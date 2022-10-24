Lincoln Electric Named One of the 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor’s Business Daily

Ranking recognizes companies with leading environmental, social and governance ratings, and strong stock performance

CLEVELAND, Oct. 24, 2022 -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company was named one of the 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor's Business Daily (IBD), a leading financial news and research organization. The fourth annual list recognizes companies with superior environmental, social and governance (ESG) sustainability ratings, as well as strong fundamental and technical stock performance. Lincoln Electric ranked No. 91 on the list and is featured on the list for the first time.



Lincoln Electric’s ESG and financial performance reflects successful execution of the Company’s Higher Standard 2025 Strategy, which strives to accelerate growth with a customer-first approach, while advancing operational excellence, product stewardship, and employee development.

“We are honored to be recognized by IBD for our strategic focus on ESG and the value we generate with best in class financial performance for our stakeholders,” said Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our purpose is to operate by a higher standard to build a better world, which is reinforced by our commitment to grow and innovate as an industry leader, while advancing sustainability into our decision making, investments and collaboration with customers.”

To determine the 100 Best ESG Companies of 2022 list, IBD screened Dow Jones’ ESG ratings, which included more than 6,000 companies that mix profitability with ethical and social responsibility. The research team narrowed the list to the top 15% of the 1,693 companies whose stock price was $10 or higher and are investable in the United States. They then selected the 100 companies with the highest IBD Composite Ratings of 81 or better, reflecting broad strength in fundamental and technical areas linked to stock price performance. Finally, the team ranked the companies by Dow Jones’ ESG Ratings. To break the tie at 100 companies, the research team looked at Relative Strength Ratings and Earnings Per Share Ratings, an IBD measure of earnings growth compared with other publicly traded companies. All data from IBD and Dow Jones was as 8/31/2022. To view the complete list of IBD’s 100 Best ESG Companies and ranking methodology, visit https://www.investors.com/esg-investing/.

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 56 manufacturing locations in 19 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

