                       94.5                       50.4                     53.3         %             363.3                       227.6                       135.7                     59.6         %
General and administrative           69.1                       43.2                       25.9                     60.0         %             187.0                       126.7                       60.3                     47.6         %
Catastrophic event-related charges, net           12.2                       0.3                       11.9             N/M             12.3                       3.1                       9.2                     296.8         %
Business combinations           8.4                       —                       8.4             N/A             23.9                       1.0                       22.9             N/M
Depreciation and amortization           151.3                       127.1                       24.2                     19.0         %             450.0                       378.1                       71.9                     19.0         %
Loss on extinguishment of debt           4.0                       —                       4.0             N/A             4.4                       8.1                       (3.7 )           (45.7)        %
Interest           61.7                       39.0                       22.7                     58.2         %             162.2                       116.2                       46.0                     39.6         %
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity           1.0                       1.1                       (0.1 )           (9.1)        %             3.1                       3.1                       —                     —         %
Total Expenses           763.1                       537.3                       225.8                     42.0         %             1,993.8                       1,466.4                       527.4                     36.0         %
Income Before Other Items           169.5                       147.0                       22.5                     15.3         %             301.6                       263.8                       37.8                     14.3         %
Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities           (7.2 )             12.0                       (19.2 )   N/M             (74.0 )             43.2                       (117.2 )   N/M
Gain / (loss) on foreign currency exchanges           14.9                       (7.0 )             21.9             N/M             21.7                       (7.1 )             28.8             N/M
Gain / (loss) on dispositions of properties           (0.8 )             108.1                       (108.9 )   N/M             12.5                       108.1                       (95.6 )           (88.4)        %
Other income / (expense), net(7)           2.8                       (9.3 )             12.1             N/M             2.6                       (10.0 )             12.6             N/M
Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of notes receivable           (0.1 )             0.1                       (0.2 )   N/M             0.1                       0.6                       (0.5 )           (83.3)        %
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates           2.0                       0.9                       1.1                     122.2         %             3.8                       2.9                       0.9                     31.0         %
Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates           (0.4 )             (0.1 )             (0.3 )           (300.0)        %             0.1                       (0.1 )             0.2             N/M
Current tax expense           (7.3 )             (0.4 )             (6.9 )   N/M             (12.5 )             (1.4 )             (11.1 )   N/M
Deferred tax benefit / (expense)           3.6                       (1.2 )             4.8             N/M             3.9                       (1.1 )             5.0             N/M
Net Income           177.0                       250.1                       (73.1 )           (29.2)        %             259.8                       398.9                       (139.1 )           (34.9)        %
Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests           2.5                       3.1                       (0.6 )           (19.4)        %             8.6                       9.0                       (0.4 )           (4.4)        %
Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests           11.9                       15.3                       (3.4 )           (22.2)        %             13.9                       22.6                       (8.7 )           (38.5)        %
Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $         162.6             $         231.7             $         (69.1 )           (29.8)        %   $         237.3             $         367.3             $         (130.0 )           (35.4)        %
                               
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic(8)           122.4                       115.1                       7.3                     6.3         %             119.2                       111.7                       7.5                     6.7         %
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted(4)(8)           122.8                       118.1                       4.7                     4.0         %             121.9                       114.3                       7.6                     6.6         %
                               
Basic earnings per share $         1.32             $         2.00             $         (0.68 )           (34.0)        %   $         1.98             $         3.27             $         (1.29 )           (39.4)        %
Diluted earnings per share(4) $         1.32             $         2.00             $         (0.68 )           (34.0)        %   $         1.97             $         3.27             $         (1.30 )           (39.8)        %

N/M = Percentage change is not meaningful.

