Council To Consider Nine Candidates For Court Of Criminal Appeals Vacancy

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will consider nine applicants for the Court of Criminal Appeals – Western Section vacancy created by the passing of the Honorable John Everett Williams on September 2, 2022.The applicants are:

Joshua B. Dougan

John Morris Miles

Hillary Lawler Parham

Jeffrey William Parham

Matthew F. Stowe

Dennis Vance

William Mark Ward

Matthew Joseph Wilson

Chadwick R. Wood

The Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 9 a.m. CST in the courtroom of the Tennessee Supreme Court Building in Jackson, located at 6 Hwy 45 Bypass, to consider the candidates.

Interested individuals, including any members of the public, may attend the public hearing. Any member of the public may express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy. If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, please contact Rachel Harmon at the Administrative Office of the Courts at rachel.harmon@tncourts.gov or 615-741-2687.

The Council is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and will forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.