Drug Quality Sampling and Testing Programs

DOFETILIDE Tikosyn CAPSULE Pfizer Pharmaceuticals LLC Assay, Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test LAMOTRIGINE Generic Tablet Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Content Uniformity Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test LAMOTRIGINE Generic Tablet Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Impurities Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test METFORMIN HYDROCHLORIDE Generic Tablet Qingdao BAHEAL Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd. Assay, Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Impurities Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test METFORMIN HYDROCHLORIDE Generic Tablet, Film Coated Actavis Laboratories FL, Inc. Assay, Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Impurities Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test GLATIRAMER ACETATE Generic INJECTION Ajinomoto Althea, Inc. Assay, Microbials, Acetate Content, Identification, Peptide Concentration, pH, Impurities Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test GLATIRAMER ACETATE Generic INJECTION Hospira Inc Assay, Microbials, Acetate Content, Identification, Peptide Concentration, pH, Impurities Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test METHYLPHENIDATE HYDROCHLORIDE Generic Tablet Amneal Pharmaceuticals of New York, LLC Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Water Determination, Impurities Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test METHYLPHENIDATE HYDROCHLORIDE Generic Tablet, Film Coated Amneal Pharmaceuticals of New York, LLC Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Water Determination, Impurities Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test METHYLPHENIDATE HYDROCHLORIDE Generic Tablet SpecGx, LLC Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Impurities, Water Determination Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test METHYLPHENIDATE HYDROCHLORIDE Generic Tablet, Film Coated SpecGx, LLC Assay, Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Water Determination, Impurities Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test METHYLPHENIDATE HYDROCHLORIDE Quillichew ER Tablet Tris Pharma Inc. Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Impurities Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test TACROLIMUS Generic CAPSULE Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited Assay, Dissolution, Identification, Impurities Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test ACETYLCYSTEINE Generic INJECTION, SOLUTION MYLAN LABORATORIES LTD Assay, Microbials, Identification Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test VIGABATRIN Generic POWDER Amneal Pharmaceuticals of New York, LLC Assay, Content Uniformity, Identification, Impurities Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test VIGABATRIN Sabril POWDER Patheon Pharmaceuticals Inc Assay, Content Uniformity, Identification, Impurities Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test GABAPENTIN Generic CAPSULE CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Assay, Content Uniformity,  Dissolution, Impurities Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test GABAPENTIN Generic TABLET CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Assay, Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Impurities Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test ACYCLOVIR Generic CAPSULE Carlsbad Technology, Inc Assay, Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Impurities Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test ACYCLOVIR Generic TABLET Carlsbad Technology, Inc Assay, Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Impurities, Weight Variation Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test BENZALKONIUM CHLORIDE Generic SPRAY, METERED MSD International GmbH (Singapore Branch) Assay, Sterility, Microbials, Identification Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test DICLOFENAC SODIUM Generic GEL Tolmar, Inc. Assay, Microbials, Alcohol Content, Identification, Limit of Benzaldehyde, Minimum Fill, pH, Impurities, Elemental Impurities Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test GANCICLOVIR SODIUM Generic INJECTION Pharmascience Inc. Assay, Microbials, Identification, Impurities Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test GLIMEPIRIDE Generic TABLET Carlsbad Technology, Inc Assay, Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Impurities Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol) Rapid-A LIQUID NE Finest LLC Assay, Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Test Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol) tazza-x Extreme 70% alcohol formula LIQUID TERRABOOST MEDIA LLC Assay, Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Test Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol)   LIQUID Ambrosia Fragance Assay, Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Test Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol)   LIQUID The Metro Group Inc Assay, Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Assay; Failed Impurities Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol)   LIQUID North Shore Distillery Assay, Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Test Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol) Snosan hand sanitizer GEL J & L Distilling Company Microbial Enumeration  Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Test Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol) HYE RUM Hye Yands High Proof Hand Wash LIQUID Ruminate Distilling dba Hye Rum Assay, Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Failed Assay and Impurities Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol) SUN-LITE HAND SANITIZER with CITRUS LIQUID SUN LIQUOR MFG INC Assay, Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Test Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL) HandClasp Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile