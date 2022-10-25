USA Fibroid Centers' Talk About "U" IG Live Features Malorie Bailey

Malorie Bailey, a model and celebrity, has appeared with her sister, Cynthia Bailey, on Bravo's Real Housewives of Atlanta. USA Fibroid Centers is a national network of outpatient medical centers specializing in the non-surgical treatment of uterine fibroids.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Fibroid Centers Ambassador Kym Lee welcomes Malorie Bailey on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7:00 p.m. [EST], on the USA Fibroid Centers Instagram Live "Talk About "U" program. Hosted by Lee, the monthly program explores the many issues women face when dealing with fibroid disease, which are benign growths in the uterus.

Malorie Bailey, a model and celebrity, has appeared with her sister, Cynthia Bailey, on Bravo's Real Housewives of Atlanta. She shares her recent personal health struggles with fibroids and recent treatment in August 2022, undergoing uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) at a USA Fibroid Centers' location in New York. Bailey's UFE treatment was filmed and is scheduled to be released later this year.

Bailey's fibroid journey began in 2013 when she suffered two miscarriages and learned she had fibroids. Her doctor recommended removing the fibroids, which resulted in a successful pregnancy. However, Bailey's fibroids returned with more severe and debilitating symptoms within a few years. It is estimated that after a myomectomy surgical procedure to remove fibroids, almost 25 percent will need a second fibroid surgery.1

Bailey was encouraged by her sister Cynthia's experience with UFE fibroid treatment. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star had successfully undergone uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) and had become a USA Fibroid Centers' ambassador to encourage conversations about fibroids and treatment.

"We applaud the Bailey sisters for their efforts to reach more women to learn about fibroids and minimally invasive treatment options," said Yan Katsnelson, MD, Founder and CEO, USA Fibroids Center. "Over 26 million American women are affected by fibroids, and conversations about fibroids are essential because they can lead to screening and early detection. Women are more likely to be proactive about seeking treatment if they are made aware of fibroid disease and its symptoms.

Bailey agreed to have her UFE treatment filmed to help more women understand how minimally invasive the FDA procedure is and its many benefits. The outpatient procedure takes about 40 minutes.

Advancements in imaging technology have advanced the integration of innovative, image-guided, catheter-based therapies into fibroid care, such as UFE. An interventional radiologist, using guided imagery, injects small particles into the arteries supplying the uterus, cutting off blood flow to fibroids, causing them to shrink and die. UFE, with an 85 to 95 percent success rate, is a targeted treatment, meaning the uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, and other surrounding structures are left entirely unaffected.

"I'm hoping that women will check out and find out more about UFE because it will definitely change their lives," Bailey said. "I'm excited about feeling better."

The "Talk About U" Instagram Live is a free event and airs on USA Fibroid Centers’ Instagram site. For more information about fibroids, symptoms, and treatment options, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com or call 855-615-2555.

