Permian Resources Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MIDLAND, Texas, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Permian Resources Corporation (“Permian Resources” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PR) announced today that it will report third quarter 2022 financial and operating results after the market closes for trading on November 8, 2022. Management will host an earnings conference call on November 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central (10:00 a.m. Eastern). Interested parties are invited to participate on the call by dialing (833) 634-2524, or (412) 902-4178 for international calls, and referencing “Permian Resources” at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call or via the internet at www.permianres.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website or by phone at (877) 344-7529 (Access Code: 5341497) for a seven-day period following the call.

About Permian Resources

Headquartered in Midland, Texas, Permian Resources is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of high-return oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets and operations are located in the core of the Delaware Basin. For more information, please visit www.permianres.com.

Contact:
Hays Mabry
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
(832) 240-3265
ir@permianres.com


