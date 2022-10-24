Submit Release
OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”) (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $37.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $28.0 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter, and $23.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $90.3 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, as compared to $84.4 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):

  For the Three Months Ended,   For the Nine Months Ended,
Performance Ratios (Annualized):

 September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
2022     2022     2021     2022     2021  
Return on average assets 1.19 %   0.92 %   0.78 %   0.99 %   0.98 %
Return on average stockholders’ equity 9.68     7.31     6.05     7.87     7.49  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (a) 14.62     11.08     9.20     11.91     11.46  
Efficiency ratio 53.10     59.65     67.43     57.90     60.62  
Net interest margin 3.36     3.29     2.93     3.28     2.91  

(a) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measure, excludes the impact of intangible assets and goodwill from both assets and stockholders’ equity. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Core earnings1 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $35.0 million and $98.4 million, respectively, or $0.60 and $1.67 per diluted share, an increase from core earnings of $26.7 million and $82.7 million, or $0.45 and $1.38 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods. Non-core operations, net of tax, had a favorable impact of $2.6 million, and an adverse impact of $8.1 million, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. Non-core operations, net of tax, had an adverse impact of $3.6 million, and a favorable impact of $1.7 million, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

Core earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased $376,000 from $34.6 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter. Non-core operations, net of tax, had an adverse impact of $6.7 million for the prior linked quarter.

Core earnings PTPP for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $47.5 million and $134.2 million, respectively, or $0.81 and $2.28 per diluted share, respectively. Selected performance metrics are as follows:

  For the Three Months Ended,   For the Nine Months Ended,
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
Core Ratios1 (Annualized):   2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Return on average assets   1.11 %     1.13 %     0.90 %     1.08 %     0.95 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity   13.62       13.73       10.62       12.98       11.23  
Efficiency ratio   54.80       54.43       62.22       55.51       60.23  
Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.60     $ 0.59     $ 0.45     $ 1.67     $ 1.38  
Core PTPP diluted earnings per share   0.81       0.80       0.54       2.28       1.67  

Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:

  • Strengthening Net Interest Income and Margin: Net interest income increased by $5.2 million to $96.0 million, from $90.8 million in the prior linked quarter. Net interest margin increased to 3.36%, as compared to 3.29% in the prior linked quarter, largely driven by the impact of the rising rate environment on interest earning assets, and to a lesser extent an increase in loan balances, partly offset by an increased cost of funds and lower prepayment fees.
  • Loan and Deposit Growth: Loan growth for the quarter was $293.9 million, reflecting originations of $543.8 million. The committed loan pipeline increased to $439.5 million as of September 30, 2022. Deposits grew by $128.0 million for the quarter and $226.7 million year-to-date.
  • Interchange Fees: Effective July 1, 2022, the Bank became subject to the Durbin amendment, as contained in the Dodd-Frank Act, which imposes limitations on debit card interchange fees collected by banks with assets of $10 billion or more. As a result, bankcard services revenue was adversely impacted by $1.7 million. The Company is strategically positioned to absorb the decreased fee income and continue to grow earnings.
  • Partners Bancorp Acquisition: The Company continues to work towards regulatory approval for the Partners Bancorp (“Partners”) acquisition. The one-year anniversary of the agreement to acquire Partners is November 4, 2022. If the transaction is not completed by that date, either party may (but is not obligated to) terminate the agreement without penalty.

1 Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and credit loss provision (“PTPP or Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision”), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, core earnings exclude merger related expenses, net branch consolidation (benefit) expense, net loss (gain) on equity investments, and the income tax effect of these items, (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax “non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and credit loss provision (benefit). Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “Our Company delivered another quarter of strong financial performance driven by expansion of net interest income and margin, continued organic loan and deposit growth, and disciplined expense management.” Mr. Maher added, “In addition to financial performance, I’m proud of our team’s continuing efforts to support our community. On October 6th, approximately 750 employees participated in our inaugural CommunityFirst day, providing service to over 100 different non-profits in the five primary states that OceanFirst serves.”

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its 103rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on November 18, 2022 to common stockholders of record on November 7, 2022. The Board previously declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on November 15, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record on October 31, 2022.

Results of Operations
On April 1, 2022, the Company completed its acquisition of a majority interest in Trident Abstract Title Agency, LLC (“Trident”) and its results of operations are included in the consolidated results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, but are excluded from the results of operations for the period from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. Refer to “Supplemental Information on Trident” for the impact of Trident on the Company’s consolidated results.

Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased to $96.0 million and $271.0 million, respectively, as compared to $77.1 million and $224.8 million for the corresponding prior year periods, reflecting an increase in average interest-earning assets and net interest margin.

Net interest margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased to 3.36% and 3.28%, respectively, from 2.93% and 2.91% for the same prior year periods. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.08% and 0.18% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, net interest margin increased to 3.28% from 2.75%. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.13% and 0.17% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, net interest margin increased to 3.15% from 2.74%. Net interest margin for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were positively impacted by the redeployment of excess cash into loans and the impact of the rising rate environment on interest earning assets, partly offset by an increased cost of funds and the growth in interest-bearing liabilities balances.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $865.6 million and $739.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods, primarily due to loan and securities growth funded by the redeployment of excess cash. Average loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses, increased by $1.65 billion and $1.38 billion for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 0.69% from 0.44% for the corresponding prior year period, as a result of higher costs associated with Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances and time deposits issued in an elevated rate environment in 2022. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.36% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to 0.22% for the same prior year period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.49% from 0.52% for the corresponding prior year period, as a result of downward repricing of deposits that began in the prior year and continued through the current year, partly offset by the recent pace of the rising rate environment in the current quarter and increased funding costs on FHLB advances. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.24% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to 0.28% for the same prior year period.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased by $5.2 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter, reflecting an increase in net interest margin to 3.36%, as compared to 3.29% for the prior linked quarter. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.08% and 0.17% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, net interest margin increased to 3.28%, from 3.12%. The expansion in net interest margin was primarily attributable to the impact of the rising rate environment on interest earning assets and to a lesser extent loan growth, partly offset by increased costs of funds. Average interest-earning assets increased by $242.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the prior linked quarter, primarily due to loan growth. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 3.88% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, from 3.60% in the prior linked quarter. The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.69% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to 0.42% in the prior linked quarter, primarily due to the impact of brokered deposits issued in the prior linked quarter and increased rates on FHLB advances.

