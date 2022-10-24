Submit Release
Myovant Sciences Cancels Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) (“Myovant”) today announced the cancellation of its earnings conference call for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 that had originally been scheduled for October 26, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call is being cancelled due to the announcement of the pending merger with Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

ABOUT MYOVANT SCIENCES

Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy worldwide. Founded in 2016, Myovant has executed five successful Phase 3 clinical trials across hormone-sensitive oncology and women’s health leading to five regulatory approvals in the United States and Europe. Myovant and its partners continue to file for additional indications of its lead products as well as continue further development of pipeline assets. Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., is Myovant’s majority shareholder. For more information, please visit www.myovant.com.

