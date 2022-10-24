Park National Corporation reports financial results for third quarter and first nine months of 2022

/EIN News/ -- Board of directors declares special dividend



NEWARK, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.04 per common share and a special cash dividend of $0.50 per common share in respect of Park's common shares, payable on December 9, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of November 18, 2022.

“Growth is a byproduct of service. When we grow assets and liabilities, it’s a result of taking care of customers in an exceptional way,” said Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David Trautman. “Our associates’ hard work resulted in several highlights this quarter including 7.05 percent in installment loan growth and $17 million in recoveries of previously charged off assets.”

Park’s net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $42.1 million, an 18.7 percent increase from $35.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2022 net income per diluted common share was $2.57, compared to $2.16 in the third quarter of 2021. Park's net income for the first nine months of 2022 was $115.3 million, a 1.8 percent decrease from $117.4 million for the first nine months of 2021. Net income per diluted common share was $7.05 for the first nine months of 2022, compared to $7.14 for the first nine months of 2021.

Park's community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $31.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, a 13.5 percent decrease compared to $36.5 million for the same period of 2021. Park National Bank reported net income of $107.9 million for the first nine months of 2022, compared to $122.5 million for the first nine months of 2021.

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of September 30, 2022). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation:

the ever-changing effects of the global novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic - - the duration, extent and severity of which are impossible to predict, including the possibility of further resurgence in the spread of COVID-19 or variants or mutations thereof - - on economies (local, national and international), supply chains and financial markets, on the labor market, including the potential for a sustained reduction in labor force participation, and on our customers (including potential changes in their banking preferences and behaviors), counterparties, employees and third-party service providers, as well as the effects of various responses of governmental and nongovernmental authorities to the COVID-19 pandemic;

Park's ability to execute our business plan successfully and within the expected timeframe as well as our ability to manage strategic initiatives;

current and future economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or in the states in which Park and our subsidiaries do business, including the effects of higher unemployment rates, an acceleration in the pace of inflation, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters (including the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and associated sanctions), and any slowdown in global economic growth, in addition to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery therefrom on our customers’ operations and financial condition, any of which may result in adverse impacts on the demand for loan, deposit and other financial services, delinquencies, defaults and counterparties' inability to meet credit and other obligations and the possible impairment of collectability of loans;

factors that can impact the performance of our loan portfolio, including changes in real estate values and liquidity in our primary market areas, the financial health of our commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that we finance, including any loans acquired in acquisition transactions;

the effect of monetary and other fiscal policies (including the impact of money supply, market interest rate policies and policies impacting inflation, of the Federal Reserve Board, the U.S. Treasury and other governmental agencies) as well as disruption in the liquidity and functioning of U.S. financial markets, may adversely impact prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, income from fiduciary activities, the value of securities, deposits and other financial instruments, in addition to the loan demand and the performance of our loan portfolio, and the interest rate sensitivity of our consolidated balance sheet as well as reduce interest margins;

changes in the federal, state, or local tax laws may adversely affect the fair values of net deferred tax assets and obligations of state and political subdivisions held in Park's investment securities portfolio and otherwise negatively impact our financial performance;

the impact of the changes in federal, state and local governmental policy, including the regulatory landscape, capital markets, elevated government debt, potential changes in tax legislation that may increase tax rates, infrastructure spending and social programs;

changes in laws or requirements imposed by Park's regulators impacting Park's capital actions, including dividend payments and stock repurchases;

changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, whether due to changes in retail distribution strategies, consumer preferences and behavior, changes in business and economic conditions, legislative and regulatory initiatives, or other factors may be different than anticipated;

changes in customers', suppliers', and other counterparties' performance and creditworthiness, and Park's expectations regarding future credit losses and our allowance for credit losses, may be different than anticipated due to the continuing impact of and the various responses to inflationary pressures;