Credit Loss Expense (Benefit)
Credit loss expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $1.0 million and $4.1 million, respectively, as compared to a credit loss benefit of $3.2 million and $10.3 million for the corresponding prior year periods, and a credit loss expense of $1.3 million in the prior linked quarter. The credit loss expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 was influenced by loan growth, slowing prepayment rates, and increasingly uncertain macro-economic forecasts due to rising interest rates, inflation, and global economic headwinds, partly offset by positive trends in the Company’s criticized and classified assets.

Net loan recoveries were $252,000 and $386,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Net loan recoveries were $335,000 and $442,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Net loan charge-offs were $9,000 in the prior linked quarter. Refer to “Asset Quality” section for further discussion.

Non-interest Income
For the three months ended September 30, 2022, other income increased to $15.2 million, as compared to $9.9 million for the corresponding prior year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, other income decreased to $31.5 million, as compared to $42.5 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Other income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 was impacted by non-core operations of $3.4 million related to gains on equity investments and $7.5 million related to net losses on equity investments, respectively. The nine months ended September 30, 2022 included $11.3 million of net unrealized losses, mostly on preferred stock equity investments, primarily due to the impact of the rising interest rate environment. The preferred stock equity investments carry a weighted average yield of 5.1% and an amortized cost of $73.3 million at September 30, 2022. Other income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 was impacted by non-core operations of $466,000 related to net losses on equity investments and $8.4 million related to net gains on equity investments, respectively.

Excluding non-core operations noted above, other income increased by $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the corresponding prior year period. This increase was primarily due to the acquisition of a majority interest in Trident, which added $3.3 million of title-related fees and service charges. This increase was partly offset by a decrease in income from bankcard services of $1.9 million, primarily as a result of the Durbin amendment, which became effective for the Company on July 1, 2022.

Excluding non-core operations noted above, other income increased by $4.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the corresponding prior year period. The increase was primarily due to the impact of Trident, which added $7.8 million of title-related fees and services charges, and an increase in commercial loan swap income of $3.8 million. These increases were partly offset by decreases in net gain on sale of loans of $2.8 million, income from bankcard services of $2.3 million primarily as a result of the Durbin amendment, fees and service charges of $849,000, and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan origination referral fees of $800,000.

Excluding non-core operations of $8.1 million related to net losses on equity investments in the prior linked quarter, other income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 decreased by $3.8 million, primarily due to decreases in income from bankcard services of $1.8 million primarily as a result of the Durbin amendment, fees and service charges of $1.3 million due to seasonality and market conditions impacting Trident’s performance, and commercial loan swap income of $823,000.

Non-interest Expense
Operating expenses increased to $59.0 million and $175.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to $58.7 million and $162.0 million for the same prior year periods. Operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were favorably impacted by $48,000 and adversely impacted by $3.1 million of non-core operations, respectively. Operating expenses were adversely impacted by non-core operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 of $4.2 million and $6.1 million, respectively.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $4.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the corresponding prior year period. This increase was partly due to the acquisition of a majority interest in Trident, which added $2.8 million of expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and increases, excluding Trident, in compensation and benefits expense of $1.8 million primarily related to increased employee medical benefit claims, and data processing expense of $1.2 million, as a result of the migration to a new core banking system. These increases were partly offset by a decrease in professional fees of $615,000.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $16.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the corresponding prior year period. This increase was partly due to the impact of Trident, which added $6.0 million of expenses and increases, excluding Trident, in compensation and benefits expense of $5.3 million partly relating to the commercial banking strategy and commercial banking hires in expansion markets of Boston and Baltimore, data processing expense of $4.6 million as a result of the migration to a new core banking system, and federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments of $1.0 million as a result of a higher assessment base and multiplier. These increases were partly offset by a decrease in amortization of core deposit intangible by $551,000.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased $1.1 million as compared to the prior linked quarter, primarily due to increases in compensation and benefits of $971,000, primarily related to increased employee medical benefit claims, and occupancy expense of $530,000.

Income Tax Expense
The provision for income taxes was $12.3 million and $29.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to $7.4 million and $28.1 million for the same prior year periods, and $8.9 million for the prior linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 24.1% and 23.7% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to 23.3% and 24.3% for the same prior year periods, respectively, and 23.3% for the prior linked quarter.

Financial Condition
Total assets increased by $943.8 million to $12.68 billion at September 30, 2022, from $11.74 billion at December 31, 2021. Total loans increased by $1.10 billion to $9.72 billion at September 30, 2022, from $8.62 billion at December 31, 2021, due to strong loan originations. Total debt securities decreased by $209.4 million at September 30, 2022, as compared to December 31, 2021, primarily due to principal repayments and maturities, and to a lesser extent, an increase in unrealized losses driven by the rising rate environment. Other assets increased by $81.1 million to $228.1 million at September 30, 2022 from $147.0 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in market values associated with customer interest rate swap programs.