Solution LIQUID BASF Corporation Assay, Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Test Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL)   LIQUID Fisher Scientific Co., LLC Assay, Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Test Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL) Strikingly Fresh Instant Hand Sanitizer Spray LIQUID Fumari, Inc. Assay, Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Test Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL)   LIQUID NATURAL COSMETIC LABS USA INC Assay, Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Test Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL)   LIQUID Tiodize Co Inc Assay, Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Test Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL)   LIQUID Barley Creek Associates, LP Assay, Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Test Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL)   LIQUID QUEST INDUSTRIAL Assay, Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Test Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL)   LIQUID Benjamin Moore & Co Assay, Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Test Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL)   LIQUID Anchor Seal Inc Assay, Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Test Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol)   LIQUID Southampton Partners LLC Assay, Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Test Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol) SUN WAVE ANTISEPTIC HAND SANITIZER ALCOHOL ANTISEPTIC 70% GEL (Gel Based Notification Sent By DPA) SUN WAVE WELLNESS LLC Microbials  Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Test Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol)   LIQUID The Dow Chemical Company Assay,  Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Assay; Failed Impurities Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL) Purity Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile LIQUID Vision Chemical Systems Assay, Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Test Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL) FLEX Liquid Hand Sanitizer Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution LIQUID R. R. Street & Co. Inc. Assay, Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Test Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL) Ricca Topical Hand Sanitizer LIQUID Ricca Chemical Company, LLC Assay, Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Test Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol) Beaverkill Alcohol Antiseptic 80% topical solution LIQUID Prohibition Distillery LLC Assay, Impurities   Failed Test Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol) PCI Clean X Hand Sanitizer LIQUID Pacifica Chemical Inc Assay, Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Assay; Failed Impurities Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol)   LIQUID New Age Renewable Energy LLC Assay, Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Failed Assay and Impurities Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol) Angel's Envy Distillery Hand Sanitizer LIQUID Louisville Distilling Company, LLC Microbials Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Test Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol)   LIQUID Multi-Flow Industries LLC Assay, Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Assay; Failed Impurities Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL)   LIQUID The Sherwin Williams Company Assay, Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Test Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL)   LIQUID Aotco Metal Finishing Assay, Impurities Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing Passed Test MOMETASONE FUROATE Monohydrate Nasonex SPRAY, METERED MSD International GmbH (Singapore Branch) Microbials, Sterility, pH, Assay, Identification, Impurities, Minimum Fill Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test TACROLIMUS Generic CAPSULE Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited Assay, Dissolution, Identification, Impurities  Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test AMPHETAMINE Generic TABLET Epic Pharma, LLC Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Enantiomers, Identification, Impurities, Water Determination Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test AMPHETAMINE Generic TABLET SpecGx, LLC Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Enantiomer Ratio Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test CIPROFLOXACIN Generic TABLET Carlsbad Technology, Inc Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Impurities Annual surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test DOXYCYCLINE HYCLATE Generic TABLET Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Impurities, Identification Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test DULOXETINE HYDROCHLORIDE Generic CAPSULE Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Impurities Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test BENAZEPRIL HYDROCHLORIDE Generic TABLET, COATED Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Impurities Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test HEPARIN SODIUM Generic INJECTION Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Sterility, Bacterial Endotoxins, pH, Assay, Benzyl Alcohol Content, Impurities Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Acetaminophen   Oral suspension Melubryna  Identification, pH, Assay, Impurities, Content Uniformity, Limit of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol in glycerin For cause investigation Passed Test Buprenorphine   API SpecGx LLC Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Buprenorphine   API SpecGx LLC Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Buprenorphine   API Noramco, Inc Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Buprenorphine   API Johnson Matthey Inc Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Buprenorphine   API AVEVA Drug Delivery Systems, Inc. Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Buprenorphine HCl    API Rhodes Technologies Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Buprenorphine HCl    API Medisca Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Buprenorphine HCl    API Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Buprenorphine HCl    API Noramco, Inc Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Buprenorphine HCl    API Noramco, Inc Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Buprenorphine HCl    API Medisca, Inc.,   Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Fentanyl   API Johnson Matthey Inc Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Fentanyl Citrate   API Cedarburg Pharmaceuticals Inc Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Fentanyl Citrate   API Johnson Matthey Inc Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Fentanyl Citrate   API Letco Medical Inc Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydrocodone Bitartrate   API Noramco, Inc Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydrocodone Bitartrate   API Letco Medical Inc Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydrocodone Bitartrate   API Noramco, Inc Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydromorphone HCl   API Johnson Matthey Inc Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydromorphone HCl   API Letco Medical Inc Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydromorphone HCl   API Rhodes Technologies Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Morphine Sulfate   API MALLINCKRODT INC Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Morphine Sulfate   API Johnson Matthey Inc Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Morphine Sulfate   API Noramco, Inc Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Morphine Sulfate   API Noramco, Inc Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Morphine Sulfate   API Noramco, Inc Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Morphine Sulfate   API Medisca Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Morphine Sulfate   API Medisca Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Morphine Sulfate   API SpecGx LLC Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Morphine Sulfate   API Johnson Matthey Inc Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Sufentanil Citrate   API SpecGx LLC Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Sufentanil Citrate   API Medisca Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Sufentanil Citrate   API SpecGx LLC Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Sufentanil Citrate   API SpecGx LLC Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Sufentanil Citrate   API Medisca Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test PREGNENOLONE   API MEDISCA INC Elemental Analysis Compounding Initiative Passed Test PREGNENOLONE   API MEDISCA INC Elemental Analysis Compounding Initiative Passed Test PREGNENOLONE   API Fagron, Inc Elemental Analysis Compounding Initiative Passed Test PREGNENOLONE   API LETCO MEDICAL INC Elemental Analysis Compounding Initiative Passed Test PREGNENOLONE   API LETCO MEDICAL INC Elemental Analysis Compounding Initiative Passed Test PREGNENOLONE   API B&B PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Elemental Analysis Compounding Initiative Passed Test PREGNENOLONE   API PROFESSIONAL COMPOUNDING CENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC Elemental Analysis Compounding Initiative Passed Test PYRIDOXAL 5 PHOSPHATE   API Fagron, Inc Elemental Analysis Compounding Initiative Passed Test PYRIDOXAL 5 PHOSPHATE   API PROFESSIONAL COMPOUNDING CENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC Elemental Analysis Compounding Initiative Passed Test PYRIDOXAL 5 PHOSPHATE   API MEDISCA INC Elemental Analysis Compounding Initiative Passed Test KOJIC ACID POWDER   API Fagron, Inc Elemental Analysis Compounding Initiative Passed Test KOJIC ACID POWDER   API PROFESSIONAL COMPOUNDING CENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC Elemental Analysis Compounding Initiative Passed Test KOJIC ACID POWDER   API MEDISCA INC Elemental Analysis Compounding Initiative Passed Test KOPI JANTAN TRADISIONAL NATURAL HERBS COFFEE    Supplement KOPI JANTAN Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Kopi JANTAN TRADISIONAL Natural Herbs Coffee    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test ROYAL VIP HONEY    Supplement ROYAL  Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Royal VIP Honey    Supplement eBay Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test MERO MACHO    Supplement MERO Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test MAXFUEL    Supplement MAXFUEL Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Passed Test Imperial Platinum 2000    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Imperial Gold 2000    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Imperial Extreme 2000    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Loaded Hot Rod    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test PremierZen Gold 7000    Supplement eBay Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test PremierZen Platinum 5000    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test PremierZen Black 5000    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test PremierZen Extreme 3000    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test PremierZen Platinum 8000    Supplement eBay Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Poseidon Platinum 3500    Supplement eBay Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Poseidon Platinum 10000    Supplement eBay Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Shogun-X Platinum 7000    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Shotgun-X 15000    