Park National Corporation reports financial results for third quarter and first nine months of 2022

/EIN News/ -- Board of directors declares special dividend

NEWARK, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.04 per common share and a special cash dividend of $0.50 per common share in respect of Park's common shares, payable on December 9, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of November 18, 2022.

“Growth is a byproduct of service. When we grow assets and liabilities, it’s a result of taking care of customers in an exceptional way,” said Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David Trautman. “Our associates’ hard work resulted in several highlights this quarter including 7.05 percent in installment loan growth and $17 million in recoveries of previously charged off assets.”

Park’s net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $42.1 million, an 18.7 percent increase from $35.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2022 net income per diluted common share was $2.57, compared to $2.16 in the third quarter of 2021. Park's net income for the first nine months of 2022 was $115.3 million, a 1.8 percent decrease from $117.4 million for the first nine months of 2021. Net income per diluted common share was $7.05 for the first nine months of 2022, compared to $7.14 for the first nine months of 2021.

Park's community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $31.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, a 13.5 percent decrease compared to $36.5 million for the same period of 2021. Park National Bank reported net income of $107.9 million for the first nine months of 2022, compared to $122.5 million for the first nine months of 2021.

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of September 30, 2022). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation:

  • the ever-changing effects of the global novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic - - the duration, extent and severity of which are impossible to predict, including the possibility of further resurgence in the spread of COVID-19 or variants or mutations thereof - - on economies (local, national and international), supply chains and financial markets, on the labor market, including the potential for a sustained reduction in labor force participation, and on our customers (including potential changes in their banking preferences and behaviors), counterparties, employees and third-party service providers, as well as the effects of various responses of governmental and nongovernmental authorities to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • Park's ability to execute our business plan successfully and within the expected timeframe as well as our ability to manage strategic initiatives;
  • current and future economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or in the states in which Park and our subsidiaries do business, including the effects of higher unemployment rates, an acceleration in the pace of inflation, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters (including the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and associated sanctions), and any slowdown in global economic growth, in addition to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery therefrom on our customers’ operations and financial condition, any of which may result in adverse impacts on the demand for loan, deposit and other financial services, delinquencies, defaults and counterparties' inability to meet credit and other obligations and the possible impairment of collectability of loans;
  • factors that can impact the performance of our loan portfolio, including changes in real estate values and liquidity in our primary market areas, the financial health of our commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that we finance, including any loans acquired in acquisition transactions;
  • the effect of monetary and other fiscal policies (including the impact of money supply, market interest rate policies and policies impacting inflation, of the Federal Reserve Board, the U.S. Treasury and other governmental agencies) as well as disruption in the liquidity and functioning of U.S. financial markets, may adversely impact prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, income from fiduciary activities, the value of securities, deposits and other financial instruments, in addition to the loan demand and the performance of our loan portfolio, and the interest rate sensitivity of our consolidated balance sheet as well as reduce interest margins;
  • changes in the federal, state, or local tax laws may adversely affect the fair values of net deferred tax assets and obligations of state and political subdivisions held in Park's investment securities portfolio and otherwise negatively impact our financial performance;
  • the impact of the changes in federal, state and local governmental policy, including the regulatory landscape, capital markets, elevated government debt, potential changes in tax legislation that may increase tax rates, infrastructure spending and social programs;
  • changes in laws or requirements imposed by Park's regulators impacting Park's capital actions, including dividend payments and stock repurchases;
  • changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, whether due to changes in retail distribution strategies, consumer preferences and behavior, changes in business and economic conditions, legislative and regulatory initiatives, or other factors may be different than anticipated;
  • changes in customers', suppliers', and other counterparties' performance and creditworthiness, and Park's expectations regarding future credit losses and our allowance for credit losses, may be different than anticipated due to the continuing impact of and the various responses to inflationary pressures;
  • Park may have more credit risk and higher credit losses to the extent there are loan concentrations by location or industry of borrowers or collateral;
  • the volatility from quarter to quarter of mortgage banking income, whether due to interest rates, demand, the fair value of mortgage loans, or other factors;
  • the adequacy of our internal controls and risk management program in the event of changes in the market, economic, operational (including those which may result from our associates working remotely), asset/liability repricing, legal, compliance, strategic, cybersecurity, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Park's business;
  • competitive pressures among financial services organizations could increase significantly, including product and pricing pressures (which could in turn impact our credit spreads), changes to third-party relationships and revenues, changes in the manner of providing services, customer acquisition and retention pressures, and Park's ability to attract, develop and retain qualified banking professionals;