Total liabilities increased by $920.2 million to $11.14 billion at September 30, 2022, from $10.22 billion at December 31, 2021. Deposits increased by $226.7 million to $9.96 billion at September 30, 2022, from $9.73 billion at December 31, 2021. Total deposits, excluding time deposits, decreased by $402.7 million to $8.56 billion at September 30, 2022, from $8.96 billion at December 31, 2021, due to the net runoff of interest-bearing checking balances. Time deposits increased to $1.40 billion at September 30, 2022, from $775.0 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in brokered time deposits. The loans-to-deposit ratio at September 30, 2022 was 97.6%, as compared to 88.6% at December 31, 2021.

FHLB advances increased to $514.2 million at September 30, 2022 from $0 at December 31, 2021 to fund liquidity needs. Other borrowings decreased by $34.2 million to $194.9 million at September 30, 2022, from $229.1 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to the extinguishment of $35.0 million of subordinated debt in March 2022. Other liabilities increased by $230.9 million to $352.9 million at September 30, 2022, from $122.0 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in the market values associated with customer interest rate swap programs and related collateral received from counterparties.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $1.54 billion at September 30, 2022, as compared to $1.52 billion at December 31, 2021. Accumulated other comprehensive loss increased by $35.7 million to $38.5 million at September 30, 2022 from $2.8 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to unrealized losses on debt securities available-for-sale which were adversely impacted by the rising interest rate environment. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 373,223 shares totaling $7.4 million under its stock repurchase program at a weighted average cost of $19.82. There were 2,934,438 shares available for repurchase at September 30, 2022 under the existing repurchase program. Stockholders’ equity per common share increased to $26.04 at September 30, 2022, as compared to $25.63 at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity per common share2 increased to $16.30 at September 30, 2022, as compared to $15.93 at December 31, 2021.

2 Tangible common equity per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from stockholders’ equity. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Asset Quality
The Company’s non-performing loans decreased to $21.5 million at September 30, 2022, as compared to $25.5 million at December 31, 2021. The Company’s non-performing loans, excluding $3.0 million and $6.5 million of non-performing purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans from prior bank acquisitions at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, decreased to $18.5 million at September 30, 2022, as compared to $18.9 million at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 248.96% at September 30, 2022, as compared to 191.61% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans, excluding PCD loans, was 290.01% at September 30, 2022, as compared to 257.81% at December 31, 2021. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans improved to $11.8 million at September 30, 2022, from $14.5 million at December 31, 2021. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing and PCD loans, improved to $10.4 million at September 30, 2022, from $13.5 million at December 31, 2021.

The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.55% of total loans at September 30, 2022, as compared to 0.57% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan credit losses plus the unamortized credit and PCD marks amounted to $67.1 million, or 0.69% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, as compared to $67.8 million, or 0.79% of total loans at December 31, 2021.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and credit loss provision, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets and goodwill, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. In addition, a non-GAAP table has been presented excluding the results associated with the acquisition of a majority interest in Trident for better comparison period over period. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Conference Call
As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is (844) 200-6205, using the access code 225620. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial (866) 813-9403, access code 477430, from one hour after the end of the call until January 26, 2023. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at www.oceanfirst.com in the Investor Relations section.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $12.7 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan markets of Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, and Boston. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com

Forward-Looking Statements
        
In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: management plans relating to the proposed transaction with Partners Bancorp (the “Transaction”); the ability to complete the Transaction; the ability to obtain any regulatory, stockholder or other approvals, authorizations or consents; the expected timing of the completion of the Transaction; any statements of the plans and objectives of management for future operations, products or services, including the execution of integration plans relating to the Transaction; the impact of the COVID-19 or any other pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers, changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks; and guidelines and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)

    September 30,   June 30,   December 31,   September 30,
      2022     2022     2021     2021
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)
Assets                
Cash and due from banks   $ 170,668   $ 189,019   $ 204,949   $ 981,126
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value     470,300     507,276     568,255     314,620
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $1,234 at September 30, 2022, $1,293 at June 30, 2022, $1,467 at December 31, 2021, and $1,503 at September 30, 2021 (estimated fair value of $905,426 at September 30, 2022, $987,532 at June 30, 2022, $1,152,744 at December 31, 2021 and $1,143,381 at September 30, 2021)     1,027,712     1,068,034     1,139,193     1,125,382
Equity investments     81,722     75,269     101,155     101,314
Restricted equity investments, at cost     77,556     76,047     53,195     53,017
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $53,521 at September 30, 2022, $52,061 at June 30, 2022, $48,850 at December 31, 2021 and $50,153 at September 30, 2021     9,672,488     9,380,688     8,583,352     8,139,961
Loans held-for-sale     3,549             13,428
Interest and dividends receivable     38,388     34,184     32,606     32,512
Other real estate owned             106     106
Premises and equipment, net     127,868     128,118     125,828     123,669
Bank owned life insurance     261,118     260,230     259,207     260,072
Assets held for sale     3,216     4,263     6,229     4,613
Goodwill     506,146     506,146     500,319     500,319
Core deposit intangible     14,656     15,827     18,215     19,558
Other assets     228,066     193,552     147,007     159,991
Total assets   $ 12,683,453   $ 12,438,653   $ 11,739,616   $ 11,829,688
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Deposits   $ 9,959,469   $ 9,831,484   $ 9,732,816   $ 9,774,097
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     514,200     488,750        
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers     96,289     105,495     118,769     143,292
Other borrowings     194,914     194,654     229,141     228,887
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance     25,457     23,640     20,305     22,214
Other liabilities     352,908     273,198     122,032     147,949
Total liabilities     11,143,237     10,917,221     10,223,063     10,316,439
OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders’ equity     1,539,253     1,520,488     1,516,553     1,513,249
Non-controlling interest     963     944        
Total stockholders’ equity     1,540,216     1,521,432     1,516,553     1,513,249
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 12,683,453   $ 12,438,653   $ 11,739,616   $ 11,829,688


