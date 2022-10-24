Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 276,569 in the last 365 days.

SomaLogic to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo. and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic (NASDAQ: SLGC), a leader in AI data-driven proteomics technology, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 before market open on Monday, November 14, 2022. Company management will host a corresponding audio webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Those interested in listening to the conference call should register online here. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call. A live and archived version of the webcast will be available at https://investors.somalogic.com/.

About SomaLogic
SomaLogic (Nasdaq: SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

Investor Contact
Lauren Glaser
lglaser@somalogic.com

Marissa Bych
Gilmartin Group LLC
marissa@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact
Emilia Costales
720-798-5054
ecostales@somalogic.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

SomaLogic to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.