Rep. Dina Titus Wins Endorsement from Animal Wellness Action in Re-Election Campaign

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES , October 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Animal Wellness Action announced its endorsement of U.S. Rep. Dina Titus in her re-election effort for the First Congressional District of Nevada.Nobody has been more focused and supportive of animal welfare issues than Rep. Titus. In this Congress, she and Senator Gary Peters, D-Michigan, worked to pass the PAW Act in this Congress to direct the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to establish a working group relating to best practices and federal guidance for animals in emergencies and disasters.She’s been a leader on animal issues throughout her entire career in Congress. There is perhaps not a major animal welfare bill in the U.S. House that she’s not led or cosponsored, including bills to ban mink farming, to create an Animal Cruelty Crimes section at the Department of Justice, and the Pigs in Gestation Stalls (PIGS) Act to ban extreme confinement of breeding sows. She has been an outspoken advocate for protecting wild horses and burros.“Dina Titus is arguably the leading voice for animal welfare in the House,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action. “She’s indispensable to the cause of fighting cruelty, and we ask every voter in the First Congressional District who cares about animals to keep her voting rights in the U.S. House.”• Titus was an early leader on the Pet and Women Safety (PAWS) Act, which expands federal domestic violence protection to include pets. She was also a stalwart supporter of the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act, which establishes a national anti-cruelty law for the first time in our republic’s history.• Titus joined Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., in bipartisan fashion introducing the Opportunities for Fairness in Farming (OFF) Act that would create transparency and accountability to reform the USDA’s Commodity Checkoff Programs that have long been under fire for misusing dollars farmers are forced to pay into the till and prevent anti-competitive practices in the marketplace.• Titus was a leader of a 2020 House Appropriations Amendment conceived by Animal Wellness Action to provide $11 million in funding for the Federal Bureau of Land Management to utilize PZP birth control in wild horse populations residing on public lands and introduced legislation in the current Congress to end mass helicopter roundups of these iconic American treasures.• Titus is a cosponsor of the FDA Modernization Act to stop needless, costly, and inhumane animal testing. The measure would end an animal testing mandate for all new drug development protocols and allow for alternative methods when validated, helping reduce drug costs and time to market for palliatives and cures.•Titus continues to lead the PREPARED Act establishes requirements governing the care of animals by entities, such as zoos, in emergencies or disasters and requires each research facility, dealer, exhibitor, intermediate handler, and carrier to develop and follow a contingency plan to provide for the humane handling, treatment, transportation, housing, and care of their animals in the event of an emergency or disaster.• Titus is an original cosponsor of the Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act and voted in support of the measure in July of 2019 that would end one of the most egregious abuses in the equine show world, the painful practice of ‘soring’ Tennessee Walking Horses.• Titus was a cosponsor of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, that took effect in July of this year, signed into law to ban the use of race day doping in American horse racing. The measure created a uniform national standard for drug testing and track safety overseen by the private non-profit Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority.• Titus is a cosponsor of the Save America’s Forgotten Equines (SAFE) Act that would permanently end the slaughter of equines on U.S. soil, and the transport of equines over state and federal lines for that purpose.• Titus cosponsored the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act that also may be poised to be enacted by the end of 2022.Animal Wellness Action is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.