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

    For the Three Months Ended,   For the Nine Months Ended,
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
      2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
    |---------------------- (Unaudited) ----------------------|   |---------- (Unaudited) -----------|
Interest income:                    
Loans   $ 100,141     $ 90,731     $ 78,889     $ 273,340     $ 233,845  
Debt securities     8,479       7,473       5,040       23,456       16,379  
Equity investments and other     1,879       1,212       1,491       4,102       3,411  
Total interest income     110,499       99,416       85,420       300,898       253,635  
Interest expense:                    
Deposits     9,238       4,317       5,379       17,596       20,200  
Borrowed funds     5,296       4,302       2,909       12,313       8,683  
Total interest expense     14,534       8,619       8,288       29,909       28,883  
Net interest income     95,965       90,797       77,132       270,989       224,752  
Credit loss expense (benefit)     1,016       1,254       (3,179 )     4,121       (10,259 )
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)     94,949       89,543       80,311       266,868       235,011  
Other income:                    
Bankcard services revenue     1,509       3,310       3,409       7,782       10,052  
Trust and asset management revenue     568       658       584       1,835       1,774  
Fees and service charges     6,320       7,646       2,973       17,026       10,519  
Net gain (loss) on sales of loans     168       3       (15 )     348       3,180  
Net gain (loss) on equity investments     3,362       (8,078 )     (466 )     (7,502 )     8,397  
Net gain (loss) from other real estate operations           50       (3 )     48       (12 )
Income from bank owned life insurance     1,356       1,422       1,640       4,881       4,771  
Commercial loan swap income     1,471       2,294       1,588       6,546       2,772  
Other     396       236       173       579       1,068  
Total other income     15,150       7,541       9,883       31,543       42,521  
Operating expenses:                    
Compensation and employee benefits     34,124       33,153       30,730       97,972       89,008  
Occupancy     5,288       4,758       5,005       15,790       15,380  
Equipment     1,150       1,336       1,124       3,856       4,008  
Marketing     655       971       496       2,242       1,555  
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments     1,757       1,788       1,459       5,435       4,422  
Data processing     6,560       6,170       5,363       18,466       13,796  
Check card processing     1,231       1,515       1,337       3,728       4,012  
Professional fees     2,502       2,472       3,089       8,296       8,317  
Amortization of core deposit intangible     1,171       1,178       1,354       3,559       4,110  
Branch consolidation (benefit) expense, net     (346 )     546       4,014       602       5,051  
Merger related expenses     298       196       225       2,459       1,052  
Other operating expense     4,607       4,578       4,477       12,748       11,315  
Total operating expenses     58,997       58,661       58,673       175,153       162,026  
Income before provision for income taxes     51,102       38,423       31,521       123,258       115,506  
Provision for income taxes     12,298       8,940       7,354       29,212       28,087  
Net income     38,804       29,483       24,167       94,046       87,419  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest     193       522             715        
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.     38,611       28,961       24,167       93,331       87,419  
Dividends on preferred shares     1,004       1,004       1,004       3,012       3,012  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 37,607     $ 27,957     $ 23,163     $ 90,319     $ 84,407  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.64     $ 0.48     $ 0.40     $ 1.54     $ 1.42  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.64     $ 0.47     $ 0.39     $ 1.53     $ 1.41  
Average basic shares outstanding     58,681       58,894       59,311       58,777       59,619  
Average diluted shares outstanding     58,801       58,995       59,515       58,918       59,862  


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA
(dollars in thousands)

LOANS RECEIVABLE     At
      September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
        2022       2022       2022       2021       2021  
Commercial:                      
Commercial real estate - investor     $ 5,007,637     $ 4,808,965     $ 4,607,880     $ 4,378,061     $ 3,922,983  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied     983,784       1,020,873       1,057,246       1,055,065       1,123,973  
Commercial and industrial       652,620       584,464       502,739       449,224       457,674  
Total commercial       6,644,041       6,414,302       6,167,865       5,882,350       5,504,630  
Consumer:                      
Residential real estate       2,813,209       2,758,269       2,687,927       2,479,701       2,401,240  
Home equity loans and lines and other consumer ("other consumer")     261,510       252,314       253,184       260,819       275,962  
Total consumer       3,074,719       3,010,583       2,941,111       2,740,520       2,677,202  
Total loans       9,718,760       9,424,885       9,108,976       8,622,870       8,181,832  
Deferred origination costs (fees), net     7,249       7,864       7,301       9,332       8,282  
Allowance for loan credit losses       (53,521 )     (52,061 )     (50,598 )     (48,850 )     (50,153 )
Loans receivable, net     $ 9,672,488     $ 9,380,688     $ 9,065,679     $ 8,583,352     $ 8,139,961  
Mortgage loans serviced for others   $ 53,869     $ 56,045     $ 58,089     $ 60,447     $ 64,840  
  At September 30, 2022 Average Yield                    
Loan pipeline (1):                      
Commercial 5.21 %   $ 339,487     $ 273,843     $ 385,986     $ 539,426     $ 482,942  
Residential real estate 5.20       80,591       104,920       116,554       123,211       160,070  
Other consumer 5.24       19,395       6,278       12,814       8,381       8,420  
Total 5.21 %   $ 439,473     $ 385,041     $ 515,354     $ 671,018     $ 651,432  