N/A = Percentage change is not applicable.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to FFO(1)
(amounts in millions, except for per share data)

 


  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $         162.6             $         231.7             $         237.3             $         367.3          
Adjustments              
Depreciation and amortization           150.8                       126.8                       448.6                       377.4          
Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates           —                       —                       0.1                       0.1          
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities           7.2                       (12.0 )             74.0                       (43.2 )
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates           0.4                       0.1                       (0.1         )             0.1          
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable           0.1                       (0.1 )             (0.1         )             (0.6 )
(Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties           0.8                       (108.1 )             (12.5         )             (108.1 )
Add: Returns on preferred OP units           1.3                       0.5                       9.5                       1.5          
Add: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests           10.5                       4.6                       14.1                       13.7          
Gain on dispositions of assets, net           (11.9 )             (20.4 )             (44.2         )             (46.2 )
FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) $         321.8             $         223.1             $         726.7             $         562.0          
               
Adjustments              
Business combination expense and other acquisition related costs(9)           19.2                       2.5                       40.1                       6.7          
Loss on extinguishment of debt           4.0                       —                       4.4                       8.1          
Catastrophic event-related charges, net           12.2                       0.3                       12.3                       3.1          
Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related           0.2                       0.2                       0.2                       0.4          
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges           (14.9 )             7.0                       (21.7         )             7.1          
Other adjustments, net(10)           (6.5 )             11.4                       (5.1         )             11.5          
Core FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) $         336.0             $         244.5             $         756.9             $         598.9          
Adjustment              
Foreign currency translation impact(a)           7.3                       —                       9.3                       —          
Constant Currency Core FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) $         343.3             $         244.5             $         766.2             $         598.9          
               
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted(8)           126.7                       116.0                       125.4                       115.1          
               
FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities per Share(1)(4) $         2.54             $         1.92             $         5.80             $         4.88          
               
Core FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities per Share(1)(4) $         2.65             $         2.11             $         6.04             $         5.20          
               
Constant Currency Core FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities per Share(1)(4) $         2.71             $         2.11             $         6.11             $         5.20          

(a) The Company calculated the foreign currency translation impact by comparing the actual weighted average foreign currency rates with the weighted average foreign currency rates used for guidance, as follows:

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2022
  Actual   Guidance   Actual   Guidance
U.S. Dollars per Pounds Sterling $         1.1821           $         1.330           $         1.2116           $         1.330        
U.S. Dollars per Canadian Dollars $         0.7691           $         0.770           $         0.7769           $         0.770        
U.S. Dollars per Australian Dollars $         0.6977           $         0.756           $         0.7096           $         0.756        

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to NOI(1)
(amounts in millions)

 


  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $         162.6             $         231.7             $         237.3             $         367.3          
Interest income           (11.2 )             (2.6 )             (25.3 )             (8.0 )
Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net           (10.8 )             (8.8 )             (27.4 )             (21.7 )
General and administrative           69.1                       43.2                       187.0                       126.7          
Catastrophic event-related charges, net           12.2                       0.3                       12.3                       3.1          
Business combination expense           8.4                       —                       23.9                       1.0          
Depreciation and amortization           151.3                       127.1                       450.0                       378.1          
Loss on extinguishment of debt           4.0                       —                       4.4                       8.1          
Interest expense           61.7                       39.0                       162.2                       116.2          
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity           1.0                       1.1                       3.1                       3.1          
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities           7.2                       (12.0 )             74.0                       (43.2 )
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges           (14.9 )             7.0                       (21.7 )             7.1          
(Gain) / loss on disposition of properties           0.8                       (108.1 )             (12.5 )             (108.1 )
Other (income) / expense, net(7)           (2.8 )             9.3                       (2.6 )             10.0          
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable           0.1                       (0.1 )             (0.1 )             (0.6 )
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates           (2.0 )             (0.9 )             (3.8 )             (2.9 )
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates           0.4                       0.1                       (0.1 )             0.1          
Current tax expense           7.3                       0.4                       12.5                       1.4          
Deferred tax expense / (benefit)           (3.6 )             1.2                       (3.9 )             1.1          
Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests           2.5                       3.1                       8.6                       9.0          
Add: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests           11.9                       15.3                       13.9                       22.6          
NOI(1) $         455.2             $         346.3             $         1,091.8             $         870.4          


