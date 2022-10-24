Lamar Bridge Job on Route 64 Nearing Completion

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is nearing completion on its Route 64 bridge replacement project in Clinton County. The bridge spans Big Fishing Creek in the village of Lamar. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good. The 44-foot bridge dates from 1922 and carries an average of almost 6,000 vehicles each day.

This week, project work will feature roadway milling, grading, and initial paving on the closed lane. Once that work is complete, the temporary traffic barrier will be removed. Final paving is scheduled for the week of October 31. With barrier removed, traffic will continue to be controlled by the temporary traffic signals, allowing for final paving to be done one side at a time.

Finish work and site clean-up will take place through November 14. When that work is complete, the temporary traffic signals will be removed, and traffic will move across the bridge using both lanes.

Work on this project includes removal of the old bridge, construction of a new single-span concrete box beam bridge, full-depth pavement reconstruction on both sides, approaches, paving, base drain, guide rail, and miscellaneous items. Nestlerode Construction Company of Lock Haven, PA is the contractor for this $1.8 million job. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

# # #