  For the Three Months Ended  
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
  2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
  Average Yield                      
Loan originations:                        
Commercial 5.11 %   $ 356,726   $ 645,863   $ 816,517   $ 780,464   $ 585,667  
Residential real estate 4.72       129,808     173,365     192,721 (2)   195,942 (2)   174,365 (2)
Other consumer 3.90       57,254     16,253     12,718     12,552     11,782  
Total 4.89 %   $ 543,788   $ 835,481   $ 1,021,956   $ 988,958   $ 771,814  
Loans sold     $ 9,425 (3) $   $ 703 (4) $ 649   $ 1,756  

(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.
(2) Excludes residential real estate loan pool purchases of $161.7 million, $82.2 million and $219.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
(3) Excludes the sale of a small business administration loan of $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022   
(4) Excludes the sale of higher risk commercial loans of $12.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.


DEPOSITS At
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021
Type of Account                  
Non-interest-bearing $ 2,325,547   $ 2,312,126   $ 2,444,833   $ 2,412,056   $ 2,467,952
Interest-bearing checking   3,909,864     3,696,067     4,287,745     4,201,736     4,013,565
Money market   749,229     716,782     811,588     736,090     816,691
Savings   1,570,472     1,606,534     1,624,751     1,607,933     1,620,447
Time deposits   1,404,357     1,499,975     887,316     775,001     855,442
Total deposits $ 9,959,469   $ 9,831,484   $ 10,056,233   $ 9,732,816   $ 9,774,097


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ASSET QUALITY
(dollars in thousands)

ASSET QUALITY

 September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
  2022       2022       2022       2021       2021  
Non-performing loans:                  
Commercial real estate - investor $ 9,866     $ 2,609     $ 3,575     $ 3,614     $ 8,506  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied   1,976       8,233       9,632       11,904       12,524  
Commercial and industrial   321       364       2,830       277       418  
Residential real estate   5,958       5,846       7,047       6,114       5,505  
Other consumer   3,377       3,701       3,841       3,585       3,351  
Total non-performing loans   21,498       20,753       26,925       25,494       30,304  
Other real estate owned               106       106       106  
Total non-performing assets $ 21,498     $ 20,753     $ 27,031     $ 25,600     $ 30,410  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 11,846     $ 9,558     $ 18,691     $ 14,546     $ 7,840  
Troubled debt restructuring (“TDR”):                  
Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 10,047     $ 10,493     $ 11,914     $ 11,311     $ 9,962  
Performing   6,065       6,946       7,716       12,320       9,661  
Total TDRs $ 16,112     $ 17,439     $ 19,630     $ 23,631     $ 19,623  
Allowance for loan credit losses $ 53,521     $ 52,061     $ 50,598     $ 48,850     $ 50,153  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable (1)   0.55 %     0.55 %     0.56 %     0.57 %     0.61 %
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (1)   248.96       250.86       187.92       191.61       165.50  
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable   0.22       0.22       0.30       0.30       0.37  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets   0.17       0.17       0.22       0.22       0.26  
PCD loans                  
PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses $ 29,249     $ 35,227     $ 37,032     $ 41,817     $ 41,372  
Non-performing PCD loans   3,043       3,529       3,745       6,546       6,960  
Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days   1,434       1,381       2,749       1,000       1,193  
TDR PCD loans   715       997       1,033       337       345  
Asset quality, excluding PCD loans (2)                  
Non-performing loans   18,455       17,224       23,180       18,948       23,344  
Non-performing assets   18,455       17,224       23,286       19,054       23,450  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans)   10,412       8,177       15,942       13,546       6,647  
TDRs   15,397       16,442       18,597       23,294       19,278  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (1)   290.01 %     302.26 %     218.28 %     257.81 %     214.84 %
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable   0.19       0.18       0.25       0.22       0.29  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets   0.15       0.14       0.19       0.16       0.20  

(1) Loans acquired from prior bank acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $13.6 million, $15.5 million, $16.9 million, $18.9 million and $21.3 million at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
(2) All balances and ratios exclude PCD loans.


NET LOAN RECOVERIES (CHARGE-OFFS) For the Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2022       2022       2022       2021       2021  
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs):                  
Loan charge-offs $ (5 )   $ (287 )   $ (143 )   $ (92 )   $ (163 )
Recoveries on loans   257       278       235       111       549  
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ 252     $ (9 )   $ 92     $ 19     $ 386  
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) to average total loans (annualized) NM*     %   NM*   NM*   NM*
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) detail:                  
Commercial $ 117     $ 154     $ 25     $ (24 )   $ (33 )
Residential real estate   44       (47 )     94       21       280  
Other consumer   91       (116 )     (27 )     22       139  
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ 252     $ (9 )   $ 92     $ 19     $ 386  

* Not meaningful as amounts are net loan recoveries.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

