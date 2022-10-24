WSFS Reports 3Q 2022 EPS of $1.16, ROA of 1.44%; Reflects Expanded NIM of 3.99%, Diversified Loan Growth, and Fee Revenue at 26.1% of Total Net Revenue

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.



Selected quarterly financial results and metrics are as follows:



(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 3Q 2021 Net interest income $ 176.8 $ 153.6 $ 104.5 Fee revenue 62.7 72.0 42.6 Total net revenue 239.5 225.6 147.1 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 7.5 8.3 (21.3 ) Noninterest expense 132.9 134.0 96.4 Net income attributable to WSFS 73.4 60.7 54.4 Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) 106.6 91.6 50.7 Earnings per share (EPS) (diluted) 1.16 0.94 1.14 Return on average assets (ROA) (a) 1.44 % 1.17 % 1.43 % Return on average equity (ROE) (a) 12.4 10.1 11.3 Efficiency ratio 55.4 59.3 65.5

GAAP results for the quarterly periods shown below included the following items that are excluded from core results. For 3Q 2022, the corporate development and restructuring expense primarily relates to our combination with Bryn Mawr Trust and the valuation adjustment of $2.3 million is related to our derivative liability established from the sale of 360,000 Visa Class B shares in 2Q 2020.



3Q 2022 2Q 2022 3Q 2021 (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Total

(pre-tax) Per share

(after-tax) Total

(pre-tax) Per share

(after-tax) Total

(pre-tax) Per share

(after-tax) Unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments, net $ — $ — $ 6.0 $ 0.07 $ (0.1 ) $ — Realized loss on sale of equity investment, net — — — — (0.7 ) 0.01 Visa derivative valuation adjustment(2) 2.3 0.03 — — — — Corporate development and restructuring expense 2.6 0.03 10.3 0.15 2.0 0.04

(1) As used in this press release, PPNR is a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the impacts of (i) income tax provision and (ii) provision for (recovery of) credit losses. For a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.

(2) The Visa derivative valuation adjustment represents an expense to increase the liability and is included in Other income on the Summary Statements of Income.

CEO Commentary



Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President and CEO, said, “Our performance in the third quarter reflects the continued organization-wide focus on optimizing recent strategic investments. We remain well-positioned to execute on our 2022-2024 Strategic Plan.

“Solid loan growth and expanded net interest margin combined with disciplined expense management led to a substantial increase in core PPNR and positive operating leverage. Asset quality metrics remain favorable as our Customers continue to navigate through the current uncertain economic environment.

“We were pleased to be assigned a first time rating by Moody's Investor Service with an investment grade of Baa2 with a Positive Outlook, recognizing the strength of the franchise and supporting new fee opportunities for our wealth and trust businesses.

“We were also honored to be named a Top Workplace in Delaware for the 16th year in a row by The News Journal and a Top Workplace in Philadelphia by The Inquirer for the 8th consecutive year during the quarter. These recognitions are a tribute to our over 2,100 dedicated Associates serving our Customers and Communities every day.”

Highlights for 3Q 2022:

Core ROA (3) was 1.52% in 3Q 2022 compared to 1.48% for 3Q 2021.

was 1.52% in 3Q 2022 compared to 1.48% for 3Q 2021. Core EPS (3) was $1.23 in 3Q 2022 compared to $1.19 for 3Q 2021.

was $1.23 in 3Q 2022 compared to $1.19 for 3Q 2021. Loan growth during the quarter of 8% (annualized) driven by our consumer partnerships, construction portfolio, and commercial small business leases.

Total net credit costs were $8.5 million during the quarter. Results reflected a $4.2 million increase in the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”), due to loan growth and the impact from the economic forecast, partially offset by declines in problem assets. The ACL coverage ratio was 1.14% at September 30, 2022 compared to 1.13% at June 30, 2022.

Core fee revenue (noninterest income) (3) as a percentage of core net revenue (3) was 26.8%, continuing to reflect the strength and diversification of our fee-based businesses.

as a percentage of core net revenue was 26.8%, continuing to reflect the strength and diversification of our fee-based businesses. Core efficiency (3) ratio was 53.8% in 3Q 2022, compared to 56.2% in 2Q 2022 and 63.7% in 3Q 2021.

ratio was 53.8% in 3Q 2022, compared to 56.2% in 2Q 2022 and 63.7% in 3Q 2021. Net corporate development and restructuring expenses of $2.6 million related to our acquisition of BMT. The merger-to-date and 3Q 2022 amounts remain on track with original expectations.

Valuation adjustment of $2.3 million related to our derivative liability established from the sale of 360,000 Visa Class B shares in 2Q 2020.

WSFS repurchased 1,664,550 shares of common stock at an average price of $48.66, totaling an aggregate of $81.0 million. The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend to $0.15 per share.

(3) As used in this press release, core ROA, core EPS, core fee revenue (noninterest income), core net revenue, core fee revenue and core efficiency ratio as a percentage of core net revenue are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain pre-tax adjustments and the tax impact of such adjustments. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.