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Thumbs Up 7 Black 25K    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Thumbs Up 7 White 11K    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Thumbs Up 7 Blue 69K    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Thumbs up 7 Red 70K    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test New Thumbs up 7 Red 70K    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test OrgaZen 7000    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Ginseng Power 5000    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Primavera    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test White Dragon    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Triple SupremeZen Plus 3500    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test TRIPLE SupremeZen Extreme 3500    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Triple SupremeZen Gold 3500    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Triple Wicked Platinum     Supplement eBay Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Krazy Night    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test 3 KO Gold XT    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Rocky Steady 72 HOURS    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test 69 MODE Blue 69    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Red Spartan 3000    Supplement Amazon Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Mero Macho    Supplement eBay Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Black Stallion 9000    Supplement eBay Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Supper Panther 77k    Supplement eBay Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test White Panther    Supplement eBay Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Black Panther Extreme 75K    Supplement eBay Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test MaxFuel    Supplement eBay Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Passed Test maXXzen Platinum 1200 PREMIER    Supplement eBay Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Gold Lion    Supplement eBay Screening for Undeclared Ingredient Online Surveillance Failed Test Losartan potassium    Tablet Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. Potency, Dissolution  Consumer Complaint Passed Test Intimate Disinfection Spray   Homeopathic Kadesh Metals Analysis Surveillance Passed Test Puriton Skin Protectant   Homeopathic Kadesh Metals Analysis Surveillance Passed Test Puriton Facial Skin Protectant and Acne Treatment   Homeopathic Kadesh Metals Analysis Surveillance Passed Test Puriton First Aid Antiseptic and Antibiotic   Homeopathic Kadesh Metals Analysis Surveillance Passed Test Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 30 mg/0.3 mL   Injectable Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Inc.  Impurities Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 60 mg/0.6 mL   Injectable Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Inc.  Impurities Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 80 mg/0.8 mL   Injectable Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Inc.  Impurities Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 80 mg/0.8 mL   Injectable Northstar Rx LLC Impurities Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 60 mg/0.6 mL   Injectable Northstar Rx LLC Impurities Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 30 mg/0.3 mL   Injectable Northstar Rx LLC Impurities Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test ENOXAPARIN SODIUM Generic INJECTION Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Potency, Impurities, Sterility, Bacterial Endotoxins Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 30 mg/0.3 mL   Injectable Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Inc.  Potency Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 60 mg/0.6 mL   Injectable Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Inc.  Potency Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 80 mg/0.8 mL   Injectable Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Inc.  Potency Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 80 mg/0.8 mL   Injectable Northstar Rx LLC Potency Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 60 mg/0.6 mL   Injectable Northstar Rx LLC Potency Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 30 mg/0.3 mL   Injectable Northstar Rx LLC Potency Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 40 mg/0.4 mL   Injectable Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Potency Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 40 mg/0.4 mL   Injectable Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Potency Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 30 mg/0.3 mL   Injectable Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Potency Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 150 mg/mL   Injectable Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Potency Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 40 mg/0.4 mL   Injectable Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Potency Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 100 mg/mL   Injectable Northstar Rx LLC Potency Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 100 mg/mL   Injectable Northstar Rx LLC Potency Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 60 mg/0.6 mL   Injectable Northstar Rx LLC Potency Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 100 mg/mL   Injectable Northstar Rx LLC Potency Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 80 mg/0.8 mL   Injectable Northstar Rx LLC Potency Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 150 mg/mL   Injectable Northstar Rx LLC Potency Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 150 mg/mL   Injectable Northstar Rx LLC Potency Import surveillance sampling and testing Passed Test Phenazopyridine HCl, 100 mg   Tablet Winder Laboratories Assay, Content