Luggage To Ship | Ship Luggage Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is the holiday season and time to travel. See the world, see the wonder. Play golf in the bay area, ski-in lake Tahoe, shop in France, and visit the Grand Museum in Egypt. Airline baggage fees are expensive and can be excessive. Whether you’re traveling with luggage of gifts for a long-awaited family reunion, heading to the beach to tee off on an oceanside golf course, skiing with the powder hounds on world-famous slopes, mountain biking remote wilderness trails, or you are an international student flying home from the University to the hometown, traveling with bags and extra gear is stressful and can be extremely costly.

The idea of traveling again is glamorous but dragging bags through busy airports, queuing for check-in and baggage drop-off, and searching baggage claim for misrouted bags takes away a touch of the glamour and adds a portion of stress to your vacation plans. It's easy to travel light with Luggage To Ship. Simply check-in online, board an airplane, and arrive at your vacation rental, with the peace of mind that your vacation wardrobe, sports gear, luggage, boxes, skis, and boots, all will be delivered to your doorstep or hotel.

Luggage To Ship is a simple, cost-effective solution to ship luggage, boxes, skis, and golf in advance of travel, so that takes the hassle out of uber to airports, with no long baggage wait line, and saves time and money at the airline check-in. Luggage To Ship has 24/7 customer service that you can chat with online or call 800-678-6167 for any questions. Similar to Expedia, LuggageToShip.com enables you to choose from various courier services at your needs of price and delivery timeline, at a discounted price. You can choose from over 10,000 of Carrier’s locations to drop off or we can schedule a pickup for you. The carrier will pick up your package(s) from your home, office, hotel, or school, so you can travel now without carrying your belongings, and enjoy the journey toward the dreamland.

About Luggage to Ship Inc.

Beyond Shipping, Moving, and Storage

LuggageToShip.com is an IoT shipping and storage service platform that is embracing changes, and transforming the shipping, traveling, and storage industries. Luggage To Ship’s door-to-door luggage and box delivery service allows you to travel or move to your destination hands-free. Ship luggage or boxes before the journey, and let your belongings waiting for you at your destination.

Luggage To Ship, an honoree of Inc 5000, is among one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Its leading and tech-enabled online platform provides shipping, moving, and storage of luggage, boxes, golf clubs, skis, and snowboards to domestic and international. By leveraging a global network of shipping partners, innovative technology, and unparalleled customer care, Luggage to Ship built an industry-leading set of online tools that allow clients to generate pricing, securely book online and track shipping, moving, and storage at real-time, and to instantly identify the most reliable, convenient, and cost-effective method for each individual booking.