  • uncertainty regarding the nature, timing, cost and effect of changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the respective businesses of Park and our subsidiaries, including major reform of the regulatory oversight structure of the financial services industry and changes in laws and regulations concerning taxes, FDIC insurance premium levels, pensions, bankruptcy, consumer protection, rent regulation and housing, financial accounting and reporting, environmental protection, insurance, bank products and services, bank and bank holding company capital and liquidity standards, fiduciary standards, securities and other aspects of the financial services industry, specifically the reforms provided for in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the follow-up legislation in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as regulations already adopted and which may be adopted in the future by the relevant regulatory agencies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Federal Reserve Board, to implement the provisions of the CARES Act and the follow-up legislation in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act, and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms;
  • the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (the "FASB"), the SEC, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and other regulatory agencies, may adversely affect Park's reported financial condition or results of operations;
  • Park's assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting policies and modeling, including under the CECL model, which may prove unreliable, inaccurate or not predictive of actual results;
  • the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions;
  • the impact of Park's ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes on Park's ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands;
  • operational issues stemming from and/or capital spending necessitated by the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems on which Park and our subsidiaries are highly dependent;
  • the ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, including those of Park's third-party vendors and other service providers, which may prove inadequate, and could adversely affect customer confidence in Park and/or result in Park incurring a financial loss;
  • a failure in or breach of Park's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors and other service providers, resulting in failures or disruptions in customer account management, general ledger, deposit, loan, or other systems, including as a result of cyber attacks;
  • the impact on Park's business and operating results of any costs associated with obtaining rights in intellectual property claimed by others and of adequacy of Park's intellectual property protection in general;
  • the existence or exacerbation of general geopolitical instability and uncertainty as well as the effect of trade policies (including the impact of potential or imposed tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations, closing of border crossings and changes in the relationship of the U.S. and its global trading partners);
  • the impact on financial markets and the economy of any changes in the credit ratings of the U.S. Treasury obligations and other U.S. government-backed debt, as well as issues surrounding the levels of U.S., European and Asian government debt and concerns regarding the growth rates and financial stability of certain sovereign governments, supranationals and financial institutions in Europe and Asia and the risk they may face difficulties servicing their sovereign debt;
  • the effect of a fall in stock market prices on Park's asset and wealth management businesses;
  • our litigation and regulatory compliance exposure, including the costs and effects of any adverse developments in legal proceedings or other claims and the costs and effects of unfavorable resolution of regulatory and other governmental examinations or other inquiries;
  • continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends;
  • the impact on Park's business, personnel, facilities or systems of losses related to acts of fraud, scams and schemes of third parties;
  • the impact of widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), dislocations, regional or national protests and civil unrest (including any resulting branch closures or damages), military or terrorist activities or international hostilities (especially in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict) on the economy and financial markets generally and on us or our counterparties specifically;
  • a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks;
  • the effect of healthcare laws in the U.S. and potential changes for such laws, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which may increase our healthcare and other costs and negatively impact our operations and financial results;
  • risk and uncertainties associated with Park's entry into new geographic markets with our most recent acquisitions, including expected revenue synergies and cost savings from recent acquisitions not being fully realized or realized within the expected time frame;
  • uncertainty surrounding the transition from the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to an alternate reference rate;
  • and other risk factors relating to the banking industry as detailed from time to time in Park's reports filed with the SEC including those described in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part I of Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
As of or for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021          
             
    2022     2022     2021     Percent change vs.
(in thousands, except share and per share data and ratios) 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 3rd QTR   2Q '22 3Q '21
INCOME STATEMENT:            
Net interest income $ 90,828   $ 83,939   $ 81,602     8.2 % 11.3 %
Provision for credit losses   3,190     2,991     1,972     6.7 % 61.8 %
Other income   46,694     31,193     32,411     49.7 % 44.1 %
Other expense   82,903     70,048     68,489     18.4 % 21.0 %
Income before income taxes $ 51,429   $ 42,093   $ 43,552     22.2 % 18.1 %
Income taxes   9,361     7,769     8,118     20.5 % 15.3 %
Net income $ 42,068   $ 34,324   $ 35,434     22.6 % 18.7 %
             
MARKET DATA:            
Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 2.59   $ 2.11   $ 2.17     22.7 % 19.4 %
Earnings per common share - diluted (a)   2.57     2.10     2.16     22.4 % 19.0 %
Quarterly cash dividends declared per common share   1.04     1.04     1.03     % 1.0 %
Book value per common share at period end   63.75     64.62     65.90     (1.3 )% (3.3 )%
Market price per common share at period end   124.48     121.25     121.95     2.7 % 2.1 %
Market capitalization at period end   2,023,272     1,970,228     1,976,343     2.7 % 2.4 %
             
