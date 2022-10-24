Drug Quality Sampling and Testing Programs

|DOFETILIDE
|Tikosyn
|CAPSULE
|Pfizer Pharmaceuticals LLC
|Assay, Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|LAMOTRIGINE
|Generic
|Tablet
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
|Content Uniformity
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|LAMOTRIGINE
|Generic
|Tablet
|Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
|Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Impurities
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|METFORMIN HYDROCHLORIDE
|Generic
|Tablet
|Qingdao BAHEAL Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
|Assay, Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Impurities
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|METFORMIN HYDROCHLORIDE
|Generic
|Tablet, Film Coated
|Actavis Laboratories FL, Inc.
|Assay, Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Impurities
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|GLATIRAMER ACETATE
|Generic
|INJECTION
|Ajinomoto Althea, Inc.
|Assay, Microbials, Acetate Content, Identification, Peptide Concentration, pH, Impurities
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|GLATIRAMER ACETATE
|Generic
|INJECTION
|Hospira Inc
|Assay, Microbials, Acetate Content, Identification, Peptide Concentration, pH, Impurities
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|METHYLPHENIDATE HYDROCHLORIDE
|Generic
|Tablet
|Amneal Pharmaceuticals of New York, LLC
|Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Water Determination, Impurities
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|METHYLPHENIDATE HYDROCHLORIDE
|Generic
|Tablet, Film Coated
|Amneal Pharmaceuticals of New York, LLC
|Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Water Determination, Impurities
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|METHYLPHENIDATE HYDROCHLORIDE
|Generic
|Tablet
|SpecGx, LLC
|Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Impurities, Water Determination
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|METHYLPHENIDATE HYDROCHLORIDE
|Generic
|Tablet, Film Coated
|SpecGx, LLC
|Assay, Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Water Determination, Impurities
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|METHYLPHENIDATE HYDROCHLORIDE
|Quillichew ER
|Tablet
|Tris Pharma Inc.
|Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Impurities
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|TACROLIMUS
|Generic
|CAPSULE
|Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited
|Assay, Dissolution, Identification, Impurities
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|ACETYLCYSTEINE
|Generic
|INJECTION, SOLUTION
|MYLAN LABORATORIES LTD
|Assay, Microbials, Identification
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|VIGABATRIN
|Generic
|POWDER
|Amneal Pharmaceuticals of New York, LLC
|Assay, Content Uniformity, Identification, Impurities
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|VIGABATRIN
|Sabril
|POWDER
|Patheon Pharmaceuticals Inc
|Assay, Content Uniformity, Identification, Impurities
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|GABAPENTIN
|Generic
|CAPSULE
|CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
|Assay, Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Impurities
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|GABAPENTIN
|Generic
|TABLET
|CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
|Assay, Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Impurities
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|ACYCLOVIR
|Generic
|CAPSULE
|Carlsbad Technology, Inc
|Assay, Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Impurities
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|ACYCLOVIR
|Generic
|TABLET
|Carlsbad Technology, Inc
|Assay, Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Impurities, Weight Variation
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|BENZALKONIUM CHLORIDE
|Generic
|SPRAY, METERED
|MSD International GmbH (Singapore Branch)
|Assay, Sterility, Microbials, Identification
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|DICLOFENAC SODIUM
|Generic
|GEL
|Tolmar, Inc.
|Assay, Microbials, Alcohol Content, Identification, Limit of Benzaldehyde, Minimum Fill, pH, Impurities, Elemental Impurities
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|GANCICLOVIR SODIUM
|Generic
|INJECTION
|Pharmascience Inc.