Third Quarter 2022 Discussion of Financial Results



Balance Sheet

The following table summarizes loan and lease balances and composition at September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021:



Loans and Leases (Dollars in millions) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Commercial & industrial (C&I)(4) $ 4,445 38 % $ 4,444 39 % $ 3,261 41 % Commercial mortgage 3,280 28 3,322 29 1,988 25 Construction 1,028 9 934 8 763 10 Commercial small business leases 535 5 513 5 317 3 Total commercial loans 9,288 80 9,213 81 6,329 79 Residential mortgage 802 7 808 7 654 8 Consumer 1,677 14 1,522 13 1,118 14 ACL (146 ) (1 ) (142 ) (1 ) (105 ) (1 ) Net loans and leases $ 11,621 100 % $ 11,401 100 % $ 7,996 100 %

(4) C&I loans include PPP loans of $66.7 million as of 3Q 2021.

At September 30, 2022, WSFS’ net loan and lease portfolio increased $219.4 million, or 8% (annualized), when compared with June 30, 2022. Excluding the run-off of our acquired residential mortgage portfolio, net loans and leases increased $242.1 million, or 9% (annualized), primarily due to increases of $154.5 million in the consumer portfolio driven by our partnerships with Spring EQ and Upstart and $93.9 million in the construction portfolio from new and existing fundings.

Net loans and leases at September 30, 2022 increased $3.6 billion when compared with September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by the $3.5 billion of net loans and leases acquired in the combination with Bryn Mawr Trust.

The following table summarizes customer deposit balances and composition at September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021:

Customer Deposits (Dollars in millions) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Noninterest demand $ 6,171 37 % $ 6,552 38 % $ 4,134 33 % Interest-bearing demand 3,462 21 3,396 20 2,845 22 Savings 2,266 14 2,313 13 1,942 15 Money market 3,740 22 3,882 23 2,772 22 Total core deposits 15,639 94 16,143 94 11,693 92 Customer time deposits 1,063 6 1,104 6 1,035 8 Total customer deposits $ 16,702 100 % $ 17,247 100 % $ 12,728 100 %

At September 30, 2022 total customer deposits decreased $544.6 million, or 3% (13% annualized), when compared with June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $220.5 million decline in transactional trust deposits and $324.1 million due to a reduction in customer balances spread across most business lines.

Customer deposits increased by $4.0 billion from September 30, 2021 primarily driven by the $4.1 billion of deposits acquired in the combination with Bryn Mawr Trust and strong customer relationships across lending and fee based business lines.

Core deposits were a strong 94% of total customer deposits, and no- and low-cost checking accounts represented a robust 58% of total customer deposits, at September 30, 2022. These core deposits predominantly represent longer-term, less price-sensitive customer relationships. More than half of our core deposits, or 55%, are from our Commercial, Small Business and Wealth Management customer relationships. The ratio of net loans and leases to customer deposits was 70% at September 30, 2022, reflecting continued capacity to fund future loan growth.

Net Interest Income

Three Months Ending (Dollars in millions) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net interest income before purchase accretion $ 172.7 $ 148.4 $ 95.6 Purchase accounting accretion 4.1 5.2 6.3 Net interest income before PPP 176.8 153.6 101.9 PPP — — 2.6 Net interest income $ 176.8 $ 153.6 $ 104.5 Net interest margin before purchase accretion 3.90 % 3.29 % 2.82 % Purchase accounting accretion 0.09 0.11 0.18 Net interest margin before PPP 3.99 3.40 3.00 PPP — — 0.05 Net interest margin 3.99 % 3.40 % 3.05 %

Net interest income increased $23.2 million, or 15% (not annualized), compared to 2Q 2022, primarily due to $21.1 million from the rising interest rate environment, $3.2 million from loan growth and balance sheet mix, partially offset by $1.1 million from lower purchase accounting accretion. Net interest income increased $72.3 million, or 69%, compared to 3Q 2021, primarily due to a $74.6 million increase from the balance sheet size and mix due to the combination with Bryn Mawr Trust and the rising interest rate environment, offset by $2.6 million from the impact of PPP loans and a $2.2 million decrease in purchase accounting accretion.

Net interest margin increased 59bps from 2Q 2022 attributable to 47bps due to impact from the rising interest rate environment, 14bps from balance sheet mix and loan growth, offset by a decrease of 2bps from lower purchase accounting accretion. Net interest margin increased 94bps from 3Q 2021, due to a favorable increase of 70 bps from the rising interest rate environment and 38bps from the balance sheet size and mix, offset by reductions of 9bps from lower purchase accounting accretion and 5bps from PPP loans.

Credit Quality

The following table summarizes credit quality metrics as of and for the period ended September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.

