Vyant Bio to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XV on Wednesday, October 26, 2022

/EIN News/ -- -To Discuss its Novel Drug Discovery Platform that is Accelerating the Process of Finding Cures for Neurogenerative Diseases



CHERRY HILL, N.J., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT) is an innovative biotechnology company reinventing drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The Company’s proprietary central nervous system (“CNS”) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Today, Vyant Bio announced that it will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event XV on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET) at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET) Registration for the virtual presentation : https://me22.sequireevents.com/

During the presentation, Vyant Bio’s Chief Executive Officer, Jay Roberts, will discuss key milestones and achievements on the scientific, business, and strategic front. The presentation slides will also be available in the Investors section of the Vyant Bio website.

Vyant management is also available for 1x1 meetings with interested parties at the conference all day on Wednesday, October 26th. If interested, please request a meeting via the LD Micro conference website portal.

SUMMARY OF LD MICRO MAIN EVENT XV

"15 years ago, we set out to create an event that could benefit our entire industry. It wasn't fast or easy, but we were honorable in our dealings and worked our tails off to ensure a wonderful time for everyone involved. Today, our community could not be larger, stronger, and more united as we go through these difficult and turbulent times together. The Main Event is about learning, connecting, and enjoying each other, and it is a hell of a lot more fun than sitting next to your computer," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th. The festivities will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 25th and 26th, with a half day on Thursday the 27th.

This three-day investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings. For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers. Dean@ldmicro.com

ABOUT VYANT BIO, INC.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT) is an innovative biotechnology company focused on identifying unique biological targets and novel and repurposed therapeutics. Vyant Bio has built a platform of therapeutics seeking to treat neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative diseases, with current programs targeting Rett Syndrome (“Rett”), CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders (“CDD”), and Parkinson’s Disease. The Company’s approach to drug discovery integrates human-derived biology with artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to de-risk candidate selection, with the goal of improving the potential effectiveness of drugs discovered earlier in the development cycle. Vyant Bio’s management believes that drug discovery needs to progressively shift to more efficient methods as the widely used models for predicting safe and effective drugs have under-performed, as evidenced by the significant time and cost of bringing novel drugs to patients. By combining sophisticated data science capabilities with highly functional human cell derived disease models, Vyant Bio seeks to leverage its current ability to screen and test therapeutic candidates, and create a unique approach to assimilating data that supports decision making iteratively throughout the discovery phase of drug development to identify both novel and repurposed CNS therapeutic candidates.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements pertaining to Vyant Bio, Inc.’s expectations regarding future financial and/or operating results, the efficacy of our drug screening and discovery process, and potential for our services, future revenue or growth in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” and “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in our attempts to discover drug candidates, partner with pharmaceutical and other biotechnology companies, achieve profitability, adapt to the global coronavirus pandemic, raise capital to meet our liquidity needs, and other risks discussed in the Vyant Bio, Inc. Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Vyant Bio disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