  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
Real Property NOI(1) $         371.6           $         302.5           $         909.2           $         768.3        
Home Sales NOI(1)           54.3                     24.6                     122.9                     58.2        
Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI(1)           29.3                     19.2                     59.7                     43.9        
NOI(1) $         455.2           $         346.3           $         1,091.8           $         870.4        

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Recurring EBITDA(1)
(amounts in millions)

 


  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $         162.6             $         231.7             $         237.3             $         367.3          
Adjustments              
Depreciation and amortization           151.3                       127.1                       450.0                       378.1          
Loss on extinguishment of debt           4.0                       —                       4.4                       8.1          
Interest expense           61.7                       39.0                       162.2                       116.2          
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity           1.0                       1.1                       3.1                       3.1          
Current tax expense           7.3                       0.4                       12.5                       1.4          
Deferred tax (benefit) / expense           (3.6 )             1.2                       (3.9 )             1.1          
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates           (2.0 )             (0.9 )             (3.8 )             (2.9 )
Less: (Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties           0.8                       (108.1 )             (12.5 )             (108.1 )
Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net           (11.9 )             (20.4 )             (44.2 )             (46.2 )
EBITDAre(1) $         371.2             $         271.1             $         805.1             $         718.1          
Adjustments              
Catastrophic event-related charges, net           12.2                       0.3                       12.3                       3.1          
Business combination expense           8.4                       —                       23.9                       1.0          
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities           7.2                       (12.0 )             74.0                       (43.2 )
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency transactions           (14.9 )             7.0                       (21.7 )             7.1          
Other (income) / expense, net(7)           (2.8 )             9.3                       (2.6 )             10.0          
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable           0.1                       (0.1 )             (0.1 )             (0.6 )
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates           0.4                       0.1                       (0.1 )             0.1          
Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests           2.5                       3.1                       8.6                       9.0          
Add: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests           11.9                       15.3                       13.9                       22.6          
Plus: Gain on dispositions of assets, net           11.9                       20.4                       44.2                       46.2          
Recurring EBITDA(1) $         408.1             $         314.5             $         957.5             $         773.4          

Same Property(2) Summary - MH / RV
(amounts in millions)

 


  Three Months Ended
  Total Same Property - MH / RV   MH   RV
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   Change   % Change(a)   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   Change   % Change(a)   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   Change   % Change(a)
Financial Information                                              
Revenue                                              
Real property (excluding transient) $         239.5           $         225.0           $         14.5                   6.5         %   $         185.7           $         177.6           $         8.1                   4.6         %   $         53.8           $         47.4           $         6.4                     13.4         %
Real property - transient           107.1                     106.5                     0.6                   0.6         %             0.2                     0.2                     —                   7.5         %             106.9                     106.3                     0.6                     0.6         %
Other           16.0                     14.9                     1.1                   7.2         %             5.1                     4.9                     0.2                   3.1         %             10.9                     10.0                     0.9                     9.2         %
Total Operating           362.6                     346.4                     16.2                   4.7         %             191.0                     182.7                     8.3                   4.6         %             171.6                     163.7                     7.9                     4.8         %
Expense                                              
Property Operating(11)(12)           114.3                     113.1                     1.2                   1.0         %             52.6                     50.8                     1.8                   3.7         %             61.7                     62.3                     (0.6 )           (1.1)        %
Real Property NOI(1) $         248.3           $         233.3           $         15.0                   6.4         %   $         138.4           $         131.9           $         6.5                   4.9         %   $         109.9           $         101.4           $         8.5                     8.4         %

