Cyclomedia Wins RFP for Las Vegas, NV

Cyclomedia captures data from the real world and transforms it into valuable insights, enabling you to understand the complexities of the environment around you. Las Vegas selects Cyclomedia to capture detailed imagery, LiDAR & asset inventories Street Smart view of the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

Supporting Public Works for 25th Most Populous City

MIDDLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyclomedia, the leading provider of accurate geospatial imagery-data and data analytics, is proud to announce that it has recently been awarded a major contract for Las Vegas, the largest city in the state of Nevada and part of the 28th largest MSA in the country (Clark County). This project will enable the city to manage its traffic and road operations and optimize the useful life of its assets across the city’s 135 square mile footprint more efficiently. Other valuable public works functions such as maintenance, planning and capital improvements will be included over time as a direct result of a standard Cyclomedia enterprise license that makes this type of horizontal extension cost effective.

The project will deliver Cyclomedia’s best-in-class street level imagery and advanced terrestrial mobile LiDAR with high resolution visualization and include a 10-feature inventory database with detailed attribution for above ground municipal right-of-way assets, with emphasis on traffic control devices e.g. the 2000+ traffic lights and stop signs.

Attribution will include parameters such as location, type, condition, height and width depending on the specific asset. The data and actionable insights will be centrally implemented and available to all relevant city personnel and deployed alongside Cartegraph operational management software.

“Along with our partner Cartegraph, we were confident that we delivered the highest value and highest quality proposal that comprehensively addressed the tendered RFP, “ says Danny Hendren, Director of Local Government Sales at Cyclomedia. “We are looking forward to a long-term partnership with the city that addresses current challenges and enables them to proactively address anticipated challenges in the future.”

About Cyclomedia

Founded in 1980, Cyclomedia is the leading international provider of data and software solutions virtualizing the outside world accurately on-screen. Cyclomedia customers derive actionable insights from the geodata platform to power day-to-day decisions remotely and with more accuracy, delivering exceptional ROI. Cyclomedia focuses its solutions on tax assessment, asset management, public safety, construction & engineering, utility & transportation, and insurance & real estate. Cyclomedia employs 270 people with US headquarters in in Middleton, Wisconsin, global headquarters in The Netherlands, and operations in Germany and Scandinavia.