Weighted average common shares - basic (b)   16,253,704     16,249,307     16,292,312     % (0.2 )%
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b)   16,374,982     16,361,246     16,423,912     0.1 % (0.3 )%
Common shares outstanding at period end   16,253,794     16,249,306     16,206,177     % 0.3 %
             
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)            
Return on average assets (a)(b)   1.61 %   1.42 %   1.40 %   13.4 % 15.0 %
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)   15.50 %   12.86 %   13.04 %   20.5 % 18.9 %
Yield on loans   4.72 %   4.57 %   4.47 %   3.3 % 5.6 %
Yield on investment securities   2.85 %   2.35 %   2.12 %   21.3 % 34.4 %
Yield on money market instruments   2.20 %   0.77 %   0.16 %   185.7 % 1,275.0 %
Yield on interest earning assets   4.18 %   4.04 %   3.69 %   3.5 % 13.3 %
Cost of interest bearing deposits   0.46 %   0.16 %   0.11 %   187.5 % 318.2 %
Cost of borrowings   2.61 %   2.50 %   2.00 %   4.4 % 30.5 %
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities   0.60 %   0.33 %   0.26 %   81.8 % 130.8 %
Net interest margin (g)   3.81 %   3.84 %   3.53 %   (0.8 )% 7.9 %
Efficiency ratio (g)   59.88 %   60.38 %   59.70 %   (0.8 )% 0.3 %
             
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET:            
Tangible book value per share (d) $ 53.54   $ 54.39   $ 55.56     (1.6 )% (3.6 )%
Average interest earning assets   9,565,710     8,857,089     9,250,939     8.0 % 3.4 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (l)   54,619     45,084     45,524     21.1 % 20.0 %
             
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
             
             
             
             
             
             
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights (continued)
As of or for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021
             
          Percent change vs.
(in thousands, except ratios) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021   2Q '22 3Q '21
BALANCE SHEET:            
Investment securities $ 1,828,068   $ 1,920,724   $ 1,609,303     (4.8 )% 13.6 %
Commercial loans held for sale       6,321         N.M N.M
Loans   7,103,246     6,958,685     6,908,417     2.1 % 2.8 %
Allowance for credit losses   83,961     81,448     88,129     3.1 % (4.7 )%
Goodwill and other intangible assets   165,911     166,252     167,477     (0.2 )% (0.9 )%
Other real estate owned (OREO)   1,354     1,354     813     % 66.5 %
Total assets   9,855,047     9,826,670     10,034,018     0.3 % (1.8 )%
Total deposits   8,309,927     8,297,654     8,364,385     0.1 % (0.7 )%
Borrowings   378,044     360,234     424,078     4.9 % (10.9 )%
Total shareholders' equity   1,036,172     1,050,013     1,067,912     (1.3 )% (3.0 )%
Tangible equity (d)   870,261     883,761     900,435     (1.5 )% (3.4 )%
Total nonperforming loans   65,233     64,627     106,872     0.9 % (39.0 )%
Total nonperforming loans including commercial loans held for sale, previously nonperforming   65,233     70,246     106,872     (7.1 )% (39.0 )%
Total nonperforming assets   66,587     71,600     110,849     (7.0 )% (39.9 )%
             
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:            
Loans as a % of period end total assets   72.08 %   70.81 %   68.85 %   1.8 % 4.7 %
Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans   0.92 %   0.93 %   1.55 %   (1.1 )% (40.6 )%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets   0.94 %   1.03 %   1.60 %   (8.7 )% (41.3 )%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans   1.18 %   1.17 %   1.28 %   0.9 % (7.8 )%
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 677   $ 404   $ (2,580 )   67.6 % N.M.
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans (b)   0.04 %   0.02 % (0.15 )%   100.0 % N.M.
             
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:            
Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets   10.51 %   10.69 %   10.64 %   (1.7 )% (1.2 )%
Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f)   8.98 %   9.15 %   9.13 %   (1.9 )% (1.6 )%
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b)   10.37 %   11.06 %   10.71 %   (6.2 )% (3.2 )%
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b)   15.29 %   15.65 %   15.50 %   (2.3 )% (1.4 )%
Average loans / Average deposits (b)   80.06 %   84.27 %   82.68 %   (5.0 )% (3.2 )%
             
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (m) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.      



PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
Nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021      
         
    2022     2021      
(in thousands, except share and per share data) Nine months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30   Percent change vs '21
INCOME STATEMENT:        
Net interest income $ 252,453   $ 246,187     2.5 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses   1,576     (6,923 )   N.M
Other income   109,543     97,738     12.1 %
Other expense   220,324     207,754     6.1 %
Income before income taxes $ 140,096   $ 143,094     (2.1 )%
Income taxes   24,829     25,697     (3.4 )%
Net income $ 115,267   $ 117,397     (1.8 )%
         
MARKET DATA:        
Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 7.10   $ 7.20     (1.4 )%
Earnings per common share - diluted (a)   7.05     7.14     (1.3 )%
Quarterly cash dividends declared per common share   3.12     3.09     1.0 %
Special cash dividends declared per common share       0.20     N.M.
         
Weighted average common shares - basic (b)   16,240,966     16,315,996     (0.5 )%
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b)   16,355,790     16,445,568     (0.5 )%
         
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)        
Return on average assets (a)(b)   1.55 %   1.59 %   (2.5 )%
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)   14.22 %   14.79 %   (3.9 )%
Yield on loans   4.54 %   4.52 %   0.4 %
Yield on investment securities   2.45 %   2.30 %   6.5 %
Yield on money market instruments   1.34 %   0.13 %   930.8 %
Yield on interest earning assets   3.98 %   3.86 %   3.1 %
Cost of interest bearing deposits   0.24 %   0.13 %   84.6 %
Cost of borrowings   2.48 %   1.92 %   29.2 %
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities   0.40 %   0.29 %   37.9 %
Net interest margin (g)   3.74 %   3.67 %   1.9 %
Efficiency ratio (g)   60.43 %   60.03 %   0.7 %
         
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS        
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 812   $ (3,287 )   N.M.
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans (b)   0.02 % (0.06 )%   N.M.
         
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY        
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b)   10.88 %   10.77 %   1.0 %
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b)   15.70 %   15.02 %   4.5 %
Average loans / Average deposits (b)   82.47 %   86.33 %   (4.5 )%
         
OTHER DATA BALANCE SHEET AND (NON-GAAP) :        
Average interest earning assets $ 9,129,524   $ 9,034,904     1.0 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (l)   141,672     136,171     4.0 %
         
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.



PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
(in thousands, except share and per share data)     2022     2021     2022     2021  
                 
Interest income:                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 83,522   $ 78,127   $ 233,725   $ 238,040  
Interest on debt securities:                
Taxable     10,319     4,904     24,073     13,760  
Tax-exempt     2,923     2,029     8,046     6,098  
Other interest income     3,180     360     3,593     689  
Total interest income     99,944     85,420     269,437     258,587  
                 
Interest expense:                
Interest on deposits:                
Demand and savings deposits     5,757     435     7,441     1,222  
Time deposits     825     1,011     2,253     3,880  
Interest on borrowings     2,534     2,372     7,290     7,298  
Total interest expense     9,116     3,818     16,984     12,400  
                 
Net interest income     90,828     81,602     252,453     246,187  
                 
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses     3,190     1,972     1,576     (6,923 )
                 
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses     87,638     79,630     250,877     253,110  
                 
Other income     46,694     32,411     109,543     97,738  
                 
Other expense     82,903     68,489     220,324     207,754  
                 
Income before income taxes     51,429     43,552     140,096     143,094  
                 
Income taxes     9,361     8,118     24,829     25,697  
                 
Net income   $ 42,068   $ 35,434   $ 115,267   $ 117,397  
                 
Per common share:                
Net income - basic   $ 2.59   $ 2.17   $ 7.10   $ 7.20  
Net income - diluted   $ 2.57   $ 2.16   $ 7.05   $ 7.14  
                 
Weighted average shares - basic     16,253,704     16,292,312     16,240,966     16,315,996  
Weighted average shares - diluted     16,374,982     16,423,912     16,355,790     16,445,568  
                 
Cash dividends declared:                
    Quarterly dividend   $ 1.04   $ 1.03   $ 3.12   $ 3.09  
    Special dividend   $   $   $   $ 0.20  



PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
     
(in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
Assets    
Cash and due from banks $ 149,136   $ 144,507  
Money market instruments   58,297     74,673  
Investment securities   1,828,068     1,815,408  
Loans   7,103,246     6,871,122  
Allowance for credit losses   (83,961 )   (83,197 )
Loans, net   7,019,285     6,787,925  
Bank premises and equipment, net   84,669     89,008  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   165,911     167,057  
Other real estate owned   1,354     775  
Other assets   548,327     480,901  
Total assets $ 9,855,047   $ 9,560,254  
     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
     