Park may have more credit risk and higher credit losses to the extent there are loan concentrations by location or industry of borrowers or collateral;

the volatility from quarter to quarter of mortgage banking income, whether due to interest rates, demand, the fair value of mortgage loans, or other factors;

the adequacy of our internal controls and risk management program in the event of changes in the market, economic, operational (including those which may result from our associates working remotely), asset/liability repricing, legal, compliance, strategic, cybersecurity, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Park's business;

competitive pressures among financial services organizations could increase significantly, including product and pricing pressures (which could in turn impact our credit spreads), changes to third-party relationships and revenues, changes in the manner of providing services, customer acquisition and retention pressures, and Park's ability to attract, develop and retain qualified banking professionals;

uncertainty regarding the nature, timing, cost and effect of changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the respective businesses of Park and our subsidiaries, including major reform of the regulatory oversight structure of the financial services industry and changes in laws and regulations concerning taxes, FDIC insurance premium levels, pensions, bankruptcy, consumer protection, rent regulation and housing, financial accounting and reporting, environmental protection, insurance, bank products and services, bank and bank holding company capital and liquidity standards, fiduciary standards, securities and other aspects of the financial services industry, specifically the reforms provided for in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the follow-up legislation in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as regulations already adopted and which may be adopted in the future by the relevant regulatory agencies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Federal Reserve Board, to implement the provisions of the CARES Act and the follow-up legislation in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act, and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms;

the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (the "FASB"), the SEC, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and other regulatory agencies, may adversely affect Park's reported financial condition or results of operations;

Park's assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting policies and modeling, including under the CECL model, which may prove unreliable, inaccurate or not predictive of actual results;

the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions;

the impact of Park's ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes on Park's ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands;

operational issues stemming from and/or capital spending necessitated by the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems on which Park and our subsidiaries are highly dependent;

the ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, including those of Park's third-party vendors and other service providers, which may prove inadequate, and could adversely affect customer confidence in Park and/or result in Park incurring a financial loss;

a failure in or breach of Park's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors and other service providers, resulting in failures or disruptions in customer account management, general ledger, deposit, loan, or other systems, including as a result of cyber attacks;

the impact on Park's business and operating results of any costs associated with obtaining rights in intellectual property claimed by others and of adequacy of Park's intellectual property protection in general;

the existence or exacerbation of general geopolitical instability and uncertainty as well as the effect of trade policies (including the impact of potential or imposed tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations, closing of border crossings and changes in the relationship of the U.S. and its global trading partners);

the impact on financial markets and the economy of any changes in the credit ratings of the U.S. Treasury obligations and other U.S. government-backed debt, as well as issues surrounding the levels of U.S., European and Asian government debt and concerns regarding the growth rates and financial stability of certain sovereign governments, supranationals and financial institutions in Europe and Asia and the risk they may face difficulties servicing their sovereign debt;

the effect of a fall in stock market prices on Park's asset and wealth management businesses;

our litigation and regulatory compliance exposure, including the costs and effects of any adverse developments in legal proceedings or other claims and the costs and effects of unfavorable resolution of regulatory and other governmental examinations or other inquiries;

continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends;

the impact on Park's business, personnel, facilities or systems of losses related to acts of fraud, scams and schemes of third parties;

the impact of widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), dislocations, regional or national protests and civil unrest (including any resulting branch closures or damages), military or terrorist activities or international hostilities (especially in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict) on the economy and financial markets generally and on us or our counterparties specifically;

a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks;

the effect of healthcare laws in the U.S. and potential changes for such laws, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which may increase our healthcare and other costs and negatively impact our operations and financial results;

risk and uncertainties associated with Park's entry into new geographic markets with our most recent acquisitions, including expected revenue synergies and cost savings from recent acquisitions not being fully realized or realized within the expected time frame;

uncertainty surrounding the transition from the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to an alternate reference rate;

and other risk factors relating to the banking industry as detailed from time to time in Park's reports filed with the SEC including those described in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part I of Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.



Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights As of or for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021 2022 2022 2021 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except share and per share data and ratios) 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 3rd QTR 2Q '22 3Q '21 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 90,828 $ 83,939 $ 81,602 8.2 % 11.3 % Provision for credit losses 3,190 2,991 1,972 6.7 % 61.8 % Other income 46,694 31,193 32,411 49.7 % 44.1 % Other expense 82,903 70,048 68,489 18.4 % 21.0 % Income before income taxes $ 51,429 $ 42,093 $ 43,552 22.2 % 18.1 % Income taxes 9,361 7,769 8,118 20.5 % 15.3 % Net income $ 42,068 $ 34,324 $ 35,434 22.6 % 18.7 % MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 2.59 $ 2.11 $ 2.17 22.7 % 19.4 % Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 2.57 2.10 2.16 22.4 % 19.0 % Quarterly cash dividends declared per common share 1.04 1.04 1.03 — % 1.0 % Book value per common share at period end 63.75 64.62 65.90 (1.3 )% (3.3 )% Market price per common share at period end 124.48 121.25 121.95 2.7 % 2.1 % Market capitalization at period end 2,023,272 1,970,228 1,976,343 2.7 % 2.4 % Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,253,704 16,249,307 16,292,312 — % (0.2 )% Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,374,982 16,361,246 16,423,912 0.1 % (0.3 )% Common shares outstanding at period end 16,253,794 16,249,306 16,206,177 — % 0.3 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.61 % 1.42 % 1.40 % 13.4 % 15.0 % Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 15.50 % 12.86 % 13.04 % 20.5 % 18.9 % Yield on loans 4.72 % 4.57 % 4.47 % 3.3 % 5.6 % Yield on investment securities 2.85 % 2.35 % 2.12 % 21.3 % 34.4 % Yield on money market instruments 2.20 % 0.77 % 0.16 % 185.7 % 1,275.0 % Yield on interest earning assets 4.18 % 4.04 % 3.69 % 3.5 % 13.3 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.46 % 0.16 % 0.11 % 187.5 % 318.2 % Cost of borrowings 2.61 % 2.50 % 2.00 % 4.4 % 30.5 % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 0.60 % 0.33 % 0.26 % 81.8 % 130.8 % Net interest margin (g) 3.81 % 3.84 % 3.53 % (0.8 )% 7.9 % Efficiency ratio (g) 59.88 % 60.38 % 59.70 % (0.8 )% 0.3 % OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET: Tangible book value per share (d) $ 53.54 $ 54.39 $ 55.56 (1.6 )% (3.6 )% Average interest earning assets 9,565,710 8,857,089 9,250,939 8.0 % 3.4 % Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (l) 54,619 45,084 45,524 21.1 % 20.0 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section. PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights (continued) As of or for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021

Percent change vs. (in thousands, except ratios) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 2Q '22 3Q '21 BALANCE SHEET: Investment securities $ 1,828,068 $ 1,920,724 $ 1,609,303 (4.8 )% 13.6 % Commercial loans held for sale — 6,321 — N.M N.M Loans 7,103,246 6,958,685 6,908,417 2.1 % 2.8 % Allowance for credit losses 83,961 81,448 88,129 3.1 % (4.7 )% Goodwill and other intangible assets 165,911 166,252 167,477 (0.2 )% (0.9 )% Other real estate owned (OREO) 1,354 1,354 813 — % 66.5 % Total assets 9,855,047 9,826,670 10,034,018 0.3 % (1.8 )% Total deposits 8,309,927 8,297,654 8,364,385 0.1 % (0.7 )% Borrowings 378,044 360,234 424,078 4.9 % (10.9 )% Total shareholders' equity 1,036,172 1,050,013 1,067,912 (1.3 )% (3.0 )% Tangible equity (d) 870,261 883,761 900,435 (1.5 )% (3.4 )% Total nonperforming loans 65,233 64,627 106,872 0.9 % (39.0 )% Total nonperforming loans including commercial loans held for sale, previously nonperforming 65,233 70,246 106,872 (7.1 )% (39.0 )% Total nonperforming assets 66,587 71,600 110,849 (7.0 )% (39.9 )% ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Loans as a % of period end total assets 72.08 % 70.81 % 68.85 % 1.8 % 4.7 % Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 0.92 % 0.93 % 1.55 % (1.1 )% (40.6 )% Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 0.94 % 1.03 % 1.60 % (8.7 )% (41.3 )% Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.18 % 1.17 % 1.28 % 0.9 % (7.8 )% Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 677 $ 404 $ (2,580 ) 67.6 % N.M. Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans (b) 0.04 % 0.02 % (0.15 )% 100.0 % N.M. CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY: Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 10.51 % 10.69 % 10.64 % (1.7 )% (1.2 )% Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 8.98 % 9.15 % 9.13 % (1.9 )% (1.6 )% Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 10.37 % 11.06 % 10.71 % (6.2 )% (3.2 )% Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 15.29 % 15.65 % 15.50 % (2.3 )% (1.4 )% Average loans / Average deposits (b) 80.06 % 84.27 % 82.68 % (5.0 )% (3.2 )% Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (m) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.









PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights Nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Nine months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 Percent change vs '21 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 252,453 $ 246,187 2.5 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 1,576 (6,923 ) N.M Other income 109,543 97,738 12.1 % Other expense 220,324 207,754 6.1 % Income before income taxes $ 140,096 $ 143,094 (2.1 )% Income taxes 24,829 25,697 (3.4 )% Net income $ 115,267 $ 117,397 (1.8 )% MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 7.10 $ 7.20 (1.4 )% Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 7.05 7.14 (1.3 )% Quarterly cash dividends declared per common share 3.12 3.09 1.0 % Special cash dividends declared per common share — 0.20 N.M. Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,240,966 16,315,996 (0.5 )% Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,355,790 16,445,568 (0.5 )% PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.55 % 1.59 % (2.5 )% Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 14.22 % 14.79 % (3.9 )% Yield on loans 4.54 % 4.52 % 0.4 % Yield on investment securities 2.45 % 2.30 % 6.5 % Yield on money market instruments 1.34 % 0.13 % 930.8 % Yield on interest earning assets 3.98 % 3.86 % 3.1 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.24 % 0.13 % 84.6 % Cost of borrowings 2.48 % 1.92 % 29.2 % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 0.40 % 0.29 % 37.9 % Net interest margin (g) 3.74 % 3.67 % 1.9 % Efficiency ratio (g) 60.43 % 60.03 % 0.7 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 812 $ (3,287 ) N.M. Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans (b) 0.02 % (0.06 )% N.M. CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 10.88 % 10.77 % 1.0 % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 15.70 % 15.02 % 4.5 % Average loans / Average deposits (b) 82.47 % 86.33 % (4.5 )% OTHER DATA BALANCE SHEET AND (NON-GAAP) : Average interest earning assets $ 9,129,524 $ 9,034,904 1.0 % Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (l) 141,672 136,171 4.0 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.









PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 83,522 $ 78,127 $ 233,725 $ 238,040 Interest on debt securities: Taxable 10,319 4,904 24,073 13,760 Tax-exempt 2,923 2,029 8,046 6,098 Other interest income 3,180 360 3,593 689 Total interest income 99,944 85,420 269,437 258,587 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 5,757 435 7,441 1,222 Time deposits 825 1,011 2,253 3,880 Interest on borrowings 2,534 2,372 7,290 7,298 Total interest expense 9,116 3,818 16,984 12,400 Net interest income 90,828 81,602 252,453 246,187 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 3,190 1,972 1,576 (6,923 ) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 87,638 79,630 250,877 253,110 Other income 46,694 32,411 109,543 97,738 Other expense 82,903 68,489 220,324 207,754 Income before income taxes 51,429 43,552 140,096 143,094 Income taxes 9,361 8,118 24,829 25,697 Net income $ 42,068 $ 35,434 $ 115,267 $ 117,397 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 2.59 $ 2.17 $ 7.10 $ 7.20 Net income - diluted $ 2.57 $ 2.16 $ 7.05 $ 7.14 Weighted average shares - basic 16,253,704 16,292,312 16,240,966 16,315,996 Weighted average shares - diluted 16,374,982 16,423,912 16,355,790 16,445,568 Cash dividends declared: Quarterly dividend $ 1.04 $ 1.03 $ 3.12 $ 3.09 Special dividend $ — $ — $ — $ 0.20









PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 149,136 $ 144,507 Money market instruments 58,297 74,673 Investment securities 1,828,068 1,815,408 Loans 7,103,246 6,871,122 Allowance for credit losses (83,961 ) (83,197 ) Loans, net 7,019,285 6,787,925 Bank premises and equipment, net 84,669 89,008 Goodwill and other intangible assets 165,911 167,057 Other real estate owned 1,354 775 Other assets 548,327 480,901 Total assets $ 9,855,047 $ 9,560,254 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 3,138,417 $ 3,066,419 Interest bearing 5,171,510 4,838,109 Total deposits 8,309,927 7,904,528 Borrowings 378,044 426,996 Other liabilities 130,904 117,971 Total liabilities $ 8,818,875 $ 8,449,495 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021) $ — $ — Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,104 shares issued at September 30, 2022 and 17,623,118 shares issued at December 31, 2021) 461,321 461,800 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes (125,343 ) 15,155 Retained earnings 839,207 776,294 Treasury shares (1,369,310 shares at September 30, 2022 and 1,403,555 shares at December 31, 2021) (139,013 ) (142,490 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,036,172 $ 1,110,759 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,855,047 $ 9,560,254









PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Average Balance Sheets Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 156,585 $ 130,716 $ 161,424 $ 136,728 Money market instruments 573,858 895,784 357,514 724,561 Investment securities 1,904,909 1,461,434 1,854,295 1,310,762 Loans 7,039,040 6,956,064 6,904,019 7,062,336 Allowance for credit losses (81,130 ) (83,935 ) (81,148 ) (86,969 ) Loans, net 6,957,910 6,872,129 6,822,871 6,975,367 Bank premises and equipment, net 85,588 89,718 87,107 89,909 Goodwill and other intangible assets 166,136 167,754 166,521 168,215 Other real estate owned 1,745 776 1,096 935 Other assets 537,318 452,405 514,035 446,980 Total assets $ 10,384,049 $ 10,070,716 $ 9,964,863 $ 9,853,457 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 3,112,219 $ 2,953,605 $ 3,079,026 $ 2,896,126 Interest bearing 5,679,989 5,459,400 5,292,194 5,284,664 Total deposits 8,792,208 8,413,005 8,371,220 8,180,790 Borrowings 385,310 471,148 392,269 507,989 Other liabilities 130,005 108,098 117,294 103,612 Total liabilities $ 9,307,523 $ 8,992,251 $ 8,880,783 $ 8,792,391 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares $ — $ — $ — $ — Common shares 460,188 458,988 460,462 459,213 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (78,040 ) (2,022 ) (46,489 ) (1,918 ) Retained earnings 833,540 755,435 810,457 734,715 Treasury shares (139,162 ) (133,936 ) (140,350 ) (130,944 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,076,526 $ 1,078,465 $ 1,084,080 $ 1,061,066 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,384,049 $ 10,070,716 $ 9,964,863 $ 9,853,457









PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 (in thousands, except per share data) 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 83,522 $ 77,787 $ 72,416 $ 79,168 $ 78,127 Interest on debt securities: Taxable 10,319 7,624 6,130 5,698 4,904 Tax-exempt 2,923 2,676 2,447 2,209 2,029 Other interest income 3,180 260 153 191 360 Total interest income 99,944 88,347 81,146 87,266 85,420 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 5,757 1,333 351 373 435 Time deposits 825 708 720 831 1,011 Interest on borrowings 2,534 2,367 2,389 2,356 2,372 Total interest expense 9,116 4,408 3,460 3,560 3,818 Net interest income 90,828 83,939 77,686 83,706 81,602 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 3,190 2,991 (4,605 ) (4,993 ) 1,972 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 87,638 80,948 82,291 88,699 79,630 Other income 46,694 31,193 31,656 32,206 32,411 Other expense 82,903 70,048 67,373 75,764 68,489 Income before income taxes 51,429 42,093 46,574 45,141 43,552 Income taxes 9,361 7,769 7,699 8,593 8,118 Net income $ 42,068 $ 34,324 $ 38,875 $ 36,548 $ 35,434 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 2.59 $ 2.11 $ 2.40 $ 2.25 $ 2.17 Net income - diluted $ 2.57 $ 2.10 $ 2.38 $ 2.23 $ 2.16









PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 (in thousands) 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR Other income: Income from fiduciary activities $ 8,216 $ 8,859 $ 8,797 $ 8,887 $ 8,820 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,859 2,563 2,074 2,357 2,389 Other service income 2,956 4,940 4,819 6,368 6,668 Debit card fee income 6,514 6,731 6,126 6,568 6,453 Bank owned life insurance income 1,185 2,374 1,175 1,121 1,462 ATM fees 610 583 532 572 622 Gain on the sale of OREO, net 5,607 4 — 22 3 OREO valuation markup 12,009 — 30 51 — Gain on equity securities, net 58 709 2,353 2,125 609 Other components of net periodic benefit income 3,027 3,027 3,027 2,038 2,038 Miscellaneous 3,653 1,403 2,723 2,097 3,347 Total other income $ 46,694 $ 31,193 $ 31,656 $ 32,206 $ 32,411 Other expense: Salaries $ 37,889 $ 31,052 $ 30,521 $ 35,953 $ 29,433 Employee benefits 9,897 10,199 10,499 10,706 10,640 Occupancy expense 3,455 3,040 3,214 3,161 3,211 Furniture and equipment expense 2,912 2,934 2,937 2,724 2,797 Data processing fees 8,170 8,416 7,504 7,860 7,817 Professional fees and services 8,359 6,775 5,858 7,840 6,973 Marketing 1,595 1,019 1,317 1,718 1,574 Insurance 1,237 1,245 1,405 1,547 1,403 Communication 1,098 935 890 851 796 State tax expense 1,186 1,167 1,192 931 1,113 Amortization of intangible assets 341 403 402 420 420 Foundation contributions 4,000 — — — — Miscellaneous 2,764 2,863 1,634 2,053 2,312 Total other expense $ 82,903 $ 70,048 $ 67,373 $ 75,764 $ 68,489









PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Allowance for credit losses: Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 81,448 $ 78,861 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 $ 49,988 Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2016-13 — — — 6,090 — — — Charge-offs 1,748 2,402 1,347 5,093 10,304 11,177 13,552 Recoveries 1,071 1,998 1,616 8,441 27,246 10,173 7,131 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 677 404 (269 ) (3,348 ) (16,942 ) 1,004 6,421 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 3,190 2,991 (4,605 ) (11,916 ) 12,054 6,171 7,945 Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 83,961 $ 81,448 $ 78,861 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 General reserve trends: Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 83,961 $ 81,448 $ 78,861 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 Allowance on purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior) — — — — 167 268 — Allowance on purchased loans excluded from the general reserve (for years 2020 and prior) N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. 678 — — Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans 1,750 1,874 1,513 1,616 5,434 5,230 2,273 General reserves on collectively evaluated loans $ 82,211 $ 79,574 $ 77,348 $ 81,581 $ 79,396 $ 51,181 $ 49,239 Total loans $ 7,103,246 $ 6,958,685 $ 6,821,606 $ 6,871,122 $ 7,177,785 $ 6,501,404 $ 5,692,132 PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior) 4,867 5,934 6,987 7,149 11,153 14,331 3,943 Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior) N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. 360,056 548,436 225,029 Individually evaluated loans 43,670 42,523 63,209 74,502 108,407 77,459 48,135 Collectively evaluated loans $ 7,054,709 $ 6,910,228 $ 6,751,410 $ 6,789,471 $ 6,698,169 $ 5,861,178 $ 5,415,025 Asset Quality Ratios: Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans 0.04 % 0.02 % (0.02) % (0.05) % (0.24) % 0.02 % 0.12 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.18 % 1.17 % 1.16 % 1.21 % 1.19 % 0.87 % 0.90 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans (excluding PPP loans) (j) 1.18 % 1.17 % 1.16 % 1.22 % 1.25 % N.A. N.A. General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans 1.17 % 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.20 % 1.19 % 0.87 % 0.91 % General reserves as a % of collectively evaluated loans (excluding PPP loans) (j) 1.17 % 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.21 % 1.24 % N.A. N.A. Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 44,612 $ 44,374 $ 54,018 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 Accruing troubled debt restructurings 19,831 19,746 32,428 28,323 20,788 21,215 15,173 Loans past due 90 days or more 790 507 445 1,607 1,458 2,658 2,243 Total nonperforming loans $ 65,233 $ 64,627 $ 86,891 $ 102,652 $ 139,614 $ 113,953 $ 85,370 Commercial loans held for sale, previously nonperforming — 5,619 — — — — — Total nonperforming loans, including commercial loans held for sale, previously nonperforming $ 65,233 $ 70,246 $ 86,891 $ 102,652 $ 139,614 $ 113,953 $ 85,370 Other real estate owned - Park National Bank — — 166 181 837 3,100 2,788 Other real estate owned - SEPH 1,354 1,354 594 594 594 929 1,515 Other nonperforming assets - Park National Bank — — — 2,750 3,164 3,599 3,464 Total nonperforming assets $ 66,587 $ 71,600 $ 87,651 $ 106,177 $ 144,209 $ 121,581 $ 93,137 Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 0.63 % 0.64 % 0.79 % 1.06 % 1.64 % 1.39 % 1.19 % Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.92 % 0.93 % 1.27 % 1.49 % 1.95 % 1.75 % 1.50 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 0.94 % 1.03 % 1.28 % 1.55 % 2.01 % 1.87 % 1.64 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 0.68 % 0.73 % 0.92 % 1.11 % 1.55 % 1.42 % 1.19 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section. PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information (continued) Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 New nonaccrual loan information: Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 44,374 $ 54,018 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 $ 72,056 New nonaccrual loans 5,209 7,881 6,000 38,478 103,386 81,009 76,611 Resolved nonaccrual loans 7,402 11,906 24,704 83,124 76,098 58,883 80,713 Loans transferred (from) to held for sale (2,431 ) 5,619 — — — — — Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 44,612 $ 44,374 $ 54,018 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 Individually evaluated commercial loan portfolio information (period end): (k) Unpaid principal balance $ 44,465 $ 42,905 $ 63,833 $ 75,126 $ 109,062 $ 78,178 $ 59,381 Prior charge-offs 795 382 624 624 655 719 11,246 Remaining principal balance 43,670 42,523 63,209 74,502 108,407 77,459 48,135 Specific reserves 1,750 1,874 1,513 1,616 5,434 5,230 2,273 Book value, after specific reserves $ 41,920 $ 40,649 $ 61,696 $ 72,886 $ 102,973 $ 72,229 $ 45,862 Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.









PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Reconciliations NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Net interest income $ 90,828 $ 83,939 $ 81,602 $ 252,453 $ 246,187 less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 495 547 807 1,522 2,744 less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships 649 2,305 414 2,996 3,357 Net interest income - adjusted $ 89,684 $ 81,087 $ 80,381 $ 247,935 $ 240,086 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses $ 3,190 $ 2,991 $ 1,972 $ 1,576 $ (6,923 ) less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships (20 ) (506 ) (2,231 ) (527 ) (2,640 ) Provision for (recovery of) credit losses - adjusted $ 3,210 $ 3,497 $ 4,203 $ 2,103 $ (4,283 ) Other income $ 46,694 $ 31,193 $ 32,411 $ 109,543 $ 97,738 less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships 3 500 143 503 204 less gain on the sale of OREO, net 5,607 — — 5,607 — less Vision related OREO valuation markup 12,009 — — 12,009 — Other income - adjusted $ 29,075 $ 30,693 $ 32,268 $ 91,424 $ 97,534 Other expense $ 82,903 $ 70,048 $ 68,489 $ 220,324 $ 207,754 less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 341 403 420 1,146 1,378 less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships 1,295 366 254 1,661 661 less Foundation contribution 4,000 — — 4,000 4,000 Other expense - adjusted $ 77,267 $ 69,279 $ 67,815 $ 213,517 $ 201,715 Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $ (2,761 ) $ (649 ) $ (613 ) $ (3,435 ) $ (610 ) Net income - reported $ 42,068 $ 34,324 $ 35,434 $ 115,267 $ 117,397 Net income - adjusted (h) $ 31,682 $ 31,884 $ 33,126 $ 102,345 $ 115,101 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.57 $ 2.10 $ 2.16 $ 7.05 $ 7.14 Diluted earnings per share, adjusted (h) $ 1.93 $ 1.95 $ 2.02 $ 6.26 $ 7.00 Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.61 % 1.42 % 1.40 % 1.55 % 1.59 % Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.21 % 1.32 % 1.31 % 1.37 % 1.56 % Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.63 % 1.45 % 1.42 % 1.57 % 1.62 % Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.23 % 1.34 % 1.33 % 1.40 % 1.59 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 15.50 % 12.86 % 13.04 % 14.22 % 14.79 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 11.68 % 11.95 % 12.19 % 12.62 % 14.50 % Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 18.33 % 15.23 % 15.44 % 16.80 % 17.58 % Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 13.81 % 14.15 % 14.43 % 14.91 % 17.24 % Efficiency ratio (g) 59.88 % 60.38 % 59.70 % 60.43 % 60.03 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 64.56 % 61.50 % 59.82 % 62.44 % 59.37 % Annualized net interest margin (g) 3.81 % 3.84 % 3.53 % 3.74 % 3.67 % Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 3.76 % 3.71 % 3.48 % 3.67 % 3.58 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.









PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Reconciliations (continued) (a) Reported measure uses net income (b) Averages are for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021 and the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, as appropriate (c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY: THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,076,526 $ 1,070,493 $ 1,078,465 $ 1,084,080 $ 1,061,066 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 166,136 166,516 167,754 166,521 168,215 AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 910,390 $ 903,977 $ 910,711 $ 917,559 $ 892,851 (d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY: September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,036,172 $ 1,050,013 $ 1,067,912 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 165,911 166,252 167,477 TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 870,261 $ 883,761 $ 900,435 (e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 AVERAGE ASSETS $ 10,384,049 $ 9,679,020 $ 10,070,716 $ 9,964,863 $ 9,853,457 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 166,136 166,516 167,754 166,521 168,215 AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 10,217,913 $ 9,512,504 $ 9,902,962 $ 9,798,342 $ 9,685,242 (f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS: September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,855,047 $ 9,826,670 $ 10,034,018 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 165,911 166,252 167,477 TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,689,136 $ 9,660,418 $ 9,866,541 (g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Interest income $ 99,944 $ 88,347 $ 85,420 $ 269,437 $ 258,587 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 932 872 717 2,623 2,149 Fully taxable equivalent interest income $ 100,876 $ 89,219 $ 86,137 $ 272,060 $ 260,736 Interest expense 9,116 4,408 3,818 16,984 12,400 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income $ 91,760 $ 84,811 $ 82,319 $ 255,076 $ 248,336 (h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for (recovery of) credit losses, other income and other expense. (i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. (j) Excludes $5.7 million of PPP loans and $6,000 in related allowance at September 30, 2022, $13.4 million of PPP loans and $14,000 in related allowance at June 30, 2022, $37.4 million of PPP loans and $39,000 in related allowance at March 31, 2022, $74.4 million of PPP loans and $77,000 in related allowance at December 31, 2021 and $331.6 million of PPP loans and $337,000 in related allowance at December 31, 2020. (k) Excludes $5.6 million of commercial loans held for sale, previously nonperforming, for the period ended June 30, 2022. (l) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for (recovery of) credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for (recovery of) credit losses. RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET INCOME THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Net income $ 42,068 $ 34,324 $ 35,434 $ 115,267 $ 117,397 Plus: Income Taxes 9,361 7,769 8,118 24,829 25,697 Plus: Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 3,190 2,991 1,972 1,576 (6,923 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision net income $ 54,619 $ 45,084 $ 45,524 $ 141,672 $ 136,171





