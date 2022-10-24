Submit Release
Patria to Host Investor Day on December 5, 2022

/EIN News/ -- GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria (Nasdaq:PAX) announced today that it will host its first Investor Day on the afternoon of Monday, December 5, 2022, in New York. The Investor Day will include presentations by the company’s senior leadership team, and provide insight on Patria’s multi-year growth strategy and outlook. Presentations will begin at approximately 1pm ET followed by a Q&A session.

Registration details will be available soon on the Shareholders section of Patria’s website at https://ir.patria.com/.

About Patria

Patria is a leading alternative investment firm focused on Latin America, with over 30 years of history and combined assets under management of $26.3 billion, and a global presence with offices in 10 cities across 4 continents. Patria aims to provide consistent returns in attractive long-term investment opportunities that allow for portfolio diversification through its Private Equity, Infrastructure, Credit, Public Equities and Real Estate products. Through its investments Patria seeks to transform industries and untangle bottlenecks, generating attractive returns for its investors, while creating sustainable value for society. Further information is available at www.patria.com.

Contact

Josh Wood
t +1 917 769 1611
josh.wood@patria.com

Andre Medina
t +1 345 640 4904
andre.medina@patria.com


Primary Logo