|Assay, Microbials, Identification, Impurities
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|GLIMEPIRIDE
|Generic
|TABLET
|Carlsbad Technology, Inc
|Assay, Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Impurities
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol)
|Rapid-A
|LIQUID
|NE Finest LLC
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Test
|Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol)
|tazza-x Extreme 70% alcohol formula
|LIQUID
|TERRABOOST MEDIA LLC
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Test
|Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol)
|
|LIQUID
|Ambrosia Fragance
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Test
|Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol)
|
|LIQUID
|The Metro Group Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Assay; Failed Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol)
|
|LIQUID
|North Shore Distillery
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Test
|Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol)
|Snosan hand sanitizer
|GEL
|J & L Distilling Company
|Microbial Enumeration
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Test
|Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol)
|HYE RUM Hye Yands High Proof Hand Wash
|LIQUID
|Ruminate Distilling dba Hye Rum
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Failed Assay and Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol)
|SUN-LITE HAND SANITIZER with CITRUS
|LIQUID
|SUN LIQUOR MFG INC
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Test
|Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL)
|HandClasp Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile Solution
|LIQUID
|BASF Corporation
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Test
|Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL)
|
|LIQUID
|Fisher Scientific Co., LLC
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Test
|Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL)
|Strikingly Fresh Instant Hand Sanitizer Spray
|LIQUID
|Fumari, Inc.
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Test
|Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL)
|
|LIQUID
|NATURAL COSMETIC LABS USA INC
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Test
|Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL)
|
|LIQUID
|Tiodize Co Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Test
|Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL)
|
|LIQUID
|Barley Creek Associates, LP
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Test
|Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL)
|
|LIQUID
|QUEST INDUSTRIAL
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Test
|Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL)
|
|LIQUID
|Benjamin Moore & Co
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Test
|Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL)
|
|LIQUID
|Anchor Seal Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Test
|Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol)
|
|LIQUID
|Southampton Partners LLC
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Test
|Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol)
|SUN WAVE ANTISEPTIC HAND SANITIZER ALCOHOL ANTISEPTIC 70%
|GEL (Gel Based Notification Sent By DPA)
|SUN WAVE WELLNESS LLC
|Microbials
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Test
|Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol)
|
|LIQUID
|The Dow Chemical Company
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Assay; Failed Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL)
|Purity Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile
|LIQUID
|Vision Chemical Systems
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Test
|Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL)
|FLEX Liquid Hand Sanitizer Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution
|LIQUID
|R. R. Street & Co. Inc.
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Test
|Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL)
|Ricca Topical Hand Sanitizer
|LIQUID
|Ricca Chemical Company, LLC
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Test
|Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol)
|Beaverkill Alcohol Antiseptic 80% topical solution
|LIQUID
|Prohibition Distillery LLC
|Assay, Impurities
|
|Failed Test
|Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol)
|PCI Clean X Hand Sanitizer
|LIQUID
|Pacifica Chemical Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Assay; Failed Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol)
|
|LIQUID
|New Age Renewable Energy LLC
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Failed Assay and Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol)
|Angel's Envy Distillery Hand Sanitizer
|LIQUID
|Louisville Distilling Company, LLC
|Microbials
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Test
|Hand Sanitizer (Ethanol Alcohol)
|
|LIQUID
|Multi-Flow Industries LLC
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Assay; Failed Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL)
|
|LIQUID
|The Sherwin Williams Company
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Test
|Hand Sanitizer (ISOPROPANOL ALCOHOL)
|
|LIQUID
|Aotco Metal Finishing
|Assay, Impurities
|Hand Sanitizer sampling & testing
|Passed Test
|MOMETASONE FUROATE Monohydrate
|Nasonex
|SPRAY, METERED
|MSD International GmbH (Singapore Branch)
|Microbials, Sterility, pH, Assay, Identification, Impurities, Minimum Fill
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|TACROLIMUS
|Generic
|CAPSULE
|Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited
|Assay, Dissolution, Identification, Impurities
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|AMPHETAMINE
|Generic
|TABLET
|Epic Pharma, LLC
|Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Enantiomers, Identification, Impurities, Water Determination
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|AMPHETAMINE
|Generic
|TABLET
|SpecGx, LLC
|Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Enantiomer Ratio
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|CIPROFLOXACIN
|Generic
|TABLET
|Carlsbad Technology, Inc
|Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Impurities
|Annual surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|DOXYCYCLINE HYCLATE
|Generic
|TABLET
|Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
|Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Impurities, Identification
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|DULOXETINE HYDROCHLORIDE
|Generic
|CAPSULE
|Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
|Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Impurities
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|BENAZEPRIL HYDROCHLORIDE
|Generic
|TABLET, COATED
|Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
|Content Uniformity, Dissolution, Identification, Impurities
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|HEPARIN SODIUM
|Generic
|INJECTION
|Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
|Sterility, Bacterial Endotoxins, pH, Assay, Benzyl Alcohol Content, Impurities
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Acetaminophen
|
|Oral suspension
|Melubryna
|Identification, pH, Assay, Impurities, Content Uniformity, Limit of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol in glycerin
|For cause investigation
|Passed Test
|Buprenorphine
|
|API
|SpecGx LLC
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Buprenorphine
|
|API
|SpecGx LLC
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Buprenorphine
|
|API
|Noramco, Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Buprenorphine
|
|API
|Johnson Matthey Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Buprenorphine
|
|API
|AVEVA Drug Delivery Systems, Inc.