(Dollars in millions) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Problem assets $ 472.9 $ 567.5 $ 532.0 Nonperforming assets 37.3 33.9 51.8 Delinquencies 69.3 59.5 45.4 Net charge-offs 3.2 2.6 6.2 Total net credit costs (recoveries) (r) 8.5 8.0 (21.1 ) Problem assets to total Tier 1 capital plus ACL 23.17 % 26.24 % 33.18 % Classified assets to total Tier 1 capital plus ACL 15.14 16.65 20.58 Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 0.16 0.34 Ratio of nonperforming assets (excluding accruing TDRs) to total assets 0.10 0.10 0.24 Delinquencies to gross loans 0.59 0.52 0.57 Ratio of quarterly net charge-offs to average gross loans 0.11 0.09 0.31 Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases (q) 1.14 1.13 1.29 Ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonaccruing loans 755 676 303

See “Notes”

Overall credit metric ratios remained positive and stable during the quarter and continued to reflect the strength of the originated and acquired portfolios. Total problem assets(5) decreased to $472.9 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $567.5 million at June 30, 2022, primarily from upgrades in commercial mortgage loans and our hotel sector. Total problem assets to total Tier 1 capital plus ACL was 23.17% at September 30, 2022, compared to 26.24% at June 30, 2022.

Delinquencies to gross loans increased to 0.59% at September 30, 2022 compared to 0.52% at June 30, 2022, reflecting elevated delinquencies identified as administrative in nature that are expected to return to current status during the fourth quarter.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets increased to 0.19% at September 30, 2022 compared to 0.16% at June 30, 2022. The ratio of nonperforming assets (excluding accruing TDRs) to total assets at September 30, 2022 was 0.10%, which was flat as compared to June 30, 2022. Net charge-offs for 3Q 2022 were $3.2 million, or 0.11% (annualized) of average gross loans.

(5) Total problem assets includes all criticized, classified, and nonperforming loans as well as other real estate owned (OREO).

Total net credit costs were $8.5 million in the quarter as compared to $8.0 million in 2Q 2022. The increase in credit costs was primarily due to mix of new loan originations and the change in economic impact and problem assets, as previously described. The ACL of $146.2 million as of September 30, 2022 increased $4.2 million from June 30, 2022, primarily due to loan growth and the change in economic forecasts, partially offset by upgrades to criticized and classified loans.

Core Fee Revenue

Core fee revenue (noninterest income) of $64.9 million decreased $1.1 million, or 2% (not annualized), compared to 2Q 2022, primarily driven by decreases of $2.9 million in Wealth Management revenue, $2.6 million from capital markets income, and $0.8 million in mortgage banking fees, partially offset by an increase of $3.4 million in Cash Connect® bailment and smart safe revenue and $2.0 million of other banking fees.

Core fee revenue increased $21.5 million, or 49%, compared to 3Q 2021, primarily driven by a $14.2 million increase in Wealth Management revenue, of which $12.3 million was attributable to the combination with Bryn Mawr Trust. In addition, the year-over-year increase included $6.5 million of other banking fees, including fees associated with our consumer lending partnerships, gain on sale of SBA loans and traditional bank service fees, $4.2 million in Cash Connect®, and $0.8 million in capital markets income. Partially offsetting the increase was a $4.2 million decline in mortgage banking fees primarily resulting from the decline in refinancing originations compared to the historically higher levels in 3Q 2021.

For 3Q 2022, core fee revenue was 26.8% of core net revenue compared to 30.0% in 2Q 2022 and 29.3% in 3Q 2021, as fees continue to be well diversified among various sources, including traditional and other banking fees, mortgage banking, capital markets, Wealth Management, and Cash Connect®.

Core Noninterest Expense(6)

Core noninterest expense of $130.3 million for 3Q 2022 increased $6.6 million compared to 2Q 2022 primarily from increases of $4.1 million in salaries and benefits, including $2.6 million from higher performance-based incentive awards and $1.6 million from other one-time personnel costs, $1.5 million from higher variable operating costs from Cash Connect®, and $1.2 million in loan workout and other credit costs primarily from the release of credit-related expenses from Wealth Management that occurred in 2Q 2022.

When compared to 3Q 2021, core noninterest expense increased $35.9 million compared to $94.4 million in 3Q 2021, primarily due to higher costs from the acquisition of Bryn Mawr Trust. These higher costs support the overall franchise growth of the combined company, including $19.0 million in salaries and benefits, $8.7 million of higher variable operating costs, including $2.1 million from Cash Connect®. In addition, there was $1.7 million of higher costs from certain one-time items. Our core efficiency ratio was 53.8% in 3Q 2022, compared to 56.2% in 2Q 2022 and 63.7% in 3Q 2021 primarily due to the impact of higher net interest income.

Income Taxes

We recorded a $25.8 million income tax provision in 3Q 2022, compared to a $22.4 million income tax provision in 2Q 2022 and $17.5 million in 3Q 2021. The effective tax rate was 26.0% in 3Q 2022, compared to 26.9% in 2Q 2022 and 24.3% in 3Q 2021.

The decrease in the effective tax rate for 3Q 2022 compared to 2Q 2022 was the result of discrete tax expense related to nondeductible goodwill written off during the sale of the BMT Insurance Advisors business in 2Q 2022. The increase in effective tax rate for 3Q 2022 compared to 3Q 2021 was primarily due to the acquisition of Bryn Mawr Trust, including higher state taxes and other nondeductible costs.