(a) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

                                               
  Nine Months Ended
  Total Same Property - MH / RV   MH   RV
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   Change   % Change(a)   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   Change   % Change(a)   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   Change   % Change(a)
Financial Information                                              
Revenue                                              
Real property (excluding Transient) $         708.3           $         666.3           $         42.0                   6.3         %   $         552.3           $         528.9           $         23.4                     4.4         %   $         156.0           $         137.4           $         18.6                   13.6         %
Real property - transient           211.5                     201.8                     9.7                   4.8         %             0.9                     1.2                     (0.3 )           (23.5)        %             210.6                     200.6                     10.0                   4.9         %
Other           36.0                     33.8                     2.2                   6.6         %             15.4                     14.2                     1.2                     8.8         %             20.6                     19.6                     1.0                   5.0         %
Total Operating           955.8                     901.9                     53.9                   6.0         %             568.6                     544.3                     24.3                     4.5         %             387.2                     357.6                     29.6                   8.3         %
Expense                                              
Property Operating(11)(12)           305.9                     287.7                     18.2                   6.3         %             149.9                     140.5                     9.4                     6.8         %             156.0                     147.2                     8.8                   5.9         %
Real Property NOI(1) $         649.9           $         614.2           $         35.7                   5.8         %   $         418.7           $         403.8           $         14.9                     3.7         %   $         231.2           $         210.4           $         20.8                   9.9         %

(a) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

Same Property(2) Summary - MH / RV (Continued)
(amounts in millions)

 


  As of        
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   Change   % Change
Other Information              
Number of properties(a)           424                       424                       —              
               
MH occupancy           97.3         %            
RV occupancy           100.0         %            
MH & RV blended occupancy(3)           97.9         %            
               
Adjusted MH occupancy(3)           98.0         %            
Adjusted RV occupancy(3)           100.0         %            
Adjusted MH & RV blended occupancy(3)           98.5         %             96.5         %             2.0         %    
               
Sites available for development           7,920                       8,081                       (161         )    
               
Monthly base rent per site - MH $         629             $         604             $         25             4.3%(14)
Monthly base rent per site - RV(13) $         560             $         524             $         36             7.0%(14)
Monthly base rent per site - Total(13) $         613             $         585             $         28             4.7%(14)
               
Monthly base rent per site - MH Rental Program $         1,198             $         1,091             $         107                     9.8         %

(a) Financial results from properties disposed of during the year have been removed from Same Property reporting

Same Property Summary - Marina
(amounts in millions)

 


  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   Change   % Change(a)
Financial Information              
Revenue              
Real property (excluding transient) $         64.0           $         58.6           $         5.4                     9.1         %
Real property - transient           4.4                     5.4                     (1.0 )           (17.4)        %
Other           3.9                     3.9                     —                     0.3         %
Total Operating           72.3                     67.9                     4.4                     6.5         %
Expense              
Property Operating(11)           21.9                     21.9                     —                     —         %
Real Property NOI(1) $         50.4           $         46.0           $         4.4                     9.6         %

(a) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

               
  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   Change   % Change(a)
Financial Information              
Revenue              
Real property (excluding transient) $         167.3           $         155.6           $         11.7                     7.5         %
Real property - transient           9.5                     10.4                     (0.9 )           (7.8)        %
Other           9.5                     8.8                     0.7                     8.0         %
Total Operating           186.3                     174.8                     11.5                     6.7         %
Expense              
Property Operating(11)           63.5                     59.6                     3.9                     6.3         %
Real Property NOI(1) $         122.8           $         115.2           $         7.6                     6.8         %

(a) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

               
  As of        
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   Change   % Change
Other Information              
Number of properties         101                   101                   —                     —         %
Wet slip and dry storage spaces         35,621                   35,744                   (123 )           (0.3)        %

UK Operations Summary
(amounts in millions, except for statistical data)

 


  Three Months Ended   YTD Since Acquisition
September 30, 2022
  September 30, 2022  
Financial Information      
Revenues      
Real property (excluding transient) $         21.2   $         38.1  
Real property - transient           21.8             34.7  
Other           0.4             1.0  
Total Operating           43.4             73.8  
Expenses      
Property Operating(11)           18.2             33.2  
Real Property NOI(1)           25.2             40.6  
       