Uniformity, Dissolution For cause investigation Passed Test Phenazopyridine HCl, 200 mg   Tablet Winder Laboratories Assay, Content Uniformity, Dissolution For cause investigation Passed Test Phenazopyridine HCl, 100 mg   Tablet Viviet Assay, Content Uniformity, Dissolution For cause investigation Passed Test Buprenorphine   API Cambrex Charles City Inc Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Buprenorphine HCl    API SpecGx LLC Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Fentanyl Base   API Cambrex Charles City Inc Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Fentanyl Citrate    API Medisca Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Fentanyl Citrate    API SpecGx LLC Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Fentanyl Citrate    API Cambrex Charles City Inc Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Fentanyl Citrate    API Medisca Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Fentanyl Citrate    API SpecGx LLC Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydrocodone Bitartrate   API Rhodes Technologies Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydrocodone Bitartrate   API SpecGx LLC Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydrocodone Bitartrate   API Noramco, Inc Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydrocodone Bitartrate   API Noramco, Inc Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydrocodone Bitartrate   API Cambrex Charles City Inc Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydrocodone Bitartrate   API SpecGx LLC Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydromorphone HCl   API Medisca Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydromorphone HCl   API SpecGx LLC Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydromorphone HCl   API SpecGx LLC Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydromorphone HCl   API Medisca Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydromorphone HCl   API Medisca Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydromorphone HCl   API SpecGx LLC Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Nalbuphine HCl   API MALLINCKRODT INC Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Nalbuphine HCl   API SpecGx LLC Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Sufentanil Citrate   API SpecGx LLC Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Tramadol HCl   API Supriya Lifescience Limited Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Tramadol HCl   API Supriya Lifescience Limited Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Tramadol HCl   API Medisca Assay, Impurities Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Atazanavir Sulfate 200mg    Capsule Aurobindo Pharma LTD Content Uniformity, Impurities Consumer Complaint Passed Test Phenobarbital   Tablet Winder Laboratories Assay, Content Uniformity, Dissolution  For Cause investigation Passed Test Fruta Planta   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Surveillance Failed Test Super Slim   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Surveillance Failed Test Detoxi Slim    Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Surveillance Passed Test AB Slim   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Surveillance Passed Test Baschi Quick Slimming   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Surveillance Passed Test Lishou Slimming Coffee   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Surveillance Failed Test SlimBio Capsules   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Surveillance Passed Test Fruta Bio   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Surveillance Failed Test Burn 7    Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Surveillance Failed Test Vitaccino Coffee   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Surveillance Failed Test Lida Daidaihua Plus   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Surveillance Failed Test IMPERIAL GOLD 2000   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test PREMIERZEN PLATINUM 5000   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test PREMIERZEN BLACK 5000   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test PREMIERZEN GOLD 7000   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test PremierZen Platinum 8000   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test PREMIERZEN EXTREME 3000   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test THUMBS UP 7 WHITE 11K   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test THUMBS UP 7 BLACK 25K   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test THUMBS UP 7 BLUE 69K   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test THUMBS UP 7 RED 70K   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test THUMBS UP 7 RED 70K   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test GINSENG POWER 5000   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test SHOTGUN-X 15000   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test SHOGUN-X PLATINUM 7000   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test Triple Wicked Platinum   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test Super Panther 77k   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test Black Panther Extreme 75K   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test White Panther   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test Poseidon Platinum 10000   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test POSEIDON PLATINUM 3500   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test LOADED HOT ROD   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test IMPERIAL EXTREME 2000   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test IMPERIAL PLATINUM 2000   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test PRIMAVERA   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test ORGAZEN 7000   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test WHITE DRAGON   