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Buprenorphine HCl
|
|API
|Rhodes Technologies
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Buprenorphine HCl
|
|API
|Medisca
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Buprenorphine HCl
|
|API
|Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Buprenorphine HCl
|
|API
|Noramco, Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Buprenorphine HCl
|
|API
|Noramco, Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Buprenorphine HCl
|
|API
|Medisca, Inc.,
|
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Fentanyl
|
|API
|Johnson Matthey Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Fentanyl Citrate
|
|API
|Cedarburg Pharmaceuticals Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Fentanyl Citrate
|
|API
|Johnson Matthey Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Fentanyl Citrate
|
|API
|Letco Medical Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydrocodone Bitartrate
|
|API
|Noramco, Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydrocodone Bitartrate
|
|API
|Letco Medical Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydrocodone Bitartrate
|
|API
|Noramco, Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydromorphone HCl
|
|API
|Johnson Matthey Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydromorphone HCl
|
|API
|Letco Medical Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydromorphone HCl
|
|API
|Rhodes Technologies
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Morphine Sulfate
|
|API
|MALLINCKRODT INC
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Morphine Sulfate
|
|API
|Johnson Matthey Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Morphine Sulfate
|
|API
|Noramco, Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Morphine Sulfate
|
|API
|Noramco, Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Morphine Sulfate
|
|API
|Noramco, Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Morphine Sulfate
|
|API
|Medisca
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Morphine Sulfate
|
|API
|Medisca
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Morphine Sulfate
|
|API
|SpecGx LLC
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Morphine Sulfate
|
|API
|Johnson Matthey Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Sufentanil Citrate
|
|API
|SpecGx LLC
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Sufentanil Citrate
|
|API
|Medisca
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Sufentanil Citrate
|
|API
|SpecGx LLC
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Sufentanil Citrate
|
|API
|SpecGx LLC
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Sufentanil Citrate
|
|API
|Medisca
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|PREGNENOLONE
|
|API
|MEDISCA INC
|Elemental Analysis
|Compounding Initiative
|Passed Test
|PREGNENOLONE
|
|API
|MEDISCA INC
|Elemental Analysis
|Compounding Initiative
|Passed Test
|PREGNENOLONE
|
|API
|Fagron, Inc
|Elemental Analysis
|Compounding Initiative
|Passed Test
|PREGNENOLONE
|
|API
|LETCO MEDICAL INC
|Elemental Analysis
|Compounding Initiative
|Passed Test
|PREGNENOLONE
|
|API
|LETCO MEDICAL INC
|Elemental Analysis
|Compounding Initiative
|Passed Test
|PREGNENOLONE
|
|API
|B&B PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|Elemental Analysis
|Compounding Initiative
|Passed Test
|PREGNENOLONE
|
|API
|PROFESSIONAL COMPOUNDING CENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC
|Elemental Analysis
|Compounding Initiative
|Passed Test
|PYRIDOXAL 5 PHOSPHATE
|
|API
|Fagron, Inc
|Elemental Analysis
|Compounding Initiative
|Passed Test
|PYRIDOXAL 5 PHOSPHATE
|
|API
|PROFESSIONAL COMPOUNDING CENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC
|Elemental Analysis
|Compounding Initiative
|Passed Test
|PYRIDOXAL 5 PHOSPHATE
|
|API
|MEDISCA INC
|Elemental Analysis
|Compounding Initiative
|Passed Test
|KOJIC ACID POWDER
|
|API
|Fagron, Inc
|Elemental Analysis
|Compounding Initiative
|Passed Test
|KOJIC ACID POWDER
|
|API
|PROFESSIONAL COMPOUNDING CENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC
|Elemental Analysis
|Compounding Initiative
|Passed Test
|KOJIC ACID POWDER
|
|API
|MEDISCA INC
|Elemental Analysis
|Compounding Initiative
|Passed Test
|KOPI JANTAN TRADISIONAL NATURAL HERBS COFFEE
|
| Supplement
|KOPI JANTAN
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Kopi JANTAN TRADISIONAL Natural Herbs Coffee
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|ROYAL VIP HONEY
|
| Supplement
|ROYAL
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Royal VIP Honey
|
| Supplement
|eBay
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|MERO MACHO
|
| Supplement
|MERO
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|MAXFUEL
|
| Supplement