Home sales      
Revenue           84.1             144.7  
Cost of home sales           43.6             75.7  
Home selling expenses           1.3             3.6  
NOI(1)           39.2             65.4  
       
Retail, dining and entertainment      
Revenue           16.3             27.8  
Expense           16.2             28.8  
Net Operating Gain / (Loss)           0.1             (1.0 )
       
UK Operations NOI(1) $         64.5   $         105.0  
Adjustment      
Foreign currency translation impact           8.8             11.9  
UK Operations NOI(1) - Constant Currency $         73.3   $         116.9  
       
Other information      
Number of properties               54  
Developed sites               17,952  
Occupied sites               16,463  
Occupancy %               91.7         %
Transient sites               3,246  
Sites available for development               3,047  
       
Home Sales      
New home sales volume           319             574  
Pre-owned home sales volume           566             1,046  
Total home sales volume           885             1,620  

Acquisitions and Other Summary (excluding UK Operations)(15)
(amounts in millions, except for statistical data)

 


  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2022
Financial Information      
Revenues      
Real property (excluding transient) $         35.0   $         94.4          
Real property - transient           27.1             47.8          
Other           13.1             19.3          
Total Operating           75.2             161.5          
Expenses      
Property Operating(11)           27.5             65.6          
Real Property NOI(1) $         47.7   $         95.9          
       
Other Information     September 30, 2022
Number of properties               83          
MH and RV Developed sites               6,430          
MH and RV Occupied sites               5,260          
MH and RV Occupancy %               81.8         %
Transient sites               7,438          
Wet slips and dry storage spaces               10,564          

Acquisitions and Dispositions
(amounts in millions, except for *)

 


Property Name   Property Type   Number of Properties*   Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces*   Expansion or Development Sites*   State, Province or Country   Total Purchase/Sale Price   Month Acquired
ACQUISITIONS                            
Harrison Yacht Yard(a)   Marina           —                   21                   —           MD   $         5.8           January
Outer Banks   Marina           1                   196                   —           NC             5.0           January
Jarrett Bay Boatworks   Marina           1                   12                   —           NC             51.4           February
Tower Marine   Marina           1                   446                   —           MI             20.0           March
Sandy Bay   MH           1           730   456   UK             183.5           March
First Quarter 2022               4                   1,405                   456               $         265.7            
                             
Park Holidays(b)   MH           40                   15,906                   1,140           UK   $         1,242.1           April
Christies Parks(a)   MH           —                   249                   —           UK             10.1           April
Bluewater   Marina           1                   200                   —           Multiple             25.0           April
Bluewater Yacht Sales(a)   Marina           —                   —                   —           Multiple             17.6           April
Bodmin Holiday Park   MH           1                   69                   —           UK             12.6           April
Kittery Point   Marina           1                   62                   —           ME             7.9           May
Spanish Trails MHC   MH           1                   195                   6           AZ             20.6           June
Pine Acre Trails   MH           1                   251                   603           TX             29.7           June
Bel Air Estates & Sunrise Estates   MH           2                   379                   —           CA             40.0           June
Park Leisure   MH           11                   2,914                   391           UK             223.4           June
Second Quarter 2022               58                   20,225                   2,140               $         1,629.0            
                             
Montauk Yacht Club   Marina           1                   232                   —           NY   $         190.0           July
Callaly Leisure(c)   MH           1                   380                   1,060           UK             23.9           September
Third Quarter 2022               2                   612                   1,060               $         213.9            
                             
Acquisitions to Date               64           22,242                   3,656               $         2,108.6            
                             
DISPOSITIONS                            
Southern Pines   MH           1                   107                   —           FL   $         10.0           March
New Ranch   MH           1                   94                   —           FL             8.2           March
Country Squire   MH / RV           1                   122                   —           FL             11.3           March
First Quarter 2022               3                   323                                  $         29.5            
                             
The Sands RV & Golf Course   RV           1                   514                   —           CA   $         15.0           September
Third Quarter 2022               1                   514                                  $         15.0            
                             
Dispositions to Date               4                   837                                  $         44.5            

(a) Combined with an existing property.