(6) As used in this press release, core noninterest expense is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure excludes corporate development and restructuring expense. For a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.

Capital Management

Capital levels remain strong and are all substantially in excess of the “well-capitalized” regulatory benchmarks at September 30, 2022 with WSFS Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.76%, Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio and Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.38%, and Total Risk-based capital ratio of 13.34%.

At September 30, 2022, WSFS’ total stockholders’ equity decreased $211.8 million, or 9% (not annualized), during 3Q 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) of $196.6 million from market-value decreases on investment securities resulting from the current rising interest rate environment. Additionally, quarterly earnings of $73.4 million were offset by capital returns to stockholders of $81.0 million from share repurchases described above and $9.5 million from quarterly dividends.

WSFS’ tangible common equity(7) decreased $208.3 million, or 16% (not annualized) compared to June 30, 2022. WSFS’ common equity to assets ratio was 10.53% at September 30, 2022, and our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio(7) decreased by 90bps during the quarter to 5.73% primarily due to the reasons described above.

At September 30, 2022, book value per share was $33.96, a decrease of $2.45, or 7% (not annualized), from June 30, 2022, and tangible common book value per share(7) was $17.55, a decrease of $2.82, or 14% (not annualized), from June 30, 2022 primarily due to the reasons described above.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock. This dividend will be paid on November 18, 2022 to stockholders of record as of November 4, 2022.

During 3Q 2022, WSFS repurchased 1,664,550 shares of common stock for an aggregate of $81.0 million. As of September 30, 2022, WSFS has 6,950,751 shares, or approximately 11% of outstanding shares, remaining to repurchase under its current authorizations.

(7) As used in this press release, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible common book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude goodwill and intangible assets and the related tax-effected amortization. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.

Selected Business Segments (included in previous results):

Wealth Management

The Wealth Management segment provides a broad array of planning and advisory services, investment management, trust services, credit and deposit products to individual, corporate, and institutional clients through multiple integrated businesses.

Selected quarterly financial results and metrics are as follows:

(Dollars in millions) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net interest income $ 15.1 $ 10.6 $ 4.5 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses — 0.3 (1.4 ) Fee revenue

29.9 32.8 15.7 Noninterest expense (8) 24.2

22.8

11.4

Pre-tax income

20.9 20.2 10.1 Trust revenue (9) 16.1 16.0 8.6 Wealth advisory revenue 12.6 14.5 4.1 Financial Metrics AUM/AUA (10) $ 61,393 $ 60,330 $ 27,581

Wealth Management reported pre-tax income of $20.9 million in 3Q 2022 compared to $20.2 million in 2Q 2022, and $10.1 million in 3Q 2021. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily attributable to net interest income growth from the higher interest rate environment, offset by reduced fee income on AUM in the Wealth advisory business. The year-over-year increase was mainly from the combination of Bryn Mawr Trust.

Fee revenue was $29.9 million in 3Q 2022, a decrease of $2.9 million or 9% (not annualized), compared to 2Q 2022, and an increase of $14.2 million, or 90%, compared to 3Q 2021. The decline in fee revenue from the prior quarter was due to a $1.3 million decline resulting from the sale of the insurance business (offset by a reduction in expenses), a $1.2 million decline in fee revenue derived from our AUM based advisory business and a $0.8 million seasonal decline in other advisory business services. The trust revenue was slightly higher when compared to 2Q 2022, demonstrating the diversified nature of Wealth Management's other fee revenue sources.

Total noninterest expense(8) was $24.2 million in 3Q 2022, compared to $22.8 million in 2Q 2022 and $11.4 million in 3Q 2021. Excluding certain one-time expenses of $2.7 million, the quarter-over-quarter decline was $1.3 million.

Net AUM of $7.2 billion at the end of 3Q 2022 decreased $0.3 billion compared to 2Q 2022, and increased $4.8 billion compared to 3Q 2021. The quarter-over-quarter decline was primarily impacted by the decline in equity and fixed income markets.

(8) Includes intercompany allocation of expense and excludes provision for credit losses.

(9) Includes institutional and direct trust revenue.

(10) Represents Assets Under Management and Assets Under Administration.

Cash Connect®

Cash Connect® is a premier provider of ATM vault cash, smart safe and cash logistics services in the United States. Cash Connect® services non-bank ATMs and retail safes nationwide and also supports ATMs for WSFS Bank Customers with one of the largest branded ATM networks in our market.

