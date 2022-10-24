Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Italian Foreign Minister Tajani

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.  Secretary Blinken congratulated Foreign Minister Tajani on his appointment, and expressed his eagerness to work together to strengthen the Transatlantic partnership.  The ministers discussed the ongoing need to support Ukraine and respond to Russia’s brutal war of choice, defend human rights worldwide, and respond to economic and energy challenges.