|MAXFUEL
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Imperial Platinum 2000
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Imperial Gold 2000
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Imperial Extreme 2000
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Loaded Hot Rod
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|PremierZen Gold 7000
|
| Supplement
|eBay
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|PremierZen Platinum 5000
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|PremierZen Black 5000
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|PremierZen Extreme 3000
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|PremierZen Platinum 8000
|
| Supplement
|eBay
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Poseidon Platinum 3500
|
| Supplement
|eBay
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Poseidon Platinum 10000
|
| Supplement
|eBay
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Shogun-X Platinum 7000
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Shotgun-X 15000
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Thumbs Up 7 Black 25K
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Thumbs Up 7 White 11K
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Thumbs Up 7 Blue 69K
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Thumbs up 7 Red 70K
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|New Thumbs up 7 Red 70K
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|OrgaZen 7000
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Ginseng Power 5000
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Primavera
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|White Dragon
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Triple SupremeZen Plus 3500
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|TRIPLE SupremeZen Extreme 3500
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Triple SupremeZen Gold 3500
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Triple Wicked Platinum
|
| Supplement
|eBay
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Krazy Night
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|3 KO Gold XT
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Rocky Steady 72 HOURS
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|69 MODE Blue 69
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Red Spartan 3000
|
| Supplement
|Amazon
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Mero Macho
|
| Supplement
|eBay
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Black Stallion 9000
|
| Supplement
|eBay
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Supper Panther 77k
|
| Supplement
|eBay
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|White Panther
|
| Supplement
|eBay
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Black Panther Extreme 75K
|
| Supplement
|eBay
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|MaxFuel
|
| Supplement
|eBay
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Passed Test
|maXXzen Platinum 1200 PREMIER
|
| Supplement
|eBay
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Gold Lion
|
| Supplement
|eBay
|Screening for Undeclared Ingredient
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Losartan potassium
|
|Tablet
|Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
|Potency, Dissolution
|Consumer Complaint
|Passed Test
|Intimate Disinfection Spray
|
|Homeopathic
|Kadesh
|Metals Analysis
|Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Puriton Skin Protectant
|
|Homeopathic
|Kadesh
|Metals Analysis
|Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Puriton Facial Skin Protectant and Acne Treatment
|
|Homeopathic
|Kadesh
|Metals Analysis
|Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Puriton First Aid Antiseptic and Antibiotic
|
|Homeopathic
|Kadesh
|Metals Analysis
|Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 30 mg/0.3 mL
|
|Injectable
|Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Impurities
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 60 mg/0.6 mL
|
|Injectable
|Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Impurities
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 80 mg/0.8 mL
|
|Injectable
|Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Impurities
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 80 mg/0.8 mL
|
|Injectable
|Northstar Rx LLC
|Impurities
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 60 mg/0.6 mL
|
|Injectable
|Northstar Rx LLC
|Impurities
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 30 mg/0.3 mL
|
|Injectable
|Northstar Rx LLC
|Impurities
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|ENOXAPARIN SODIUM
|Generic
|INJECTION
|Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
