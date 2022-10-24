Secretary Blinken’s Call with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The Secretary and Prime Minister Mitsotakis discussed efforts to support Ukraine’s security amid Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war, and the importance of promoting stability in the Eastern Mediterranean. The Secretary expressed appreciation for Greece’s efforts as a key NATO Ally and partner.