Deposits:    
Noninterest bearing $ 3,138,417   $ 3,066,419  
Interest bearing   5,171,510     4,838,109  
Total deposits   8,309,927     7,904,528  
Borrowings   378,044     426,996  
Other liabilities   130,904     117,971  
Total liabilities $ 8,818,875   $ 8,449,495  
     
Shareholders' Equity:    
Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021) $   $  
Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,104 shares issued at September 30, 2022 and 17,623,118 shares issued at December 31, 2021)   461,321     461,800  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes   (125,343 )   15,155  
Retained earnings   839,207     776,294  
Treasury shares (1,369,310 shares at September 30, 2022 and 1,403,555 shares at December 31, 2021)   (139,013 )   (142,490 )
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,036,172   $ 1,110,759  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,855,047   $ 9,560,254  



PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
           
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
(in thousands)   2022     2021       2022     2021  
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 156,585   $ 130,716     $ 161,424   $ 136,728  
Money market instruments   573,858     895,784       357,514     724,561  
Investment securities   1,904,909     1,461,434       1,854,295     1,310,762  
Loans   7,039,040     6,956,064       6,904,019     7,062,336  
Allowance for credit losses   (81,130 )   (83,935 )     (81,148 )   (86,969 )
Loans, net   6,957,910     6,872,129       6,822,871     6,975,367  
Bank premises and equipment, net   85,588     89,718       87,107     89,909  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   166,136     167,754       166,521     168,215  
Other real estate owned   1,745     776       1,096     935  
Other assets   537,318     452,405       514,035     446,980  
Total assets $ 10,384,049   $ 10,070,716     $ 9,964,863   $ 9,853,457  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Deposits:          
Noninterest bearing $ 3,112,219   $ 2,953,605     $ 3,079,026   $ 2,896,126  
Interest bearing   5,679,989     5,459,400       5,292,194     5,284,664  
Total deposits   8,792,208     8,413,005       8,371,220     8,180,790  
Borrowings   385,310     471,148       392,269     507,989  
Other liabilities   130,005     108,098       117,294     103,612  
Total liabilities $ 9,307,523   $ 8,992,251     $ 8,880,783   $ 8,792,391  
           
Shareholders' Equity:          
Preferred shares $   $     $   $  
Common shares   460,188     458,988       460,462     459,213  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (78,040 )   (2,022 )     (46,489 )   (1,918 )
Retained earnings   833,540     755,435       810,457     734,715  
Treasury shares   (139,162 )   (133,936 )     (140,350 )   (130,944 )
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,076,526   $ 1,078,465     $ 1,084,080   $ 1,061,066  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,384,049   $ 10,070,716     $ 9,964,863   $ 9,853,457  



PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters
           
  2022 2022 2022 2021 2021
(in thousands, except per share data) 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR
Interest income:          
Interest and fees on loans $ 83,522 $ 77,787 $ 72,416   $ 79,168   $ 78,127
Interest on debt securities:          
Taxable   10,319   7,624   6,130     5,698     4,904
Tax-exempt   2,923   2,676   2,447     2,209     2,029
Other interest income   3,180   260   153     191     360
Total interest income   99,944   88,347   81,146     87,266     85,420
           
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits:          
Demand and savings deposits   5,757   1,333   351     373     435
Time deposits   825   708   720     831     1,011
Interest on borrowings   2,534   2,367   2,389     2,356     2,372
Total interest expense   9,116   4,408   3,460     3,560     3,818
           
Net interest income   90,828   83,939   77,686     83,706     81,602
           
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses   3,190   2,991   (4,605 )   (4,993 )   1,972
           
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses   87,638   80,948   82,291     88,699     79,630
           
Other income   46,694   31,193   31,656     32,206     32,411
           
Other expense   82,903   70,048   67,373     75,764     68,489
           
Income before income taxes   51,429   42,093   46,574     45,141     43,552
           
Income taxes   9,361   7,769   7,699     8,593     8,118
           
Net income  $ 42,068 $ 34,324 $ 38,875   $ 36,548   $ 35,434
           
Per common share:          
Net income - basic $ 2.59 $ 2.11 $ 2.40   $ 2.25   $ 2.17
Net income - diluted $ 2.57 $ 2.10 $ 2.38   $ 2.23   $ 2.16



PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters
           
  2022 2022 2022 2021 2021
(in thousands) 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR
           
Other income:          
Income from fiduciary activities $ 8,216 $ 8,859 $ 8,797 $ 8,887 $ 8,820
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,859   2,563   2,074   2,357   2,389
Other service income   2,956   4,940   4,819   6,368   6,668
Debit card fee income   6,514   6,731   6,126   6,568   6,453
Bank owned life insurance income   1,185   2,374   1,175   1,121   1,462
ATM fees   610   583   532   572   622
Gain on the sale of OREO, net   5,607   4     22   3
OREO valuation markup   12,009     30   51  
Gain on equity securities, net   58   709   2,353   2,125   609
Other components of net periodic benefit income   3,027   3,027   3,027   2,038   2,038
Miscellaneous   3,653   1,403   2,723   2,097   3,347
Total other income $ 46,694 $ 31,193 $ 31,656 $ 32,206 $ 32,411
           
Other expense:          
Salaries $ 37,889 $ 31,052 $ 30,521 $ 35,953 $ 29,433
Employee benefits   9,897   10,199   10,499   10,706   10,640
Occupancy expense   3,455   3,040   3,214   3,161   3,211
Furniture and equipment expense   2,912   2,934   2,937   2,724   2,797
Data processing fees   8,170   8,416   7,504   7,860   7,817
Professional fees and services   8,359   6,775   5,858   7,840   6,973
Marketing   1,595   1,019   1,317   1,718   1,574
Insurance   1,237   1,245   1,405   1,547   1,403
Communication   1,098   935   890   851   796
State tax expense   1,186   1,167   1,192   931   1,113
Amortization of intangible assets   341   403   402   420   420
Foundation contributions   4,000        
Miscellaneous   2,764   2,863   1,634   2,053   2,312
Total other expense $ 82,903 $ 70,048 $ 67,373 $ 75,764 $ 68,489



PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information
               
        Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018
               
Allowance for credit losses:              
Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 81,448   $ 78,861   $ 83,197   $ 85,675   $ 56,679   $ 51,512   $ 49,988  
Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2016-13               6,090              
Charge-offs   1,748     2,402     1,347     5,093     10,304     11,177     13,552  
Recoveries   1,071     1,998     1,616     8,441     27,246     10,173     7,131  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   677     404     (269 )   (3,348 )   (16,942 )   1,004     6,421  
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses   3,190     2,991     (4,605 )   (11,916 )   12,054     6,171     7,945  
Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 83,961   $ 81,448   $ 78,861   $ 83,197   $ 85,675   $ 56,679   $ 51,512  
               
General reserve trends:              
Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 83,961   $ 81,448   $ 78,861   $ 83,197   $ 85,675   $ 56,679   $ 51,512  
Allowance on purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior)                   167     268      
Allowance on purchased loans excluded from the general reserve (for years 2020 and prior) N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.   678          
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans   1,750     1,874     1,513     1,616     5,434     5,230     2,273  
General reserves on collectively evaluated loans $ 82,211   $ 79,574   $ 77,348   $ 81,581   $ 79,396   $ 51,181   $ 49,239  
               
Total loans $ 7,103,246   $ 6,958,685   $ 6,821,606   $ 6,871,122   $ 7,177,785   $ 6,501,404   $ 5,692,132  
PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior)   4,867     5,934     6,987     7,149     11,153     14,331     3,943  
Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior) N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.   360,056     548,436     225,029  
Individually evaluated loans   43,670     42,523     63,209     74,502     108,407     77,459     48,135  
Collectively evaluated loans $ 7,054,709   $ 6,910,228   $ 6,751,410   $ 6,789,471   $ 6,698,169   $ 5,861,178   $ 5,415,025  
               
Asset Quality Ratios:              
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans   0.04 %   0.02 % (0.02)         % (0.05)         % (0.24)         %   0.02 %   0.12 %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans   1.18 %   1.17 %   1.16 %   1.21 %   1.19 %   0.87 %   0.90 %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans (excluding PPP loans) (j)   1.18 %   1.17 %   1.16 %   1.22 %   1.25 % N.A. N.A.
General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans   1.17 %   1.15 %   1.15 %   1.20 %   1.19 %   0.87 %   0.91 %
General reserves as a % of collectively evaluated loans (excluding PPP loans) (j)   1.17 %   1.15 %   1.15 %   1.21 %   1.24 % N.A. N.A.
               