  For the Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
    2022       2022       2021  
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1)
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 65,648     $ 336   2.03 %   $ 67,440     $ 100   0.59 %   $ 1,053,797     $ 441   0.17 %
Securities (2)   1,748,687       10,022   2.27       1,811,869       8,585   1.90       1,542,630       6,090   1.57  
Loans receivable, net (3)                                  
Commercial   6,509,515       74,309   4.53       6,278,465       65,390   4.18       5,361,472       55,387   4.10  
Residential real estate   2,791,067       22,818   3.27       2,718,787       22,742   3.35       2,260,673       20,076   3.55  
Other consumer   256,638       3,014   4.66       251,014       2,599   4.15       289,011       3,426   4.70  
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees   (44,773 )             (43,683 )             (46,436 )        
Loans receivable, net   9,512,447       100,141   4.18       9,204,583       90,731   3.95       7,864,720       78,889   3.98  
Total interest-earning assets   11,326,782       110,499   3.88       11,083,892       99,416   3.60       10,461,147       85,420   3.24  
Non-interest-earning assets   1,191,173               1,168,093               1,276,890          
Total assets $ 12,517,955             $ 12,251,985             $ 11,738,037          
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing checking $ 3,873,968       2,671   0.27 %   $ 4,020,474       1,612   0.16 %   $ 3,841,475       2,854   0.29 %
Money market   793,230       721   0.36       739,647       279   0.15       767,854       245   0.13  
Savings   1,603,147       187   0.05       1,639,568       161   0.04       1,609,197       146   0.04  
Time deposits   1,467,297       5,659   1.53       937,387       2,265   0.97       904,384       2,134   0.94  
Total   7,737,642       9,238   0.47       7,337,076       4,317   0.24       7,122,910       5,379   0.30  
FHLB Advances   352,392       2,208   2.49       538,754       1,647   1.23                
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   96,147       35   0.14       103,929       41   0.16       142,494       51   0.14  
Other borrowings   194,755       3,053   6.22       194,481       2,614   5.39       228,695       2,858   4.96  
Total borrowings   643,294       5,296   3.27       837,164       4,302   2.06       371,189       2,909   3.11  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   8,380,936       14,534   0.69       8,174,240       8,619   0.42       7,494,099       8,288   0.44  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   2,328,700               2,328,124               2,576,123          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities   266,564               214,900               148,327          
Total liabilities   10,976,200               10,717,264               10,218,549          
Stockholders’ equity   1,541,755               1,534,721               1,519,488          
Total liabilities and equity $ 12,517,955             $ 12,251,985             $ 11,738,037          
Net interest income     $ 95,965           $ 90,797           $ 77,132    
Net interest rate spread (4)         3.19 %           3.18 %           2.80 %
Net interest margin (5)         3.36 %           3.29 %           2.93 %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)         0.36 %           0.18 %           0.22 %


  For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022       2021  
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1)
Assets:                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 73,886     $ 472   0.85 %   $ 1,061,419     $ 958   0.12 %
Securities (2)   1,801,978       27,086   2.01       1,452,778       18,832   1.73  
Loans receivable, net (3)                      
Commercial   6,275,836       198,054   4.22       5,270,138       163,315   4.14  
Residential real estate   2,685,080       66,899   3.32       2,269,066       59,242   3.48  
Other consumer   254,891       8,387   4.40       306,681       11,288   4.92  
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees   (42,987 )             (50,912 )        
Loans receivable, net   9,172,820       273,340   3.98       7,794,973       233,845   4.01  
Total interest-earning assets   11,048,684       300,898   3.64       10,309,170       253,635   3.29  
Non-interest-earning assets   1,191,358               1,264,347          
Total assets $ 12,240,042             $ 11,573,517          
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing checking $ 4,088,759       6,433   0.21 %   $ 3,753,457       10,549   0.38 %
Money market   773,666       1,317   0.23       761,975       823   0.14  
Savings   1,617,354       473   0.04       1,571,345       490   0.04  
Time deposits   1,060,027       9,373   1.18       1,041,371       8,338   1.07  
Total   7,539,806       17,596   0.31       7,128,148       20,200   0.38  
FHLB Advances   308,043       3,890   1.69                
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   105,821       117   0.15       135,754       203   0.20  
Other borrowings   205,796       8,306   5.40       228,472       8,480   4.96  
Total borrowings   619,660       12,313   2.66       364,226       8,683   3.19  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   8,159,466       29,909   0.49       7,492,374       28,883   0.52  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   2,352,606               2,416,866          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities   193,147               157,821          
Total liabilities   10,705,219               10,067,061          
Stockholders’ equity   1,534,823               1,506,456          
Total liabilities and equity $ 12,240,042             $ 11,573,517          
Net interest income     $ 270,989           $ 224,752    
Net interest rate spread (4)         3.15 %           2.77 %
Net interest margin (5)         3.28 %           2.91 %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)         0.24 %           0.28 %

(1) Average yields and costs are annualized.
(2) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses.
(3) Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
      2022     2022     2022     2021     2021
Selected Financial Condition Data:                    
Total assets   $ 12,683,453   $ 12,438,653   $ 12,164,945   $ 11,739,616   $ 11,829,688
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value     470,300     507,276     546,470     568,255     314,620
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses     1,027,712     1,068,034     1,099,514     1,139,193     1,125,382
Equity investments     81,722     75,269     93,888     101,155     101,314
Restricted equity investments, at cost     77,556     76,047     56,704     53,195     53,017
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses     9,672,488     9,380,688     9,065,679     8,583,352     8,139,961
Deposits     9,959,469     9,831,484     10,056,233     9,732,816     9,774,097
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     514,200     488,750     75,002        
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings     291,203     300,149     312,178     347,910     372,179
Total stockholders’ equity     1,540,216     1,521,432     1,519,334     1,516,553     1,513,249