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test TRIPLE SUPREMEZEN PLUS 3500   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test TRIPLE SUPREMEZEN EXTREME 3500   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test TRIPLE SUPREMEZEN GOLD 3500   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test KRAZY NIGHT   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test 3 KO GOLD XT   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test ROCKY STEADY 72 HOURS   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test 69 MODE BLUE 69   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test RED SPARTAN   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test BLACK STALLION 9000   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test MAXXZEN PLATINUM 1200 PREMIER   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test GOLD LION   Supplement Amazon/Ebay Screening for undeclared APIs  Online Surveillance Failed Test Chloroquine phosphate    Tablets Bayer Heavy Metal Contaminants  Covid surveillance Passed Test Chloroquine phosphate    Tablets Bayer Identification, Assay, Impurities, Dissolution, Residual Solvents  Covid surveillance Passed Test Resochin (chloroquine phosphate)    Tablet Bayer Identification, Assay, Impurities, Dissolution, Residual Solvents  Quality assessment of covid treatment Passed Test Hydroxychloroquine sulfate    Drug Substance Sci Pharmtech Inc Assay, Impurities, Residual Solvents, Elemental Impurities Quality assessment of covid treatment Passed Test GUNA-Lite    Injectable GUNA S.p.A Alkaloids Surveillance Passed Test Berberis Vulgaris root bark, 50 mL   Extract GUNA S.p.A Alkaloids Surveillance Failed Test Arnica Montana, 50 mL   Extract GUNA S.p.A Alkaloids Surveillance Passed Test Belladonna, 50 mL   Extract GUNA S.p.A Alkaloids Surveillance Failed Test Belladonna, 50 mL   Extract GUNA S.p.A Alkaloids Surveillance Passed Test Nux Vomica, 50 mL   Extract GUNA S.p.A Alkaloids Surveillance Failed Test Propofol   Injectable Diprivan Assay, Impurities Quality assessment of covid treatment Passed Test Phenohytro   Tablets Winder Laboratories Assay, Content Uniformity For cause investigation Passed Test Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen   Tablet Novel Laboratories, Inc Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen   Tablet Amneal Pharmaceuticals of New York Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen   Tablet Ohm Laboratories Inc Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen   Tablet Halo Pharmaceutical, Inc Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen   Tablet Aurolife Pharma, LLC Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen   Tablet Actavis Laboratories FL, Inc Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen   Tablet Tris Pharma Inc Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen   Tablet Tris Pharma Inc Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen   Tablet Aurolife Pharma, LLC Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen   Tablet SpecGx, LLC, Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen   Tablet SpecGx, LLC, Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen   Tablet Generics Bidco II LLC d/b/a Prinston Laboratories Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen   Tablet Generics Bidco II LLC d/b/a Prinston Laboratories Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen   Tablet Generics Bidco II LLC d/b/a Prinston Laboratories Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Naltrexone HCl   Tablet Elite Laboratories Inc Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Naltrexone HCl   Tablet Elite Laboratories Inc Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Naltrexone HCl   Tablet Elite Laboratories Inc Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Oxycodone HCl   Tablet Epic Pharma, LLC Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Oxycodone HCl   Tablet Purdue Pharmaceuticals Lp Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Oxycodone HCl   Tablet Purdue Pharmaceuticals Lp Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Oxycodone HCl   Tablet Purdue Pharmaceuticals Lp Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Oxycodone HCl   Tablet Ohm Laboratories Inc Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Oxycodone HCl   Tablet Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Oxycodone HCl   Tablet SpecGx, LLC, Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Oxycodone HCl   Tablet Aurolife Pharma, LLC Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Oxycodone HCl   Tablet Aurolife Pharma, LLC Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Oxycodone HCl   Tablet Mikart LLC Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Oxycodone HCl   Tablet Ascent Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Oxycodone HCl / Acetaminophen   Tablet SpecGx, LLC, Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Oxycodone HCl / Acetaminophen   Tablet SpecGx, LLC, Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Oxycodone HCl / Acetaminophen   Tablet Ascent Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Oxycodone HCl / Acetaminophen   Tablet Ascent Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Oxycodone / Acetaminophen   Tablet Purdue Pharmaceuticals Lp Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Oxycodone / Acetaminophen   Tablet Purdue Pharmaceuticals Lp Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Oxycodone / Acetaminophen   Tablet Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Oxycodone / Acetaminophen   Tablet Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Oxycodone / Acetaminophen   Tablet Par Pharmaceutical Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Oxycodone / Acetaminophen   Tablet Aurolife Pharma, LLC Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test Oxycodone / Acetaminophen   Tablet Aurolife Pharma, LLC Assay, Adulterants Opioid Surveillance Passed Test

Drug Quality Sampling and Testing Programs