Nonperforming assets:              
Nonaccrual loans $ 44,612   $ 44,374   $ 54,018   $ 72,722   $ 117,368   $ 90,080   $ 67,954  
Accruing troubled debt restructurings   19,831     19,746     32,428     28,323     20,788     21,215     15,173  
Loans past due 90 days or more   790     507     445     1,607     1,458     2,658     2,243  
Total nonperforming loans $ 65,233   $ 64,627   $ 86,891   $ 102,652   $ 139,614   $ 113,953   $ 85,370  
Commercial loans held for sale, previously nonperforming       5,619                      
Total nonperforming loans, including commercial loans held for sale, previously nonperforming $ 65,233   $ 70,246   $ 86,891   $ 102,652   $ 139,614   $ 113,953   $ 85,370  
Other real estate owned - Park National Bank           166     181     837     3,100     2,788  
Other real estate owned - SEPH   1,354     1,354     594     594     594     929     1,515  
Other nonperforming assets - Park National Bank               2,750     3,164     3,599     3,464  
Total nonperforming assets $ 66,587   $ 71,600   $ 87,651   $ 106,177   $ 144,209   $ 121,581   $ 93,137  
Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans   0.63 %   0.64 %   0.79 %   1.06 %   1.64 %   1.39 %   1.19 %
Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans   0.92 %   0.93 %   1.27 %   1.49 %   1.95 %   1.75 %   1.50 %
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans   0.94 %   1.03 %   1.28 %   1.55 %   2.01 %   1.87 %   1.64 %
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets   0.68 %   0.73 %   0.92 %   1.11 %   1.55 %   1.42 %   1.19 %
               
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
 
 
 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information (continued)
               
        Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018
               
               
New nonaccrual loan information:              
Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 44,374   $ 54,018   $ 72,722   $ 117,368   $ 90,080   $ 67,954   $ 72,056  
New nonaccrual loans   5,209     7,881     6,000     38,478     103,386     81,009     76,611  
Resolved nonaccrual loans   7,402     11,906     24,704     83,124     76,098     58,883     80,713  
Loans transferred (from) to held for sale   (2,431 )   5,619                      
Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 44,612   $ 44,374   $ 54,018   $ 72,722   $ 117,368   $ 90,080   $ 67,954  
               
Individually evaluated commercial loan portfolio information (period end): (k)              
Unpaid principal balance $ 44,465   $ 42,905   $ 63,833   $ 75,126   $ 109,062   $ 78,178   $ 59,381  
Prior charge-offs   795     382     624     624     655     719     11,246  
Remaining principal balance   43,670     42,523     63,209     74,502     108,407     77,459     48,135  
Specific reserves   1,750     1,874     1,513     1,616     5,434     5,230     2,273  
Book value, after specific reserves $ 41,920   $ 40,649   $ 61,696   $ 72,886   $ 102,973   $ 72,229   $ 45,862  
               
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.



PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Reconciliations
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   NINE MONTHS ENDED
(in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021		   September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021
Net interest income $ 90,828   $ 83,939   $ 81,602     $ 252,453   $ 246,187  
less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions   495     547     807       1,522     2,744  
less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships   649     2,305     414       2,996     3,357  
Net interest income - adjusted $ 89,684   $ 81,087   $ 80,381     $ 247,935   $ 240,086  
             
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses $ 3,190   $ 2,991   $ 1,972     $ 1,576   $ (6,923 )
less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships   (20 )   (506 )   (2,231 )     (527 )   (2,640 )
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses - adjusted $ 3,210   $ 3,497   $ 4,203     $ 2,103   $ (4,283 )
             
Other income $ 46,694   $ 31,193   $ 32,411     $ 109,543   $ 97,738  
less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships   3     500     143       503     204  
less gain on the sale of OREO, net   5,607               5,607      
less Vision related OREO valuation markup   12,009               12,009      
Other income - adjusted $ 29,075   $ 30,693   $ 32,268     $ 91,424   $ 97,534  
             
Other expense $ 82,903   $ 70,048   $ 68,489     $ 220,324   $ 207,754  
less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions   341     403     420       1,146     1,378  
less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships   1,295     366     254       1,661     661  
less Foundation contribution   4,000               4,000     4,000  
Other expense - adjusted $ 77,267   $ 69,279   $ 67,815     $ 213,517   $ 201,715  
             
Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $ (2,761 ) $ (649 ) $ (613 )   $ (3,435 ) $ (610 )
             
Net income - reported $ 42,068   $ 34,324   $ 35,434     $ 115,267   $ 117,397  
Net income - adjusted (h) $ 31,682   $ 31,884   $ 33,126     $ 102,345   $ 115,101  
             