|Potency, Impurities, Sterility, Bacterial Endotoxins
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 30 mg/0.3 mL
|
|Injectable
|Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Potency
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 60 mg/0.6 mL
|
|Injectable
|Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Potency
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 80 mg/0.8 mL
|
|Injectable
|Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Potency
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 80 mg/0.8 mL
|
|Injectable
|Northstar Rx LLC
|Potency
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 60 mg/0.6 mL
|
|Injectable
|Northstar Rx LLC
|Potency
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 30 mg/0.3 mL
|
|Injectable
|Northstar Rx LLC
|Potency
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 40 mg/0.4 mL
|
|Injectable
|Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Potency
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 40 mg/0.4 mL
|
|Injectable
|Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Potency
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 30 mg/0.3 mL
|
|Injectable
|Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Potency
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 150 mg/mL
|
|Injectable
|Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Potency
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 40 mg/0.4 mL
|
|Injectable
|Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Potency
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 100 mg/mL
|
|Injectable
|Northstar Rx LLC
|Potency
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 100 mg/mL
|
|Injectable
|Northstar Rx LLC
|Potency
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 60 mg/0.6 mL
|
|Injectable
|Northstar Rx LLC
|Potency
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 100 mg/mL
|
|Injectable
|Northstar Rx LLC
|Potency
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 80 mg/0.8 mL
|
|Injectable
|Northstar Rx LLC
|Potency
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 150 mg/mL
|
|Injectable
|Northstar Rx LLC
|Potency
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, 150 mg/mL
|
|Injectable
|Northstar Rx LLC
|Potency
|Import surveillance sampling and testing
|Passed Test
|Phenazopyridine HCl, 100 mg
|
|Tablet
|Winder Laboratories
|Assay, Content Uniformity, Dissolution
|For cause investigation
|Passed Test
|Phenazopyridine HCl, 200 mg
|
|Tablet
|Winder Laboratories
|Assay, Content Uniformity, Dissolution
|For cause investigation
|Passed Test
|Phenazopyridine HCl, 100 mg
|
|Tablet
|Viviet
|Assay, Content Uniformity, Dissolution
|For cause investigation
|Passed Test
|Buprenorphine
|
|API
|Cambrex Charles City Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Buprenorphine HCl
|
|API
|SpecGx LLC
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Fentanyl Base
|
|API
|Cambrex Charles City Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Fentanyl Citrate
|
|API
|Medisca
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Fentanyl Citrate
|
|API
|SpecGx LLC
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Fentanyl Citrate
|
|API
|Cambrex Charles City Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Fentanyl Citrate
|
|API
|Medisca
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Fentanyl Citrate
|
|API
|SpecGx LLC
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydrocodone Bitartrate
|
|API
|Rhodes Technologies
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydrocodone Bitartrate
|
|API
|SpecGx LLC
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydrocodone Bitartrate
|
|API
|Noramco, Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydrocodone Bitartrate
|
|API
|Noramco, Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydrocodone Bitartrate
|
|API
|Cambrex Charles City Inc
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydrocodone Bitartrate
|
|API
|SpecGx LLC
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydromorphone HCl
|
|API
|Medisca
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydromorphone HCl
|
|API
|SpecGx LLC
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydromorphone HCl
|
|API
|SpecGx LLC
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydromorphone HCl
|
|API
|Medisca
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydromorphone HCl
|
|API
|Medisca
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydromorphone HCl
|
|API
|SpecGx LLC
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Nalbuphine HCl
|
|API
|MALLINCKRODT INC
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Nalbuphine HCl
|
|API
|SpecGx LLC
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Sufentanil Citrate
|
|API
|SpecGx LLC