Selected quarterly financial results and metrics are as follows:

(Dollars in millions) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net revenue (11)

$ 12.8

$ 11.6

$ 11.5

Noninterest expense (12) 10.8

9.3

8.7

Pre-tax income

2.0

2.3

2.8

Financial Metrics Cash managed $ 1,706 $ 1,978 $ 1,735 Number of serviced non-bank ATMs and retail safes 34,285 34,234 33,983 Number of WSFS owned and branded ATMs 611 617 610 ROA 0.99 % 1.26 % 1.75 %

Cash Connect® reported pre-tax income of $2.0 million for 3Q 2022, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 14% (not annualized), compared to 2Q 2022 and a decrease of $0.8 million compared to 3Q 2021, driven by increased operating costs associated with the rising interest rate environment. ROA of 0.99% in 3Q 2022 decreased 27bps from 2Q 2022 and decreased 76bps from 3Q 2021 driven by a shift in funding composition mix and lower net income.

Net revenue(11) of $12.8 million in 3Q 2022 was up $1.2 million from 2Q 2022 and up $1.3 million from 3Q 2021 driven by the rising interest rate environment (offset by higher external funding expense).

Noninterest expense(12) was $10.8 million in 3Q 2022, an increase of $1.5 million higher compared to 2Q 2022 and $2.1 million higher compared to 3Q 2021 driven by higher external funding and operating expense.

At the end of 3Q 2022, Cash Connect® had approximately $1.7 billion in cash managed with year-over-year growth in remote cash capture and reconciliation units (21% and 10%, respectively). Cash Connect® continues to focus on investment in its growing product lines and expand these services across the country, alongside a wide network and strong pipeline of channel partners, retailers, and top-tier financial institutions.

(11) Includes intercompany allocation of income and net interest income.

(12) Includes intercompany allocation of expense.

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review 3Q 2022 results at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Interested parties may register in advance for the call on our Investor Relations website (www.investors.wsfsbank.com). A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on October 25, 2022 until November 5, 2022 and can be accessed through our Investor Relations website.

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 152,887 $ 129,342 $ 93,460 $ 401,110 $ 300,957 Interest on mortgage-backed securities 28,338 27,377 13,947 78,828 37,157 Interest and dividends on investment securities 1,981 1,340 1,353 4,642 4,185 Other interest income 3,359 1,961 691 6,142 1,335 186,565 160,020 109,451 490,722 343,634 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 6,643 3,766 3,550 13,537 11,824 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 42 — — 42 5 Interest on senior debt 2,061 1,949 1,089 5,939 5,408 Interest on trust preferred borrowings 951 682 316 2,146 957 Interest on other borrowings 37 8 5 54 15 9,734 6,405 4,960 21,718 18,209 Net interest income 176,831 153,615 104,491 469,004 325,425 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 7,454 8,268 (21,310 ) 34,693 (109,033 ) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 169,377 145,347 125,801 434,311 434,458 Noninterest income: Credit/debit card and ATM income 10,993 8,772 7,651 27,446 22,023 Investment management and fiduciary revenue 29,504 31,192 15,370 90,877 44,983 Deposit service charges 6,262 6,071 5,742 18,158 16,521 Mortgage banking activities, net 1,420 2,211 5,637 6,529 18,690 Loan and lease fee income 1,425 1,698 1,216 4,457 6,431 Securities gains, net — — 2 — 331 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity investment, net — 5,991 (120 ) 5,988 5,141 Realized (loss) gain on sale of equity investment, net — — (706 ) — (706 ) Bank-owned life insurance income 195 374 351 674 1,251 Other income 12,852 15,720 7,470 41,125 24,788 62,651 72,029 42,613 195,254 139,453 Noninterest expense: Salaries, benefits and other compensation 72,294 68,189 53,344 211,413 158,890 Occupancy expense 9,699 9,902 8,150 30,393 24,693 Equipment expense 9,913 10,388 6,807 30,674 21,536 Data processing and operations expense 5,362 5,288 3,467 16,009 10,296 Professional fees 3,561 5,273 4,244 12,285 11,501 Marketing expense 2,082 1,637 1,480 4,985 3,758 FDIC expenses 1,540 1,468 1,061 4,399 3,186 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — — 1,087 Loan workout and other credit costs 1,001 (226 ) 196 1,103 764 Corporate development expense 1,248 6,393 2,049 41,679 6,687 Restructuring expense 1,344 3,934 — 22,792 (409 ) Other operating expenses 24,873 21,803 15,648 65,691 46,108 132,917 134,049 96,446 441,423 288,097 Income before taxes 99,111 83,327 71,968 188,142 285,814 Income tax provision 25,767 22,425 17,516 49,929 70,610 Net income 73,344 60,902 54,452 138,213 215,204 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (38 ) 162 46 287 49 Net income attributable to WSFS $ 73,382 $ 60,740 $ 54,406 $ 137,926 $ 215,155 Diluted earnings per share of common stock: $ 1.16 $ 0.94 $ 1.14 $ 2.15 $ 4.51 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding for fully diluted EPS 63,227,983 64,283,288 47,670,645 64,282,992 47,676,515

See “Notes”



WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) - continued

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (a) 1.44 % 1.17 % 1.43 % 0.89 % 1.95 % Return on average equity (a) 12.40 10.13 11.31 7.41 15.74 Return on average tangible common equity (a)(o) 22.78 18.61 16.49 13.27 23.22 Net interest margin (a)(b) 3.99 3.40 3.05 3.46 3.28 Efficiency ratio (c) 55.37 59.29 65.46 66.33 61.87 Noninterest income as a percentage of total net revenue (b) 26.10 31.86 28.92 29.34 29.95

See “Notes”



WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 443,104 $ 1,036,554 $ 1,538,178 Cash in non-owned ATMs 582,784 633,710 472,863 Investment securities, available-for-sale 4,153,615 4,496,087 4,242,981 Investment securities, held-to-maturity 1,121,895 1,064,182 92,169 Other investments 54,742 37,527 22,087 Net loans and leases (e)(f)(l) 11,620,866 11,401,486 7,995,859 Bank owned life insurance 101,061 100,515 33,788 Goodwill and intangibles 1,016,413 1,019,857 549,352 Other assets 890,907 760,298 428,819 Total assets $ 19,985,387 $ 20,550,216 $ 15,376,096 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 6,170,776 $ 6,551,542 $ 4,133,945 Interest-bearing deposits 10,531,250 10,695,127 8,594,226 Total customer deposits 16,702,026 17,246,669 12,728,171 Brokered deposits 23,182 22,938 39,390 Total deposits 16,725,208 17,269,607 12,767,561 Other borrowings 374,367 369,783 235,868 Other liabilities 784,981 597,950 465,969 Total liabilities 17,884,556 18,237,340 13,469,398 Stockholders’ equity of WSFS 2,103,593 2,315,360 1,908,895 Noncontrolling interest (2,762 ) (2,484 ) (2,197 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,100,831 2,312,876 1,906,698 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,985,387 $ 20,550,216 $ 15,376,096 Capital Ratios: Equity to asset ratio 10.53 % 11.27 % 12.41 % Tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio (o) 5.73 6.63 9.17 Common equity Tier 1 capital (required: 4.5%; well capitalized: 6.5%) (g) 12.38 13.60 14.59 Tier 1 leverage (required: 4.00%; well-capitalized: 5.00%) (g) 9.76 10.02 10.27 Tier 1 risk-based capital (required: 6.00%; well-capitalized: 8.00%) (g) 12.38 13.60 14.59 Total risk-based capital (required: 8.00%; well-capitalized: 10.00%) (g) 13.34 14.57 15.50 Asset Quality Indicators: Nonperforming assets: Nonaccruing loans $ 19,369 $ 21,011 $ 34,599 Troubled debt restructuring (accruing) 17,108 12,484 15,036 Assets acquired through foreclosure 840 358 2,195 Total nonperforming assets $ 37,317 $ 33,853 $ 51,830 Past due loans (h) $ 24,754 $ 11,894 $ 8,149 Allowance for credit losses 146,205 141,976 104,875 Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.16 % 0.34 % Ratio of nonperforming assets (excluding accruing TDRs) to total assets 0.10 0.10 0.24 Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases (q) 1.14 1.13 1.29 Ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonaccruing loans 755 676 303 Ratio of quarterly net charge-offs to average gross loans (a)(e)(i)(n) 0.11 0.09 0.31 Ratio of year-to-date net charge-offs to average gross loans (a)(e)(i)(n) 0.11 0.10 0.24

See “Notes”



WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield/

Rate

(a)(b) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield/

Rate

(a)(b) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield/

Rate

(a)(b) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans: (e) (j) Commercial loans and leases (p) $ 4,895,972 $ 67,060 5.45 % $ 4,831,874 $ 56,950 4.74 % $ 3,623,187 $ 43,335 4.75 % Commercial real estate loans (s) 4,262,599 53,096 4.94 4,238,090 43,448 4.11 2,788,963 28,454 4.05 Residential mortgage 769,151 8,379 4.36 787,909 8,774 4.45 601,998 9,245 6.14 Consumer loans 1,594,673 23,384 5.82 1,463,391 19,232 5.27 1,109,188 11,639 4.16 Loans held for sale 66,103 968 5.81 66,502 938 5.66 90,635 787 3.44 Total loans and leases 11,588,498 152,887 5.24 11,387,766 129,342 4.56 8,213,971 93,460 4.52 Mortgage-backed securities (d) 4,317,364 28,338 2.63 5,282,333 27,377 2.07 3,397,297 13,947 1.64 Investment securities (d) 1,286,918 1,981 0.72 295,845 1,340 2.13 319,226 1,353 1.89 Other interest-earning assets 460,124 3,359 2.90 1,206,849 1,961 0.65 1,697,840 691 0.16 Total interest-earning assets $ 17,652,904 $ 186,565 4.21 % $ 18,172,793 $ 160,020 3.54 % $ 13,628,334 $ 109,451 3.19 % Allowance for credit losses (143,943 ) (136,773 ) (125,830 ) Cash and due from banks 242,734 268,485 145,547 Cash in non-owned ATMs 603,780 566,174 481,755 Bank owned life insurance 100,863 100,356 33,349 Other noninterest-earning assets 1,779,411 1,766,854 974,417 Total assets $ 20,235,749 $ 20,737,889 $ 15,137,572 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 3,370,158 $ 2,179 0.26 % $ 3,348,511 $ 941 0.11 % $ 2,698,391 $ 573 0.08 % Savings 2,287,227 185 0.03 2,281,051 159 0.03 1,931,433 139 0.03 Money market 3,833,113 2,907 0.30 3,984,562 1,231 0.12 2,761,222 780 0.11 Customer time deposits 1,083,290 1,230 0.45 1,142,139 1,273 0.45 1,045,746 1,646 0.62 Total interest-bearing customer deposits 10,573,788 6,501 0.24 10,756,263 3,604 0.13 8,436,792 3,138 0.15 Brokered deposits 24,184 142 2.33 35,469 162 1.83 58,645 412 2.79 Total interest-bearing deposits 10,597,972 6,643 0.25 10,791,732 3,766 0.14 8,495,437 3,550 0.17 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,979 42 3.35 — — — — — — Trust preferred borrowings 90,361 951 4.18 90,312 682 3.03 67,011 316 1.87 Senior debt 248,332 2,061 3.32 248,448 1,949 3.14 147,730 1,089 2.95 Other borrowed funds 39,745 37 0.37 31,045 8 0.10 23,324 5 0.09 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 10,981,389 $ 9,734 0.35 % $ 11,161,537 $ 6,405 0.23 % $ 8,733,502 $ 4,960 0.23 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 6,319,755 6,631,062 4,177,984 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 589,817 543,587 320,421 Stockholders’ equity of WSFS 2,347,178 2,404,262 1,907,868 Noncontrolling interest (2,390 ) (2,559 ) (2,203 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 20,235,749 $ 20,737,889 $ 15,137,572 Excess of interest-earning assets over interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,671,515 $ 7,011,256 $ 4,894,832 Net interest and dividend income $ 176,831 $ 153,615 $ 104,491 Interest rate spread 3.86 % 3.31 % 2.96 % Net interest margin 3.99 % 3.40 % 3.05 %

See “Notes”



WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended Stock Information: September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Market price of common stock: High $51.76 $48.62 $52.48 $56.30 $55.18 Low 37.40 37.03 42.58 37.03 40.64 Close 46.46 40.09 51.31 46.46 51.31 Book value per share of common stock 33.96 36.41 40.15 Tangible common book value per share of common stock (o) 17.55 20.37 28.59 Number of shares of common stock outstanding (000s) 61,949 63,587 47,548 Other Financial Data: One-year repricing gap to total assets (k) 8.82% 11.31% 10.40% Weighted average duration of the MBS portfolio 6.0 years 6.0 years 4.6 years Unrealized (losses) gains on securities available for sale, net of taxes $(597,734) $(395,212) $(11,494) Number of Associates (FTEs) (m) 2,150 2,209 1,851 Number of offices (branches, LPO’s, operations centers, etc.) 119 121 112 Number of WSFS owned and branded ATMs 611 617 610



Notes:

(a) Annualized. (b) Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (c) Noninterest expense divided by (tax-equivalent) net interest income and noninterest income. (d) Includes securities held-to-maturity (at amortized cost) and securities available-for-sale (at fair value). (e) Net of unearned income. (f) Net of allowance for credit losses. (g) Represents capital ratios of Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB and subsidiaries. Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed. (h) Accruing loans which are contractually past due 90 days or more as to principal or interest. Balance includes student loans acquired from Beneficial, which are U.S. government guaranteed with little risk of credit loss. (i) Excludes loans held for sale. (j) Nonperforming loans are included in average balance computations. (k) The difference between projected amounts of interest-sensitive assets and interest-sensitive liabilities repricing within one year divided by total assets, based on a current interest rate scenario. (l) Includes loans held for sale and reverse mortgages. (m) Includes seasonal Associates, when applicable. (n) Excludes reverse mortgage loans. (o) The Company uses non-GAAP (United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial information in its analysis of the Company’s performance. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Company’s management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze the Company’s financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release. (p) Includes commercial & industrial loans, PPP loans and commercial small business leases. (q) Represents amortized cost basis for loans, leases and held-to-maturity securities. (r) Includes provision for (recovery of) credit losses, loan workout expenses, OREO expenses and other credit costs. (s) Includes commercial mortgage and commercial construction loans.



WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Non-GAAP Reconciliation (o): Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 176,831 $ 153,615 $ 104,491 $ 469,004 $ 325,425 Core net interest income (non-GAAP) 176,831 153,615 104,491 469,004 325,425 Noninterest income (GAAP) 62,651 72,029 42,613 195,254 139,453 Less: Securities gains — — 2 — 331 Less/(plus): Unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments, net — 5,991 (120 ) 5,988 5,141 Plus: Realized loss on sale of equity investment, net — — (706 ) — (706 ) Plus: Visa derivative valuation adjustment (2,285 ) — — (2,285 ) — Core fee revenue (non-GAAP) $ 64,936 $ 66,038 $ 43,437 $ 191,551 $ 134,687 Core net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 241,767 $ 219,653 $ 147,928 $ 660,555 $ 460,112 Core net revenue (non-GAAP)(tax-equivalent) $ 242,327 $ 220,095 $ 148,167 $ 661,771 $ 460,864 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 132,917 $ 134,049 $ 96,446 $ 441,423 $ 288,097 Less: Loss on debt extinguishment — — — — 1,087 Less: Corporate development expense 1,248 6,393 2,049 41,679 6,687 (Plus)/less: Restructuring expense 1,344 3,934 — 22,792 (409 ) Less: Contribution to WSFS CARES Foundation — — — — 1,000 Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 130,325 $ 123,722 $ 94,397 $ 376,952 $ 279,732 Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 53.8 % 56.2 % 63.7 % 57.0 % 60.7 % Core fee revenue as a percentage of total core net revenue (non-GAAP) (b) 26.8 % 30.0 % 29.3 % 28.9 % 29.2 % End of period September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Total assets (GAAP) $ 19,985,387 $ 20,550,216 $ 15,376,096 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,016,413 1,019,857 549,352 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 18,968,974 $ 19,530,359 $ 14,826,744 Total stockholders’ equity of WSFS (GAAP) $ 2,103,593 $ 2,315,360 $ 1,908,895 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,016,413 1,019,857 549,352 Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,087,180 $ 1,295,503 $ 1,359,543 Tangible common book value per share: Book value per share (GAAP) $ 33.96 $ 36.41 $ 40.15 Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) 17.55 20.37 28.59 Tangible common equity to tangible assets: Equity to asset ratio (GAAP) 10.53 % 11.27 % 12.41 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 5.73 6.63 9.17





Non-GAAP Reconciliation - continued (o): Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 GAAP net income attributable to WSFS $ 73,382 $ 60,740 $ 54,406 $ 137,926 $ 215,155 Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Securities gains, realized/unrealized gains (losses) on equity investments, Visa derivative valuation adjustment, loss on debt extinguishment, corporate development and restructuring expense, and contribution to WSFS CARES Foundation 4,877 4,336 2,873 60,768 3,599 (Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (750 ) 334 (619 ) (13,294 ) (99 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to WSFS $ 77,509 $ 65,410 $ 56,660 $ 185,400 $ 218,655 GAAP return on average assets (ROA) 1.44 % 1.17 % 1.43 % 0.89 % 1.95 % Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Securities gains, realized/unrealized gains (losses) on equity investments, Visa derivative valuation adjustment, loss on debt extinguishment, corporate development and restructuring expense, and contribution to WSFS CARES Foundation 0.10 0.08 0.08 0.39 0.03 (Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (0.02 ) 0.02 (0.03 ) (0.08 ) — Core ROA (non-GAAP) 1.52 % 1.27 % 1.48 % 1.20 % 1.98 % Earnings per share (diluted) (GAAP) $ 1.16 $ 0.94 $ 1.14 $ 2.15 $ 4.51 Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Securities gains, realized/unrealized gains (losses) on equity investments, Visa derivative valuation adjustment, loss on debt extinguishment, corporate development and restructuring expense, and contribution to WSFS CARES Foundation 0.08 0.07 0.06 0.95 0.08 (Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) (0.22 ) — Core earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.23 $ 1.02 $ 1.19 $ 2.88 $ 4.59 Calculation of return on average tangible common equity: GAAP net income attributable to WSFS $ 73,382 $ 60,740 $ 54,406 $ 137,926 $ 215,155 Plus: Tax effected amortization of intangible assets 2,906 2,940 2,006 8,827 6,006 Net tangible income (non-GAAP) $ 76,288 $ 63,680 $ 56,412 $ 146,753 $ 221,161 Average stockholders’ equity of WSFS $ 2,347,178 $ 2,404,262 $ 1,907,868 $ 2,489,860 $ 1,827,007 Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 1,018,592 1,032,131 550,923 1,011,306 553,624 Net average tangible common equity $ 1,328,586 $ 1,372,131 $ 1,356,945 $ 1,478,554 $ 1,273,383 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 22.78 % 18.61 % 16.49 % 13.27 % 23.22 %





Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Calculation of PPNR: Net income (GAAP) $ 73,344 $ 60,902 $ 54,452 $ 138,213 $ 215,204 Plus: Income tax provision 25,767 22,425 17,516 49,929 70,610 Plus/(less): Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 7,454 8,268 (21,310 ) 34,693 (109,033 ) PPNR (non-GAAP) $ 106,565 $ 91,595 $ 50,658 $ 222,835 $ 176,781 Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Securities gains, realized/unrealized gains (losses) on equity investments, Visa derivative valuation adjustment, loss on debt extinguishment, corporate development and restructuring expense, and contribution to WSFS CARES Foundation 4,877 4,336 2,873 60,768 3,599 Core PPNR (non-GAAP) $ 111,442 $ 95,931 $ 53,531 $ 283,603 $ 180,380