Diluted earnings per share $ 2.57   $ 2.10   $ 2.16     $ 7.05   $ 7.14  
Diluted earnings per share, adjusted (h) $ 1.93   $ 1.95   $ 2.02     $ 6.26   $ 7.00  
             
Annualized return on average assets (a)(b)   1.61 %   1.42 %   1.40 %     1.55 %   1.59 %
Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h)   1.21 %   1.32 %   1.31 %     1.37 %   1.56 %
             
Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e)   1.63 %   1.45 %   1.42 %     1.57 %   1.62 %
Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h)   1.23 %   1.34 %   1.33 %     1.40 %   1.59 %
             
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)   15.50 %   12.86 %   13.04 %     14.22 %   14.79 %
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h)   11.68 %   11.95 %   12.19 %     12.62 %   14.50 %
             
Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c)   18.33 %   15.23 %   15.44 %     16.80 %   17.58 %
Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h)   13.81 %   14.15 %   14.43 %     14.91 %   17.24 %
             
Efficiency ratio (g)   59.88 %   60.38 %   59.70 %     60.43 %   60.03 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h)   64.56 %   61.50 %   59.82 %     62.44 %   59.37 %
             
Annualized net interest margin (g)   3.81 %   3.84 %   3.53 %     3.74 %   3.67 %
Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h)   3.76 %   3.71 %   3.48 %     3.67 %   3.58 %
             
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.



PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Reconciliations (continued)
             
(a) Reported measure uses net income
(b) Averages are for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021 and the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, as appropriate
(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   NINE MONTHS ENDED
  September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021		   September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021
AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,076,526 $ 1,070,493 $ 1,078,465   $ 1,084,080 $ 1,061,066  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets   166,136   166,516   167,754     166,521   168,215  
AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 910,390 $ 903,977 $ 910,711   $ 917,559 $ 892,851  
             
(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:
  September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021		      
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,036,172 $ 1,050,013 $ 1,067,912      
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets   165,911   166,252   167,477      
TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 870,261 $ 883,761 $ 900,435      
             
(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   NINE MONTHS ENDED
  September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021		   September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021
AVERAGE ASSETS $ 10,384,049 $ 9,679,020 $ 10,070,716   $ 9,964,863 $ 9,853,457  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets   166,136   166,516   167,754     166,521   168,215  
AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 10,217,913 $ 9,512,504 $ 9,902,962   $ 9,798,342 $ 9,685,242  
             
(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:
  September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021		      
TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,855,047 $ 9,826,670 $ 10,034,018      
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets   165,911   166,252   167,477      
TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,689,136 $ 9,660,418 $ 9,866,541      
             
             
             
(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   NINE MONTHS ENDED
  September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021		   September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021
Interest income $ 99,944 $ 88,347 $ 85,420   $ 269,437 $ 258,587  
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment   932   872   717     2,623   2,149  
Fully taxable equivalent interest income $ 100,876 $ 89,219 $ 86,137   $ 272,060 $ 260,736  
Interest expense   9,116   4,408   3,818     16,984   12,400  
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income $ 91,760 $ 84,811 $ 82,319   $ 255,076 $ 248,336  
             
(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for (recovery of) credit losses, other income and other expense.
(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.
(j) Excludes $5.7 million of PPP loans and $6,000 in related allowance at September 30, 2022, $13.4 million of PPP loans and $14,000 in related allowance at June 30, 2022, $37.4 million of PPP loans and $39,000 in related allowance at March 31, 2022, $74.4 million of PPP loans and $77,000 in related allowance at December 31, 2021 and $331.6 million of PPP loans and $337,000 in related allowance at December 31, 2020.
(k) Excludes $5.6 million of commercial loans held for sale, previously nonperforming, for the period ended June 30, 2022.
             
(l) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for (recovery of) credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for (recovery of) credit losses.
             
RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET INCOME
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   NINE MONTHS ENDED
  September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021		   September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021
Net income $ 42,068 $ 34,324 $ 35,434   $ 115,267 $ 117,397  
Plus: Income Taxes   9,361   7,769   8,118     24,829   25,697  
Plus: Provision for (recovery of) credit losses   3,190   2,991   1,972     1,576   (6,923 )
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income $ 54,619 $ 45,084 $ 45,524   $ 141,672 $ 136,171   



Media contact: Ellie Akey, 740-349-5493, ellie.akey@parknationalbank.com
Investor contact: Brady Burt, 740-322-6844, brady.burt@parknationalbank.com