(b) Provides third-party management for two properties.

(c) Contains one development property.

Acquisitions, Development and Capital Improvements
(amounts in millions, except for *)

 


    Nine Months Ended   Year Ended
    September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2020
    MH / RV   Marina   MH / RV   Marina   MH / RV   Marina
Financial information                        
Acquisitions(16)   $         2,703.5           $         468.9           $         944.3           $         852.9           $         571.9           $         2,533.7        
Expansion and Development(17)             170.8                     5.9                     191.8                     9.9                     248.2                     —        
Recurring Capital Expenditures(18)             34.7                     16.0                     45.3                     19.3                     31.4                     2.1        
Lot Modifications(19)             25.9           N/A             28.8           N/A             29.4           N/A
Growth Projects(20)             23.1                     50.0                     25.6                     51.4                     28.3                     —        
Rebranding(21)             12.7           N/A             6.1           N/A   N/A   N/A
Total   $         2,970.7           $         540.8           $         1,241.9           $         933.5           $         909.2           $         2,535.8        
                         
Other Information                        
Recurring Capital Expenditures Average / Site*   $         270           $         408           $         371           $         491           $         265           N/A

Outstanding Securities and Capitalization
(shares and units in thousands; dollar amounts in millions, except for *)

 


Outstanding Securities - As of September 30, 2022
                   
  Number of Units / Shares Outstanding   Conversion Rate*   If Converted(a)   Issuance Price*
Per Unit 		  Annual Distribution Rate
                   
Common shares         123,880           N/A   N/A   N/A   $3.52^
                   
Convertible Securities                  
Common OP units         2,429                   1.0000                   2,429           N/A   Mirrors common share distributions
                   
Preferred OP Units                  
Series A-1         270                   2.4390                   659           $         100.00                   6.00         %
Series A-3         40                   1.8605                   75           $         100.00                   4.50         %
Series C         306                   1.1100                   340           $         100.00                   5.00         %
Series D         489                   0.8000                   391           $         100.00                   4.00         %
Series E         80                   0.6897                   55           $         100.00                   5.50         %
Series F         90                   0.6250                   56           $         100.00                   3.00         %
Series G         241                   0.6452                   155           $         100.00                   3.20         %
Series H         581                   0.6098                   355           $         100.00                   3.00         %
Series J         240                   0.6061                   145           $         100.00                   2.85         %
Total         2,337                       2,231                
Total convertible securities outstanding         4,766                       4,660                

^ Annual distribution is based on the last quarterly distribution annualized.

(a) Calculation may yield minor differences due to fractional shares paid in cash to the stockholder at conversion.

Capitalization - As of September 30, 2022            
             
Equity   Shares   Share Price*   Total
Common shares           123,880           $         135.33           $         16,764.7        
Common OP units           2,429           $         135.33                     328.7        
Subtotal           126,309               $         17,093.4        
             
Preferred OP units, as converted           2,231           $         135.33                     301.9        
Total diluted shares outstanding           128,540               $         17,395.3        
             
Debt            
Secured debt           $         3,006.0        
Unsecured debt                     3,705.0        
Total debt           $         6,711.0        
             
Total Capitalization           $         24,106.3        

Debt Analysis
(amounts in millions, except for *)

 


  Quarter Ended
  9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021
Debt Outstanding                  
Secured debt $         3,006.0             $         3,335.7             $         3,366.6             $         3,380.7             $         3,403.4          
Unsecured debt                  
Senior unsecured notes           1,779.1                       1,778.6                       1,186.7                       1,186.4                       591.3          
Line of credit and other debt(22)(a)           1,856.0                       1,746.7                       1,453.3                       1,034.8                       624.8          
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable           35.2                       35.2                       35.2                       35.2                       35.2          
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable           34.7                       34.7                       34.7                       34.7                       34.7          
Total unsecured debt           3,705.0                       3,595.2                       2,709.9                       2,291.1                       1,286.0          
Total debt $         6,711.0             $         6,930.9             $         6,076.5             $         5,671.8             $         4,689.4          
                   