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Tramadol HCl
|
|API
|Supriya Lifescience Limited
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Tramadol HCl
|
|API
|Supriya Lifescience Limited
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Tramadol HCl
|
|API
|Medisca
|Assay, Impurities
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Atazanavir Sulfate 200mg
|
|Capsule
|Aurobindo Pharma LTD
|Content Uniformity, Impurities
|Consumer Complaint
|Passed Test
|Phenobarbital
|
|Tablet
|Winder Laboratories
|Assay, Content Uniformity, Dissolution
|For Cause investigation
|Passed Test
|Fruta Planta
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Super Slim
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Detoxi Slim
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Surveillance
|Passed Test
|AB Slim
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Baschi Quick Slimming
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Lishou Slimming Coffee
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Surveillance
|Failed Test
|SlimBio Capsules
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Fruta Bio
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Burn 7
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Vitaccino Coffee
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Lida Daidaihua Plus
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Surveillance
|Failed Test
|IMPERIAL GOLD 2000
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|PREMIERZEN PLATINUM 5000
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|PREMIERZEN BLACK 5000
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|PREMIERZEN GOLD 7000
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|PremierZen Platinum 8000
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|PREMIERZEN EXTREME 3000
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|THUMBS UP 7 WHITE 11K
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|THUMBS UP 7 BLACK 25K
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|THUMBS UP 7 BLUE 69K
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|THUMBS UP 7 RED 70K
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|THUMBS UP 7 RED 70K
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|GINSENG POWER 5000
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|SHOTGUN-X 15000
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|SHOGUN-X PLATINUM 7000
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Triple Wicked Platinum
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Super Panther 77k
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Black Panther Extreme 75K
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|White Panther
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Poseidon Platinum 10000
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|POSEIDON PLATINUM 3500
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|LOADED HOT ROD
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|IMPERIAL EXTREME 2000
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|IMPERIAL PLATINUM 2000
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|PRIMAVERA
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|ORGAZEN 7000
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|WHITE DRAGON
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|TRIPLE SUPREMEZEN PLUS 3500
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|TRIPLE SUPREMEZEN EXTREME 3500
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|TRIPLE SUPREMEZEN GOLD 3500
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|KRAZY NIGHT
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|3 KO GOLD XT
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|ROCKY STEADY 72 HOURS
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|69 MODE BLUE 69
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|RED SPARTAN
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|BLACK STALLION 9000
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|MAXXZEN PLATINUM 1200 PREMIER
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|GOLD LION
|
|Supplement
|Amazon/Ebay
|Screening for undeclared APIs
|Online Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Chloroquine phosphate
|
|Tablets
|Bayer
|Heavy Metal Contaminants
|Covid surveillance
|Passed Test
|Chloroquine phosphate
|
|Tablets
|Bayer
|Identification, Assay, Impurities, Dissolution, Residual Solvents
|Covid surveillance
|Passed Test
|Resochin (chloroquine phosphate)
|
|Tablet
|Bayer
|Identification, Assay, Impurities, Dissolution, Residual Solvents
|Quality assessment of covid treatment
|Passed Test
|Hydroxychloroquine sulfate
|
|Drug Substance
|Sci Pharmtech Inc
|Assay, Impurities, Residual Solvents, Elemental Impurities
|Quality assessment of covid treatment