    For the Three Months Ended,
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
      2022       2022       2022       2021       2021  
Selected Operating Data:                    
Interest income   $ 110,499     $ 99,416     $ 90,983     $ 88,457     $ 85,420  
Interest expense     14,534       8,619       6,756       7,871       8,288  
Net interest income     95,965       90,797       84,227       80,586       77,132  
Credit loss expense (benefit)     1,016       1,254       1,851       (1,573 )     (3,179 )
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)     94,949       89,543       82,376       82,159       80,311  
Other income (excluding net gain (loss) on equity investments)     11,788       15,619       11,638       10,662       10,349  
Net gain (loss) on equity investments     3,362       (8,078 )     (2,786 )     (1,252 )     (466 )
Operating expenses (excluding merger related and branch consolidation (benefit) expense, net)     59,045       57,919       55,128       57,097       54,434  
Branch consolidation (benefit) expense, net     (346 )     546       402       7,286       4,014  
Merger related expenses     298       196       1,965       451       225  
Income before provision for income taxes     51,102       38,423       33,733       26,735       31,521  
Provision for income taxes     12,298       8,940       7,974       4,078       7,354  
Net income     38,804       29,483       25,759       22,657       24,167  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest     193       522                    
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.   $ 38,611     $ 28,961     $ 25,759     $ 22,657     $ 24,167  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 37,607     $ 27,957     $ 24,755     $ 21,653     $ 23,163  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.64     $ 0.47     $ 0.42     $ 0.37     $ 0.39  
Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income   $ 2,004     $ 2,196     $ 2,953     $ 3,610     $ 3,644  


    At or For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1) (2):                    
Performance Ratios (Annualized):                    
Return on average assets (3)   1.19 %   0.92 %   0.84 %   0.72 %   0.78 %
Return on average tangible assets (3) (4)   1.24     0.96     0.88     0.75     0.82  
Return on average stockholders’ equity (3)   9.68     7.31     6.57     5.65     6.05  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (3) (4)   14.62     11.08     9.94     8.59     9.20  
Stockholders’ equity to total assets   12.14     12.23     12.49     12.92     12.79  
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (4)   8.38     8.39     8.60     8.89     8.78  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)   7.92     7.92     8.13     8.40     8.29  
Net interest rate spread   3.19     3.18     3.08     2.88     2.80  
Net interest margin   3.36     3.29     3.18     2.99     2.93  
Operating expenses to average assets   1.87     1.92     1.95     2.15     1.98  
Efficiency ratio (5)   53.10     59.65     61.77     72.04     67.43  
Loans-to-deposits   97.60     95.90     90.60     88.60     83.71  


    For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022     2021  
Performance Ratios (Annualized):        
Return on average assets (3)   0.99 %   0.98 %
Return on average tangible assets (3) (4)   1.03     1.02  
Return on average stockholders’ equity (3)   7.87     7.49  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (3) (4)   11.91     11.46  
Net interest rate spread   3.15     2.77  
Net interest margin   3.28     2.91  
Operating expenses to average assets   1.91     1.87  
Efficiency ratio (5)   57.90     60.62  


    At or For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
      2022       2022       2022       2021       2021  
Trust and Asset Management:                    
Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”)   $ 273,815     $ 279,222     $ 296,818     $ 287,404     $ 274,807  
Nest Egg AUA/M     402,256       398,344       415,478       428,558       423,563  
Total AUA/M     676,071       677,566       712,296       715,962       698,370  
Per Share Data:                    
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.20     $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.17  
Stockholders' equity per common share at end of period     26.04       25.73       25.58       25.63       25.47  
Tangible common equity per common share at end of period (4) (5)     16.30       15.96       15.94       15.93       15.78  
Common shares outstanding at end of period     59,138,507       59,130,236       59,388,983       59,175,046       59,417,266  
Preferred shares outstanding at end of period     57,370       57,370       57,370       57,370       57,370  
Number of full-service customer facilities:     38       38       38       47       58  
Quarterly Average Balances                    
Total securities   $ 1,748,687     $ 1,811,869     $ 1,846,452     $ 1,710,143     $ 1,542,630  
Loans receivable, net     9,512,447       9,204,583       8,796,861       8,297,395       7,864,720  
Total interest-earning assets     11,326,782       11,083,892       10,732,139       10,706,190       10,461,147  
Total goodwill and core deposit intangible     521,566       522,666       518,106       519,401       520,765  
Total assets     12,517,955       12,251,985       11,947,210       11,953,610       11,738,037  
Time deposits     1,467,297       937,387       767,709       819,025       904,384  
Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)     10,066,342       9,665,200       9,944,352       9,937,607       9,699,033  
Total borrowings     643,294       837,164       375,578       361,500       371,189  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     8,380,936       8,174,240       7,918,133       7,831,519       7,494,099  
Non-interest bearing deposits     2,328,700       2,328,124       2,401,797       2,467,588       2,576,123  
Stockholders' equity     1,541,755       1,534,721       1,527,839       1,519,976       1,519,488  
Tangible stockholders’ equity     1,020,189       1,012,055       1,009,733       1,000,575       998,723  
                     
Quarterly Yields and Costs                    
Total securities     2.27 %     1.90 %     1.86 %     1.57 %     1.57 %
Loans receivable, net     4.18       3.95       3.79       3.89       3.98  
Total interest-earning assets     3.88       3.60       3.43       3.28       3.24  
Time deposits     1.53       0.97       0.77       0.84       0.94  
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)     0.36       0.18       0.16       0.20       0.22  
Total borrowed funds     3.27       2.06       2.93       3.14       3.11  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     0.69       0.42       0.35       0.40       0.44  
Net interest spread     3.19       3.18       3.08       2.88       2.80  
Net interest margin     3.36       3.29       3.18       2.99       2.93  

(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.
(2) Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(3) Ratios for each period are based on net income available to common stockholders.
(4) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets related to goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill, core deposit intangible and preferred equity. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(5) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.