% Fixed / Floating(b)*                  
Fixed           79.0         %             74.9         %             76.2         %             81.8         %             86.7         %
Floating           21.0         %             25.1         %             23.8         %             18.2         %             13.3         %
Total           100.0         %             100.0         %             100.0         %             100.0         %             100.0         %
                   
Weighted Average Interest Rates*                  
Secured debt           3.67         %             3.78         %             3.78         %             3.78         %             3.78         %
Senior unsecured notes(c)           2.90         %             2.90         %             2.55         %             2.55         %             2.70         %
Line of credit and other debt(22)(c)           3.26         %             2.28         %             1.25         %             0.98         %             0.98         %
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable           6.00         %             6.00         %             6.00         %             6.00         %             6.00         %
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable           5.93         %             5.93         %             5.93         %             5.93         %             5.93         %
Total average           3.37         %             3.20         %             2.96         %             3.04         %             3.30         %
                   
Debt Ratios*                  
Net Debt / Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) 5.7x   6.3x   5.9x   5.7x   4.9x
Net Debt / Enterprise Value           27.5         %             25.0         %             21.9         %             18.0         %             17.1         %
Net Debt / Gross Assets           34.6         %             35.7         %             36.6         %             35.4         %             31.2         %
                   
Coverage Ratios*                  
Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) / Interest 5.7x   5.9x   6.2x   6.2x   6.1x
Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) / Interest + Pref. Distributions + Pref. Stock Distribution 5.6x   5.8x   6.0x   6.0x   6.0x


Maturities / Principal Amortization Next Five Years   2022       2023       2024       2025       2026  
Secured debt                  
Maturities $         —             $         117.8             $         128.8             $         50.6             $         521.6          
Principal amortization           13.7                       55.6                       56.4                       54.0                       45.9          
Line of credit and other debt(22)           0.7                       10.0                       10.0                       976.4                       862.2          
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable           —                       —                       33.4                       1.8                       —          
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable           —                       —                       27.4                       —                       —          
Total $         14.4             $         183.4             $         256.0             $         1,082.8             $         1,429.7          
                   
Weighted average rate of maturities*           —         %             3.54         %             4.03         %             4.04         %             3.75         %

(a) As of September 30, 2022, £400.0 million ($445.3 million) had been swapped to a fixed interest rate of 3.67 percent.

(b) Percentages include the impact of hedge activity.

(c) Weighted average interest rate includes the impact the impact of hedge activity.

Home Sales Summary (excluding UK home sales)
(amounts in millions, except for *)

 


  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   Change   % Change   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   Change   % Change
Financial Information                              
New Homes                              
New home sales $         31.7             $         31.5             $         0.2                     0.6         %   $         95.4             $         89.2             $         6.2                     7.0         %
New home cost of sales           26.8                       25.9                       0.9                     3.5         %             78.3                       72.8                       5.5                     7.6         %
Gross profit – new homes           4.9                       5.6                       (0.7         )           (12.5)        %             17.1                       16.4                       0.7                     4.3         %
Gross margin % – new homes           15.5         %             17.7         %           (2.2)        %                 17.9         %             18.4         %           (0.5)        %    
Average selling price – new homes* $         183,237             $         151,850             $         31,387                     20.7         %   $         174,406             $         152,943             $         21,463                     14.0         %
                               
Pre-owned Homes                              
Pre-owned home sales $         34.9             $         49.6             $         (14.7         )           (29.6)        %   $         118.0             $         125.9             $         (7.9         )           (6.3)        %
Pre-owned home cost of sales           19.4                       25.8                       (6.4         )           (24.8)        %             63.4                       70.4                       (7.0         )           (9.9)        %
Gross profit – pre-owned homes           15.5            