|Passed Test
|GUNA-Lite
|
|Injectable
|GUNA S.p.A
|Alkaloids
|Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Berberis Vulgaris root bark, 50 mL
|
|Extract
|GUNA S.p.A
|Alkaloids
|Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Arnica Montana, 50 mL
|
|Extract
|GUNA S.p.A
|Alkaloids
|Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Belladonna, 50 mL
|
|Extract
|GUNA S.p.A
|Alkaloids
|Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Belladonna, 50 mL
|
|Extract
|GUNA S.p.A
|Alkaloids
|Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Nux Vomica, 50 mL
|
|Extract
|GUNA S.p.A
|Alkaloids
|Surveillance
|Failed Test
|Propofol
|
|Injectable
|Diprivan
|Assay, Impurities
|Quality assessment of covid treatment
|Passed Test
|Phenohytro
|
|Tablets
|Winder Laboratories
|Assay, Content Uniformity
|For cause investigation
|Passed Test
|Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen
|
|Tablet
|Novel Laboratories, Inc
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen
|
|Tablet
|Amneal Pharmaceuticals of New York
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen
|
|Tablet
|Ohm Laboratories Inc
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen
|
|Tablet
|Halo Pharmaceutical, Inc
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen
|
|Tablet
|Aurolife Pharma, LLC
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen
|
|Tablet
|Actavis Laboratories FL, Inc
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen
|
|Tablet
|Tris Pharma Inc
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen
|
|Tablet
|Tris Pharma Inc
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen
|
|Tablet
|Aurolife Pharma, LLC
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen
|
|Tablet
|SpecGx, LLC,
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen
|
|Tablet
|SpecGx, LLC,
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen
|
|Tablet
|Generics Bidco II LLC d/b/a Prinston Laboratories
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen
|
|Tablet
|Generics Bidco II LLC d/b/a Prinston Laboratories
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Hydrocodone Bitartrate / Acetaminophen
|
|Tablet
|Generics Bidco II LLC d/b/a Prinston Laboratories
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Naltrexone HCl
|
|Tablet
|Elite Laboratories Inc
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Naltrexone HCl
|
|Tablet
|Elite Laboratories Inc
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Naltrexone HCl
|
|Tablet
|Elite Laboratories Inc
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Oxycodone HCl
|
|Tablet
|Epic Pharma, LLC
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Oxycodone HCl
|
|Tablet
|Purdue Pharmaceuticals Lp
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Oxycodone HCl
|
|Tablet
|Purdue Pharmaceuticals Lp
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Oxycodone HCl
|
|Tablet
|Purdue Pharmaceuticals Lp
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Oxycodone HCl
|
|Tablet
|Ohm Laboratories Inc
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Oxycodone HCl
|
|Tablet
|Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Oxycodone HCl
|
|Tablet
|SpecGx, LLC,
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Oxycodone HCl
|
|Tablet
|Aurolife Pharma, LLC
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Oxycodone HCl
|
|Tablet
|Aurolife Pharma, LLC
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Oxycodone HCl
|
|Tablet
|Mikart LLC
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Oxycodone HCl
|
|Tablet
|Ascent Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Oxycodone HCl / Acetaminophen
|
|Tablet
|SpecGx, LLC,
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Oxycodone HCl / Acetaminophen
|
|Tablet
|SpecGx, LLC,
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Oxycodone HCl / Acetaminophen
|
|Tablet
|Ascent Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Oxycodone HCl / Acetaminophen
|
|Tablet
|Ascent Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Oxycodone / Acetaminophen
|
|Tablet
|Purdue Pharmaceuticals Lp
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Oxycodone / Acetaminophen
|
|Tablet
|Purdue Pharmaceuticals Lp
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Oxycodone / Acetaminophen
|
|Tablet
|Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Oxycodone / Acetaminophen
|
|Tablet
|Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Oxycodone / Acetaminophen
|
|Tablet
|Par Pharmaceutical
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Oxycodone / Acetaminophen
|
|Tablet
|Aurolife Pharma, LLC
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test
|Oxycodone / Acetaminophen
|
|Tablet
|Aurolife Pharma, LLC
|Assay, Adulterants
|Opioid Surveillance
|Passed Test