 


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
OTHER ITEMS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

    For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
      2022       2022       2022       2021       2021  
Core Earnings:                    
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)   $ 37,607     $ 27,957     $ 24,755     $ 21,653     $ 23,163  
Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items:                    
Merger related expenses     298       196       1,965       451       225  
Branch consolidation (benefit) expense, net (1)     (346 )     546       402       7,286       4,014  
Net (gain) loss on equity investments     (3,362 )     8,078       2,786       1,252       466  
Income tax expense (benefit) on items     824       (2,132 )     (1,141 )     (2,144 )     (1,138 )
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 35,021     $ 34,645     $ 28,767     $ 28,498     $ 26,730  
Income tax expense   $ 12,298     $ 8,940     $ 7,974     $ 4,078     $ 7,354  
Credit loss provision (benefit)     1,016       1,254       1,851       (1,573 )     (3,179 )
Less: income tax expense (benefit) on non-core items     824       (2,132 )     (1,141 )     (2,144 )     (1,138 )
Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP)   $ 47,511     $ 46,971     $ 39,733     $ 33,147     $ 32,043  
Core earnings diluted earnings per share   $ 0.60     $ 0.59     $ 0.49     $ 0.48     $ 0.45  
Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share   $ 0.81     $ 0.80     $ 0.67     $ 0.56     $ 0.54  
                     
Core Ratios (Annualized):                    
Return on average assets     1.11 %     1.13 %     0.98 %     0.95 %     0.90 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity     13.62       13.73       11.55       11.30       10.62  
Efficiency ratio     54.80       54.43       57.51       62.57       62.22  
                                         
(1) Includes $2.0 million of gains related to the sale of two branches for the three months ended December 31, 2021.


    For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2022       2021  
Core Earnings:        
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)   $ 90,319     $ 84,407  
Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items:        
Merger related expenses     2,459       1,052  
Branch consolidation expense, net     602       5,051  
Net loss (gain) on equity investments     7,502       (8,397 )
Income tax (benefit) expense on items     (2,449 )     554  
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 98,433     $ 82,667  
Income tax expense   $ 29,212     $ 28,087  
Credit loss provision (benefit)     4,121       (10,259 )
Less: income tax expense (benefit) on non-core items     (2,449 )     554  
Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP)   $ 134,215     $ 99,941  
Core diluted earnings per share   $ 1.67     $ 1.38  
Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share   $ 2.28     $ 1.67  
         
Core Ratios (Annualized):        
Return on average assets     1.08 %     0.95 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity     12.98       11.23  
Efficiency ratio     55.51       60.23  


    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
      2022       2022       2022       2021       2021  
Tangible Equity:                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,540,216     $ 1,521,432     $ 1,519,334     $ 1,516,553     $ 1,513,249  
Less:                    
Goodwill     506,146       506,146       500,319       500,319       500,319  
Core deposit intangible     14,656       15,827       17,005       18,215       19,558  
Tangible stockholders' equity     1,019,414       999,459       1,002,010       998,019       993,372  
Less:                    
Preferred stock     55,527       55,527       55,527       55,527       55,527  
Tangible common equity   $ 963,887     $ 943,932     $ 946,483     $ 942,492     $ 937,845  
                     
Tangible Assets:                    
Total assets   $ 12,683,453     $ 12,438,653     $ 12,164,945     $ 11,739,616     $ 11,829,688  
Less:                    
Goodwill     506,146       506,146       500,319       500,319       500,319  
Core deposit intangible     14,656       15,827       17,005       18,215       19,558  
Tangible assets   $ 12,162,651     $ 11,916,680     $ 11,647,621     $ 11,221,082     $ 11,309,811  
                     
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets     8.38 %     8.39 %     8.60 %     8.89 %     8.78 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     7.92 %     7.92 %     8.13 %     8.40 %     8.29 %


SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON TRIDENT

    For the Three Months Ended,   For the Nine Months Ended,
    September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2022
GAAP Measures:            
Net interest income   $ 95,965     $ 90,797     $ 270,989  
Other income     15,150       7,541       31,543  
Total income     111,115       98,338       302,532  
Less: income attributable to Trident (1)     3,259       4,510       7,769  
Total income, excluding Trident     107,856       93,828       294,763  
             
Total operating expense     58,997       58,661       175,153  
Less: expense attributable to Trident (2)     2,777       3,206       5,983  
Total operating expense, excluding Trident     56,220       55,455       169,170  
             
Efficiency ratio     53.10 %     59.65 %     57.90 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding Trident     52.13       59.10       57.39  
             
Core Measures (non-GAAP):            
Net interest income   $ 95,965     $ 90,797     $ 270,989  
Other income     11,788       15,619       39,045  
Total income     107,753       106,416       310,034  
Less: income attributable to Trident (1)     3,259       4,510       7,769  
Total core income, excluding Trident     104,494       101,906       302,265  
             
Core operating expense     59,045       57,919       172,092  
Less: expense attributable to Trident (2)     2,777       3,206       5,983  
Total operating expense, excluding Trident     56,268       54,713       166,109  
             
Core efficiency ratio     54.80 %     54.43 %     55.51 %
Core efficiency ratio, excluding Trident     53.85       53.69       54.95  

(1) Trident title-related activity is primarily included in fees and service charges in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2) Trident operating expenses are primarily included in compensation and employee benefits and other operating expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.


Company Contact:                                                                                     

Patrick S. Barrett
Chief Financial Officer
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 7507
Email: pbarrett@oceanfirst.com


